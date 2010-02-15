ESPHome 2023.3.0 - 15th March 2023
Sprinkler updatesSection titled “Sprinkler updates”
The sprinkler component has had a big update thanks to @kbx81.
The method
time_remaining() has been renamed to
time_remaining_active_valve() for clarity.
If you use this to display time remaining, simply update the name of the method in your code/lambda(s).
Tuya lightsSection titled “Tuya lights”
Tuya Lights have had a configuration change and replaced
rgb_datapoint and
hsv_datapoint with a new
combination of
color_datapoint and
color_type. See the updated documentation
(Tuya) for more information.
SN74HC165Section titled “SN74HC165”
The pin/bit order has been reversed per shift register so that
pin 0 is now
input A.
Release 2023.3.1 - March 22Section titled “Release 2023.3.1 - March 22”
- climate: brown paper bag fix for on_configure esphome#4573 by @nwf
- rp2040: Use fake Mutex lock esphome#4602 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.3.2 - March 27Section titled “Release 2023.3.2 - March 27”
- Fix compile error on pzemdc.h esphome#4583 by @KG3RK3N
- Swap curly brackets for round on LockGuard esphome#4610 by @jesserockz
- Fix animation resizing esphome#4608 by @guillempages
- SX1509 minimum loop period (fixes esphome/issues#4325) esphome#4613 by @tracestep
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add internal_temperature component esphome#4330 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- Support Mopeka Standard LPG tank bluetooth sensor esphome#4351 by @Fabian-Schmidt (new-integration)
- add person sensor (SEN21231) from usefulsensors esphome#4454 by @shreyaskarnik (new-integration)
- add kuntze component esphome#4411 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add Haier climate component esphome#4001 by @Yarikx (new-integration)
- FS3000 sensor esphome#4502 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Add absolute humidity component esphome#4519 by @DAVe3283 (new-integration)
- Add AS7341 spectral color sensor esphome#4331 by @mrgnr (new-integration)
- Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Add configurable color datapoint esphome#4383 by @irtimaled (breaking-change)
- Sprinkler “v2” updates esphome#4159 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- sn74hc165 fixes esphome#4457 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Fix ethernet clk_mode for GPIO0_OUT esphome#4307 by @jorticus
- Add ESP32-S3 support in NeoPixelBus component esphome#4114 by @rcloran
- Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Drop unused, broken logging macros esphome#4534 by @oxan
- Revert storing Font glyphs in manually-allocated memory esphome#4516 by @oxan
- Correct BME680 gas calculation and heater_off esphome#4498 by @CarlosGS
- Add support for new mpu6050 clones responding with 0x70 address esphome#4546 by @jakehdk
- Add carbon dioxide device class to scd30 sensor schema. esphome#4547 by @murrayma
- Feat: add support for hex color in color component esphome#4493 by @dorianim
- Allow AUTO_LOAD to be a function esphome#4550 by @jesserockz
- On the ILI9xxx display’s enable the psram on esp32 and allow big screen esphome#4551 by @nielsnl68
- Map gpio pins for touch on esp32-s2/s3 esphome#4552 by @jesserockz
- pipsolar component. Correct the sscanf format for QPIG command parsin… esphome#4165 by @eroldan
- Add state class back to uptime sensor esphome#4557 by @DAVe3283
- Added response for Tuya RSSI command esphome#4549 by @catalin2402
- Remove switch actions during config; bump setup priority esphome#4563 by @kbx81
- Mark esp32_touch supported only on standard esp32 variant esphome#4562 by @jesserockz
- fixing
shrinkand
extendfunctions of the displaybuffer’s Rect class esphome#4565 by @nielsnl68
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- socket: Format IPv4-mapped IPv6 addresses as regular IPv4 address esphome#4382 by @oxan
- Bump frenck/action-yamllint from 1.3.1 to 1.4.0 esphome#4289 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.3.0 to 3.3.1 esphome#4160 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 22.12.0 to 23.1.0 esphome#4375 by @dependabot[bot]
- Improve tuya network status command esphome#4415 by @Rjevski
- Gracefully reject vacuum map upload requests esphome#4414 by @Rjevski
- Fixed PlatformIO Build on DEV esphome#4422 by @Expaso
- Bump platformio from 6.1.5 to 6.1.6 esphome#4341 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.15.10 to 2.16.2 esphome#4426 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.1.0 to 13.3.1 esphome#4427 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add concurrency limit to ci-docker esphome#4407 by @jesserockz
- Add final job so branch protection can require matrix ci steps esphome#4432 by @jesserockz
- Deep Sleep capable ports for ESP32S3 esphome#4230 by @LeDominik
- Initialize all fields in ESPTime in PCF85063 esphome#4439 by @oxan
- Bump zeroconf from 0.47.1 to 0.47.3 esphome#4437 by @dependabot[bot]
- Automate syncing device classes with HA esphome#4438 by @oxan
- NeoPixel - Add support for ESP32-S3 esphome#4435 by @ajacques
- add SUB_BINARY_SENSOR macro to binary sensor esphome#4447 by @regevbr
- add SUB_TEXT_SENSOR macro to text sensor esphome#4448 by @regevbr
- Simplify sensor schema generation esphome#4462 by @balloob
- add SUB_NUMBER macro and schema to number esphome#4449 by @regevbr
- add SUB_BUTTON macro and ability to button schema to define the class esphome#4450 by @regevbr
- Simplify number_schema function esphome#4467 by @jesserockz
- Simplify button_schema function esphome#4468 by @jesserockz
- Simplify binary_sensor_schema function esphome#4469 by @jesserockz
- Add configurable color datapoint esphome#4383 by @irtimaled (breaking-change)
- Add internal_temperature component esphome#4330 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- Move remaining SENSOR_SCHEMA to use sensor_schema() esphome#4471 by @jesserockz
- Allow specifying target and current visual steps for climate esphome#4440 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.3.1 to 13.4.0 esphome#4472 by @dependabot[bot]
- toshiba: add support for quiet fan mode esphome#4283 by @MichaelMure
- Bump esptool from 4.4 to 4.5 esphome#4428 by @dependabot[bot]
- Support Mopeka Standard LPG tank bluetooth sensor esphome#4351 by @Fabian-Schmidt (new-integration)
- fix library override logic esphome#4474 by @mzakharo
- Sprinkler “v2” updates esphome#4159 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- add person sensor (SEN21231) from usefulsensors esphome#4454 by @shreyaskarnik (new-integration)
- Initial stab at importing idf components esphome#4000 by @jesserockz
- add kuntze component esphome#4411 by @ssieb (new-integration)
- Add Haier climate component esphome#4001 by @Yarikx (new-integration)
- Bump esp-idf to 4.4.3 via platformio/espressif32 @ 5.3.0 esphome#4254 by @bdraco
- Add energy to pzemdc esphome#3626 by @andreashergert1984
- Update esp32 esp-idf dev and latest version numbers esphome#4479 by @jesserockz
- [ExternalRAMAllocator] Use same
heap_caps_mallocparameter as
ps_malloc. esphome#4484 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Lock scheduler items while modifying them esphome#4410 by @oxan
- Move Font glyphs to SPI RAM. esphome#4485 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Run CI on merge group esphome#4489 by @jesserockz
- Fix parallel invocations of repeat action esphome#4480 by @oxan
- Make test3 use huge_app esphome#4488 by @jesserockz
- Change variable “skip_updates” and “skip_updates_counter” type from “uint8_t” to “uint16_t” esphome#4487 by @GitforZhangXL
- Fix copy-pasta mistake esphome#4492 by @jesserockz
- Add int16 to codegen esphome#4507 by @jesserockz
- Update init.py esphome#4514 by @dashkhaneh
- Remove idf components before checking if any in config esphome#4506 by @jesserockz
- substitutions: Don’t warn when passwords look like a substitution esphome#4161 by @tljuniper
- Fix typo esphome#4515 by @oxan
- implement pairing for bluetooth proxy esphome#4475 by @jagheterfredrik
- Bump docker dependencies esphome#4526 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.4.0 to 13.5.0 esphome#4525 by @dependabot[bot]
- Ensure component is ready before update. esphome#4523 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- climate: add on_control callbacks esphome#4511 by @nwf
- FS3000 sensor esphome#4502 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Bump esptool from 4.5 to 4.5.1 esphome#4497 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add support for multiple devices in bme680_bsec esphome#3550 by @bisbastuner
- Bump pytest from 7.2.1 to 7.2.2 esphome#4505 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.16.2 to 2.16.4 esphome#4524 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add absolute humidity component esphome#4519 by @DAVe3283 (new-integration)
- Add ability to await safe mode in codegen esphome#4529 by @oxan
- sn74hc165 fixes esphome#4457 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add AS7341 spectral color sensor esphome#4331 by @mrgnr (new-integration)
- Fix ethernet driver setting gpio 5 high when no power pin defined esphome#4531 by @jesserockz
- Use PSRam for BLE scan results. esphome#4486 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Bump esp-idf to 4.4.4 esphome#4528 by @bdraco
- Added pzemdc reset energy action esphome#4481 by @KG3RK3N
- Fix ethernet clk_mode for GPIO0_OUT esphome#4307 by @jorticus
- Add ESP32-S3 support in NeoPixelBus component esphome#4114 by @rcloran
- Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Drop unused, broken logging macros esphome#4534 by @oxan
- Revert storing Font glyphs in manually-allocated memory esphome#4516 by @oxan
- Correct BME680 gas calculation and heater_off esphome#4498 by @CarlosGS
- Add support for new mpu6050 clones responding with 0x70 address esphome#4546 by @jakehdk
- Add carbon dioxide device class to scd30 sensor schema. esphome#4547 by @murrayma
- Feat: add support for hex color in color component esphome#4493 by @dorianim
- Allow AUTO_LOAD to be a function esphome#4550 by @jesserockz
- On the ILI9xxx display’s enable the psram on esp32 and allow big screen esphome#4551 by @nielsnl68
- Map gpio pins for touch on esp32-s2/s3 esphome#4552 by @jesserockz
- pipsolar component. Correct the sscanf format for QPIG command parsin… esphome#4165 by @eroldan
- Add state class back to uptime sensor esphome#4557 by @DAVe3283
- Added response for Tuya RSSI command esphome#4549 by @catalin2402
- Remove switch actions during config; bump setup priority esphome#4563 by @kbx81
- Mark esp32_touch supported only on standard esp32 variant esphome#4562 by @jesserockz
- fixing
shrinkand
extendfunctions of the displaybuffer’s Rect class esphome#4565 by @nielsnl68