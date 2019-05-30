cst9220 Touch Screen Controller
The
cst9220 touchscreen platform allows using touch screen controllers based on the Hynitron CST92xx series of
chips with ESPHome. The component supports the CST9220 (multi-touch) and CST9217 (single-touch) controllers, which
are found on a number of Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch AMOLED displays.
The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
Base Touchscreen ConfigurationSection titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
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interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.
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reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.
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All other options from Touchscreen.
The display resolution is read from the controller automatically; calibration is therefore not normally required.