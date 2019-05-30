LSM6DS Temperature Sensor
The
lsm6ds sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope
(datasheet) with ESPHome.
It requires a
motion component to be configured with the
lsm6ds platform,
which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Optional, string): Must be set to
temperature, or simply omitted.
- All other options from Sensor.