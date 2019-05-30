INA260 DC Current and Power sensor
The
ina260 sensor platform allows you to use your INA260 DC Current and Power Sensor
(datasheet,
Adafruit) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x40.
-
current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): Use the power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
bus_voltage (Optional): Use the bus voltage (voltage of the high side contact) value of the sensor in V. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.