This component enables and configures PSRAM if/when available on ESP32 modules/boards. Some components require PSRAM, while others may use it for optional features. In any case it is required to explicitly configured - this is a change from previous versions of ESPHome.

PSRAM is not available with platforms other than ESP32.

# Example configuration entry psram : mode : octal speed : 80MHz

mode (Optional): Defines the operating mode the PSRAM should utilize. One of quad , octal or hex . Defaults to quad for ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C61, ESP32-S2 and hex for ESP32-P4. ESP32-S3 has no default and requires this option to be set. See notes below.

speed (Optional, int): The speed at which the PSRAM should operate. One of 40MHz (default), 80MHz or 120MHz .

enable_ecc (Optional, bool): For octal mode, enable ECC (Error Correction Code) for the PSRAM (default is off.) ECC is a method of detecting and correcting single-bit errors in memory. It will reduce the available PSRAM size and speed by 1/16th, but also increases the rated temperature range of some ESP32 modules.

disabled (Optional, bool): Don’t try to initialize the PSRAM. This is needed if one of the configured components autoloads psram but the ESP32 module doesn’t have PSRAM and you need to use one of the PSRAM control lines for something else. e.g. ethernet. Defaults to false .

ignore_not_found (Optional, bool): When true (default), the firmware ignores PSRAM initialisation failures and continues to boot. When false , other components can configure larger WiFi buffers for faster data transfer, but PSRAM must be available or the device will fail to boot.

The ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C61 and ESP32-S2 PSRAM is only available in quad mode, and ESP32-P4 only supports hex mode. These are the defaults when using those variants. For ESP32-S3, the mode option is required and must be set to quad or octal . Typically on ESP32-S3 modules, a 2MB PSRAM will use quad mode, while 8 or 16MB will use octal mode, but check the datasheet for the module you are using to be sure.

WARNING If you choose the wrong mode for your board, the PSRAM will not work.