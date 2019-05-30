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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

INA260 DC Current and Power sensor

The ina260 sensor platform allows you to use your INA260 DC Current and Power Sensor (datasheet, Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

INA260 DC Current and Power Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ina260
    address: 0x40
    current:
      name: "INA260 Current"
    power:
      name: "INA260 Power"
    bus_voltage:
      name: "INA260 Bus Voltage"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x40.

  • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

  • power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • bus_voltage (Optional): Use the bus voltage (voltage of the high side contact) value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”