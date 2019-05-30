Cover Component
The
cover component is a generic representation of covers in ESPHome.
A cover can (currently) either be closed or open and supports three types of
commands: open, close and stop.
Base Cover ConfigurationSection titled “Base Cover Configuration”
All cover config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for covers.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the cover. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and
you want the cover to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/cover/#device-class for a list of available options.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the cover in the frontend.
Advanced options:
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT options:
-
mqtt_json_state_payload (Optional, boolean): When set to
true, state changes will be published only to the
state_topicas a single JSON object per state change. Example:
When
false, individual values are published to the
state_topic,
position_state_topic, and
tilt_state_topicseparately. Defaults to
false.
-
position_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish cover position changes to. Not valid if
mqtt_json_state_payloadis set to
true.
-
position_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive cover position commands on.
-
tilt_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish cover cover tilt state changes to. Not valid if
mqtt_json_state_payloadis set to
true.
-
tilt_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive cover tilt commands on.
-
All other options from MQTT Component.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “cover.open Action”
cover.open Action
This action opens the cover with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “cover.close Action”
cover.close Action
This action closes the cover with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “cover.stop Action”
cover.stop Action
This action stops the cover with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “cover.toggle Action”
cover.toggle Action
This action toggles the cover with the given ID when executed, cycling through the states close/stop/open/stop… This allows the cover to be controlled by a single push button.
Section titled “cover.control Action”
cover.control Action
This action is a more generic version of the other cover actions and allows all cover attributes to be set.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The cover to control.
-
stop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to stop the cover.
-
state (Optional, string, templatable): The state to set the cover to - one of
OPENor
CLOSE.
-
position (Optional, float, templatable): The cover position to set.
0.0=
0%=
CLOSED
1.0=
100%=
OPEN
-
-
tilt (Optional, float, templatable): The tilt position to set. In range 0% - 100%.
ConditionsSection titled “Conditions”
Section titled “cover.is_open Condition”
cover.is_open Condition
This condition checks if the cover with the given ID is fully open.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The cover to check.
Section titled “cover.is_closed Condition”
cover.is_closed Condition
This condition checks if the cover with the given ID is fully closed.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The cover to check.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “cover.on_opened Trigger”
cover.on_opened Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the cover reaches a fully open state.
Section titled “cover.on_closed Trigger”
cover.on_closed Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the cover reaches a fully closed state.
Section titled “cover.on_opening Trigger”
cover.on_opening Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the cover starts opening.
Section titled “cover.on_closing Trigger”
cover.on_closing Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the cover starts closing.
Section titled “cover.on_idle Trigger”
cover.on_idle Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the cover stops moving and becomes idle.
NOTE
The
on_open trigger is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Please use
on_opened instead.
LambdasSection titled “Lambdas”
From lambdas, you can access the current state of the cover (note that these
fields are read-only, if you want to act on the cover, use the
make_call() method as shown above).
position: Retrieve the current position of the cover, as a value between
0.0(closed) and
1.0(open).
-
tilt: Retrieve the current tilt position of the cover, as a value between
0.0and
1.0.
-
current_operation: The operation the cover is currently performing: