The template text platform allows you to create a text with templated values using lambdas.

min_length (Optional, int): The minimum length this text can be. Defaults to 0 .

max_length (Optional, int): The maximum length this text can be. Defaults to 255 .

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the text.

set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the text value. The new value is available to lambdas in the x variable.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the text by executing the lambda . Defaults to 60s .

optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template text will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .

restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to false .

initial_value (Optional, String): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with restore_value . Cannot be used with lambda . Defaults to the empty string.