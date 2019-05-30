This sensor allows you to use the JSN-SR04T and AJ_SR04M Waterproof Ultrasonic Range Finder in Mode 1 and 2 with ESPHome to measure distances. This sensor can measure ranges between 25 centimeters and 600 centimeters with a resolution of 1 millimeter.

Configure the JSN-SR04T for mode 1:

V1.0 and V2.0 : Add a 47k resistor to pad R27.

: Add a 47k resistor to pad R27. V3.0: Short pad M1 or add 47k resistor to pad mode.

Configure the JSN-SR04T for mode 2:

V1.0 and V2.0 : Add a 120k resistor to pad R27.

: Add a 120k resistor to pad R27. V3.0: Short pad M2 or add 120k resistor to pad mode.

Configure the AJ_SR04M for mode 1:

Add a 120k resistor to pad R19.

Configure the AJ_SR04M for mode 2:

Add a 47k resistor to pad R19.

JSN-SR04T Waterproof Ultrasonic Range Finder Mode Select Pads.

In mode 1 the module continuously takes measurements approximately every 100mS and outputs the distance on the TX pin at 9600 baud. In this mode Sensor Filters are highly recommended.

In mode 2 the module takes a measurement only when a trigger command of 0x55 is sent to the RX pin on the module. The module then outputs the distance on its TX pin. The frequency of the measurements can be set with the update_interval option.

To use the sensor, first set up an UART Bus with a baud rate of 9600 and connect the sensor to the specified pin.

JSN-SR04T Waterproof Ultrasonic Range Finder.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : " jsn_sr04t " name : " Distance " update_interval : 1s