TLC59208F
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The TLC59208F component represents a Texas Instruments TLC59208F 8-bit PWM driver (datasheet, hw example) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
tlc59208f chip and specify its address and id, and then define the
individual output channels.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to
0x20.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this tlc59208f component. Use this if you have multiple TLC59208Fs connected at the same time
TLC59208F OutputSection titled “TLC59208F Output”
The TLC59208F output component exposes a TLC59208F PWM channel of a global TLC59208F chip as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
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channel (Required, int): Choose the channel of the TLC59208F for this output component. Must be in range from 0 to 7.
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tlc59208f_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the TLC59208F chip. Use this if you have multiple TLC59208Fs you want to use at the same time.
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All other options from Output.