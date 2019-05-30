Ethernet Info Text Sensor
The
ethernet_info text sensor platform exposes different Ethernet information
via text sensors.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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ip_address (Optional): Expose the IP Address of the ESP as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.
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address_0 (Optional): With dual stack (IPv4 and IPv6) the device will have at least two IP addresses, often more. To report all addresses the configuration may have up to five sub-sensors address_0 to address_4. All options from Text Sensor.
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dns_address (Optional): Expose the DNS Address of the ESP as text sensor. Text Sensor.
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mac_address (Optional): Expose the MAC Address of the ESP as text sensor. Text Sensor.