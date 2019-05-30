PSRAM
This component enables and configures PSRAM if/when available on ESP32 modules/boards. Some components require PSRAM, while others may use it for optional features. In any case it is required to explicitly configured - this is a change from previous versions of ESPHome.
PSRAM is not available with platforms other than ESP32.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
mode (Optional): Defines the operating mode the PSRAM should utilize. One of
quad,
octalor
hex. Defaults to
quadfor ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C61, ESP32-S2 and
hexfor ESP32-P4. ESP32-S3 has no default and requires this option to be set. See notes below.
-
speed (Optional, int): The speed at which the PSRAM should operate. One of
40MHz(default),
80MHzor
120MHz.
-
enable_ecc (Optional, bool): For octal mode, enable ECC (Error Correction Code) for the PSRAM (default is off.) ECC is a method of detecting and correcting single-bit errors in memory. It will reduce the available PSRAM size and speed by 1/16th, but also increases the rated temperature range of some ESP32 modules.
-
disabled (Optional, bool): Don’t try to initialize the PSRAM. This is needed if one of the configured components autoloads psram but the ESP32 module doesn’t have PSRAM and you need to use one of the PSRAM control lines for something else. e.g. ethernet. Defaults to
false.
-
ignore_not_found (Optional, bool): When
true(default), the firmware ignores PSRAM initialisation failures and continues to boot. When
false, other components can configure larger WiFi buffers for faster data transfer, but PSRAM must be available or the device will fail to boot.
The ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C61 and ESP32-S2 PSRAM is only available in
quad mode, and ESP32-P4 only supports
hex mode. These are the defaults
when using those variants. For ESP32-S3, the
mode option is required and must be set to
quad or
octal.
Typically on ESP32-S3 modules, a 2MB PSRAM will use quad mode, while 8 or 16MB will use octal mode, but check
the datasheet for the module you are using to be sure.
WARNING
If you choose the wrong mode for your board, the PSRAM will not work.
- Not all ESP32 modules have PSRAM available. If you are unsure, consult the datasheet of your module.
- Not all modules support all modes and speeds.
- 120MHz is not available with octal mode, unless using ESP-IDF and the
enable_idf_experimental_featuresis enabled in the ESP-IDF platform Advanced Configuration.
- Configuring an unsupported speed will usually result in the PSRAM running at the default speed.