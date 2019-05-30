The ADC128S102 is a low-power, eight-channel CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter specified for conversion throughput rates of 500 ksps to 1 MSPS. The converter is based on a successive-approximation register architecture with an internal track-and-hold circuit.

The ADC128S102 component allows you to use ADC128S102 8-Channel 12-Bit A/D Converter (datasheet, Texas Instruments) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins as sensors for your projects.

# Example configuration entry adc128s102 : cs_pin : GPIOXX id : my_adc

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this ADC128S102 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this ADC128S102 component. cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI cable select pin to use

The adc128s102 sensor allows you to use your ADC128S102 12-Bit A/D Converter sensors with ESPHome. First, setup a ADC128S102 Hub for your ADC128S102 sensor and then use this sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the voltage to Home Assistant.

sensor : - platform : adc128s102 # Attached to pin 0 of the ADC128S102. update_interval : 1s adc128s102_id : my_adc id : freezer_temp_source channel : 0 # ADC128S102 channel

Configuration variables: