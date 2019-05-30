IR Remote Climate

This climate component allows you to control compatible AC units by sending an infrared (IR) control signal, just as the unit’s handheld remote controller would.

There is a growing list of compatible units. If your unit is not listed below you should submit a feature request (see FAQ).

Supported units Platform name Supports receiver Ballu ballu yes Coolix coolix yes Daikin daikin yes Daikin ARC daikin_arc yes Daikin BRC daikin_brc yes Delonghi delonghi yes Emmeti emmeti yes Fujitsu General fujitsu_general yes GREE gree Hitachi hitachi_ac344 , hitachi_ac424 yes LG climate_ir_lg yes Midea midea_ir yes Mitsubishi mitsubishi yes Noblex noblex yes Electrolux, TCL, Fuego tcl112 yes Toshiba toshiba yes Whirlpool whirlpool yes Yashima yashima Whynter whynter yes ZH/LT-01 zhlt01 yes Arduino-HeatpumpIR library heatpumpir

This component requires that you have configured a Remote Transmitter.

Due to the unidirectional nature of IR remote controllers, this component cannot determine the actual state of the device and will assume the state of the device is the latest state requested. The assumed state can be restored at boot.

However, when receiver is supported, you can optionally add a Remote Receiver component so the climate state will be tracked when it is operated with the original remote controller unit.

# Example configuration entry remote_transmitter : pin : GPIOXX carrier_duty_percent : 50% climate : - platform : REPLACEME name : " Living Room AC "

sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient temperature. This is only for reporting the current temperature in the frontend.

humidity_sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient humidity. This is only for reporting the current humidity in the frontend.

supports_cool (Optional, boolean): Enables setting cooling mode for this climate device. Defaults to true .

supports_heat (Optional, boolean): Enables setting heating mode for this climate device. Defaults to true .

receiver_id (Optional, ID): The id of the remote_receiver if this platform supports receiver. see: Using a Receiver.

All other options from Climate.

transmitter_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the remote transmitter.

header_high (Optional, Time): time for the high part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to 8000us

(Optional, Time): time for the high part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to header_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to 4000us

(Optional, Time): time for the low part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to bit_high (Optional, Time): time for the high part of any bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to 600us

(Optional, Time): time for the high part of any bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to bit_one_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of a ‘1’ bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to 1600us

(Optional, Time): time for the low part of a ‘1’ bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to bit_zero_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of a ‘0’ bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to 550us

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : climate_ir_lg name : " AC " sensor : room_temperature header_high : 3265us # AC Units from LG in Brazil, for example use these timings header_low : 9856us

The Daikin BRC remotes are used by the ceiling cassette model of Daikin heatpumps.

use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): U.S. models of the Daikin BRC remote send the temperature in Fahrenheit, if your remote shows Fahrenheit and can not be changed to Celsius then set this to true. Defaults to false .

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : daikin_brc name : " AC " sensor : room_temperature use_fahrenheit : true

The delonghi climate currently supports the protocol used by some Delonghi portable units, known working with Delonghi PAC WE 120HP.

The Daikin ARC remotes ( daikin_arc climate, daikin_arc417 , daikin_arc480 protocols of Arduino-HeatpumpIR) are used by the japanese model of Daikin.

model ( Required , string): GREE has a few different protocols depending on model. One of these will likely work for you: generic yan yaa yac yac1fb9 yx1ff yag



# Example configuration entry for climate only climate : - platform : gree name : " AC " id : my_gree_ac sensor : room_temperature model : yan

Models yan , yaa , yac and yac1fb9 support a couple of additional features which can be controlled with switches:

gree_id ( Required , ID): Specify the ID of the gree climate to which these swicthes should belong.

( , ID): Specify the ID of the climate to which these swicthes should belong. light (Optional, Switch): To turn off indoor unit display/LED at night for complete room darkness.

(Optional, Switch): To turn off indoor unit display/LED at night for complete room darkness. turbo (Optional, Switch): For maximum fan speed and fastest results.

(Optional, Switch): For maximum fan speed and fastest results. health (Optional, Switch): Removal of dust and germs from the environment by ionizing the air flowing through the blades.

(Optional, Switch): Removal of dust and germs from the environment by ionizing the air flowing through the blades. xfan (Optional, Switch): Prevention of excess moisture in the machine that cause mold, mildew, and unpleasant odors. Indoor fan will keep running for short period after turning turn off the AC, to dry the blades.

# Example configuration entry for switches of the climate switch : - platform : gree gree_id : my_gree_ac light : name : " AC Lights " turbo : name : " AC Turbo " health : name : " AC Health " xfan : name : " AC X-Fan "

These air conditioners support two protocols: Midea and Coolix. Therefore, when using an IR receiver, it considers both protocols and publishes the received states.

use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): Allows you to transfer the temperature to the air conditioner in degrees Fahrenheit. The air conditioner display also shows the temperature in Fahrenheit. Defaults to false .

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : midea_ir name : " AC " sensor : room_temperature use_fahrenheit : true

NOTE See Transmit Midea to send custom commands, including Follow Me mode.

See Toshiba below if you are looking for compatibility with Midea model MAP14HS1TBL or similar.

NOTE When using this component with Mitsubishi units that only support cooling mode, the Off command may not work. Set supports_heat to false to resolve that issue.

set_fan_mode (Optional, string): Select the fan modes desired or that are supported on your remote. Defaults to 3levels Options are: 3levels , 4levels , quiet_4levels . 3levels ; Low [fan speed 1], Medium [2], High [3] 4levels ; Low [1], Middle [2], Medium [3], High [4] quiet_4levels ; Low [1], Middle [2], Medium [3], High [4], Quiet [5]

supports_dry (Optional, boolean): Enables setting dry mode for this unit. Defaults to false .

supports_fan_only (Optional, boolean): Enables setting fan only mode for this unit. Confirm that mode is supported on your remote. Defaults to false .

horizontal_default (Optional, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s horizontal direction is not set to swing. Defaults to middle . Options are: left , middle-left , middle , middle-right , right , auto

vertical_default (Optional, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s vertical direction is not set to swing. Defaults to middle . Options are: down , middle-down , middle , middle-up , up , auto



NOTE This climate IR component is also known to work with some Stiebel Eltron Units. It has been tested with Stiebel Eltron IR-Remote KM07F and unit ACW 25 i

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : mitsubishi name : " Heatpump " set_fan_mode : " quiet_4levels " supports_dry : " true " supports_fan_only : " true " horizontal_default : " left " vertical_default : " down "

model (Optional, string): There are four valid models: GENERIC : Temperature range is from 17 to 30 (default) RAC-PT1411HWRU-C : Temperature range is from 16 to 30; unit displays temperature in degrees Celsius RAC-PT1411HWRU-F : Temperature range is from 16 to 30; unit displays temperature in degrees Fahrenheit RAS-2819T : Temperature range is from 18 to 30; supports two-packet IR protocol



NOTE While they are identified as separate models here, the RAC-PT1411HWRU-C and RAC-PT1411HWRU-F are in fact the same physical model/unit. They are separated here only because different IR codes are used depending on the desired unit of measurement. This only affects how temperature is displayed on the unit itself.

The RAC-PT1411HWRU model supports a feature Toshiba calls “Comfort Sense”. The handheld remote control has a built-in temperature sensor and it will periodically transmit the temperature from this sensor to the AC unit. If a sensor is provided in the configuration with this model, the sensor’s temperature will be transmitted to the RAC-PT1411HWRU in the same manner as the original remote controller. How often the temperature is transmitted is determined by the update_interval assigned to the sensor . Note that update_interval must be less than seven minutes or the RAC-PT1411HWRU will revert to using its own internal temperature sensor; a value of 30 seconds seems to work well. See Sensor for more information.

The RAS-2819T model uses a two-packet IR protocol where most commands send a primary packet (containing temperature, mode, and fan speed) followed by a secondary packet (containing fan speed confirmation and mode-specific data). Single-packet commands are used for power-off and swing toggle operations.

This climate IR component is also known to work with Midea model MAP14HS1TBL and may work with other similar models, as well. (Midea acquired Toshiba’s product line and re-branded it.)

# Example configuration entry for RAS-2819T climate : - platform : toshiba name : " Toshiba AC " model : RAS-2819T sensor : room_temperature

model (Optional, string): There are two valid models to choose from: DG11J1-3A : Temperature range is from 18 to 32 (default) DG11J1-91 : Temperature range is from 16 to 30



use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): Allows you to transfer the temperature to the air conditioner in degrees Fahrenheit. The air conditioner display also shows the temperature in Fahrenheit. Defaults to false .

# Example configuration entry climate : - platform : whynter name : " AC " sensor : room_temperature use_fahrenheit : true supports_heat : true

The zhlt01 climate and protocol, based on the ZH/LT-01 remote controller, is used with many locally branded airconditioners, like: Eurom, Chigo, Tristar, Tecnomaster, Elgin, Geant, Tekno, Topair, Proma, Sumikura, JBS, Turbo Air, Nakatomy, Celestial Air, Ager, Blueway, Airlux, etc.

Using a Receiver Section titled “Using a Receiver”

NOTE This is only supported with select climate devices, see “Supports receiver” in the table at the top of the page.

Optionally, some platforms can listen to data the climate device sends over infrared to update their state ( for example what mode the device is in). By setting up a remote_receiver and passing its ID to the climate platform you can enable this mode.

When using a receiver it is recommended to put the IR receiver as close as possible to the equipment’s IR receiver.

# Example configuration entry remote_receiver : id : rcvr pin : number : GPIOXX inverted : true mode : input : true pullup : true # high 55% tolerance is recommended for some remote control units tolerance : 55% climate : - platform : REPLACEME name : " Living Room AC " receiver_id : rcvr

The heatpumpir platform supports dozens of manufacturers and hundreds of AC units by utilising the Arduino-HeatpumpIR library.

This platform works with the arduino framework and ESP-IDF (on ESP32), and should only be used if your AC unit is not supported by any of the other (native) platforms from above. No support can be provided for Arduino-HeatpumpIR, because it is a third party library.

This platform utilises the library’s generic one-size-fits-all API, which might not line up perfectly with all of the supported AC units. For example, some AC units have more fan speed options than what the generic API supports.

Additional configuration must be specified for this platform:

protocol ( Required , string): Choose one of Arduino-HeatpumpIR’s supported protcols: airway , aux , ballu , bgh_aud , carrier_mca , carrier_nqv , carrier_qlima_1 , carrier_qlima_1 , daikin , daikin_arc417 , daikin_arc480 , electroluxyal , fuego , fujitsu_awyz , gree , greeyaa , greeyac , greeyan , greeyap , greeyt , hisense_aud , hitachi , hyundai , ivt , midea , mitsubishi_fa , mitsubishi_fd , mitsubishi_fe , mitsubishi_heavy_fdtc , mitsubishi_heavy_zj , mitsubishi_heavy_zm , mitsubishi_heavy_zmp , mitsubishi_kj , mitsubishi_msc , mitsubishi_msy , mitsubishi_sez , nibe , panasonic_altdke , panasonic_ckp , panasonic_dke , panasonic_eke , panasonic_jke , panasonic_lke , panasonic_nke , philco_phs32 , r51m , samsung_aqv , samsung_aqv12msan , samsung_fjm , sharp , toshiba , toshiba_daiseikai , vaillantvai8 , zhjg01 , zhlt01

horizontal_default ( Required , string): What to default to when the AC unit’s horizontal direction is not set to swing. Options are: left , mleft , middle , mright , right , auto

vertical_default ( Required , string): What to default to when the AC unit’s vertical direction is not set to swing. Options are: down , mdown , middle , mup , up , auto

max_temperature ( Required , float): The maximum temperature that the AC unit supports being set to.

min_temperature ( Required , float): The minimum temperature that the AC unit supports being set to.

sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient temperature.