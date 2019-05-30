The openthread_info text sensor platform exposes different OpenThread network information via text sensors.

ip_address (Optional): Expose the off-mesh routable IPv6 address of the Thread device as a text sensor. This is the address used for communication outside the Thread mesh network. All options from Text Sensor.

channel (Optional): Expose the Thread network channel (11-26) as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

role (Optional): Expose the current device role in the Thread network (Leader, Router, Child, Detached, etc.) as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

rloc16 (Optional): Expose the Router Locator (RLOC16) address as a text sensor. This is a 16-bit address used for routing within the Thread network. All options from Text Sensor.

ext_addr (Optional): Expose the IEEE 802.15.4 Extended MAC address as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

eui64 (Optional): Expose the EUI-64 address as a text sensor. This is the unique 64-bit identifier for the device. All options from Text Sensor.

network_name (Optional): Expose the Thread network name as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

network_key (Optional): Expose the Thread network key as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor. WARNING The network_key sensor exposes sensitive security credentials that could allow unauthorized access to your Thread network. Only enable this sensor if you need it for debugging purposes and understand the security implications.

pan_id (Optional): Expose the Personal Area Network ID (PAN ID) as a text sensor. This is a 16-bit identifier for the Thread network. All options from Text Sensor.