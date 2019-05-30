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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

NRF52 Platform

This component contains platform-specific options for the NRF52 platform.

NOTE

Support for all aspects of ESPHome on the NRF52 is still in development.

# Example configuration entry
nrf52:
  board: adafruit_feather_nrf52840

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • board (Required, string): The board type. Valid options are adafruit_feather_nrf52840, adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840, xiao_ble. Other boards should work with those configuration as well.
  • bootloader (Optional, string): Bootloader type. Valid options are mcuboot, adafruit, adafruit_nrf52_sd132, adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v6, adafruit_nrf52_sd140_v7. Default value depends on board type.
  • dcdc (Optional, boolean): Enable DC/DC converter for REG1 stage. Defaults to true. External LC filters must be connected to the DC/DC regulator pins if it is being used. The advantage of using a DC/DC regulator is that the overall power consumption is normally reduced as the efficiency of such a regulator is higher than that of a LDO. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling DC/DC may cause the board to fail to boot if external LC filter is misconfigured or is poor quality.

Getting Started

Section titled “Getting Started”

The nRF52840 requires a bootloader, with two supported options: MCUboot and Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader. It is recommended to use MCUboot as it supports OTA (Over-The-Air) updates. Your board most likely comes with a manufacturer-provided bootloader. ESPHome determines the bootloader type based on the board name.

Examples of low power nRF52840 boards.

Flashing with MCUboot

Section titled “Flashing with MCUboot”

Flashing with MCUboot requires an SWD connection, for which a programmer is necessary. A cheap ST-Link V2 can be utilized.

  1. Connect the board to the PC via SWD.
  2. Run esphome upload yourfile.yaml --device PYOCD.
# Example configuration entry
nrf52:
  board: adafruit_feather_nrf52840

Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader

Section titled “Flashing with Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader”

For flashing via a flash drive.

  1. Connect the board to the PC via USB.
  2. Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice.
  3. Copy the UF2 package to the flash drive.

This bootloader supports updates over USB CDC.

  1. Connect the board to the PC via USB.
  2. Quickly short the reset pin to ground twice.
  3. Run esphome upload yourfile.yaml.
# Example configuration entry
nrf52:
  board: adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840

GPIO Pin Numbering

Section titled “GPIO Pin Numbering”

There are two ways to reference GPIO pins:

  1. By pin name, e.g., P0.15 or P1.11.
  2. By pin number, e.g., 15 or 43.

DFU (Device Firmware Update)

Section titled “DFU (Device Firmware Update)”

The dfu component enables automatic entry into DFU (Device Firmware Update) mode by monitoring the USB CDC serial connection. When a host opens the port at 1200 baud, the component triggers a reset to put the device into DFU mode.

ESPHome uses this component internally when uploading firmware via:

Terminal window
esphome upload d.yaml

Example Configuration

Section titled “Example Configuration”

Without a reset pin (uses software reset):

nrf52:
  dfu: true

NOTE

The pinless path issues a software reset and triggers the bootloader via the retained GPREGRET register. It is less reliable than the dedicated reset pin and the upload may need to be retried.

With a dedicated reset pin:

nrf52:
  dfu:
    reset_pin:
      number: 14
      inverted: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin): The pin to use to trigger a hardware reset. This pin should be connected to the MCU’s reset line or to a circuit that causes the bootloader to enter DFU mode after reset. When omitted, a software reset is used instead.

REGOUT0

Section titled “REGOUT0”

Output voltage from the REG0 regulator stage, which powers the GPIO pins when the board operates in high-voltage mode. This setting can only be changed a limited number of times, unless uicr_erase is set to true. Requires mcuboot or adafruit bootloader version 0.9.3 or higher.

Example Configuration

Section titled “Example Configuration”
nrf52:
  reg0:
    voltage: 3.3V
    uicr_erase: true

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • voltage (Required, voltage): The desired output voltage - must be one of 1.8V, 2.1V, 2.4V, 2.7V, 3.0V, 3.3V.
  • uicr_erase (Optional, bool): If set to true, the User Information Configuration Registers (UICR) will be erased before writing the new voltage setting. ⚠️ Warning: Enabling this may cause the board to fail to boot if misconfigured. Default is false.

Troubleshooting

Section titled “Troubleshooting”

Flashing is unstable

Section titled “Flashing is unstable”

If you are using the Adafruit bootloader, upgrade to the latest version: Adafruit nRF52 Bootloader Releases

How to start

Section titled “How to start”

Try minimum LED blinking config for the board:

supermini-nrf52840

nrf52:
  board: adafruit_itsybitsy_nrf52840


esphome:
  name: supermini-nrf52840


logger:
  level: DEBUG


output:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: P0.15
    id: red_led


interval:
  - interval: 1s
    then:
      - output.turn_on: red_led
      - delay: 0.5s
      - output.turn_off: red_led

xiao-nrf52840

nrf52:
  board: xiao_ble


esphome:
  name: xiao-nrf52840


logger:
  level: DEBUG


output:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: P0.26
    id: red_led


interval:
  - interval: 1s
    then:
      - output.turn_on: red_led
      - delay: 0.5s
      - output.turn_off: red_led

Board does not boot

Section titled “Board does not boot”

Disable DC/DC:

nrf52:
  dcdc: false

Framework

Section titled “Framework”
# Example configuration entry
nrf52:
  framework:
    version: 2.6.1-7

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • version (Optional, string): The nrf-sdk version. One of:

    • 2.6.1-7 : Stable (default)
    • 2.9.2-0 : Experimental
    • 3.2.0-0 : Experimental (no Zigbee support)

  • advanced (Optional, mapping): See Advanced Configuration below.

Advanced Configuration

Section titled “Advanced Configuration”
  • enable_ota_rollback (Optional, boolean): Enable OTA rollback support. When enabled, the bootloader will automatically roll back to the previous firmware if the device crashes or resets before the boot is marked as successful. This works in conjunction with the safe_mode component - after the boot_is_good_after time (default 60s), the firmware is marked as valid. If the device crashes before that, it will roll back to the previous working firmware. Defaults to true.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”