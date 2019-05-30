WARNING NeoPixelBus does not work with ESP-IDF. For clockless lights, you can use Esp32 Rmt Led Strip, and for SPI LEDs see Spi Led Strip.

The neopixelbus light platform allows you to create RGB lights in ESPHome for individually addressable lights like NeoPixel or WS2812.

It is very similar to the Fastled platform. In fact, most addressable lights are supported through both light platforms. The difference is that they use different libraries: while the fastled platform uses the FastLED library, this component uses the NeoPixelBus library internally.

# Example configuration entry light : - platform : neopixelbus type : GRB variant : WS2811 pin : GPIOXX num_leds : 60 name : " NeoPixel Light "

Base Options:

num_leds (Required, int): The number of LEDs attached.

Type Options:

type (Optional, string): The type of light. This is used to specify if it is an RGBW or RGB light and in which order the colors are. Defaults to GRB . Change this if you have lights with white channel and/or the colors are in the wrong order.

variant ( Required , string): The chipset of the light. The following options are supported: 800KBPS (generic option, recommended for chipsets without explicit support) 400KBPS WS2811 WS2812 WS2812X WS2813 SK6812 TM1814 TM1829 TM1914 APA106 LC8812 Additionally the following two-wire chipsets (set data_pin and clock_pin ) are supported: WS2801 DotStar LPD6803 LPD8806 P9813

method (Optional, string): The method used to transmit the data. By default, ESPHome will try to use the best method available for this chipset, ESP platform, and the given pin. See methods for more information.

invert (Optional, boolean): Invert data output, for use with n-type transistors. Defaults to no .

Pin Options:

Some chipsets have two data pins to connect, others only have one. If you have one line, only specify pin , otherwise specify both clock_pin and data_pin .

pin (Optional, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light.

clock_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin for the clock line of the light, for two-wire lights.

data_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin for the data line of the light, for two-wire lights.

All other options from Light.

WARNING On ESP8266 it’s highly recommended to connect the light strip to pin GPIO3 to reduce flickering.

NeoPixelBus supports different methods to transmit the pixel data to the light strip depending on the chipset, ESP platform and pin.

Each of these has their own advantages/disadvantages regarding stability and speed. By default ESPHome will choose the best one that is available on the device. However, you can override this by manually supplying the method option.

light : - platform : neopixelbus # ... method : type : esp8266_uart bus : 0 async : false

Use the type configuration variable to select the method used. The additional configuration settings vary by method:

bit_bang : The simplest method and available on all platforms. However, it can produce quite a bit of flickering, and so is not recommended for use. On ESP8266, supports pins GPIO0-GPIO15, on ESP32 pins GPIO0-GPIO31.

esp8266_dma : The recommended method for ESP8266s. Only available on pin GPIO3.

esp8266_uart : An alternative method for ESP8266s that uses the UART peripheral to send data. Available on pin GPIO1 for bus 0, and GPIO2 for bus 1. Additional options: bus (Optional, int): The UART bus to use. If 0, the logger baud_rate option must be set to 0 and logs over USB/serial won’t work. async (Optional, boolean): Use an asynchronous transfer. Defaults to false . If enabled, the logger must be disabled even if bus 1 is used.

esp32_i2s : The recommended method for ESP32, but not available on the ESP32-C3 or ESP32-S3. Available on all output pins. Additional options: bus (Optional): The I2S bus to use. The ESP32 has bus 0 or 1 available, but the ESP32-S2 only bus 0. One of 0 , 1 , dynamic .

esp32_rmt : An alternative method for ESP32 that uses the RMT peripheral to send data. Available on all output pins. Additional options: channel (Optional): The RMT channel to use. The ESP32 has channels 0-7, ESP32-C3 0-1, ESP32-S2 0-3 and ESP32-S3 0-3. Defaults to 6 on ESP32, and 1 on other ESP32 variants.



The following method is available only for two-wire chips (specify data_pin and clock_pin ):

spi : Uses the hardware SPI interface to transmit the data. Available on both ESP platforms. Additional options: bus (Optional, string): On ESP32s the SPI bus to be used can be selected. One of vspi and hspi . speed (Optional, int): The frequency to send data with. Defaults to 10MHz . One of 40MHz , 20MHz , 10MHz , 5MHz , 2MHz , 1MHz , 500KHz . On ESP8266 only GPIO13 can be used for data_pin and only GPIO14 can be used for clock_pin .



The method key also accepts a short-hand syntax consisting of a single value for historic reasons. Usage of this method is no longer recommended, but documented here for reference purposes. Possible values were: