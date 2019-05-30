Binary Fan
The
binary fan platform lets you represent any binary Output Component as a fan.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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output (Required, ID): The id of the binary output component to use for this fan.
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oscillation_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the oscillation state of this fan. Default is empty.
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direction_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the direction state of the fan. Default is empty.
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All other options from Fan Component.