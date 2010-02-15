ESPHome 2023.3.0 - 15th March 2023

The sprinkler component has had a big update thanks to @kbx81. The method time_remaining() has been renamed to time_remaining_active_valve() for clarity. If you use this to display time remaining, simply update the name of the method in your code/lambda(s).

Tuya Lights have had a configuration change and replaced rgb_datapoint and hsv_datapoint with a new combination of color_datapoint and color_type . See the updated documentation (Tuya) for more information.

The pin/bit order has been reversed per shift register so that pin 0 is now input A .

climate: brown paper bag fix for on_configure esphome#4573 by @nwf

rp2040: Use fake Mutex lock esphome#4602 by @jesserockz

Fix compile error on pzemdc.h esphome#4583 by @KG3RK3N

Swap curly brackets for round on LockGuard esphome#4610 by @jesserockz

Fix animation resizing esphome#4608 by @guillempages

SX1509 minimum loop period (fixes esphome/issues#4325) esphome#4613 by @tracestep

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add internal_temperature component esphome#4330 by @Mat931 (new-integration)

Support Mopeka Standard LPG tank bluetooth sensor esphome#4351 by @Fabian-Schmidt (new-integration)

add person sensor (SEN21231) from usefulsensors esphome#4454 by @shreyaskarnik (new-integration)

add kuntze component esphome#4411 by @ssieb (new-integration)

Add Haier climate component esphome#4001 by @Yarikx (new-integration)

FS3000 sensor esphome#4502 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

Add absolute humidity component esphome#4519 by @DAVe3283 (new-integration)

Add AS7341 spectral color sensor esphome#4331 by @mrgnr (new-integration)

Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Add configurable color datapoint esphome#4383 by @irtimaled (breaking-change)

Sprinkler “v2” updates esphome#4159 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

sn74hc165 fixes esphome#4457 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Fix ethernet clk_mode for GPIO0_OUT esphome#4307 by @jorticus

Add ESP32-S3 support in NeoPixelBus component esphome#4114 by @rcloran

Renaming and extending the ili9341 to the ili9xxx component esphome#4275 by @nielsnl68 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Drop unused, broken logging macros esphome#4534 by @oxan

Revert storing Font glyphs in manually-allocated memory esphome#4516 by @oxan

Correct BME680 gas calculation and heater_off esphome#4498 by @CarlosGS

Add support for new mpu6050 clones responding with 0x70 address esphome#4546 by @jakehdk

Add carbon dioxide device class to scd30 sensor schema. esphome#4547 by @murrayma

Feat: add support for hex color in color component esphome#4493 by @dorianim

Allow AUTO_LOAD to be a function esphome#4550 by @jesserockz

On the ILI9xxx display’s enable the psram on esp32 and allow big screen esphome#4551 by @nielsnl68

Map gpio pins for touch on esp32-s2/s3 esphome#4552 by @jesserockz

pipsolar component. Correct the sscanf format for QPIG command parsin… esphome#4165 by @eroldan

Add state class back to uptime sensor esphome#4557 by @DAVe3283

Added response for Tuya RSSI command esphome#4549 by @catalin2402

Remove switch actions during config; bump setup priority esphome#4563 by @kbx81

Mark esp32_touch supported only on standard esp32 variant esphome#4562 by @jesserockz

fixing shrink and extend functions of the displaybuffer’s Rect class esphome#4565 by @nielsnl68