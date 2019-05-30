BME680 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity+Gas Sensor via BSEC
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
bme680_bsec sensor platform allows you to use your BME680
(datasheet,
Adafruit, Pimoroni) temperature, pressure and humidity and gas sensors with ESPHome via the Bosch Sensortec Environmental Cluster (BSEC)
software library. The use of Bosch’s proprietary algorithms provide an Index for Air Quality (IAQ) measurement derived from the
gas resistance sensor’s response to specific Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC). The BSEC software also provides estimated values
for CO₂ and Breath Volatile Organic Compounds (b-VOC) using a correlation between VOC and CO₂ in a human’s exhaled breath.
NOTE
-
The BSEC library is only available for use after accepting its software license agreement. By enabling this component, you are explicitly agreeing to the terms of the BSEC license agreement. You must not distribute any compiled firmware binaries that include this component.
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We recommend using the newer bme68x_bsec2 component whenever possible.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variables:
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x76. Another address can be
0x77.
-
temperature_offset (Optional, float): Temperature offset if device is in enclosure and reads too high. This value is subtracted from the reading (e.g. if the sensor reads 5°C higher than expected, set this to
5) and also corrects the relative humidity readings. Defaults to
0.
-
iaq_mode (Optional, string): IAQ calculation mode. Default is
staticfor static applications (e.g. fixed indoor devices). Can be
mobilefor mobile applications (e.g. carry-on devices).
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supply_voltage (Optional, string): Supply voltage of the sensor. Default is
3.3V. Can be set to
1.8Vif your sensor is 1.8V-powered (e.g. the Pimoroni PIM357 BME680 Breakout module).
-
sample_rate (Optional, string): Sample rate. Default is
lpfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds. Can be
ulpfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes. This controls the sampling rate for gas-dependent sensors and will govern the interval at which the sensor heater is operated. By default, this rate will also be used for temperature, pressure, and humidity sensors but these can be overridden on a per-sensor level if required.
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state_save_interval (Optional, Time): The minimum interval at which to save calibrated BSEC algorithm state to flash so that calibration doesn’t have to start from zero on device restart. Defaults to
6h.
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Use this ID in the sensor section to refer to the correct BME680 if you have more than one device. This will also be used to refer to the calibrated BSEC algorithm state saved to flash.
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
Configuration variables:
-
bme680_bsec_id (Optional, ID): Sets the ID of the bme680_bsec component to refer to. Useful when working with multiple devices.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
lpfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ulpfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
- All other options from Sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
lpfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ulpfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
- All other options from Sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
lpfor low power consumption, sampling every 3 seconds or
ulpfor ultra-low power, sampling every 5 minutes.
- All other options from Sensor.
- sample_rate (Optional, string): Optional sample rate override for this sensor. Can be
-
gas_resistance (Optional): The information for the gas sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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iaq (Optional): The information for the IAQ sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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iaq_accuracy (Optional): The information for the numeric IAQ accuracy sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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co2_equivalent (Optional): The information for the CO₂ equivalent sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
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breath_voc_equivalent (Optional): The information for the Breath VOC equivalent humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
Text SensorSection titled “Text Sensor”
Accuracy can be reported in text format.
Configuration variables:
-
bme680_bsec_id (Optional, ID): Sets the ID of the bme680_bsec component to refer to. Useful when working with multiple devices.
-
iaq_accuracy (Optional): The information for the IAQ accuracy sensor. Shows: Stabilizing, Uncertain, Calibrating, Calibrated.
- All options from TextSensor.
Advanced configurationSection titled “Advanced configuration”
The following configuration shows all the available sensors and optional settings for the component. It also includes an example of filtering to guard against outliers, limit the number of updates sent to home assistant and reduce storage requirements in other systems such as influxdb used to store historical data.
For each sensor, all other options from Sensor and TextSensor are also available for filtering, automation and so on.
Multiple sensorsSection titled “Multiple sensors”
The following configuration shows how to set up multiple BME680 devices. They can be configured to use the same I²C bus or to use different busses, but remember that the BME680 can only be set to operate on I²C address
0x76 or
0x77. There is no limit on the number of BME680 devices that can be connected.
Index for Air Quality (IAQ) MeasurementSection titled “Index for Air Quality (IAQ) Measurement”
The measurements are expressed with an index scale ranging from 0 to 500. The index itself is deduced from tests using ethanol gas, as well as important VOC in the exhaled breath of healthy humans. The VOC values themselves are derived from several publications on breath analysis studies. The BSEC software library defines the levels as follows:
|IAQ Index
|Air Quality
|0 - 50
|Excellent
|51 - 100
|Good
|101 - 150
|Lightly polluted
|151 - 200
|Moderately polluted
|201 - 250
|Heavily polluted
|251 - 350
|Severely polluted
|> 351
|Extremely polluted
The selected b-VOC gasses are as follows:
|Compound
|Molar fraction
|Ethane
|5 ppm
|Isoprene
|10 ppm
|Ethanol
|10 ppm
|Acetone
|50 ppm
|Carbon Monoxide
|15 ppm
IAQ Accuracy and CalibrationSection titled “IAQ Accuracy and Calibration”
The BSEC software automatically calibrates in the background to provide consistent IAQ performance. The calibration process considers the recent measurement history so that a value of 50 corresponds to a “typical good” level and a value of 200 to a “typical polluted” level. The IAQ Accuracy sensor will give one of the following values:
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Stabilizing: The device has just started, and the sensor is stabilizing (this typically lasts 5 minutes)
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Uncertain: The background history of BSEC is uncertain. This typically means the gas sensor data was too stable for BSEC to clearly define its reference.
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Calibrating: BSEC found new calibration data and is currently calibrating.
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Calibrated: BSEC calibrated successfully.
Every
state_save_interval, or as soon thereafter as full calibration is reached, the current algorithm state is saved to flash
so that the process does not have to start from zero on device restart.