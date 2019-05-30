cst9220 Touch Screen Controller

The cst9220 touchscreen platform allows using touch screen controllers based on the Hynitron CST92xx series of chips with ESPHome. The component supports the CST9220 (multi-touch) and CST9217 (single-touch) controllers, which are found on a number of Waveshare ESP32-S3 Touch AMOLED displays. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

Base Touchscreen Configuration Section titled “Base Touchscreen Configuration”

# Example configuration entry touchscreen : platform : cst9220 id : my_touchscreen interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX

id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The chip reset pin.

All other options from Touchscreen.

The display resolution is read from the controller automatically; calibration is therefore not normally required.