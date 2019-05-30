HTU21D | Si7021 | SHT21 Temperature & Humidity Sensor

The HTU21D Temperature & Humidity component allows you to use HTU21D, Si7021 and SHT21 sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Example sensors:

HTU21D Temperature & Humidity Sensor.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : htu21d model : htu21d temperature : name : " Temperature " humidity : name : " Humidity " heater : name : " Heater "

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. All options from Sensor.

heater (Optional): The information for the heater sensor. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

model (Optional): Possible values are HTU21D, SI7021, SHT21. Some boards may be mislabeled. If you encounter I2C errors, try using HTU21D. Defaults to HTU21D.

The heater may be enabled to help correct the reading; see the datasheet for more information.