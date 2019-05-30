 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BMP581 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The bmp581 sensor platform allows you to use your BMP581 (datasheet, SparkFun or Adafruit) and BMP585 (datasheet) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. Either an I²C bus or an SPI bus are required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP581 Temperature and Pressure Sensor. (Credit: SparkFun, image cropped and compressed)

Over I²C

Section titled “Over I²C”
# Example configuration entry for I2C connection
sensor:
  - platform: bmp581_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "Indoor Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Indoor Pressure"

Over SPI

Section titled “Over SPI”
# Example configuration entry for SPI connection
sensor:
  - platform: bmp581_spi
    cs_pin: GPIOXX
    temperature:
      name: "Indoor Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Indoor Pressure"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

Common

Section titled “Common”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

I²C

Section titled “I²C”
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x46. Another address can be 0x47.

SPI

Section titled “SPI”
  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The SPI CS pin connected to the BMP581 sensor.

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the BMP581 sensor measures the pressure 16 times and temperature once when requesting a new value to reduce measurement noise. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:

  • NONE (sensor is sampled once, default for temperature)
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x
  • 16x (default for pressure)
  • 32x
  • 64x
  • 128x

The datasheet (page 19) gives suggestions for oversampling combinations:

Oversampling Settings

Section titled “Oversampling Settings”
Oversampling settingPressure oversamplingTemperature oversampling
Lowest powerNONENONE
2xNONE
Standard resolution4xNONE
8xNONE
High resolution (default)16xNONE
32x2x
64x4x
Highest resolution128x8x

NOTE

High oversampling rates increase power consumption and the time it takes for the sensor to measure temperature and pressure. For example, with no oversampling enabled, the measurement time is approximately 3 ms. The measurement time is approximately 107 ms if the temperature and pressure oversampling rates are 128x. The BMP581 component waits the minimum time necessary for the specfically configured oversampling rates before attempting to read a measurement. Consider using lower oversampling rates to reduce power consumption or to speed up measurements for small update intervals.

Infinite Impule Response Filter Options

Section titled “Infinite Impule Response Filter Options”

The BMP581’s Infinite Impulse Response filter reduces noise in measurement values due to ambient conditions, for example, a door slamming or a window opening. The BMP581 disables the IIR filter for the temperature and pressure sensors by default, but you may configure the amount of filtering for each sensor independently. Possible IIR filter values:

  • OFF (default)
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x
  • 16x
  • 32x
  • 64x
  • 128x

WARNING

The BMP581’s deep standby mode is disabled when you enable an IIR filter, which increases power consumption. Consider using a mathematically equivalent ESPHome exponential moving average filter instead, especially if you configure a long update interval. See the exponential moving average filter for implementation information.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”