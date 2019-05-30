The TLC59208F component represents a Texas Instruments TLC59208F 8-bit PWM driver (datasheet, hw example) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global tlc59208f chip and specify its address and id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Minimalistic configuration entry, single chip, single output tlc59208f : address : 0x10 id : tlc59208f_1 # Individual outputs output : - platform : tlc59208f tlc59208f_id : ' tlc59208f_1 ' channel : 0

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this tlc59208f component. Use this if you have multiple TLC59208Fs connected at the same time

The TLC59208F output component exposes a TLC59208F PWM channel of a global TLC59208F chip as a float output.

Sample application of a TLC59208F 8-Channel PWM Driver.

# Complete example configuration entry for 3 drivers and 4 outputs # Maximum 64 drivers with 8 outputs each tlc59208f : - address : 0x20 id : tlc59208f_1 - address : 0x22 id : tlc59208f_2 - address : 0x24 id : tlc59208f_3 # Individual outputs output : - platform : tlc59208f id : ' tlc59208f_1_ch0 ' channel : 0 tlc59208f_id : ' tlc59208f_1 ' - platform : tlc59208f id : ' tlc59208f_1_ch4 ' channel : 4 tlc59208f_id : ' tlc59208f_1 ' - platform : tlc59208f id : ' tlc59208f_2_ch2 ' channel : 2 tlc59208f_id : ' tlc59208f_2 ' - platform : tlc59208f id : ' tlc59208f_3_ch7 ' channel : 7 tlc59208f_id : ' tlc59208f_3 ' # Sample use as a RGB light light : - platform : rgb name : " Sample RGB light " red : tlc59208f_1_ch0 green : tlc59208f_1_ch4 blue : tlc59208f_2_ch7