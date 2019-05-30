 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

RGB Light

The rgb light platform creates an RGB light from 3 float output components (one for each color channel).

Example of an RGB LED strip that can be used with this component. 
# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: rgb
    name: "Living Room Lights"
    red: output_component1
    green: output_component2
    blue: output_component3

Color Correction

Section titled “Color Correction”

It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:

# Example configuration entry
light:
  - platform: rgb
    name: "Living Room Lights"
    red: output_component1
    green: output_component2
    blue: output_component3


# Example output entry
output:
  - platform: ...
    id: output_component1
    max_power: 80%
  # Repeat for green and blue output

NOTE

Remember that gamma_correct is enabled by default (γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum: max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144, then you would set max_power to 14.4%.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”