The lvgl number platform creates a number component from an LVGL widget and requires LVGL to be configured.

Supported widgets are arc , bar , slider and spinbox . A single number supports only a single widget; in other words, it’s not possible to have multiple widgets associated with a single ESPHome number component.

widget ( Required ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the number.

( ): The ID of a supported widget configured in LVGL, which will reflect the state of the number. animated (Optional, boolean): Whether to set the value of the widget with an animation (if supported by the widget). Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Whether to set the value of the widget with an animation (if supported by the widget). Defaults to . trigger (Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the number to be updated with the widget’s value. One of on_change , on_update , on_value , on_release . Defaults to on_value . on_change : Update only when the user interacts with the widget. on_update : Update only when the value is changed programmatically (e.g. via an lvgl.*.update action). on_value : Update on both user interaction and programmatic changes. on_release : Update only when the user releases the widget after interaction.

(Optional, string): Specifies which events will cause the number to be updated with the widget’s value. One of , , , . Defaults to . update_on_release (Optional, boolean): Deprecated — use trigger: on_release instead.

(Optional, boolean): — use instead. restore_value : (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the number from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to false .

: (Optional, bool) Restore the value of the number from non-volatile memory when the device is restarted. Defaults to . All other variables from Number.

Example:

number : - platform : lvgl widget : slider_id name : LVGL Slider trigger : on_release