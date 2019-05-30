BME680 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor via BSEC

The bme680_bsec sensor platform allows you to use your BME680 (datasheet, Adafruit, Pimoroni) temperature, pressure and humidity and gas sensors with ESPHome via the Bosch Sensortec Environmental Cluster (BSEC) software library. The use of Bosch’s proprietary algorithms provide an Index for Air Quality (IAQ) measurement derived from the gas resistance sensor’s response to specific Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). The BSEC software also provides estimated values for CO₂ and Breath Volatile Organic Compounds (b-VOC) using a correlation between VOC and CO₂ in a human’s exhaled breath.

NOTE The BSEC library is only available for use after accepting its software license agreement. By enabling this component, you are explicitly agreeing to the terms of the BSEC license agreement. You must not distribute any compiled firmware binaries that include this component.

We recommend using the newer bme68x_bsec2 component whenever possible.

The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BME680 Temperature, Pressure, Humidity & Gas Sensor.

# Minimal example configuration with common sensors i2c : bme680_bsec : sensor : - platform : bme680_bsec temperature : name : " BME680 Temperature " pressure : name : " BME680 Pressure " humidity : name : " BME680 Humidity " iaq : name : " BME680 IAQ " id : iaq co2_equivalent : name : " BME680 CO2 Equivalent " breath_voc_equivalent : name : " BME680 Breath VOC Equivalent " text_sensor : - platform : bme680_bsec iaq_accuracy : name : " BME680 IAQ Accuracy " - platform : template name : " BME680 IAQ Classification " icon : " mdi:checkbox-marked-circle-outline " lambda : |- if ( int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 50) { return {"Excellent"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 51 && int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 100) { return {"Good"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 101 && int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 150) { return {"Lightly polluted"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 151 && int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 200) { return {"Moderately polluted"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 201 && int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 250) { return {"Heavily polluted"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 251 && int(id(iaq).get_state()) <= 350) { return {"Severely polluted"}; } else if (int(id(iaq).get_state()) >= 351) { return {"Extremely polluted"}; } else { return {"error"}; }

Configuration variables:

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x76 . Another address can be 0x77 .

temperature_offset (Optional, float): Temperature offset if device is in enclosure and reads too high. This value is subtracted from the reading (e.g. if the sensor reads 5°C higher than expected, set this to 5 ) and also corrects the relative humidity readings. Defaults to 0 .

iaq_mode (Optional, string): IAQ calculation mode. Default is static for static applications (e.g. fixed indoor devices). Can be mobile for mobile applications (e.g. carry-on devices).

supply_voltage (Optional, string): Supply voltage of the sensor. Default is 3.3V . Can be set to 1.8V if your sensor is 1.8V-powered (e.g. the Pimoroni PIM357 BME680 Breakout module).

sample_rate (Optional, string): Sample rate. Default is lp for low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds. Can be ulp for ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. This controls the sampling rate for gas-dependent sensors and will govern the interval at which the sensor heater is operated. By default, this rate will also be used for temperature, pressure, and humidity sensors but these can be overridden on a per-sensor level if required.

state_save_interval (Optional, Time): The minimum interval at which to save calibrated BSEC algorithm state to flash so that calibration doesn’t have to start from zero on device restart. Defaults to 6h .

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Use this ID in the sensor section to refer to the correct BME680 if you have more than one device. This will also be used to refer to the calibrated BSEC algorithm state saved to flash.

Configuration variables:

bme680_bsec_id (Optional, ID): Sets the ID of the bme680_bsec component to refer to. Useful when working with multiple devices.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be lp for low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or ulp for ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be lp for low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or ulp for ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. All other options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be lp for low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or ulp for ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. All other options from Sensor.

gas_resistance (Optional): The information for the gas sensor. All options from Sensor.

iaq (Optional): The information for the IAQ sensor. All options from Sensor.

iaq_accuracy (Optional): The information for the numeric IAQ accuracy sensor. All options from Sensor.

co2_equivalent (Optional): The information for the CO₂ equivalent sensor. All options from Sensor.

breath_voc_equivalent (Optional): The information for the Breath VOC equivalent humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.



Accuracy can be reported in text format.

Configuration variables:

bme680_bsec_id (Optional, ID): Sets the ID of the bme680_bsec component to refer to. Useful when working with multiple devices.

iaq_accuracy (Optional): The information for the IAQ accuracy sensor. Shows: Stabilizing, Uncertain, Calibrating, Calibrated. All options from TextSensor.



The following configuration shows all the available sensors and optional settings for the component. It also includes an example of filtering to guard against outliers, limit the number of updates sent to home assistant and reduce storage requirements in other systems such as influxdb used to store historical data.

For each sensor, all other options from Sensor and TextSensor are also available for filtering, automation and so on.

bme680_bsec : # id # ----------- # Identifier for this component, useful when working with multiple devices. # Must be unique, and can be used in the sensor sections to refer to the correct device. # Default: auto-computed id : bme680_internal # i2c address # ----------- # Common values are: # - 0x76 # - 0x77 # Default: 0x76 address : 0x76 # Temperature offset # ------------------ # Useful if device is in enclosure and reads too high # For example, if it reads 5C too high, set this to 5 # This also corrects the relative humidity readings # Default: 0 temperature_offset : 0 # IAQ calculation mode # -------------------- # Available options: # - static (for fixed position devices) # - mobile (for on a person or other moveable devices) # Default: static iaq_mode : static # Supply voltage # -------------------- # Available options: # - 3.3V # - 1.8V # Default: 3.3V supply_voltage : 3.3V # Sample rate # ----------- # Available options: # - lp (low power - samples every 3 seconds) # - ulp (ultra-low power - samples every 5 minutes) # Default: lp sample_rate : ulp # Interval at which to save BSEC state # ------------------------------------ # Default: 6h state_save_interval : 6h sensor : - platform : bme680_bsec # ID of the bme680_bsec component to use for the next sensors. # Useful when working with multiple devices bme680_bsec_id : bme680_internal temperature : # Temperature in °C name : " BME680 Temperature " sample_rate : lp filters : - median pressure : # Pressure in hPa name : " BME680 Pressure " sample_rate : lp filters : - median humidity : # Relative humidity % name : " BME680 Humidity " sample_rate : lp filters : - median gas_resistance : # Gas resistance in Ω name : " BME680 Gas Resistance " filters : - median iaq : # Indoor air quality value name : " BME680 IAQ " filters : - median iaq_accuracy : # IAQ accuracy as a numeric value of 0, 1, 2, 3 name : " BME680 Numeric IAQ Accuracy " co2_equivalent : # CO2 equivalent estimate in ppm name : " BME680 CO2 Equivalent " filters : - median breath_voc_equivalent : # Volatile organic compounds equivalent estimate in ppm name : " BME680 Breath VOC Equivalent " filters : - median text_sensor : - platform : bme680_bsec iaq_accuracy : # IAQ accuracy as a text value of Stabilizing, Uncertain, Calibrating, Calibrated name : " BME680 IAQ Accuracy "

The following configuration shows how to set up multiple BME680 devices. They can be configured to use the same I²C bus or to use different busses, but remember that the BME680 can only be set to operate on I²C address 0x76 or 0x77 . There is no limit on the number of BME680 devices that can be connected.

# I2C bus for the BME680 devices i2c : - id : " i2cbus_bme " sda : GPIO18 scl : GPIO19 scan : true # BME680 devices using BSEC library bme680_bsec : - id : bme680_internal i2c_id : " i2cbus_bme " address : 0x76 - id : bme680_external i2c_id : " i2cbus_bme " address : 0x77 sensor : # Sensors for the internal BME680 device - platform : bme680_bsec bme680_bsec_id : bme680_internal temperature : name : " IN_Temp " pressure : name : " IN_Press " humidity : name : " IN_RH " iaq : name : " IN_IAQ " co2_equivalent : name : " IN_CO2eq " breath_voc_equivalent : name : " IN_VOCeq " # Sensors for the external BME680 device - platform : bme680_bsec bme680_bsec_id : bme680_external temperature : name : " OUT_Temperatura " pressure : name : " OUT_Pressione " humidity : name : " OUT_RH " iaq : name : " OUT_IAQ " co2_equivalent : name : " OUT_CO2eq " breath_voc_equivalent : name : " OUT_VOCeq " text_sensor : # Text sensor for the internal BME680 device - platform : bme680_bsec bme680_bsec_id : bme680_internal iaq_accuracy : name : " IN_IAQaccuracy " # Text sensor for the external BME680 device - platform : bme680_bsec bme680_bsec_id : bme680_external iaq_accuracy : name : " OUT_IAQaccuracy "

Index for Air Quality (IAQ) Measurement Section titled “Index for Air Quality (IAQ) Measurement”

The measurements are expressed with an index scale ranging from 0 to 500. The index itself is deduced from tests using ethanol gas, as well as important VOC in the exhaled breath of healthy humans. The VOC values themselves are derived from several publications on breath analysis studies. The BSEC software library defines the levels as follows:

IAQ Index Air Quality 0 - 50 Excellent 51 - 100 Good 101 - 150 Lightly polluted 151 - 200 Moderately polluted 201 - 250 Heavily polluted 251 - 350 Severely polluted > 351 Extremely polluted

The selected b-VOC gasses are as follows:

Compound Molar fraction Ethane 5 ppm Isoprene 10 ppm Ethanol 10 ppm Acetone 50 ppm Carbon Monoxide 15 ppm

IAQ Accuracy and Calibration Section titled “IAQ Accuracy and Calibration”

The BSEC software automatically calibrates in the background to provide consistent IAQ performance. The calibration process considers the recent measurement history so that a value of 50 corresponds to a “typical good” level and a value of 200 to a “typical polluted” level. The IAQ Accuracy sensor will give one of the following values:

Stabilizing : The device has just started, and the sensor is stabilizing (this typically lasts 5 minutes)

Uncertain : The background history of BSEC is uncertain. This typically means the gas sensor data was too stable for BSEC to clearly define its reference.

Calibrating : BSEC found new calibration data and is currently calibrating.

Calibrated : BSEC calibrated successfully.