Xiaomi Mijia BLE Sensors

The xiaomi_ble sensor platform lets you track the output of Xiaomi Bluetooth Low Energy devices using the Esp32 Ble Tracker. This component will track, for example, the temperature, humidity, moisture, conductivity, illuminance, formaldehyde, mosquito tablet and battery level of the device every time the sensor sends out a BLE broadcast. Contrary to other implementations, xiaomi_ble listens passively to advertisement packets and does not pair with the device. Hence ESPHome has no impact on battery life. Thus, if you only use such sensors, you can safely set scan_parameters.active: false in esp32_ble_tracker configuration, to save from spamming your RF environment with useless scan requests.

NOTE You may alternatively use ESPHome’s Bluetooth Proxy component to forward sensor data to Home Assistant and have Mija devices configured using its own Mija BLE component. This should work for the devices flashed with PVVX MiThermometer custom firmware, as well as the regular, stock firmware.

MiFlora, Huahuacaocao, measures temperature, moisture, ambient light and nutrient levels in the soil.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_hhccjcy01 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Temperature " moisture : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Moisture " illuminance : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Illuminance " conductivity : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Soil Conductivity " battery_level : name : " Xiaomi HHCCJCY01 Battery Level "

NOTE Newer versions of HHCCJCY01 ship with firmware 3.2.1, and they don’t send the battery level data anymore.

VegTrug Grow Care Garden, Takasho, suitable for outside, similar to the MiFlora.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_gcls002 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " GCLS02 Temperature " moisture : name : " GCLS02 Moisture " conductivity : name : " GCLS02 Soil Conductivity " illuminance : name : " GCLS02 Illuminance "

FlowerPot, Huahuacaocao, RoPot, broadcasts moisture and conductivity

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_hhccpot002 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " moisture : name : " HHCCPOT002 Moisture " conductivity : name : " HHCCPOT002 Soil Conductivity "

Hygro thermometer, round body, segment LCD, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery level. This device is also known as MJ_HT_V1. In HA’s native Xiaomi BLE integration, the device info page shows it as “MJ_HT_V1 (LYWSDCGQ by Xiaomi)”.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_lywsdcgq mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " LYWSDCGQ Temperature " humidity : name : " LYWSDCGQ Humidity " battery_level : name : " LYWSDCGQ Battery Level "

Hygro thermometer, rectangular body, e-ink display, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery level.

Battery Level, needs xiaomi firmware 1.1.2_0085

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_lywsd02 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " LYWSD02 Temperature " humidity : name : " LYWSD02 Humidity " battery_level : name : " LYWSD02 Battery Level "

Hygro thermometer, rectangular body, e-ink display, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery level. Encrypted.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_lywsd02mmc mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 2529d8e0d23150a588675cc54ad48400 " temperature : name : " LYWSD02MMC Temperature " humidity : name : " LYWSD02MMC Humidity " battery_level : name : " LYWSD02MMC Battery Level "

Cleargrass (Qingping): hygro thermometer, round body, e-ink display.

New firmware requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey), and stopped broadcasting battery level.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_cgg1 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " CGG1 Temperature " humidity : name : " CGG1 Humidity " battery_level : name : " CGG1 Battery Level " - platform : xiaomi_cgg1 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " CGG1 (New) Temperature " humidity : name : " CGG1 (New) Humidity "

Hygro thermometer, small square body, segment LCD, encrypted, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status.

There are several ways to operate this sensor:

Xiaomi stock firmware (requires a bindkey) Device flashed with PVVX MiThermometer custom firmware, supporting “BTHome v2”, “ATC1441”, “PVVX (Custom)”, “MIJIA (MiHome)” advertisements Device flashed with ATC MiThermometer custom firmware, supporting “Mi Like”, “Custom” advertisements

With PVVX firmware and “BTHome v2” advertisement, encryption with bindkey is supported, just like with Xiaomi stock firmware (see Obtaining the Bindkey). Unencrypted communication is supported only in custom firmware, but it’s not recommended for obvious security reasons.

NOTE PVVX firmare deprecated any other advertisment format other than “BTHome v2” starting with version 6.0.

Configuration example for Xiaomi stock firmware or ATC MiThermometer firmware set to “Mi Like” advertisement:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_lywsd03mmc mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " LYWSD03MMC Temperature " humidity : name : " LYWSD03MMC Humidity " battery_level : name : " LYWSD03MMC Battery Level "

Configuration example for PVVX MiThermometer firmware set to “BTHome v2” advertisement:

sensor : - platform : bthome_mithermometer mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " BTHome Temperature " humidity : name : " BTHome Humidity " battery_level : name : " BTHome Battery Level " battery_voltage : name : " BTHome Battery Voltage " signal_strength : name : " BTHome Signal "

If you enable “Encrypted beacon” in the PVVX firmware, specify the bindkey with the value you see when you press the “Get BindKey” button in Telink Flasher (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

NOTE Once you’ve set a bindkey , the component will not accept unencrypted beacons from that mac_address . The mismatch will be printed in the log.

Configuration example for PVVX MiThermometer firmware set to “pvvx” advertisement (deprecated):

sensor : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " PVVX Temperature " humidity : name : " PVVX Humidity " battery_level : name : " PVVX Battery Level " battery_voltage : name : " PVVX Battery Voltage " signal_strength : name : " PVVX Signal "

Configuration example for ATC MiThermometer firmware set to “Custom” advertisement (deprecated):

sensor : - platform : atc_mithermometer mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " ATC Temperature " humidity : name : " ATC Humidity " battery_level : name : " ATC Battery Level " battery_voltage : name : " ATC Battery Voltage " signal_strength : name : " ATC Signal "

Hygro thermometer, small square body, e-ink display, encrypted, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_xmwsdj04mmc mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " XMWSDJ04MMC Temperature " humidity : name : " XMWSDJ04MMC Humidity " battery_level : name : " XMWSDJ04MMC Battery Level "

Hygro thermometer clock with alarm, rectangular body, e-ink display, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status. Not encrypted.

Similar to the LYWSD02, with additional clock features (alarm, pomodoro timer). Runs on two AAA batteries.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_mhoc303 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " MHO-C303 Climate Temperature " humidity : name : " MHO-C303 Climate Humidity " battery_level : name : " MHO-C303 Climate Battery Level "

Hygro thermometer, square body, e-ink display, encrypted, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

( MHO-C201 doesn’t have BT )

Similar to the LYWSD03MMC, there is custom firmware available for this device, so there are the following possibilities to operate this sensor:

Xiaomi stock firmware (requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data, see Obtaining the Bindkey) Device flashed with PVVX MiThermometer custom firmware

“Mi Like” advertisement (dummy bindkey required)

“pvvx” custom advertisement (no bindkey required, only PVVX firmware)

Configuration example for Xiaomi stock firmware:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_mhoc401 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " MHOC401 Temperature " humidity : name : " MHOC401 Humidity " battery_level : name : " MHOC401 Battery Level "

Configuration example for PVVX MiThermometer firmware set to “Custom” advertisement:

sensor : - platform : pvvx_mithermometer mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " PVVX Temperature " humidity : name : " PVVX Humidity " battery_level : name : " PVVX Battery-Level " battery_voltage : name : " PVVX Battery-Voltage "

Cleargrass (Qingping) alarm clock, segment LCD, encrypted, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_cgd1 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " CGD1 Temperature " humidity : name : " CGD1 Humidity " battery_level : name : " CGD1 Battery Level "

Cleargrass (Qingping) Temp & RH Lite, round body, segment LCD, encrypted, broadcasts temperature, humidity and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey). The measurements are broadcast every 10-15 minutes.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_cgdk2 mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " temperature : name : " CGDK2 Temperature " humidity : name : " CGDK2 Humidity " battery_level : name : " CGDK2 Battery Level "

Xiaomi (Honeywell) formaldehyde sensor, OLED display, broadcasts temperature, humidity, formaldehyde concentration (mg/m³) and battery status.

Configuration example:

sensor : - platform : xiaomi_jqjcy01ym mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " temperature : name : " JQJCY01YM Temperature " humidity : name : " JQJCY01YM Humidity " formaldehyde : name : " JQJCY01YM Formaldehyde " battery_level : name : " JQJCY01YM Battery Level "

Mosquito Repellent Smart Version, broadcasts the tablet resource level, on/off state and battery level, implemented as a hybrid sensor, needs both sensor and binary_sensor in config.

Configuration example:

sensor : binary_sensor : - platform : xiaomi_wx08zm mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " tablet : name : " WX08ZM Mosquito Tablet " battery_level : name : " WX08ZM Battery Level "

Xiaomi Philips BLE night light, broadcasts motion detection (detected/clear, on/off), default timeout is 5s, implemented as a hybrid sensor, needs both sensor and binary_sensor in config.

Configuration example:

sensor : binary_sensor : - platform : xiaomi_mue4094rt name : " MUE4094RT Night Light " mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " timeout : " 5s "

Xiaomi Yeelight night light, in-shape replacement of MJYD02YL with BLE, broadcasts light on/off status, motion detection, idle time since last motion event and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey). Implemented as a hybrid sensor, needs both sensor and binary_sensor in config.

Configuration example:

sensor : binary_sensor : - platform : xiaomi_mjyd02yla name : " MJYD02YL-A Night Light " mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " idle_time : name : " MJYD02YL-A Idle Time " light : name : " MJYD02YL-A Light Status " battery_level : name : " MJYD02YL-A Battery Level " illuminance : name : " MJYD02YL-A Illuminance "

Qingping motion & ambient light sensor. Broadcasts motion detection, idle time since last motion event, lux value and battery status. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

Configuration example:

binary_sensor : - platform : xiaomi_cgpr1 name : " CGPR1 Motion detector " mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : " 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff " idle_time : name : " CGPR1 Idle Time " battery_level : name : " CGPR1 Battery Level " illuminance : name : " CGPR1 Illuminance "

RTCGQ02LM - Mi Motion Sensor 2 Section titled “RTCGQ02LM - Mi Motion Sensor 2”

Motion & ambient light sensor. Broadcasts motion detection, light/dark and battery status. Also has a button that broadcasts when pressed. Requires a bindkey in order to decrypt the received data (see Obtaining the Bindkey).

Configuration example:

xiaomi_rtcgq02lm : - id : motion_one mac_address : " XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX " bindkey : 00112233445566778899aabbccddeeff binary_sensor : - platform : xiaomi_rtcgq02lm id : motion_one motion : name : " Mi Motion " light : name : " Mi Motion Sensor Light " button : name : " Mi Motion Sensor Button " sensor : - platform : xiaomi_rtcgq02lm id : motion_one battery_level : name : " Mi Motion Sensor Battery Level "

Setting Up Devices Section titled “Setting Up Devices”

Required:

mac_address (MAC Address): The MAC address of the device.

(MAC Address): The MAC address of the device. bindkey (string, 32 characters, case insensitive): The key to decrypt the BLE advertisements for encrypted sensor types

All options from Sensor are supported for:

temperature

humidity

moisture

illuminance

conductivity

tablet

formaldehyde

battery_level

Obtaining the MAC address Section titled “Obtaining the MAC address”

To find the MAC Address so that ESPHome can identify the device, you can create a simple configuration without any sensor entries:

esp32_ble_tracker : xiaomi_ble :

After uploading, the ESP32 will immediately try to scan for BLE devices. When it detects a new sensor, it will automatically parse the BLE message print a message like this one:

Found device XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX RSSI=- 78 Address Type: PUBLIC Name: 'LYWSD03MMC'

It can sometimes take some time for the first BLE broadcast to be received. Once the device has been found, copy the address XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX into a new platform entry like shown in the example configurations.

Obtaining the Bindkey Section titled “Obtaining the Bindkey”

To set up an encrypted device you need to obtain the bindkey . The xiaomi_ble sensor component is not able to automatically generate a bindkey so other workarounds are necessary.

WARNING If you keep the stock firmware, the new bind key will work with ESPHome, but the Mi Home app will not recognise the sensor anymore once the device has been activated by the TeLink flasher application. To use the sensor again with the Xiaomi Mi Home app, the device needs to be removed and then re-added inside the Mi Home app.

LYWSD03MMC, CGD1 and most other encrypted devices Section titled “LYWSD03MMC, CGD1 and most other encrypted devices”

The easiest method is to use PVVX’s Telink flasher method. The accompanying video shows how to wirelessly flash a LYWSD03MMC, or how to obtain the bind key of the stock firmware (watch till around 13:10). The custom firmware allows you to change several settings of the device, including the smiley and the advertising interval. Follow the instructions on the site using Telink Flasher - best results with a Bluetooth-enabled Android phone. Note that by default there’s no encryption set, thus no need for bind_key in this case, you can just add the sensors to your ESPHome config as described above. However, if you do enable the “Encrypted beacon” checkbox, scroll down to the bottom of the page press the “Get BindKey” button to see the key.

The other option is to use the original Mi Home app to add the sensor once. While adding the device, a new key is generated and uploaded into the Xiaomi cloud and to the device itself. Once generated, the key will not change again until the device is removed and re-added in the Xiaomi app. To retrieve the bindkey from the cloud you can use the Cloud Tokens Extractor, written by one of Home Assistant users. If you prefer to not use the executable, read the Home Assistant Documentation. Another option is to use a SSL packet sniffer. It can be setup on either an Android phone or the iPhone. Instructions how to obtain the key using Android can be found in in this tutorial on GitHub. Instructions how to obtain the key using an iPhone can be found in custom-components/sensor.mitemp_bt on GitHub. Once the traffic between the Mi Home app and the Xiaomi servers has been recorded, the bind key will show in clear text: packet: POST /app/device/bltbind "data" = "{"did":"blt.3.129q4nasgeg00","token":"20c665a7ff82a5bfb5eefc36","props":[{"type":"prop","key":"bind_key","value":"cfc7cc892f4e32f7a733086cf3443cb0"}, {"type":"prop","key":"smac","value":XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX}]}" The bind_key is the 32 digits “value” item in the above output which needs to be inserted into the config file.

If the LYWSD03MMC or MHO-C401 sensor is operated with the Xiaomi stock firmware, you can also use ATC’s TeLink flasher application to easily generate a new bind key and upload the key to the device without the need to flash a new firmware (see figure). For this, you load the flasher webpage with a supported browser and connect the device by pressing “Connect”. After the connection is established, you press the “Do Activation” button and the new key will be shown in the “Mi Bind Key” field. The key can be copied directly into the sensor YAML configuration.

Telink flasher application.

For CGDK2 can also load Zaluthar’s application with a supported browser and connect the device by pressing “Connect”. After the connection is established, you press the “Do Activation” button and the new key will be shown in the “Mi Bind Key” field. The key can be copied directly into the sensor YAML configuration.

Improving reception performance Section titled “Improving reception performance”

Use a board with an Ethernet connection to the network, to offload ESP32’s radio module from WiFi traffic, this gains performance on Bluetooth side.

Avoid placing the ESP node in racks, close to routers/switches or other network equipment as EMI interference will degrade Bluetooth signal reception. For best results put as far away as possible, at least 3 meters distance from any other such equipment.