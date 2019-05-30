ADC128S102 8-Channel 12-Bit A/D Converter
The ADC128S102 is a low-power, eight-channel CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter specified for conversion throughput rates of 500 ksps to 1 MSPS. The converter is based on a successive-approximation register architecture with an internal track-and-hold circuit.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The ADC128S102 component allows you to use ADC128S102 8-Channel 12-Bit A/D Converter (datasheet, Texas Instruments) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins as sensors for your projects.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this ADC128S102 component.
- cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI cable select pin to use
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The
adc128s102 sensor allows you to use your ADC128S102 12-Bit A/D Converter sensors with ESPHome.
First, setup a ADC128S102 Hub for your ADC128S102 sensor and then use this
sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the voltage to Home Assistant.
Configuration variables:
- adc128s102_id (Required, ID): The id of the parent ADC128S102 component.
- channel (Required, int): The channel of the ADC128S102 to use.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.