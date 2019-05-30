LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor
The
lsm6ds motion platform allows you to use your LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope
(datasheet)
sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
The LSM6DS is an IMU including a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.
The LSM6DS3 and LSM6DSO are the currently supported variants. Detection of the chip variant is automatic.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x6A, on some boards it may need to be set to
0x6B.
-
accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of
2G,
4G,
8G,
16G. Defaults to
4G.
-
accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of
OFF,
12_5HZ,
26HZ,
52HZ,
104HZ,
208HZ,
416HZ,
833HZ,
1666HZ,
3332HZ,
6664HZ. Defaults to
104HZ.
-
gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of
125DPS,
250DPS,
500DPS,
1000DPS,
2000DPS. Defaults to
2000DPS.
-
gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of
OFF,
12_5HZ,
26HZ,
52HZ,
104HZ,
208HZ,
416HZ,
833HZ,
1666HZ,
3332HZ,
6664HZ. Defaults to
208HZ.
-
All other options from Motion.