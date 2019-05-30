The rgb light platform creates an RGB light from 3 float output components (one for each color channel).

Example of an RGB LED strip that can be used with this component.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgb name : " Living Room Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : rgb name : " Living Room Lights " red : output_component1 green : output_component2 blue : output_component3 # Example output entry output : - platform : ... id : output_component1 max_power : 80% # Repeat for green and blue output

NOTE Remember that gamma_correct is enabled by default ( γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum: max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144 , then you would set max_power to 14.4%.