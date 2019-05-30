LM75B Temperature Sensor
The LM75B Temperature sensor allows you to use your NXP Semiconductors LM75B (datasheet) sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
The LM75B is a temperature-to-digital converter using an on-chip band gap temperature sensor and Sigma-Delta A-to-D conversion technique with an overtemperature detection output.
The temperature register always stores an 11-bit twos complement data giving a temperature resolution of 0.125 °C.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x48.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- All other options from Sensor.