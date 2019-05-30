The cover component is a generic representation of covers in ESPHome. A cover can (currently) either be closed or open and supports three types of commands: open, close and stop.

Base Cover Configuration Section titled “Base Cover Configuration”

All cover config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for covers.

cover : - platform : ... device_class : garage

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the cover. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the cover to use that name, you can set name: None .

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/cover/#device-class for a list of available options.

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the cover in the frontend.

Advanced options:

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

mqtt_json_state_payload (Optional, boolean): When set to true , state changes will be published only to the state_topic as a single JSON object per state change. Example: { "state" : " open " , "position" : 100 , "tilt" : 50 } When false , individual values are published to the state_topic , position_state_topic , and tilt_state_topic separately. Defaults to false .

position_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish cover position changes to. Not valid if mqtt_json_state_payload is set to true .

position_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive cover position commands on.

tilt_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish cover cover tilt state changes to. Not valid if mqtt_json_state_payload is set to true .

tilt_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive cover tilt commands on.

All other options from MQTT Component.

This action opens the cover with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - cover.open : cover_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (cover_1). make_call (); call . set_command_open (); call . perform ();

This action closes the cover with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - cover.close : cover_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (cover_1). make_call (); call . set_command_close (); call . perform ();

This action stops the cover with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - cover.stop : cover_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (cover_1). make_call (); call . set_command_stop (); call . perform ();

This action toggles the cover with the given ID when executed, cycling through the states close/stop/open/stop… This allows the cover to be controlled by a single push button.

on_... : then : - cover.toggle : cover_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (cover_1). make_call (); call . set_command_toggle (); call . perform ();

This action is a more generic version of the other cover actions and allows all cover attributes to be set.

on_... : then : - cover.control : id : cover_1 position : 50% tilt : 50%

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The cover to control.

stop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to stop the cover.

state (Optional, string, templatable): The state to set the cover to - one of OPEN or CLOSE .

position (Optional, float, templatable): The cover position to set. 0.0 = 0% = CLOSED 1.0 = 100% = OPEN

tilt (Optional, float, templatable): The tilt position to set. In range 0% - 100%.

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (cover_1). make_call (); // set attributes call . set_position ( 0.5 ); call . perform ();

This condition checks if the cover with the given ID is fully open.

on_... : if : condition : cover.is_open : cover_1 then : - logger.log : " Cover is open! "

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The cover to check.

This condition checks if the cover with the given ID is fully closed.

on_... : if : condition : cover.is_closed : cover_1 then : - logger.log : " Cover is closed! "

Configuration variables:

id (Required, ID): The cover to check.

This trigger is activated each time the cover reaches a fully open state.

cover : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_opened : - logger.log : " Cover is fully open! "

This trigger is activated each time the cover reaches a fully closed state.

cover : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_closed : - logger.log : " Cover is fully closed! "

This trigger is activated each time the cover starts opening.

cover : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_opening : - logger.log : " Cover started opening "

This trigger is activated each time the cover starts closing.

cover : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_closing : - logger.log : " Cover started closing "

This trigger is activated each time the cover stops moving and becomes idle.

cover : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_idle : - logger.log : " Cover stopped moving "

NOTE The on_open trigger is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. Please use on_opened instead.

From lambdas, you can access the current state of the cover (note that these fields are read-only, if you want to act on the cover, use the make_call() method as shown above).

position : Retrieve the current position of the cover, as a value between 0.0 (closed) and 1.0 (open).

if ( id (my_cover). position == COVER_OPEN) { // Cover is open } else if ( id (my_cover). position == COVER_CLOSED) { // Cover is closed } else { // Cover is in-between open and closed }

tilt : Retrieve the current tilt position of the cover, as a value between 0.0 and 1.0 .

current_operation : The operation the cover is currently performing: