ESP32-P4 LDO

The ESP32-P4 has 4 Low-Dropout linear regulators that can be used to power on- and off-chip peripherals. This component allows those regulators to be configured and enabled.

Channels 3 and 4 are available for general use. Channels 1 and 2 are normally reserved by the chip for powering internal flash and PSRAM — they can only be configured with an explicit acknowledgement option (see below).

# Example configuration entry esp_ldo : - channel : 3 voltage : 2.5V - channel : 4 voltage : passthrough

channel ( Required , int): The channel number of the LDO regulator to configure. Valid values are 1–4. Channels 3 and 4 are available for general use. Channels 1 and 2 are reserved for internal chip use (flash/PSRAM) and require allow_internal_channel: true to be set.

( , int): The channel number of the LDO regulator to configure. Valid values are 1–4. Channels 3 and 4 are available for general use. Channels 1 and 2 are reserved for internal chip use (flash/PSRAM) and require to be set. voltage ( Required , voltage): The desired output voltage. Must be in the range 0.5V to 2.7V , or passthrough to enable pass-through mode (output follows the supply voltage). Note: the actual output voltage may deviate by approximately 50–100 mV from the configured value.

( , voltage): The desired output voltage. Must be in the range to , or to enable pass-through mode (output follows the supply voltage). Note: the actual output voltage may deviate by approximately 50–100 mV from the configured value. adjustable (Optional, bool): If true, the output voltage can be adjusted at runtime using the esp_ldo.voltage.adjust action. Defaults to false . Cannot be set to true when voltage is passthrough , as pass-through mode does not support runtime voltage adjustment.

(Optional, bool): If true, the output voltage can be adjusted at runtime using the action. Defaults to . Cannot be set to when is , as pass-through mode does not support runtime voltage adjustment. allow_internal_channel (Optional, bool): Must be set to true to use channels 1 or 2. These channels are normally reserved by the chip for flash and PSRAM power. Incorrect use can cause system instability, data corruption, or a permanently bricked device. Only set this if you have verified via your board’s datasheet and schematics that the channel is unused. Setting this option on channels 3 or 4 is an error. Defaults to false .

If the LDO is configured with adjustable: true , the voltage can be updated at runtime:

on_... : then : - esp_ldo.voltage.adjust : id : ldo_id voltage : !lambda return 2.5;

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the LDO to adjust.

( , ID): The ID of the LDO to adjust. voltage (Required, voltage, templatable): The desired output voltage. Must be in the range 0.5V to 2.7V .