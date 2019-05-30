LVGL Number
The
lvgl number platform creates a number component from an LVGL widget
and requires LVGL to be configured.
Supported widgets are
arc,
bar,
slider and
spinbox. A single number supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome number component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the number.
- animated (Optional, boolean): Whether to set the value of the widget with an animation (if supported by the widget). Defaults to
true.
- trigger (Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the number to be updated with the widget’s value. One of
on_change,
on_update,
on_value,
on_release. Defaults to
on_value.
on_change: Update only when the user interacts with the widget.
on_update: Update only when the value is changed programmatically (e.g. via an
lvgl.*.updateaction).
on_value: Update on both user interaction and programmatic changes.
on_release: Update only when the user releases the widget after interaction.
-
- update_on_release (Optional, boolean): Deprecated — use
trigger: on_releaseinstead.
- restore_value: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the number from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to
false.
- All other variables from Number.
Example:
NOTE
Widget-specific actions (
lvgl.arc.update,
lvgl.bar.update,
lvgl.slider.update,
lvgl.spinbox.update,
lvgl.spinbox.decrement,
lvgl.spinbox.increment )
will trigger corresponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant if the
trigger is set to
on_value (the default) or
on_update.