RGB Light
The
rgb light platform creates an RGB light from 3 float output components
(one for each color channel).
Color CorrectionSection titled “Color Correction”
It is often favourable to calibrate/correct the color produced by an LED strip light as the perceived intensity of different colors will generally vary. This can be done by using max_power on individual output channels:
NOTE
Remember that
gamma_correct is enabled by default (
γ=2.8 ), and you may want take it into account for the calibration. For instance if you command a light to 50% brightness and want it to be the new maximum:
max_PWM_power = max_light_power^2.8 = 0.5^2.8 = 0.144, then you would set
max_power to 14.4%.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- red (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the red channel.
- green (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the green channel.
- blue (Required, ID): The id of the float Output Component to use for the blue channel.
- All other options from Light.