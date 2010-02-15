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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.3.0 - 15th March 2023

Internal ​Temperature
Mopeka ​Standard ​Check ​LP
Person ​Sensor ​(​SEN2​1​2​3​1​)​
Haier ​Climate
FS3​0​0​0​
Absolute ​Humidity
AS7​3​4​1​
Spectral ​Color ​Sensor

Sprinkler updates

Section titled “Sprinkler updates”

The sprinkler component has had a big update thanks to @kbx81. The method time_remaining() has been renamed to time_remaining_active_valve() for clarity. If you use this to display time remaining, simply update the name of the method in your code/lambda(s).

Tuya lights

Section titled “Tuya lights”

Tuya Lights have had a configuration change and replaced rgb_datapoint and hsv_datapoint with a new combination of color_datapoint and color_type. See the updated documentation (Tuya) for more information.

SN74HC165

Section titled “SN74HC165”

The pin/bit order has been reversed per shift register so that pin 0 is now input A.

Release 2023.3.1 - March 22

Section titled “Release 2023.3.1 - March 22”

Release 2023.3.2 - March 27

Section titled “Release 2023.3.2 - March 27”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”