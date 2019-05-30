The ina260 sensor platform allows you to use your INA260 DC Current and Power Sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

INA260 DC Current and Power Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ina260 address : 0x40 current : name : " INA260 Current " power : name : " INA260 Power " bus_voltage : name : " INA260 Bus Voltage " update_interval : 60s