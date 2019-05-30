Grow Fingerprint Reader
The
fingerprint_grow component allows you to use your R307, R503, R503-RGB, ZFM-20, … fingerprint sensors with ESPHome.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The reader can be powered by the 3.3V output of an NodeMCU. As the communication with the reader is done using UART (default baud rate is 57600), you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the reader’s
TX and the
tx_pin connected to the reader’s
RX.
If available on your reader model, it’s recommended to connect 3.3VT (touch induction power supply) & 3.3V to 3.3V; WAKEUP (finger detection signal) to a free GPIO pin and define it with the
sensing_pin option to allow the polling function to quickly return when there’s no finger on the reader.
The configuration is made up of three parts: The central component, optional individual sensors, and the optional enrolling binary sensor.
Base Configuration:
- uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART hub.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- sensing_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Pin connected to the reader’s finger detection signal (WAKEUP) output.
- sensor_power_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): Output pin responsible for toogling the sensor power on and off.
- password (Optional, int): Password to use for authentication. Defaults to
0x00.
- new_password (Optional, int): Sets a new password to use for authentication. See Setting a New Password for more information.
- idle_period_to_sleep (Optional, Time): The sensor idle period to wait before powering it off (sleep). Defaults to
5s. See Sleep Mode for more information.
- on_finger_scan_start (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the finger touches the sensor. See
on_finger_scan_startTrigger.
- on_finger_scan_matched (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an enrolled fingerprint is scanned. See
on_finger_scan_matchedTrigger.
- on_finger_scan_unmatched (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when an unknown fingerprint is scanned. See
on_finger_scan_unmatchedTrigger.
- on_finger_scan_misplaced (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the finger is not entirely touching the sensor. See
on_finger_scan_misplacedTrigger.
- on_finger_scan_invalid (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the scan of a fingerprint failed. See
on_finger_scan_invalidTrigger.
- on_enrollment_scan (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a fingerprint is scanned during enrollment. See
on_enrollment_scanTrigger.
- on_enrollment_done (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a fingerprint is enrolled. See
on_enrollment_doneTrigger.
- on_enrollment_failed (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a fingerprint enrollment failed. See
on_enrollment_failedTrigger.
Binary SensorSection titled “Binary Sensor”
- All options from Binary Sensor.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
-
fingerprint_count: The number of enrolled fingerprints stored on the reader. All options from Sensor.
-
last_finger_id: The last matched enrolled fingerprint as set by
on_finger_scan_matchedTrigger. All options from Sensor.
-
last_confidence: The last matched confidence as set by
on_finger_scan_matchedTrigger. All options from Sensor.
-
status: The integer representation of the internal status register of the reader. All options from Sensor.
-
capacity: The fingerprint storage capacity of the reader. All options from Sensor.
-
security_level: The integer representation of the currently configured security level of the reader. Higher security levels reduce the false acceptance rate (FAR) at the expense of increasing the false rejection rate (FRR). Range is 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). All options from Sensor.
Sleep ModeSection titled “Sleep Mode”
The sensor idle power consumption is roughly 20mA. If you plan to keep the device running continuously, it is wise to implement the Sleep Mode, which puts the sensor to sleep (power off) a few seconds after the last communication (configurable with
idle_period_to_sleep ). It can only be implemented along with the Touch Sensing Feature, since it uses the touch feedback to wake up the sensor.
To implement this feature, you will need one more free GPIO pin to toggle the sensor power on and off and two external components: a 10kOhms resistor and a PNP transistor (like a BC327).
This is a wiring example for the R503 and below you can find the respective configuration:
Setting a New PasswordSection titled “Setting a New Password”
WARNING
Forgetting the password will render your fingerprint reader unusable!
You can set a new password for your fingerprint reader using the
new_password: configuration option. The password is defined as a 32-bit unsigned integer.
The
new_password: configuration option is meant to be compiled, flashed to the ESP device and run once, after which it’s removed and the new password is defined in the
password: configuration option to be compiled and flashed again.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_finger_scan_start Trigger”
on_finger_scan_start Trigger
With this configuration option, you can trigger an automation when a finger is detected touching the sensor. Very useful to indicate to the user via AuraLed that the sensor has detected the finger touch and will perform the scan. This trigger will only activate if your fingerprint sensor is configured with the
sensing_pin option.
Section titled “on_finger_scan_invalid Trigger”
on_finger_scan_invalid Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a scan fails, e.g. when the finger is not placed correctly on the reader. This is different from
on_finger_scan_unmatched which is triggered when an unknown fingerprint is scanned. This option works best with the
sensing_pin option defined.
Section titled “on_finger_scan_matched Trigger”
on_finger_scan_matched Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a finger scan is matched to an enrolled fingerprint.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the matched slot number and the confidence are available inside that lambda under the variables named
finger_id and
confidence.
Section titled “on_finger_scan_unmatched Trigger”
on_finger_scan_unmatched Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever an unknown fingerprint is scanned.
Section titled “on_finger_scan_misplaced Trigger”
on_finger_scan_misplaced Trigger
With this configuration option, you can create automations for situations when the finger is in contact with the sensor but not fully covering it, enabling you to perform a successful scan.
This trigger will only activate if your fingerprint sensor is configured with the
sensing_pin option. It serves as a useful indicator to alert the user when their touch on the sensor is insufficient.
Section titled “on_enrollment_scan Trigger”
on_enrollment_scan Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a finger is scanned during enrollment.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the scan number and the slot number to be enrolled into are available inside that lambda under the variables named
scan_num and
finger_id.
Section titled “on_enrollment_done Trigger”
on_enrollment_done Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a finger is successfully enrolled.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the slot number enrolled into is available inside that lambda under the variable named
finger_id.
Section titled “on_enrollment_failed Trigger”
on_enrollment_failed Trigger
With this configuration option you can write complex automations whenever a finger failed to be enrolled.
To use the variables, use a lambda template, the slot number that failed to be enrolled into is available inside that lambda under the variable named
finger_id.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.enroll Action”
fingerprint_grow.enroll Action
Starts the fingerprint enrollment process on the slot number defined.
- finger_id (Required, int, templatable): The slot number to enroll the new fingerprint into. Limited to the fingerprint capacity available on the reader.
- num_scans (Optional, int, templatable): Number of times to scan the finger to be enrolled. Limited to the number of character buffers available on the reader. Defaults to 2.
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.cancel_enroll Action”
fingerprint_grow.cancel_enroll Action
Cancels the current fingerprint enrollment process. Triggers the
on_enrollment_failed trigger.
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.delete Action”
fingerprint_grow.delete Action
Removes the enrolled fingerprint from the slot number defined.
- finger_id (Required, int, templatable): The slot number of the enrolled fingerprint to delete.
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.delete_all Action”
fingerprint_grow.delete_all Action
Removes all enrolled fingerprints.
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.led_control Action”
fingerprint_grow.led_control Action
Turns on or off the LED on the reader. Only available on select models. If you have the R503 or R503-RGB use
fingerprint_grow.aura_led_control Action instead.
- state (Required, boolean, templatable): The state to set the LED.
Section titled “fingerprint_grow.aura_led_control Action”
fingerprint_grow.aura_led_control Action
Controls the Aura LED on the reader. Only available on select models. NOTE: The R503 has 2 variants with different LED colour options.
- state (Required, string, templatable): The state to set the LED. One of
BREATHING,
FLASHING,
ALWAYS_ON,
ALWAYS_OFF,
GRADUAL_ONand
GRADUAL_OFF.
- speed (Required, int, templatable): The duration each cycle lasts, a factor of 10ms. Only relevant for
BREATHING,
FLASHING,
GRADUAL_ONand
GRADUAL_OFFstates. The total duration is defined by 10ms speed count. Range is 0 to 255.
- color (Required, string, templatable): The LED color to activate. For R503, one of
RED,
BLUEand
PURPLE. For R503-RGB, one of
RED,
BLUE,
PURPLE,
GREEN,
YELLOW,
CYANand
WHITE.
- count (Required, int, templatable): How many times to repeat the pattern. Only relevant for
BREATHINGand
FLASHINGstates. 0 for infinite, or 1 to 255.
Test setupSection titled “Test setup”
With the following code you can quickly setup a node and use Home Assistant’s action in the developer tools.
E.g. for calling
fingerprint_grow.enroll select the action
esphome.test_node_enroll and in action data enter