Teleinformation from Linky electrical counter.
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
teleinfo component allows you to retrieve data from a
French electrical counter using Teleinformation (datasheet). It works with Linky electrical
counter but also legacy EDF electrical counter.
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A simple electronic assembly with an optocoupler and a resistor could let you retrieve detailed power consumption or power production. There is plenty of example on the web.
As the communication with the Teleinformation is done using UART, you need to
have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin
connected to the output of the optocoupler component. Additionally, you need to
set the baud rate to 9600bps if counter is configured to work in standard
mode or 1200bps in historical mode. To find out which mode you are using,
simply press -/+ buttons on the counter and look for
Standard mode or
Historical mode as below.
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Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
In teleinfo platform:
-
historical_mode (Optional): Whether to use historical mode or standard mode. With historical mode, baudrate of 1200 must be used whereas 9600 must be used in standard mode. Defaults to
false.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation or multiple hubs.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
- tag_name (Required, string): Specify the tag you want to retrieve from the Teleinformation.
- teleinfo_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of used hub.
- All other options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
- tag_name (Required, string): Specify the tag you want to retrieve from the Teleinformation.
- teleinfo_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of used hub.
- All other options from Text Sensor.