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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Template Text

The template text platform allows you to create a text with templated values using lambdas.

# Example configuration entry
text:
  - platform: template
    name: "Template text"
    optimistic: true
    min_length: 0
    max_length: 100
    mode: text

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • min_length (Optional, int): The minimum length this text can be. Defaults to 0.

  • max_length (Optional, int): The maximum length this text can be. Defaults to 255.

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the current value of the text.

  • set_action (Optional, Action): The action that should be performed when the remote (like Home Assistant’s frontend) requests to set the text value. The new value is available to lambdas in the x variable.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval on which to update the text by executing the lambda. Defaults to 60s.

  • optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the template text will immediately update the reported state. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to false.

  • restore_value (Optional, boolean): Saves and loads the state to RTC/Flash. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to false.

  • initial_value (Optional, String): The value to set the state to on setup if not restored with restore_value. Cannot be used with lambda. Defaults to the empty string.

  • All other options from Text.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”