Security Best Practices

This guide provides security recommendations for ESPHome users to help protect their devices and networks.

ESPHome is designed for deployment on trusted networks such as home or business networks. The security model assumes:

Devices are protected by network perimeter security (firewalls, network segmentation, VLANs)

Devices are not directly exposed to untrusted networks or the internet

to untrusted networks or the internet Physical access to devices is controlled

ESPHome devices should not be considered hardened for hostile network environments. If you need to deploy devices in hostile or untrusted environments, additional security measures beyond ESPHome’s built-in features are required.

Core Security Features Section titled “Core Security Features”

ESPHome provides three primary security features that should always be enabled:

The native API is the primary communication method between ESPHome devices and Home Assistant or other clients.

Enable API encryption:

api : encryption : key : !secret device_name_api_key

Best practices:

Generate a unique encryption key for each device - see the API component documentation for an on-demand key generator

Store keys in secrets.yaml (never commit this file to version control)

(never commit this file to version control) Never reuse encryption keys across devices

If a device is compromised, regenerate its key immediately

Without API encryption: Anyone on your local network can:

Read all sensor data from your devices

Control switches, lights, and other entities

Execute services on your devices

Potentially extract sensitive information

2. Web Server Authentication Section titled “2. Web Server Authentication”

If you enable the web server for device monitoring and control, always set a password:

web_server : port : 80 auth : username : !secret device_name_web_username password : !secret device_name_web_password

Best practices:

Use strong, unique passwords

Store credentials in secrets.yaml

Consider disabling the web server entirely if you don’t need it

If you only need logs, use Home Assistant or the native API instead

Without web server authentication: Anyone on your local network can:

View device status and sensor data

Control switches, buttons, and other entities via the web interface

Potentially interfere with device operation

3. OTA Password Protection Section titled “3. OTA Password Protection”

OTA (Over-The-Air) updates allow you to update firmware wirelessly. Protect this with a password:

ota : - platform : esphome password : !secret device_name_ota_password

Best practices:

Use strong, unique passwords

Store passwords in secrets.yaml

Never use the same OTA password across multiple devices

Rotate passwords periodically or after suspected compromise

Without OTA password: Anyone on your local network can:

Upload malicious firmware to your devices

Completely compromise device functionality

Use your devices as a pivot point to attack other network resources

Important consideration: ESPHome devices use mDNS for discovery, which does not work across VLANs. For most home users, placing ESPHome devices on the same network as Home Assistant is the simplest and recommended approach.

Advanced: VLAN Isolation (for advanced users only) For advanced users wanting VLAN isolation: The recommended approach is to connect Home Assistant to both networks (dual-homing) rather than using an mDNS reflector, which is unreliable: Internet → Firewall → VLAN 10 (Trusted - Home Assistant management interface) → VLAN 30 (IoT - ESPHome devices) → VLAN 20 (Guest Network) Home Assistant with two network interfaces: - eth0 or wlan0: VLAN 10 (192.168.10.x) - Management and user access - eth1 or wlan1: VLAN 30 (192.168.30.x) - IoT device communication Dual-homing setup: Home Assistant can discover ESPHome devices via mDNS on VLAN 30

User access to Home Assistant remains on VLAN 10

No unreliable mDNS reflector needed

Requires Home Assistant host with two network interfaces (physical, USB Ethernet, or VLANs on single interface) Alternative: Static IP without mDNS: Configure ESPHome devices with static IPs

Disable mDNS on devices

Manually configure device addresses in Home Assistant

More maintenance overhead but works with single interface

For full WiFi configuration options, see the WiFi component documentation.

Prefer Ethernet when possible:

For devices that support it, use Ethernet instead of WiFi for better security and reliability:

No wireless encryption vulnerabilities

Better performance and lower latency

Not susceptible to WiFi attacks (deauth, jamming, etc.)

Reduces wireless network congestion

For a list of supported Ethernet components and compatible hardware, see the Ethernet component documentation.

WiFi Configuration (WiFi component):

wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password # Set minimum WiFi security - reject connections to networks with weaker security # Default is WPA2 on ESP32, WPA on ESP8266 (will change to WPA2 in 2026.6.0) min_auth_mode : WPA2 # Or WPA3 for ESP32 if all your networks support it # Optional: Fallback AP with password (only if needed) ap : ssid : " Fallback-AP " password : !secret fallback_password

Best practices:

ESP32 users: The default min_auth_mode: WPA2 is secure and allows WPA2 and WPA3 networks - only set min_auth_mode: WPA3 if you want to restrict to WPA3-only networks

The default is secure and allows WPA2 and WPA3 networks - only set if you want to restrict to WPA3-only networks ESP8266 users: Explicitly set min_auth_mode: WPA2 to avoid the insecure WPA default

Explicitly set to avoid the insecure WPA default WPA (TKIP) has known vulnerabilities - only use if you have a legacy router that can’t be upgraded

- only use if you have a legacy router that can’t be upgraded Never use open or WEP-encrypted networks

Use WPA2 (minimum) or WPA3 (recommended) on your router

Use strong WiFi passwords

Disable WPS on your router (vulnerable to brute force attacks)

Consider hiding SSID broadcast (provides limited security but reduces visibility)

ESPHome uses mDNS for device discovery. Be aware:

mDNS broadcasts device names on your local network

Malicious actors on the same network can discover devices

Disabling mDNS is NOT recommended for most users as it makes devices very difficult to manage. You would need to manually track static IP addresses for all devices and reconfigure Home Assistant if IPs change. Only disable mDNS if you require extreme security and are willing to accept the significant management overhead.

Advanced: Disabling mDNS (not recommended for most users) # Only for extreme security requirements - makes management very difficult wifi : manual_ip : static_ip : 192.168.30.10 gateway : 192.168.30.1 subnet : 255.255.255.0 # Disable mDNS (requires manually configuring static IPs in Home Assistant) mdns : disabled : true

Physical access to an ESPHome device allows an attacker to:

Flash new firmware via USB/serial connection

Extract encryption keys and passwords from flash memory

Replace the device entirely

Mitigation strategies:

Install devices in secure locations (locked cabinets, above ceiling tiles)

Use tamper-evident seals on enclosures

Consider devices installed in public areas as potentially compromised

⚠️ WARNING: PERMANENT AND IRREVERSIBLE - Click to expand only if you need extreme security WARNING: The following methods are PERMANENT and IRREVERSIBLE. Do not do this unless you fully understand the consequences. If you have extreme security requirements, you can physically disable USB/serial interfaces after initial deployment: Fill USB ports with epoxy (PERMANENT - device cannot be recovered if it fails)

Cut serial header pins (PERMANENT - device cannot be reflashed via serial)

Disable bootloader access via UART using eFuses on ESP32 (PERMANENT and IRREVERSIBLE - blocks all serial flashing)

Use devices in hard-to-access locations (reversible) Important considerations: Once you epoxy, cut pins, or burn eFuses, the device can ONLY be updated via OTA

If OTA fails or the device becomes unresponsive, the device is permanently bricked

You will not be able to troubleshoot connection issues or recover from bad firmware

eFuses cannot be reset - once blown, they are permanent for the life of the chip

This is only appropriate for extremely high-security environments where physical access is a critical threat

For most users: Simply installing devices in secure, hard-to-access locations provides sufficient physical security without the risk of permanently bricking your devices.

Use secrets.yaml to avoid storing sensitive information in your configuration files, especially if you share your configs in a public Git repository:

device1.yaml api : encryption : key : !secret device1_api_key ota : - platform : esphome password : !secret device1_ota_password

secrets.yaml:

# Each device should have unique keys and passwords device1_api_key : " uKh1234567890abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz= " device1_ota_password : " strong-unique-password-device1 " device1_web_username : " device1_admin " device1_web_password : " strong-unique-web-password-device1 " device2_api_key : " aBc9876543210xyzqrstuvwxyzabcdefghijkl= " device2_ota_password : " strong-unique-password-device2 " device2_web_username : " device2_admin " device2_web_password : " strong-unique-web-password-device2 " # WiFi credentials can be shared across devices wifi_ssid : " YourNetworkName " wifi_password : " your-wifi-password "

Important: Even when using secrets.yaml , each device must have unique API encryption keys, OTA passwords, and web server credentials. Never reuse these across devices. Only WiFi credentials can be shared.

If using Git or other version control Add to .gitignore : secrets.yaml *.backup Verify secrets.yaml is not tracked: Terminal window git status # secrets.yaml should not appear git log --all --full-history -- secrets.yaml # Should return nothing If you accidentally committed secrets: Rotate all compromised credentials immediately Use git filter-branch or BFG Repo-Cleaner to remove from history Force-push the cleaned repository Notify anyone who cloned the repository

Security vulnerabilities are discovered and fixed regularly. Keep your ESPHome installation up to date by following the installation instructions.

Best practices:

Subscribe to ESPHome release notifications on GitHub

Review changelogs for security fixes

Test updates in a non-production environment first

Update devices regularly (monthly rolling release cycle)

Verify you’re updating the correct device:

Check device hostname and IP address before OTA update

Use unique, descriptive device names

Maintain an inventory of devices and their configurations

OTA security:

OTA updates are performed over your local network

Enable OTA password protection (see above)

Monitor device logs during updates for unexpected behavior

Logging and Monitoring Section titled “Logging and Monitoring”

Sensitive Data in Logs Section titled “Sensitive Data in Logs”

Be cautious about what you log. See the logger component for more details on log configuration.

logger : level : INFO # Don't use DEBUG in production logs : # Reduce verbosity for components that might log sensitive data wifi : WARN api : WARN

Avoid logging:

WiFi passwords (may be logged at DEBUG/VERBOSE levels - keep log level at WARNING or higher)

API encryption keys

User credentials

Personal information from sensors (e.g., GPS coordinates)

Regularly review device logs for:

Unexpected API connections

Failed authentication attempts

Unusual sensor readings or component behavior

Memory or crash dumps (may contain sensitive data)

Access logs via:

esphome logs <config>.yaml command

command ESPHome Device Builder web interface

Serial console (USB connection)

Specific Component Security Section titled “Specific Component Security”

WiFi Fallback Hotspot Section titled “WiFi Fallback Hotspot”

The WiFi component can create a fallback AP if it can’t connect to WiFi (when ap: is configured):

wifi : # ... your normal wifi config ... ap : ssid : " Device-Fallback " password : !secret device_name_fallback_password # ALWAYS SET THIS

Without a password: Anyone nearby can connect when your WiFi is down and potentially:

Access the device’s web server

Flash new firmware via OTA

Extract configuration data

Best practices:

Always set a fallback AP password

Use strong, unique passwords

Consider disabling fallback AP in production by removing the ap: section entirely

If using MQTT instead of the native API:

mqtt : broker : !secret mqtt_broker username : !secret mqtt_username password : !secret mqtt_password # For ESP32 with esp-idf: Use TLS with certificate authority # certificate_authority: ca_cert.pem

Best practices:

Enable MQTT authentication on your broker

Use TLS encryption if possible (check broker support)

Use unique MQTT credentials per device

Segment MQTT topics by device/function

Custom/external components are out of scope for ESPHome security support:

external_components : - source : github://someone/custom-component

Risks:

May contain vulnerabilities or malicious code

Not reviewed by ESPHome maintainers

May not follow security best practices

Best practices:

Only use external components from trusted sources

Review source code before using

Keep external components updated

Consider the maintenance status and community trust

Secure Configuration Examples Section titled “Secure Configuration Examples”

Minimal Secure Configuration Section titled “Minimal Secure Configuration”

esphome : name : secure-device friendly_name : Secure Device esp32 : board : esp32dev wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password # Fallback hotspot with password ap : ssid : " Secure-Device-Fallback " password : !secret secure_device_fallback_password # API with encryption (REQUIRED) api : encryption : key : !secret secure_device_api_key # OTA with password (REQUIRED) ota : - platform : esphome password : !secret secure_device_ota_password # Disable web server if not needed # web_server: # port: 80 # auth: # username: !secret secure_device_web_username # password: !secret secure_device_web_password logger : level : INFO

esphome : name : production-device friendly_name : Production Device esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : esp-idf # ESP-IDF generally has better security updates wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password # Use static IP to reduce mDNS dependency manual_ip : static_ip : !secret production_device_ip gateway : !secret gateway_ip subnet : 255.255.255.0 # Disable fallback AP in production - remove ap: section entirely # API with encryption api : encryption : key : !secret production_device_api_key # Optional: Restrict to specific Home Assistant instance # reboot_timeout: 15min # OTA with password ota : - platform : esphome password : !secret production_device_ota_password # Optional: Require safe_mode for troubleshooting # safe_mode: true # Web server disabled (use Home Assistant for monitoring) # web_server: logger : level : INFO logs : wifi : WARN api : WARN # Optional: Disable mDNS for additional security # mdns: # disabled: true

Compliance and Regulations Section titled “Compliance and Regulations”

Depending on your jurisdiction and use case, you may need to comply with:

GDPR (EU): If devices collect personal data

(EU): If devices collect personal data CCPA (California): Consumer privacy protection

(California): Consumer privacy protection HIPAA (USA): If used in healthcare settings

(USA): If used in healthcare settings Industry standards: IEC 62443 (industrial automation), UL 2900 (IoT security)

ESPHome does not guarantee compliance with any specific regulations. Consult legal and compliance experts for your specific requirements.

If You Suspect a Compromise Section titled “If You Suspect a Compromise”

Isolate the device immediately (disconnect from network/power) Document what you observed (logs, unusual behavior, timestamps) Investigate other devices on the same network Rotate credentials: API encryption keys

OTA passwords

Web server credentials

WiFi passwords (if device had access) Flash fresh firmware (via USB/serial, not OTA) Monitor for continued suspicious activity

Reporting Security Vulnerabilities Section titled “Reporting Security Vulnerabilities”

If you discover a security vulnerability in ESPHome itself:

DO NOT create a public GitHub issue

create a public GitHub issue See the ESPHome Security Policy for reporting guidelines

Home Assistant Security Checklist - Complementary security guidance

OWASP IoT Security - General IoT security best practices

As an open source project, ESPHome is provided “as is” without any security guarantees or warranties. Users are responsible for:

Properly configuring security features

Maintaining network and physical security

Keeping software updated

Implementing appropriate security controls for their environment

Following these best practices significantly improves security but cannot eliminate all risks. Security is a shared responsibility between the ESPHome project and its users.