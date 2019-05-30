NRF52 Platform
This component contains platform-specific options for the NRF52 platform.
NOTE
Support for all aspects of ESPHome on the NRF52 is still in development.
- board (Required, string): The board type. Valid options are
adafruit_feather_nrf52840,
adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840,
xiao_ble. Other boards should work with those configuration as well.
- bootloader (Optional, string): Bootloader type. Valid options are
mcuboot,
adafruit,
adafruit_nrf52_sd132,
adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v6,
adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v7. Default value depends on board type.
- dcdc (Optional, boolean): Enable DC/DC converter for REG1 stage. Defaults to
true. External LC filters must be connected to the DC/DC regulator pins if it is being used. The advantage of using a DC/DC regulator is that the overall power consumption is normally reduced as the efficiency of such a regulator is higher than that of a LDO. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling DC/DC may cause the board to fail to boot if external LC filter is misconfigured or is poor quality.
Getting StartedSection titled “Getting Started”
The nRF52840 requires a bootloader, with two supported options:
MCUboot and
Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader. It is recommended to use MCUboot as it supports OTA (Over-The-Air) updates. Your board most likely comes with a manufacturer-provided bootloader. ESPHome determines the bootloader type based on the board name.
Examples of low power nRF52840 boards.
Flashing with MCUbootSection titled “Flashing with MCUboot”
Flashing with MCUboot requires an SWD connection, for which a programmer is necessary. A cheap ST-Link V2 can be utilized.
- Connect the board to the PC via SWD.
- Run
esphome upload yourfile.yaml --device PYOCD.
Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 BootloaderSection titled “Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader”
For flashing via a flash drive.
- Connect the board to the PC via USB.
- Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice.
- Copy the UF2 package to the flash drive.
This bootloader supports updates over USB CDC.
- Connect the board to the PC via USB.
- Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice.
- Run
esphome upload yourfile.yaml.
GPIO Pin NumberingSection titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”
There are two ways to reference GPIO pins:
- By pin name, e.g.,
P0.15or
P1.11.
- By pin number, e.g.,
15or
43.
DFU (Device Firmware Update)Section titled “DFU (Device Firmware Update)”
The
dfu component enables automatic entry into DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode by monitoring
the USB CDC serial connection. When a host opens the port at 1200 baud, the component triggers
a reset to put the device into DFU mode.
ESPHome uses this component internally when uploading firmware via:
Example ConfigurationSection titled “Example Configuration”
Without a reset pin (uses software reset):
NOTE
The pinless path issues a software reset and triggers the bootloader via the
retained
GPREGRET register. It is less reliable than the dedicated reset
pin and the upload may need to be retried.
With a dedicated reset pin:
- reset_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin to use to trigger a hardware reset. This pin should be connected to the MCU’s reset line or to a circuit that causes the bootloader to enter DFU mode after reset. When omitted, a software reset is used instead.
REGOUT0Section titled “REGOUT0”
Output voltage from the REG0 regulator stage, which powers the GPIO pins when the board operates in high-voltage mode.
This setting can only be changed a limited number of times, unless uicr_erase is set to true.
Requires
mcuboot or
adafruit bootloader version 0.9.3 or higher.
Example ConfigurationSection titled “Example Configuration”
- voltage (Required, voltage): The desired output voltage - must be one of 1.8V, 2.1V, 2.4V, 2.7V, 3.0V, 3.3V.
- uicr_erase (Optional, bool): If set to true, the User Information Configuration Registers (UICR) will be erased before writing the new voltage setting. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling this may cause the board to fail to boot if misconfigured. Default is false.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
Flashing is unstableSection titled “Flashing is unstable”
If you are using the Adafruit bootloader, upgrade to the latest version: Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader Releases
How to startSection titled “How to start”
Try minimum LED blinking config for the board:
Board does not bootSection titled “Board does not boot”
Disable DC/DC:
FrameworkSection titled “Framework”
-
version (Optional, string): The nrf-sdk version. One of:
2.6.1-7: Stable (default)
2.9.2-0: Experimental
3.2.0-0: Experimental (no Zigbee support)
-
-
advanced (Optional, mapping): See Advanced Configuration below.
Advanced ConfigurationSection titled “Advanced Configuration”
- enable_ota_rollback (Optional, boolean): Enable OTA rollback support. When enabled, the bootloader will
automatically roll back to the previous firmware if the device crashes or resets before the boot is marked as
successful. This works in conjunction with the safe_mode component - after the
boot_is_good_aftertime (default 60s), the firmware is marked as valid. If the device crashes before that, it will roll back to the previous working firmware. Defaults to
true.