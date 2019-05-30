LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope Sensor

The lsm6ds motion platform allows you to use your LSM6DS Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

The LSM6DS is an IMU including a 16-bit 3-axis accelerometer and a 16-bit 3-axis gyroscope, plus an on-chip temperature sensor.

The LSM6DS3 and LSM6DSO are the currently supported variants. Detection of the chip variant is automatic.

# Example configuration entry motion : - platform : lsm6ds accelerometer_range : 4G gyroscope_range : 2000DPS sensor : - platform : motion type : acceleration_x name : " LSM6DS Accel X " - platform : motion type : gyroscope_x name : " LSM6DS Gyro X " - platform : motion type : roll name : " LSM6DS Roll "