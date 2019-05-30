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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LVGL Number

The lvgl number platform creates a number component from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are arc, bar, slider and spinbox. A single number supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome number component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • widget (Required): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the number.
  • animated (Optional, boolean): Whether to set the value of the widget with an animation (if supported by the widget). Defaults to true.
  • trigger (Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the number to be updated with the widget’s value. One of on_change, on_update, on_value, on_release. Defaults to on_value.
    • on_change: Update only when the user interacts with the widget.
    • on_update: Update only when the value is changed programmatically (e.g. via an lvgl.*.update action).
    • on_value: Update on both user interaction and programmatic changes.
    • on_release: Update only when the user releases the widget after interaction.
  • update_on_release (Optional, boolean): Deprecated — use trigger: on_release instead.
  • restore_value: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the number from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to false.
  • All other variables from Number.

Example:

number:
  - platform: lvgl
    widget: slider_id
    name: LVGL Slider
    trigger: on_release

NOTE

Widget-specific actions (lvgl.arc.update, lvgl.bar.update, lvgl.slider.update, lvgl.spinbox.update, lvgl.spinbox.decrement, lvgl.spinbox.increment ) will trigger corresponding component updates to be sent to Home Assistant if the trigger is set to on_value (the default) or on_update.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”