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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MAX9611/9612 High Side Current+Voltage+Temperature Sensor

The MAX9611 sensor platform allows you to use your MAX9611/MAX9612 (datasheet) High-side current, voltage and temperature sensors with ESPHome.

This sensor supports up to +60V DC common mode voltage, has a 1.8V to 3.3V logic range, a 12-Bit integrated ADC with I²C, and is meant to act as a high-side current sense amplifier.

The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MAX9611 High-Side Current-Sense Amplifier 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: max9611
    shunt_resistance: 0.2 ohm
    gain: '1X'
    voltage:
      name: Max9611 Voltage
    current:
      name: Max9611 Current
    power:
      name: Max9611 Watts
    temperature:
      name: Max9611 Temperature
    address: 0x70
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • shunt_resistance (Required, ohms): The value of the High Side Shunt Resistor.

  • voltage (Optional): The information for the voltage sensor

  • current (Optional): The information for the current sensor, scaled by the gain factor and multiplied by voltage

  • power (Optional): The information for the power sensor

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x70.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”