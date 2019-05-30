The st7789v display platform allows you to use ST7789V (datasheet, Tindie) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component utilizes the 4-Wire SPI bus.

ST7789V TFT LCD on TTGO T-Display module

The TTGO T-Display module shown has the display attached to the module’s board and its connections to the ESP32 cannot be changed. Other display modules have pin headers or other connectors which must be connected appropriately to an ESP module.

WARNING This component has been made redundant since the ST7789V is now supported by the MIPI SPI Display Driver. This component will be removed in a future release.

NOTE Displays larger than the 135x240 pixel display on the TTGO T-Display shown require a significant amount of RAM to operate correctly. Some ESP devices, such as the ESP8266, do not have sufficient memory to support this display. If you attempt to use this component and experience repeated crashes, this is likely the cause of the issue. The MIPI SPI Display Driver component has features that can be used to address this issue.

# Example minimal configuration entry display : - platform : st7789v model : TTGO TDisplay 135x240 backlight_pin : GPIOXX cs_pin : GPIOXX dc_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX lambda : |- it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!"); font : - file : " gfonts://Roboto " id : font size : 20

NOTE For more information about the font options see: Font Renderer Component.

Options below marked Required might have default values set for some models and do not need to be set. If you do specify them they will override any default.

model ( Required , string): The display model to use. One of the following options: TTGO TDisplay 135x240 Adafruit Funhouse 240x240 Adafruit RR 280x240 (round-rectangular display — some pixels are “deleted” from corners to form rounded shape) Adafruit S2 TFT FEATHER 240X135 LILYGO T-Embed 170X320 Waveshare 1.47in 172X320 (round-rectangular display — some pixels are “deleted” from corners to form rounded shape) Custom For other displays not listed above

height (Optional, int): Sets height of display in pixels. Default depends on model .

width (Optional, int): Sets width of display. Default depends on model .

offset_height (Optional, int): When model is set to “Custom”, use this to specify the display’s vertical offset in pixels. This option may not be specified when the model is not set to “Custom”. Default depends on model .

offset_width (Optional, int): When model is set to “Custom”, use this to specify the display’s horizontal offset in pixels. This option may not be specified when the model is not set to “Custom”. Default depends on model .

cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin. Default depends on model .

dc_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin. Default depends on model .

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. Default depends on model .

eightbitcolor (Optional, boolean): Limits the supported color depth to eight bits. May be useful on memory-constrained devices. Defaults to false .

backlight_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The display’s backlight pin. May be required depending on the hardware configuration. To disable a preset backlight pin (e.g. if controlled by another component) set this to no .

power_supply (Optional, ID): The power supply to connect to this display if required by hardware. The power supply will be turned on before attempting to initialize the display.

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

data_rate (Optional, frequency): The SPI data rate (default 20MHz.) Can be reduced if required, e.g. to compensate for long data cables.

spi_mode (Optional, 0-3): The SPI clock mode to use (default: mode0 .) The ST7789V datasheet specifies mode 0, but some displays appear to require mode 3. This should be one of mode0 , mode1 , mode2 or mode3 (or just a digit from 0-3.)

For specific models there is some preset configuration which will satisy some of the Required unless preset values. All models except Custom preset the height , width and offset_... values. The table below summarises the other presets. Note that SPI CLK and SDO (mosi) pins, and the power supply pin must be separately configured in spi: and power_supply: blocks - the pins are noted below for convenience only.

Items marked RQ are hardware dependent but required and not preset. Items marked ? are optional depending on the hardware.

Model Height/ width Offsets CS DC Reset Back light Pwr sup SPI clk SPI mosi TTGO TDisplay 135x240 240/135 52/40 5 6 23 4 18 19 Adafruit Funhouse 240x240 240/240 0/0 40 39 41 21 36 35 Adafruit RR 280x240 240/240 0/20 RQ RQ RQ ? ? RQ RQ Adafruit S2 TFT FEATHER 240X135 240/135 52/40 7 39 40 45 21 36 35 LILYGO T-Embed 170X320 320/170 35/0 10 13 9 15 46 12 11 Waveshare 1.47in 172X320 320/172 34/0 21 22 23 4 18 19 Custom RQ RQ RQ RQ RQ ? ? RQ RQ

For all boards you can override the presets by specifying any of the configuration options. Pin assignments on some boards can change between versions so if it doesn’t work with the presets check the board pinouts and override options as required.

NOTE On memory-constrained devices, it may be possible to use part of the display area by specifying a smaller height and/or width than that of the actual display.

To use colors in your lambda:

color : - id : my_red red : 100% green : 3% blue : 5% ... display : ... lambda : |- it.rectangle(0, 0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images:

image : - file : " image.jpg " id : my_image resize : 200x200 type : RGB24 ... display : ... lambda : |- it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

The following is an example YAML configuration that you can add to your base device configuration. It defines:

three fonts (well, one font in three sizes)

a binary_sensor that indicates the state of connectivity to the API

a binary_sensor for each of the two buttons on the TTGO module

a switch , allowing control of the backlight from HA

several colors

a color image to be shown on the display

time, for display…on the display

the SPI configuration for communicating with the display

the display component itself, for use on the TTGO module

a lambda which paints the screen as shown in the picture above: blue borders, with a sort of “title bar” along the top “ESPHome” in yellow in the top left corner the API connection status, “Online” in green when connected, “Offline” in red when not the time and date, more or less in the center of the display



To use this example, you need only to provide the font file, “Helvetica.ttf” (or update it to a font of your choosing) and an image file, “image.png” (it may also be a “.jpg”). Place these into the same directory as the YAML configuration file itself. Comment/Uncomment/Modify the appropriate lines of C code in the lambda to hide or show the image or text as you wish.