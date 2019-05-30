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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

LM75B Temperature Sensor

The LM75B Temperature sensor allows you to use your NXP Semiconductors LM75B (datasheet) sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The LM75B is a temperature-to-digital converter using an on-chip band gap temperature sensor and Sigma-Delta A-to-D conversion technique with an overtemperature detection output.

The temperature register always stores an 11-bit twos complement data giving a temperature resolution of 0.125 °C.

LM75B Temperature Sensor. 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: lm75b
    name: "Temperature"
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x48.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”