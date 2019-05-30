IR Remote Climate
This climate component allows you to control compatible AC units by sending an infrared (IR) control signal, just as the unit’s handheld remote controller would.
There is a growing list of compatible units. If your unit is not listed below you should submit a feature request (see FAQ).
|Supported units
|Platform name
|Supports receiver
|Ballu
ballu
|yes
|Coolix
coolix
|yes
|Daikin
daikin
|yes
|Daikin ARC
daikin_arc
|yes
|Daikin BRC
daikin_brc
|yes
|Delonghi
delonghi
|yes
|Emmeti
emmeti
|yes
|Fujitsu General
fujitsu_general
|yes
|GREE
gree
|Hitachi
hitachi_ac344,
hitachi_ac424
|yes
|LG
climate_ir_lg
|yes
|Midea
midea_ir
|yes
|Mitsubishi
mitsubishi
|yes
|Noblex
noblex
|yes
|Electrolux, TCL, Fuego
tcl112
|yes
|Toshiba
toshiba
|yes
|Whirlpool
whirlpool
|yes
|Yashima
yashima
|Whynter
whynter
|yes
|ZH/LT-01
zhlt01
|yes
|Arduino-HeatpumpIR library
heatpumpir
This component requires that you have configured a Remote Transmitter.
Due to the unidirectional nature of IR remote controllers, this component cannot determine the actual state of the device and will assume the state of the device is the latest state requested. The assumed state can be restored at boot.
However, when receiver is supported, you can optionally add a Remote Receiver component so the climate state will be tracked when it is operated with the original remote controller unit.
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
-
sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient temperature. This is only for reporting the current temperature in the frontend.
-
humidity_sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient humidity. This is only for reporting the current humidity in the frontend.
-
supports_cool (Optional, boolean): Enables setting cooling mode for this climate device. Defaults to
true.
-
supports_heat (Optional, boolean): Enables setting heating mode for this climate device. Defaults to
true.
-
receiver_id (Optional, ID): The id of the remote_receiver if this platform supports receiver. see: Using a Receiver.
-
All other options from Climate.
Advanced OptionsSection titled “Advanced Options”
- transmitter_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the remote transmitter.
Section titled “climate_ir_lg”
climate_ir_lg
- header_high (Optional, Time): time for the high part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to
8000us
- header_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of the header for the LG protocol. Defaults to
4000us
- bit_high (Optional, Time): time for the high part of any bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to
600us
- bit_one_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of a ‘1’ bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to
1600us
- bit_zero_low (Optional, Time): time for the low part of a ‘0’ bit in the LG protocol. Defaults to
550us
Section titled “daikin_brc”
daikin_brc
The Daikin BRC remotes are used by the ceiling cassette model of Daikin heatpumps.
- use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): U.S. models of the Daikin BRC remote send the temperature in Fahrenheit, if your remote shows Fahrenheit and can not be changed to Celsius then set this to true. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “delonghi”
delonghi
The
delonghi climate currently supports the protocol used by some Delonghi portable units, known working with Delonghi PAC WE 120HP.
Section titled “daikin_arc”
daikin_arc
The Daikin ARC remotes (
daikin_arc climate,
daikin_arc417,
daikin_arc480 protocols of Arduino-HeatpumpIR) are used by the japanese model of Daikin.
-
model (Required, string): GREE has a few different protocols depending on model. One of these will likely work for you:
generic
yan
yaa
yac
yac1fb9
yx1ff
yag
-
Models
yan,
yaa,
yac and
yac1fb9 support a couple of additional features which can be controlled with switches:
- gree_id (Required, ID): Specify the ID of the
greeclimate to which these swicthes should belong.
- light (Optional, Switch): To turn off indoor unit display/LED at night for complete room darkness.
- turbo (Optional, Switch): For maximum fan speed and fastest results.
- health (Optional, Switch): Removal of dust and germs from the environment by ionizing the air flowing through the blades.
- xfan (Optional, Switch): Prevention of excess moisture in the machine that cause mold, mildew, and unpleasant odors. Indoor fan will keep running for short period after turning turn off the AC, to dry the blades.
Section titled “midea_ir”
midea_ir
These air conditioners support two protocols: Midea and Coolix. Therefore, when using an IR receiver, it considers both protocols and publishes the received states.
- use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): Allows you to transfer the temperature to the air conditioner in degrees Fahrenheit. The air conditioner display also shows the temperature in Fahrenheit. Defaults to
false.
NOTE
- See Transmit Midea to send custom commands, including Follow Me mode.
- See Toshiba below if you are looking for compatibility with Midea model MAP14HS1TBL or similar.
Section titled “mitsubishi”
mitsubishi
NOTE
- When using this component with Mitsubishi units that only support cooling mode, the Off command may not work. Set supports_heat to
falseto resolve that issue.
-
set_fan_mode (Optional, string): Select the fan modes desired or that are supported on your remote. Defaults to
3levels
-
Options are:
3levels,
4levels,
quiet_4levels.
3levels; Low [fan speed 1], Medium [2], High [3]
4levels; Low [1], Middle [2], Medium [3], High [4]
quiet_4levels; Low [1], Middle [2], Medium [3], High [4], Quiet [5]
-
-
-
supports_dry (Optional, boolean): Enables setting dry mode for this unit. Defaults to
false.
-
supports_fan_only (Optional, boolean): Enables setting fan only mode for this unit. Confirm that mode is supported on your remote. Defaults to
false.
-
horizontal_default (Optional, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s horizontal direction is not set to swing. Defaults to
middle.
- Options are:
left,
middle-left,
middle,
middle-right,
right,
auto
- Options are:
-
vertical_default (Optional, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s vertical direction is not set to swing. Defaults to
middle.
- Options are:
down,
middle-down,
middle,
middle-up,
up,
auto
- Options are:
NOTE
- This climate IR component is also known to work with some Stiebel Eltron Units. It has been tested with Stiebel Eltron IR-Remote
KM07Fand unit
ACW 25 i
Section titled “toshiba”
toshiba
-
model (Optional, string): There are four valid models:
GENERIC: Temperature range is from 17 to 30 (default)
RAC-PT1411HWRU-C: Temperature range is from 16 to 30; unit displays temperature in degrees Celsius
RAC-PT1411HWRU-F: Temperature range is from 16 to 30; unit displays temperature in degrees Fahrenheit
RAS-2819T: Temperature range is from 18 to 30; supports two-packet IR protocol
-
NOTE
-
While they are identified as separate models here, the
RAC-PT1411HWRU-Cand
RAC-PT1411HWRU-Fare in fact the same physical model/unit. They are separated here only because different IR codes are used depending on the desired unit of measurement. This only affects how temperature is displayed on the unit itself.
-
The
RAC-PT1411HWRUmodel supports a feature Toshiba calls “Comfort Sense”. The handheld remote control has a built-in temperature sensor and it will periodically transmit the temperature from this sensor to the AC unit. If a
sensoris provided in the configuration with this model, the sensor’s temperature will be transmitted to the
RAC-PT1411HWRUin the same manner as the original remote controller. How often the temperature is transmitted is determined by the
update_intervalassigned to the
sensor. Note that
update_intervalmust be less than seven minutes or the
RAC-PT1411HWRUwill revert to using its own internal temperature sensor; a value of 30 seconds seems to work well. See Sensor for more information.
-
The
RAS-2819Tmodel uses a two-packet IR protocol where most commands send a primary packet (containing temperature, mode, and fan speed) followed by a secondary packet (containing fan speed confirmation and mode-specific data). Single-packet commands are used for power-off and swing toggle operations.
-
This climate IR component is also known to work with Midea model MAP14HS1TBL and may work with other similar models, as well. (Midea acquired Toshiba’s product line and re-branded it.)
Section titled “whirlpool”
whirlpool
-
model (Optional, string): There are two valid models to choose from:
DG11J1-3A: Temperature range is from 18 to 32 (default)
DG11J1-91: Temperature range is from 16 to 30
-
Section titled “whynter”
whynter
- use_fahrenheit (Optional, boolean): Allows you to transfer the temperature to the air conditioner in degrees Fahrenheit. The air conditioner display also shows the temperature in Fahrenheit. Defaults to
false.
Section titled “zhlt01”
zhlt01
The
zhlt01 climate and protocol, based on the ZH/LT-01 remote controller, is used with many locally branded airconditioners, like: Eurom, Chigo, Tristar, Tecnomaster, Elgin, Geant, Tekno, Topair, Proma, Sumikura, JBS, Turbo Air, Nakatomy, Celestial Air, Ager, Blueway, Airlux, etc.
Using a ReceiverSection titled “Using a Receiver”
NOTE
This is only supported with select climate devices, see “Supports receiver” in the table at the top of the page.
Optionally, some platforms can listen to data the climate device sends over infrared to update their state ( for example what mode the device is in). By setting up a remote_receiver and passing its ID to the climate platform you can enable this mode.
When using a receiver it is recommended to put the IR receiver as close as possible to the equipment’s IR receiver.
Arduino-HeatpumpIRSection titled “Arduino-HeatpumpIR”
The
heatpumpir platform supports dozens of manufacturers and hundreds of AC units by utilising the Arduino-HeatpumpIR library.
This platform works with the
arduino framework and ESP-IDF (on ESP32), and should only be used if your AC unit is not supported by any of the other (native) platforms from above. No support can be provided for Arduino-HeatpumpIR, because it is a third party library.
This platform utilises the library’s generic one-size-fits-all API, which might not line up perfectly with all of the supported AC units. For example, some AC units have more fan speed options than what the generic API supports.
Additional configuration must be specified for this platform:
-
protocol (Required, string): Choose one of Arduino-HeatpumpIR’s supported protcols:
airway,
aux,
ballu,
bgh_aud,
carrier_mca,
carrier_nqv,
carrier_qlima_1,
carrier_qlima_1,
daikin,
daikin_arc417,
daikin_arc480,
electroluxyal,
fuego,
fujitsu_awyz,
gree,
greeyaa,
greeyac,
greeyan,
greeyap,
greeyt,
hisense_aud,
hitachi,
hyundai,
ivt,
midea,
mitsubishi_fa,
mitsubishi_fd,
mitsubishi_fe,
mitsubishi_heavy_fdtc,
mitsubishi_heavy_zj,
mitsubishi_heavy_zm,
mitsubishi_heavy_zmp,
mitsubishi_kj,
mitsubishi_msc,
mitsubishi_msy,
mitsubishi_sez,
nibe,
panasonic_altdke,
panasonic_ckp,
panasonic_dke,
panasonic_eke,
panasonic_jke,
panasonic_lke,
panasonic_nke,
philco_phs32,
r51m,
samsung_aqv,
samsung_aqv12msan,
samsung_fjm,
sharp,
toshiba,
toshiba_daiseikai,
vaillantvai8,
zhjg01,
zhlt01
-
horizontal_default (Required, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s horizontal direction is not set to swing. Options are:
left,
mleft,
middle,
mright,
right,
auto
-
vertical_default (Required, string): What to default to when the AC unit’s vertical direction is not set to swing. Options are:
down,
mdown,
middle,
mup,
up,
auto
-
max_temperature (Required, float): The maximum temperature that the AC unit supports being set to.
-
min_temperature (Required, float): The minimum temperature that the AC unit supports being set to.
-
sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor that is used to measure the ambient temperature.
NOTE
The
greeyac protocol in
heatpumpir supports a feature Gree calls “I-Feel”. The handheld remote control
has a built-in temperature sensor and it will periodically transmit the temperature from this sensor to the
AC unit. If a
sensor is provided in the configuration with this model, the sensor’s temperature will be
transmitted to the
greeyac device in the same manner as the original remote controller. How often the
temperature is transmitted is determined by the
update_interval assigned to the
sensor. Note that
update_interval must be less than 10 minutes or the
greeyac device will revert to using its own
internal temperature sensor; a value of 2 minutes seems to work well. See Sensor
for more information.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Climate Component
- Remote Receiver
- Remote Transmitter
- Sensor Component
- API Reference: ballu.h
- API Reference: climate_ir_lg.h
- API Reference: coolix.h
- API Reference: daikin.h
- API Reference: fujitsu_general.h
- API Reference: gree.h
- API Reference: hitachi_ac344.h
- API Reference: midea_ir.h
- API Reference: mitsubishi.h
- API Reference: tcl112.h
- API Reference: toshiba.h
- API Reference: whirlpool.h
- API Reference: whynter.h
- API Reference: yashima.h