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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The lsm6ds motion platform allows you to use your LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The LSM6DS is an IMU including a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.

The LSM6DS3 and LSM6DSO are the currently supported variants. Detection of the chip variant is automatic.

# Example configuration entry
motion:
  - platform: lsm6ds
    accelerometer_range: 4G
    gyroscope_range: 2000DPS


sensor:
  - platform: motion
    type: acceleration_x
    name: "LSM6DS Accel X"
  - platform: motion
    type: gyroscope_x
    name: "LSM6DS Gyro X"
  - platform: motion
    type: roll
    name: "LSM6DS Roll"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x6A, on some boards it may need to be set to 0x6B.

  • accelerometer_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the accelerometer. One of 2G, 4G, 8G, 16G. Defaults to 4G.

  • accelerometer_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the accelerometer. One of OFF, 12_5HZ, 26HZ, 52HZ, 104HZ, 208HZ, 416HZ, 833HZ, 1666HZ, 3332HZ, 6664HZ. Defaults to 104HZ.

  • gyroscope_range (Optional, string): The full-scale range of the gyroscope. One of 125DPS, 250DPS, 500DPS, 1000DPS, 2000DPS. Defaults to 2000DPS.

  • gyroscope_odr (Optional, string): The output data rate of the gyroscope. One of OFF, 12_5HZ, 26HZ, 52HZ, 104HZ, 208HZ, 416HZ, 833HZ, 1666HZ, 3332HZ, 6664HZ. Defaults to 208HZ.

  • All other options from Motion.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”