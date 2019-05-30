The duty_time sensor allows you to track the total duty time of some object, for example, a light bulb, in seconds. Able to calculate the last turn-on time when an optional sensor last_time is included in the configuration.

Supports boolean signal sources: binary_sensor or lambda that returns a boolean state of the tracked object. As an alternative to controlling a component in automations, may be used the sensor.duty_time.start and sensor.duty_time.stop actions.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : duty_time id : my_climate_work_time name : My Climate Work Time # Support logical sources (optional): 'binary_sensor' sensor : my_binary_sensor # ... EOR 'lambda' lambda : " return id(my_climate).mode != CLIMATE_MODE_OFF; " # Restore (optional, default: False) restore : false # Sensor for last turn-on time (optional) last_time : name : My Climate Last Turn-On Time

sensor (Optional, ID): The ID of the binary_sensor to track the duty time. May not be used with lambda .

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda that will be called in a loop to get the current state of the tracked object. May not be used with sensor .

last_time (Optional): Information of the last switch-on time sensor. All options from Sensor.

restore (Optional, boolean): Whether to store the intermediate result on the device so that the value can be restored upon power cycle or reboot. Warning: this option can wear out your flash. Defaults to false .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The update interval. Defaults to 60s .

id (Optional, ID): Set the ID of this sensor for use in lambdas.

All other options from Sensor.

In addition to all basic sensor automations, the component supports the automations below.

This action starts/resume time tracking. In lambdas, you may use the start() method.

on_... : then : - sensor.duty_time.start : my_climate_work_time

This action suspends time tracking. Causes the sensor to be updated, including the last_time sensor. In lambdas, you may use the stop() method.

on_... : then : - sensor.duty_time.stop : my_climate_work_time

This action resets the duty time counter. Causes a sensor update. Does not affect the last_time sensor. In lambdas, you may use the reset() method.

on_... : then : - sensor.duty_time.reset : my_climate_work_time

This Condition checks if the duty_time counter is currently running (or suspended). In lambdas, you may use the is_running() method.