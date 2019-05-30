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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

cst9220 Touch Screen Controller

The cst9220 touchscreen platform allows using touch screen controllers based on the Hynitron CST92xx series of chips with ESPHome. The component supports the CST9220 (multi-touch) and CST9217 (single-touch) controllers, which are found on a number of Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch AMOLED displays. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

Base Touchscreen Configuration

Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”
# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  platform: cst9220
  id: my_touchscreen
  interrupt_pin: GPIOXX
  reset_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

  • interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

  • reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

  • All other options from Touchscreen.

The display resolution is read from the controller automatically; calibration is therefore not normally required.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”