Status LED
The
status_led hooks into all ESPHome components and can indicate the status of
the device. Specifically, it will:
-
Blink slowly (about every second) when a warning is active. Warnings are active when for example reading a sensor value fails temporarily, the WiFi/MQTT connections are disrupted, or if the native API component is included but no client is connected.
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Blink quickly (multiple times per second) when an error is active. Errors indicate that ESPHome has found an error while setting up. In most cases, ESPHome will still try to recover from the error and continue with all other operations.
-
Stay off otherwise.
NOTE
If your device has a single LED that needs to be shared use status_led light platform instead.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to operate the status LED on.
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
NOTE
If your LED is in an active-LOW mode (when it’s on if the output is enabled), use the
inverted option of the Pin Schema: