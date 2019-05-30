The LM75B Temperature sensor allows you to use your NXP Semiconductors LM75B (datasheet) sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The LM75B is a temperature-to-digital converter using an on-chip band gap temperature sensor and Sigma-Delta A-to-D conversion technique with an overtemperature detection output.

The temperature register always stores an 11-bit twos complement data giving a temperature resolution of 0.125 °C.

LM75B Temperature Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : lm75b name : " Temperature " update_interval : 60s