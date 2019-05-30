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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Ethernet Info Text Sensor

The ethernet_info text sensor platform exposes different Ethernet information via text sensors.

# Example configuration entry
text_sensor:
  - platform: ethernet_info
    ip_address:
      name: ESP IP Address
      address_0:
        name: ESP IP Address 0
      address_1:
        name: ESP IP Address 1
      address_2:
        name: ESP IP Address 2
      address_3:
        name: ESP IP Address 3
      address_4:
        name: ESP IP Address 4
    dns_address:
      name: ESP DNS Address
    mac_address:
      name: ESP MAC Address

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • ip_address (Optional): Expose the IP Address of the ESP as a text sensor. All options from Text Sensor.

  • address_0 (Optional): With dual stack (IPv4 and IPv6) the device will have at least two IP addresses, often more. To report all addresses the configuration may have up to five sub-sensors address_0 to address_4. All options from Text Sensor.

  • dns_address (Optional): Expose the DNS Address of the ESP as text sensor. Text Sensor.

  • mac_address (Optional): Expose the MAC Address of the ESP as text sensor. Text Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”