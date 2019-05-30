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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Status LED

The status_led hooks into all ESPHome components and can indicate the status of the device. Specifically, it will:

  • Blink slowly (about every second) when a warning is active. Warnings are active when for example reading a sensor value fails temporarily, the WiFi/MQTT connections are disrupted, or if the native API component is included but no client is connected.

  • Blink quickly (multiple times per second) when an error is active. Errors indicate that ESPHome has found an error while setting up. In most cases, ESPHome will still try to recover from the error and continue with all other operations.

  • Stay off otherwise.

# Example configuration entry
status_led:
  pin: GPIOXX

NOTE

If your device has a single LED that needs to be shared use status_led light platform instead.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to operate the status LED on.

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

NOTE

If your LED is in an active-LOW mode (when it’s on if the output is enabled), use the inverted option of the Pin Schema:

status_led:
  pin:
    number: GPIOXX
    inverted: true

See Also

Section titled “See Also”