Security Best Practices
This guide provides security recommendations for ESPHome users to help protect their devices and networks.
Threat ModelSection titled “Threat Model”
ESPHome is designed for deployment on trusted networks such as home or business networks. The security model assumes:
- Devices are protected by network perimeter security (firewalls, network segmentation, VLANs)
- Devices are not directly exposed to untrusted networks or the internet
- Physical access to devices is controlled
ESPHome devices should not be considered hardened for hostile network environments. If you need to deploy devices in hostile or untrusted environments, additional security measures beyond ESPHome’s built-in features are required.
Core Security FeaturesSection titled “Core Security Features”
ESPHome provides three primary security features that should always be enabled:
1. API EncryptionSection titled “1. API Encryption”
The native API is the primary communication method between ESPHome devices and Home Assistant or other clients.
Enable API encryption:
Best practices:
- Generate a unique encryption key for each device - see the API component documentation for an on-demand key generator
- Store keys in
secrets.yaml(never commit this file to version control)
- Never reuse encryption keys across devices
- If a device is compromised, regenerate its key immediately
Without API encryption: Anyone on your local network can:
- Read all sensor data from your devices
- Control switches, lights, and other entities
- Execute services on your devices
- Potentially extract sensitive information
2. Web Server AuthenticationSection titled “2. Web Server Authentication”
If you enable the web server for device monitoring and control, always set a password:
Best practices:
- Use strong, unique passwords
- Store credentials in
secrets.yaml
- Consider disabling the web server entirely if you don’t need it
- If you only need logs, use Home Assistant or the native API instead
Without web server authentication: Anyone on your local network can:
- View device status and sensor data
- Control switches, buttons, and other entities via the web interface
- Potentially interfere with device operation
3. OTA Password ProtectionSection titled “3. OTA Password Protection”
OTA (Over-The-Air) updates allow you to update firmware wirelessly. Protect this with a password:
Best practices:
- Use strong, unique passwords
- Store passwords in
secrets.yaml
- Never use the same OTA password across multiple devices
- Rotate passwords periodically or after suspected compromise
Without OTA password: Anyone on your local network can:
- Upload malicious firmware to your devices
- Completely compromise device functionality
- Use your devices as a pivot point to attack other network resources
Network SecuritySection titled “Network Security”
Network SegmentationSection titled “Network Segmentation”
Important consideration: ESPHome devices use mDNS for discovery, which does not work across VLANs. For most home users, placing ESPHome devices on the same network as Home Assistant is the simplest and recommended approach.
Advanced: VLAN Isolation (for advanced users only)
For advanced users wanting VLAN isolation:
The recommended approach is to connect Home Assistant to both networks (dual-homing) rather than using an mDNS reflector, which is unreliable:
Dual-homing setup:
- Home Assistant can discover ESPHome devices via mDNS on VLAN 30
- User access to Home Assistant remains on VLAN 10
- No unreliable mDNS reflector needed
- Requires Home Assistant host with two network interfaces (physical, USB Ethernet, or VLANs on single interface)
Alternative: Static IP without mDNS:
- Configure ESPHome devices with static IPs
- Disable mDNS on devices
- Manually configure device addresses in Home Assistant
- More maintenance overhead but works with single interface
WiFi SecuritySection titled “WiFi Security”
For full WiFi configuration options, see the WiFi component documentation.
Prefer Ethernet when possible:
For devices that support it, use Ethernet instead of WiFi for better security and reliability:
- No wireless encryption vulnerabilities
- Better performance and lower latency
- Not susceptible to WiFi attacks (deauth, jamming, etc.)
- Reduces wireless network congestion
For a list of supported Ethernet components and compatible hardware, see the Ethernet component documentation.
WiFi Configuration (WiFi component):
Best practices:
- ESP32 users: The default
min_auth_mode: WPA2is secure and allows WPA2 and WPA3 networks - only set
min_auth_mode: WPA3if you want to restrict to WPA3-only networks
- ESP8266 users: Explicitly set
min_auth_mode: WPA2to avoid the insecure WPA default
- WPA (TKIP) has known vulnerabilities - only use if you have a legacy router that can’t be upgraded
- Never use open or WEP-encrypted networks
- Use WPA2 (minimum) or WPA3 (recommended) on your router
- Use strong WiFi passwords
- Disable WPS on your router (vulnerable to brute force attacks)
- Consider hiding SSID broadcast (provides limited security but reduces visibility)
mDNS SecuritySection titled “mDNS Security”
ESPHome uses mDNS for device discovery. Be aware:
- mDNS broadcasts device names on your local network
- Malicious actors on the same network can discover devices
Disabling mDNS is NOT recommended for most users as it makes devices very difficult to manage. You would need to manually track static IP addresses for all devices and reconfigure Home Assistant if IPs change. Only disable mDNS if you require extreme security and are willing to accept the significant management overhead.
Advanced: Disabling mDNS (not recommended for most users)
Physical SecuritySection titled “Physical Security”
Device AccessSection titled “Device Access”
Physical access to an ESPHome device allows an attacker to:
- Flash new firmware via USB/serial connection
- Extract encryption keys and passwords from flash memory
- Replace the device entirely
Mitigation strategies:
- Install devices in secure locations (locked cabinets, above ceiling tiles)
- Use tamper-evident seals on enclosures
- Consider devices installed in public areas as potentially compromised
USB/Serial ProtectionSection titled “USB/Serial Protection”
⚠️ WARNING: PERMANENT AND IRREVERSIBLE - Click to expand only if you need extreme security
WARNING: The following methods are PERMANENT and IRREVERSIBLE. Do not do this unless you fully understand the consequences.
If you have extreme security requirements, you can physically disable USB/serial interfaces after initial deployment:
- Fill USB ports with epoxy (PERMANENT - device cannot be recovered if it fails)
- Cut serial header pins (PERMANENT - device cannot be reflashed via serial)
- Disable bootloader access via UART using eFuses on ESP32 (PERMANENT and IRREVERSIBLE - blocks all serial flashing)
- Use devices in hard-to-access locations (reversible)
Important considerations:
- Once you epoxy, cut pins, or burn eFuses, the device can ONLY be updated via OTA
- If OTA fails or the device becomes unresponsive, the device is permanently bricked
- You will not be able to troubleshoot connection issues or recover from bad firmware
- eFuses cannot be reset - once blown, they are permanent for the life of the chip
- This is only appropriate for extremely high-security environments where physical access is a critical threat
For most users: Simply installing devices in secure, hard-to-access locations provides sufficient physical security without the risk of permanently bricking your devices.
Secrets ManagementSection titled “Secrets Management”
Using secrets.yamlSection titled “Using secrets.yaml”
Use
secrets.yaml to avoid storing sensitive information in your configuration files, especially if you share your configs in a public Git repository:
secrets.yaml:
Important: Even when using
secrets.yaml, each device must have unique API encryption keys, OTA passwords, and web server credentials. Never reuse these across devices. Only WiFi credentials can be shared.
Version ControlSection titled “Version Control”
If using Git or other version control
Add to
.gitignore:
Verify secrets.yaml is not tracked:
If you accidentally committed secrets:
- Rotate all compromised credentials immediately
- Use
git filter-branchor
BFG Repo-Cleanerto remove from history
- Force-push the cleaned repository
- Notify anyone who cloned the repository
Update ManagementSection titled “Update Management”
Keep ESPHome UpdatedSection titled “Keep ESPHome Updated”
Security vulnerabilities are discovered and fixed regularly. Keep your ESPHome installation up to date by following the installation instructions.
Best practices:
- Subscribe to ESPHome release notifications on GitHub
- Review changelogs for security fixes
- Test updates in a non-production environment first
- Update devices regularly (monthly rolling release cycle)
Firmware UpdatesSection titled “Firmware Updates”
Verify you’re updating the correct device:
- Check device hostname and IP address before OTA update
- Use unique, descriptive device names
- Maintain an inventory of devices and their configurations
OTA security:
- OTA updates are performed over your local network
- Enable OTA password protection (see above)
- Monitor device logs during updates for unexpected behavior
Logging and MonitoringSection titled “Logging and Monitoring”
Sensitive Data in LogsSection titled “Sensitive Data in Logs”
Be cautious about what you log. See the logger component for more details on log configuration.
Avoid logging:
- WiFi passwords (may be logged at DEBUG/VERBOSE levels - keep log level at WARNING or higher)
- API encryption keys
- User credentials
- Personal information from sensors (e.g., GPS coordinates)
Log ReviewSection titled “Log Review”
Regularly review device logs for:
- Unexpected API connections
- Failed authentication attempts
- Unusual sensor readings or component behavior
- Memory or crash dumps (may contain sensitive data)
Access logs via:
esphome logs <config>.yamlcommand
- ESPHome Device Builder web interface
- Serial console (USB connection)
Specific Component SecuritySection titled “Specific Component Security”
WiFi Fallback HotspotSection titled “WiFi Fallback Hotspot”
The WiFi component can create a fallback AP if it can’t connect to WiFi (when
ap: is configured):
Without a password: Anyone nearby can connect when your WiFi is down and potentially:
- Access the device’s web server
- Flash new firmware via OTA
- Extract configuration data
Best practices:
- Always set a fallback AP password
- Use strong, unique passwords
- Consider disabling fallback AP in production by removing the
ap:section entirely
If using MQTT instead of the native API:
Best practices:
- Enable MQTT authentication on your broker
- Use TLS encryption if possible (check broker support)
- Use unique MQTT credentials per device
- Segment MQTT topics by device/function
External ComponentsSection titled “External Components”
Custom/external components are out of scope for ESPHome security support:
Risks:
- May contain vulnerabilities or malicious code
- Not reviewed by ESPHome maintainers
- May not follow security best practices
Best practices:
- Only use external components from trusted sources
- Review source code before using
- Keep external components updated
- Consider the maintenance status and community trust
Secure Configuration ExamplesSection titled “Secure Configuration Examples”
Minimal Secure ConfigurationSection titled “Minimal Secure Configuration”
Production-Grade Secure ConfigurationSection titled “Production-Grade Secure Configuration”
Compliance and RegulationsSection titled “Compliance and Regulations”
Depending on your jurisdiction and use case, you may need to comply with:
- GDPR (EU): If devices collect personal data
- CCPA (California): Consumer privacy protection
- HIPAA (USA): If used in healthcare settings
- Industry standards: IEC 62443 (industrial automation), UL 2900 (IoT security)
ESPHome does not guarantee compliance with any specific regulations. Consult legal and compliance experts for your specific requirements.
Incident ResponseSection titled “Incident Response”
If You Suspect a CompromiseSection titled “If You Suspect a Compromise”
-
Isolate the device immediately (disconnect from network/power)
-
Document what you observed (logs, unusual behavior, timestamps)
-
Investigate other devices on the same network
-
Rotate credentials:
- API encryption keys
- OTA passwords
- Web server credentials
- WiFi passwords (if device had access)
-
Flash fresh firmware (via USB/serial, not OTA)
-
Monitor for continued suspicious activity
Reporting Security VulnerabilitiesSection titled “Reporting Security Vulnerabilities”
If you discover a security vulnerability in ESPHome itself:
- DO NOT create a public GitHub issue
- See the ESPHome Security Policy for reporting guidelines
Additional ResourcesSection titled “Additional Resources”
- Home Assistant Security Checklist - Complementary security guidance
- OWASP IoT Security - General IoT security best practices
DisclaimerSection titled “Disclaimer”
As an open source project, ESPHome is provided “as is” without any security guarantees or warranties. Users are responsible for:
- Properly configuring security features
- Maintaining network and physical security
- Keeping software updated
- Implementing appropriate security controls for their environment
Following these best practices significantly improves security but cannot eliminate all risks. Security is a shared responsibility between the ESPHome project and its users.