MAX9611/9612 High Side Current+Voltage+Temperature Sensor
The
MAX9611 sensor platform allows you to use your MAX9611/MAX9612
(datasheet)
High-side current, voltage and temperature sensors with ESPHome.
This sensor supports up to +60V DC common mode voltage, has a 1.8V to 3.3V logic range, a 12-Bit integrated ADC with I²C, and is meant to act as a high-side current sense amplifier.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
shunt_resistance (Required, ohms): The value of the High Side Shunt Resistor.
-
voltage (Optional): The information for the voltage sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
current (Optional): The information for the current sensor, scaled by the gain factor and multiplied by voltage
- All options from Sensor.
-
power (Optional): The information for the power sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x70.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.