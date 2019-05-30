Teleinformation from Linky electrical counter.

The teleinfo component allows you to retrieve data from a French electrical counter using Teleinformation (datasheet). It works with Linky electrical counter but also legacy EDF electrical counter.

Linky electrical counter

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A simple electronic assembly with an optocoupler and a resistor could let you retrieve detailed power consumption or power production. There is plenty of example on the web.

As the communication with the Teleinformation is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the output of the optocoupler component. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600bps if counter is configured to work in standard mode or 1200bps in historical mode. To find out which mode you are using, simply press -/+ buttons on the counter and look for Standard mode or Historical mode as below.

Linky electrical counter configured in standard mode.

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Linky electrical counter configured in historical mode.

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# Example configuration entry teleinfo : id : myteleinfo

In teleinfo platform:

historical_mode (Optional): Whether to use historical mode or standard mode. With historical mode, baudrate of 1200 must be used whereas 9600 must be used in standard mode. Defaults to false .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation or multiple hubs.

sensor : - platform : teleinfo tag_name : " HCHC " name : " hchc " unit_of_measurement : " Wh " icon : mdi:flash teleinfo_id : myteleinfo - platform : teleinfo tag_name : " HCHP " name : " hchp " unit_of_measurement : " Wh " icon : mdi:flash teleinfo_id : myteleinfo - platform : teleinfo tag_name : " PAPP " name : " papp " unit_of_measurement : " VA " icon : mdi:flash teleinfo_id : myteleinfo

tag_name ( Required , string): Specify the tag you want to retrieve from the Teleinformation.

( , string): Specify the tag you want to retrieve from the Teleinformation. teleinfo_id (Optional, ID): Specify the ID of used hub.

(Optional, ID): Specify the ID of used hub. All other options from Sensor.

text_sensor : - platform : teleinfo tag_name : " OPTARIF " name : " optarif " teleinfo_id : myteleinfo