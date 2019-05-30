OpenThread Info Text Sensor
The
openthread_info text sensor platform exposes different OpenThread network information
via text sensors.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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ip_address (Optional): Expose the off-mesh routable IPv6 address of the Thread device as a text sensor. This is the address used for communication outside the Thread mesh network. All options from Text Sensor.
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channel (Optional): Expose the Thread network channel (11-26) as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
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role (Optional): Expose the current device role in the Thread network (Leader, Router, Child, Detached, etc.) as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
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rloc16 (Optional): Expose the Router Locator (RLOC16) address as a text sensor. This is a 16-bit address used for routing within the Thread network. All options from Text Sensor.
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ext_addr (Optional): Expose the IEEE 802.15.4 Extended MAC address as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
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eui64 (Optional): Expose the EUI-64 address as a text sensor. This is the unique 64-bit identifier for the device. All options from Text Sensor.
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network_name (Optional): Expose the Thread network name as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
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network_key (Optional): Expose the Thread network key as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
WARNING
The
network_keysensor exposes sensitive security credentials that could allow unauthorized access to your Thread network. Only enable this sensor if you need it for debugging purposes and understand the security implications.
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pan_id (Optional): Expose the Personal Area Network ID (PAN ID) as a text sensor. This is a 16-bit identifier for the Thread network. All options from Text Sensor.
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ext_pan_id (Optional): Expose the Extended PAN ID as a text sensor. This is a 64-bit extended identifier for the Thread network. All options from Text Sensor.