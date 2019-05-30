MAX9611/9612 High Side Current+Voltage+Temperature Sensor

The MAX9611 sensor platform allows you to use your MAX9611/MAX9612 (datasheet) High-side current, voltage and temperature sensors with ESPHome.

This sensor supports up to +60V DC common mode voltage, has a 1.8V to 3.3V logic range, a 12-Bit integrated ADC with I²C, and is meant to act as a high-side current sense amplifier.

The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MAX9611 High-Side Current-Sense Amplifier

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : max9611 shunt_resistance : 0.2 ohm gain : ' 1X ' voltage : name : Max9611 Voltage current : name : Max9611 Current power : name : Max9611 Watts temperature : name : Max9611 Temperature address : 0x70 update_interval : 60s