 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ADC128S102 8-Channel 12-Bit A/D Converter

The ADC128S102 is a low-power, eight-channel CMOS 12-bit analog-to-digital converter specified for conversion throughput rates of 500 ksps to 1 MSPS. The converter is based on a successive-approximation register architecture with an internal track-and-hold circuit.

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The ADC128S102 component allows you to use ADC128S102 8-Channel 12-Bit A/D Converter (datasheet, Texas Instruments) in ESPHome. It uses the SPI Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 8 pins as sensors for your projects.

# Example configuration entry
adc128s102:
  cs_pin: GPIOXX
  id: my_adc

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The id to use for this ADC128S102 component.
  • cs_pin (Required, int): The SPI cable select pin to use

Sensor

Section titled “Sensor”

The adc128s102 sensor allows you to use your ADC128S102 12-Bit A/D Converter sensors with ESPHome. First, setup a ADC128S102 Hub for your ADC128S102 sensor and then use this sensor platform to create individual sensors that will report the voltage to Home Assistant.

sensor:
  - platform: adc128s102           # Attached to pin 0 of the ADC128S102.
    update_interval: 1s
    adc128s102_id: my_adc
    id: freezer_temp_source
    channel: 0                     # ADC128S102 channel

Configuration variables:

  • adc128s102_id (Required, ID): The id of the parent ADC128S102 component.
  • channel (Required, int): The channel of the ADC128S102 to use.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”