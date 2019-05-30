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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ST7789V TFT LCD

Usage

Section titled “Usage”

The st7789v display platform allows you to use ST7789V (datasheet, Tindie) displays with ESPHome. Note that this component utilizes the 4-Wire SPI bus.

ST7789V TFT LCD on TTGO T-Display module

The TTGO T-Display module shown has the display attached to the module’s board and its connections to the ESP32 cannot be changed. Other display modules have pin headers or other connectors which must be connected appropriately to an ESP module.

WARNING

This component has been made redundant since the ST7789V is now supported by the MIPI SPI Display Driver. This component will be removed in a future release.

NOTE

Displays larger than the 135x240 pixel display on the TTGO T-Display shown require a significant amount of RAM to operate correctly. Some ESP devices, such as the ESP8266, do not have sufficient memory to support this display. If you attempt to use this component and experience repeated crashes, this is likely the cause of the issue. The MIPI SPI Display Driver component has features that can be used to address this issue.

# Example minimal configuration entry
display:
  - platform: st7789v
    model: TTGO TDisplay 135x240
    backlight_pin: GPIOXX
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    dc_pin: GPIOXX
    reset_pin: GPIOXX
    lambda: |-
      it.print(0, 0, id(font), "Hello World!");


font:
  - file: "gfonts://Roboto"
    id: font
    size: 20

NOTE

For more information about the font options see: Font Renderer Component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

Options below marked Required might have default values set for some models and do not need to be set. If you do specify them they will override any default.

  • model (Required, string): The display model to use. One of the following options:

    • TTGO TDisplay 135x240
    • Adafruit Funhouse 240x240
    • Adafruit RR 280x240 (round-rectangular display — some pixels are “deleted” from corners to form rounded shape)
    • Adafruit S2 TFT FEATHER 240X135
    • LILYGO T-Embed 170X320
    • Waveshare 1.47in 172X320 (round-rectangular display — some pixels are “deleted” from corners to form rounded shape)
    • Custom For other displays not listed above

  • height (Optional, int): Sets height of display in pixels. Default depends on model.

  • width (Optional, int): Sets width of display. Default depends on model.

  • offset_height (Optional, int): When model is set to “Custom”, use this to specify the display’s vertical offset in pixels. This option may not be specified when the model is not set to “Custom”. Default depends on model.

  • offset_width (Optional, int): When model is set to “Custom”, use this to specify the display’s horizontal offset in pixels. This option may not be specified when the model is not set to “Custom”. Default depends on model.

  • cs_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The CS pin. Default depends on model.

  • dc_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The DC pin. Default depends on model.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The RESET pin. Default depends on model.

  • eightbitcolor (Optional, boolean): Limits the supported color depth to eight bits. May be useful on memory-constrained devices. Defaults to false.

  • backlight_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The display’s backlight pin. May be required depending on the hardware configuration. To disable a preset backlight pin (e.g. if controlled by another component) set this to no.

  • power_supply (Optional, ID): The power supply to connect to this display if required by hardware. The power supply will be turned on before attempting to initialize the display.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • data_rate (Optional, frequency): The SPI data rate (default 20MHz.) Can be reduced if required, e.g. to compensate for long data cables.

  • spi_mode (Optional, 0-3): The SPI clock mode to use (default: mode0 .) The ST7789V datasheet specifies mode 0, but some displays appear to require mode 3. This should be one of mode0, mode1, mode2 or mode3 (or just a digit from 0-3.)

Preset configuration

Section titled “Preset configuration”

For specific models there is some preset configuration which will satisy some of the Required unless preset values. All models except Custom preset the height, width and offset_... values. The table below summarises the other presets. Note that SPI CLK and SDO (mosi) pins, and the power supply pin must be separately configured in spi: and power_supply: blocks - the pins are noted below for convenience only.

Items marked RQ are hardware dependent but required and not preset. Items marked ? are optional depending on the hardware.

Model presets

Section titled “Model presets”
ModelHeight/ widthOffsetsCSDCResetBack lightPwr supSPI clkSPI mosi
TTGO TDisplay 135x240240/13552/40562341819
Adafruit Funhouse 240x240240/2400/0403941213635
Adafruit RR 280x240240/2400/20RQRQRQ??RQRQ
Adafruit S2 TFT FEATHER 240X135240/13552/407394045213635
LILYGO T-Embed 170X320320/17035/01013915461211
Waveshare 1.47in 172X320320/17234/021222341819
CustomRQRQRQRQRQ??RQRQ

For all boards you can override the presets by specifying any of the configuration options. Pin assignments on some boards can change between versions so if it doesn’t work with the presets check the board pinouts and override options as required.

NOTE

On memory-constrained devices, it may be possible to use part of the display area by specifying a smaller height and/or width than that of the actual display.

Configuration examples

Section titled “Configuration examples”

To use colors in your lambda:

color:
  - id: my_red
    red: 100%
    green: 3%
    blue: 5%


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.rectangle(0,  0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_red));

To bring in color images:

image:
  - file: "image.jpg"
    id: my_image
    resize: 200x200
    type: RGB24


...


display:
    ...
    lambda: |-
      it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));

Complete example

Section titled “Complete example”

The following is an example YAML configuration that you can add to your base device configuration. It defines:

  • three fonts (well, one font in three sizes)

  • a binary_sensor that indicates the state of connectivity to the API

  • a binary_sensor for each of the two buttons on the TTGO module

  • a switch, allowing control of the backlight from HA

  • several colors

  • a color image to be shown on the display

  • time, for display…on the display

  • the SPI configuration for communicating with the display

  • the display component itself, for use on the TTGO module

  • a lambda which paints the screen as shown in the picture above:

    • blue borders, with a sort of “title bar” along the top
    • “ESPHome” in yellow in the top left corner
    • the API connection status, “Online” in green when connected, “Offline” in red when not
    • the time and date, more or less in the center of the display

To use this example, you need only to provide the font file, “Helvetica.ttf” (or update it to a font of your choosing) and an image file, “image.png” (it may also be a “.jpg”). Place these into the same directory as the YAML configuration file itself. Comment/Uncomment/Modify the appropriate lines of C code in the lambda to hide or show the image or text as you wish.

color:
  - id: my_red
    red: 100%
    green: 0%
    blue: 0%
  - id: my_yellow
    red: 100%
    green: 100%
    blue: 0%
  - id: my_green
    red: 0%
    green: 100%
    blue: 0%
  - id: my_blue
    red: 0%
    green: 0%
    blue: 100%
  - id: my_gray
    red: 50%
    green: 50%
    blue: 50%


font:
  - file: "Helvetica.ttf"
    id: helvetica_48
    size: 48
  - file: "Helvetica.ttf"
    id: helvetica_24
    size: 24
  - file: "Helvetica.ttf"
    id: helvetica_12
    size: 12


binary_sensor:
  - platform: status
    name: "Node Status"
    id: system_status
  - platform: gpio
    pin:
      number: GPIO0
      inverted: true
      mode:
        input: true
        pullup: true
    name: "T-Display Button Input 0"
    id: tdisplay_button_input_0
  - platform: gpio
    pin:
      number: GPIO35
      inverted: true
    name: "T-Display Button Input 1"
    id: tdisplay_button_input_1


# Allow dimmable control of the backlight (pin GPIO4)
output:
  - platform: ledc
    pin: GPIO4
    id: gpio4


light:
  - platform: monochromatic
    output: gpio4
    name: "Backlight"


image:
  - file: "image.png"
    id: my_image
    resize: 200x200
    type: RGB24


time:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: esptime


spi:
  clk_pin: GPIO18
  mosi_pin: GPIO19


display:
  - platform: st7789v
    cs_pin: GPIO5
    dc_pin: GPIO16
    reset_pin: GPIO23
    rotation: 270
    lambda: |-
      it.rectangle(0,  0, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_blue));
      it.rectangle(0, 20, it.get_width(), it.get_height(), id(my_blue));   // header bar


      it.strftime((240 / 2), (140 / 3) * 1 + 5, id(helvetica_24), id(my_gray), TextAlign::CENTER, "%Y-%m-%d", id(esptime).now());
      it.strftime((240 / 2), (140 / 3) * 2 + 5, id(helvetica_48), id(my_gray), TextAlign::CENTER, "%H:%M:%S", id(esptime).now());
      it.print(5, 5, id(helvetica_12), id(my_yellow), TextAlign::TOP_LEFT, "ESPHome");


      // Comment out the above lines to see the image without text overlaid
      // it.image(0, 0, id(my_image));


      if (id(system_status).state) {
        it.print(235, 5, id(helvetica_12), id(my_green), TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Online");
      }
      else {
        it.print(235, 5, id(helvetica_12), id(my_red), TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Offline");
      }

See Also

Section titled “See Also”