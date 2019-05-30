Duty Time
The
duty_time sensor allows you to track the total duty time of some object, for example, a light bulb, in seconds.
Able to calculate the last turn-on time when an optional sensor
last_time is included in the configuration.
Supports boolean signal sources:
binary_sensor or
lambda that returns a boolean state of the tracked object.
As an alternative to controlling a component in automations, may be used the
sensor.duty_time.start and
sensor.duty_time.stop actions.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
sensor (Optional, ID): The ID of the
binary_sensorto track the duty time. May not be used with
lambda.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda that will be called in a loop to get the current state of the tracked object. May not be used with
sensor.
-
last_time (Optional): Information of the last switch-on time sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Warning: this option can wear out your flash. Defaults to
false.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The update interval. Defaults to
60s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.
-
All other options from Sensor.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
In addition to all basic sensor automations, the component supports the automations below.
Section titled “sensor.duty_time.start Action”
sensor.duty_time.start Action
This action starts/resume time tracking. In lambdas, you may use the
start() method.
Section titled “sensor.duty_time.stop Action”
sensor.duty_time.stop Action
This action suspends time tracking. Causes the sensor to be updated, including the
last_time sensor. In lambdas, you may use the
stop() method.
Section titled “sensor.duty_time.reset Action”
sensor.duty_time.reset Action
This action resets the duty time counter. Causes a sensor update. Does not affect the
last_time sensor. In lambdas, you may use the
reset() method.
Section titled “sensor.duty_time.is_running / sensor.duty_time.is_not_running Condition”
sensor.duty_time.is_running /
sensor.duty_time.is_not_running Condition
This Condition checks if the
duty_time counter is currently running (or suspended). In lambdas, you may use the
is_running() method.