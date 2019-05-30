The veml3235 sensor platform allows you to use the Vishay VEML3235 ambient light sensor with ESPHome. Communication with the device is over I²C, which must be present in your configuration.

The VEML3235 Ambient Light Sensor

This sensor provides a 16-bit dynamic range for ambient light detection ranging from 0 lx to nearly 18 klx, with a resolution as small as 0.0021 lx/counts. It achieves that range by having two configurable gain values and a range of integration times. For many applications, you can enable auto gain to have ESPHome select a suitable gain setting based on the previous measurement. If light levels change dramatically, the next reading may saturate, after which the gain will be adjusted to bring subsequent readings back in range. In general, use higher gain values and/or longer integration times when measuring less intense light sources.

This Wikipedia article has a table of some lux values for comparison.

Values reported are in units of lux , but understand that measurement of any lux value requires careful calibration for the light frequency or frequencies under measurement, conversion coefficients for the specific device, and other factors. In short, to really get a true lux value measurement, you should do a laboratory-grade calibration specific to your use case. If you are the sort of person who can do a laboratory-grade calibration, you probably knew all of that already. Still, you can still get values that will be “in the ballpark” without calibration. This is especially true if you just want to distinguish among “no light”, “a little bit of light”, “a lot of light”, etc.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : veml3235 id : veml3235_sensor name : VEML3235 Light Sensor auto_gain : true auto_gain_threshold_high : 90% auto_gain_threshold_low : 20% digital_gain : 1X gain : 1X integration_time : 50ms