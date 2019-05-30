Template Text
The
template text platform allows you to create a text with templated values
using lambdas.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
min_length (Optional, int): The minimum length this text can be. Defaults to
0.
-
max_length (Optional, int): The maximum length this text can be. Defaults to
255.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the text.
-
set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the text value. The new value is available to lambdas in the
xvariable.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the text by executing the
lambda. Defaults to
60s.
-
optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template text will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to
false.
-
initial_value (Optional, String): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with
restore_value. Cannot be used with
lambda. Defaults to the empty string.
-
All other options from Text.