This component contains platform-specific options for the NRF52 platform.

NOTE Support for all aspects of ESPHome on the NRF52 is still in development.

# Example configuration entry nrf52 : board : adafruit_feather_nrf52840

board (Required, string): The board type. Valid options are adafruit_feather_nrf52840 , adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840 , xiao_ble . Other boards should work with those configuration as well.

(Required, string): The board type. Valid options are , , . Other boards should work with those configuration as well. bootloader (Optional, string): Bootloader type. Valid options are mcuboot , adafruit , adafruit_nrf52_sd132 , adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v6 , adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v7 . Default value depends on board type.

(Optional, string): Bootloader type. Valid options are , , , , . Default value depends on board type. dcdc (Optional, boolean): Enable DC/DC converter for REG1 stage. Defaults to true . External LC filters must be connected to the DC/DC regulator pins if it is being used. The advantage of using a DC/DC regulator is that the overall power consumption is normally reduced as the efficiency of such a regulator is higher than that of a LDO. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling DC/DC may cause the board to fail to boot if external LC filter is misconfigured or is poor quality.

The nRF52840 requires a bootloader, with two supported options: MCUboot and Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader . It is recommended to use MCUboot as it supports OTA (Over-The-Air) updates. Your board most likely comes with a manufacturer-provided bootloader. ESPHome determines the bootloader type based on the board name.

Examples of low power nRF52840 boards.

Flashing with MCUboot Section titled “Flashing with MCUboot”

Flashing with MCUboot requires an SWD connection, for which a programmer is necessary. A cheap ST-Link V2 can be utilized.

Connect the board to the PC via SWD. Run esphome upload yourfile.yaml --device PYOCD .

# Example configuration entry nrf52 : board : adafruit_feather_nrf52840

Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader Section titled “Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader”

For flashing via a flash drive.

Connect the board to the PC via USB. Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice. Copy the UF2 package to the flash drive.

This bootloader supports updates over USB CDC.

Connect the board to the PC via USB. Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice. Run esphome upload yourfile.yaml .

# Example configuration entry nrf52 : board : adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840

GPIO Pin Numbering Section titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”

There are two ways to reference GPIO pins:

By pin name, e.g., P0.15 or P1.11 . By pin number, e.g., 15 or 43 .

The dfu component enables automatic entry into DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode by monitoring the USB CDC serial connection. When a host opens the port at 1200 baud, the component triggers a reset to put the device into DFU mode.

ESPHome uses this component internally when uploading firmware via:

Terminal window esphome upload d.yaml

Without a reset pin (uses software reset):

nrf52 : dfu : true

NOTE The pinless path issues a software reset and triggers the bootloader via the retained GPREGRET register. It is less reliable than the dedicated reset pin and the upload may need to be retried.

With a dedicated reset pin:

nrf52 : dfu : reset_pin : number : 14 inverted : true

reset_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin to use to trigger a hardware reset. This pin should be connected to the MCU’s reset line or to a circuit that causes the bootloader to enter DFU mode after reset. When omitted, a software reset is used instead.

Output voltage from the REG0 regulator stage, which powers the GPIO pins when the board operates in high-voltage mode. This setting can only be changed a limited number of times, unless uicr_erase is set to true. Requires mcuboot or adafruit bootloader version 0.9.3 or higher.

nrf52 : reg0 : voltage : 3.3V uicr_erase : true

voltage ( Required , voltage): The desired output voltage - must be one of 1.8V, 2.1V, 2.4V, 2.7V, 3.0V, 3.3V.

( , voltage): The desired output voltage - must be one of 1.8V, 2.1V, 2.4V, 2.7V, 3.0V, 3.3V. uicr_erase (Optional, bool): If set to true, the User Information Configuration Registers (UICR) will be erased before writing the new voltage setting. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling this may cause the board to fail to boot if misconfigured. Default is false.

Flashing is unstable Section titled “Flashing is unstable”

If you are using the Adafruit bootloader, upgrade to the latest version: Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader Releases

How to start Section titled “How to start”

Try minimum LED blinking config for the board:

supermini-nrf52840

nrf52 : board : adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840 esphome : name : supermini-nrf52840 logger : level : DEBUG output : - platform : gpio pin : P0.15 id : red_led interval : - interval : 1s then : - output.turn_on : red_led - delay : 0.5s - output.turn_off : red_led

xiao-nrf52840

nrf52 : board : xiao_ble esphome : name : xiao-nrf52840 logger : level : DEBUG output : - platform : gpio pin : P0.26 id : red_led interval : - interval : 1s then : - output.turn_on : red_led - delay : 0.5s - output.turn_off : red_led

Board does not boot Section titled “Board does not boot”

Disable DC/DC:

nrf52 : dcdc : false

# Example configuration entry nrf52 : framework : version : 2.6.1-7

version (Optional, string): The nrf-sdk version. One of: 2.6.1-7 : Stable (default) 2.9.2-0 : Experimental 3.2.0-0 : Experimental (no Zigbee support)

advanced (Optional, mapping): See Advanced Configuration below.