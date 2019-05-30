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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Binary Fan

The binary fan platform lets you represent any binary Output Component as a fan.

# Example configuration entry
fan:
  - platform: binary
    output: fan_output
    name: "Living Room Fan"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • output (Required, ID): The id of the binary output component to use for this fan.

  • oscillation_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the oscillation state of this fan. Default is empty.

  • direction_output (Optional, ID): The id of the output to use for the direction state of the fan. Default is empty.

  • All other options from Fan Component.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”