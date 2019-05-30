BMP581 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The bmp581 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP581 (datasheet, SparkFun or Adafruit) and BMP585 (datasheet) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. Either an I²C bus or an SPI bus are required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP581 Temperature and Pressure Sensor. (Credit: SparkFun , image cropped and compressed)

# Example configuration entry for I2C connection sensor : - platform : bmp581_i2c temperature : name : " Indoor Temperature " pressure : name : " Indoor Pressure "

# Example configuration entry for SPI connection sensor : - platform : bmp581_spi cs_pin : GPIOXX temperature : name : " Indoor Temperature " pressure : name : " Indoor Pressure "

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. iir_filter (Optional): The Infinite Impulse Response Filter level for the temperature sensor. See Infinite Impulse Response Filter Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling rate for the pressure sensor. See Oversampling Options. iir_filter (Optional): The Infinite Impulse Response Filter level for the pressure sensor. See Infinite Impulse Response Filter Options. All other options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x46 . Another address can be 0x47 .

cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The SPI CS pin connected to the BMP581 sensor.

By default, the BMP581 sensor measures the pressure 16 times and temperature once when requesting a new value to reduce measurement noise. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:

NONE (sensor is sampled once, default for temperature)

(sensor is sampled once, default for temperature) 2x

4x

8x

16x (default for pressure)

(default for pressure) 32x

64x

128x

The datasheet (page 19) gives suggestions for oversampling combinations:

Oversampling setting Pressure oversampling Temperature oversampling Lowest power NONE NONE 2x NONE Standard resolution 4x NONE 8x NONE High resolution (default) 16x NONE 32x 2x 64x 4x Highest resolution 128x 8x

NOTE High oversampling rates increase power consumption and the time it takes for the sensor to measure temperature and pressure. For example, with no oversampling enabled, the measurement time is approximately 3 ms. The measurement time is approximately 107 ms if the temperature and pressure oversampling rates are 128x . The BMP581 component waits the minimum time necessary for the specfically configured oversampling rates before attempting to read a measurement. Consider using lower oversampling rates to reduce power consumption or to speed up measurements for small update intervals.

Infinite Impule Response Filter Options Section titled “Infinite Impule Response Filter Options”

The BMP581’s Infinite Impulse Response filter reduces noise in measurement values due to ambient conditions, for example, a door slamming or a window opening. The BMP581 disables the IIR filter for the temperature and pressure sensors by default, but you may configure the amount of filtering for each sensor independently. Possible IIR filter values:

OFF (default)

(default) 2x

4x

8x

16x

32x

64x

128x