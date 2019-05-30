OpenTherm (OT) is a standard communications protocol used in central heating systems for the communication between central heating appliances and a thermostatic controller. As a standard, OpenTherm is independent of any single manufacturer. A controller from manufacturer A can in principle be used to control a boiler from manufacturer B.

Since OpenTherm doesn’t operate in a standard voltage range, special hardware is required. You can choose from several ready-made adapters or roll your own:

DIYLESS Master OpenTherm Shield.

NOTE This component acts only as an OpenTherm master (for example, a thermostat or controller) and not as a slave or gateway. Your existing thermostat is not usable while you use ESPHome with this component to control your boiler.

CH: Central Heating

DHW: Domestic Hot Water

First, you need to define the OpenTherm hub in your configuration. Note that most OpenTherm adapters label in and out pins relative to themselves; this component labels its in and out pins relative to the microcontroller ESPHome runs on. As such, your bridge’s in pin becomes the hub’s out pin and vice-versa.

opentherm : in_pin : GPIOXX out_pin : GPIOXX

in_pin ( Required , number): The pin of the OpenTherm hardware bridge which is usually labeled out on the board.

out_pin ( Required , number): The pin of the OpenTherm hardware bridge which is usually labeled in on the board.

sync_mode (Optional, boolean, default false ): Synchronous communication mode prevents other components from disabling interrupts while we are talking to the boiler. Enable if you experience a lot of random intermittent invalid response errors (very likely to happen while using Dallas temperature sensors).

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple busses.

Some boilers require certain OpenTherm messages to be sent by thermostat on initialization in order to work correctly. You can use the following settings in hub configuration to make your particular boiler happy.

controller_product_type (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id 126 high byte): Controller product type

controller_product_version (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id 126 low byte): Controller product version

opentherm_version_controller (Optional, float, OpenTherm message id 124 ): Version of OpenTherm implemented by controller

controller_configuration (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id 2 high byte): Controller configuration

controller_id (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id 2 low byte): Controller ID code

before_send ( Optional ) An automation to perform on OpenTherm message before it is sent to the boiler.

( ) An automation to perform on OpenTherm message before it is sent to the boiler. before_process_response (Optional) An automation to perform on boiler response before it is processed.

See On-the-fly Message Editing for details.

Note about sync mode Section titled “Note about sync mode”

The use of some components (like Dallas temperature sensors) may result in lost frames and protocol warnings from OpenTherm. Since OpenTherm is resilient by design and transmits its messages in a constant loop, these dropped frames don’t usually cause any problems. Still, if you want to decrease the number of protocol warnings in your logs, you can enable sync_mode which will block ESPHome’s main application loop until a single conversation with the boiler is complete. This can greatly reduce the number of dropped frames, but usually won’t eliminate them entirely. With sync_mode enabled, in some cases, ESPHome’s main application loop may be blocked for longer than is recommended, resulting in warnings in the logs. If this bothers you, you can adjust ESPHome’s log level by adding the following to your configuration:

logger : logs : component : ERROR

Usage as a thermostat Section titled “Usage as a thermostat”

The most important function for a thermostat is to set the boiler temperature setpoint. This component has three ways to provide this input: using a Home Assistant sensor from which the setpoint can be read, using a Number, or defining an output to which other components can write. For most users, the last option is the most useful one, as it can be combined with the Pid component to create a thermostat that works as you would expect a thermostat to work. See Basic PID thermostat for an example.

There are three ways to set a numerical value:

As an input sensor, defined in the hub configuration:

opentherm : t_set : setpoint_sensor sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : setpoint_sensor entity_id : sensor.boiler_setpoint

This can be useful if you have an external thermostat-like device that provides the setpoint as a sensor.

As a number:

number : - platform : opentherm t_set : name : Boiler Setpoint

This is useful if you want full control over your boiler and want to manually set all values.

As an output:

output : - platform : opentherm t_set : id : setpoint

This is especially useful in combination with the PID Climate component:

climate : - platform : pid heat_output : setpoint # ...

For the output and number variants, there are four more properties you can configure beyond those included in the output and number components by default:

min_value (float): The minimum value. For a number this is the minimum value you are allowed to input. For an output this is the number that will be sent to the boiler when the output is at 0%.

max_value (float): The maximum value. For a number this is the maximum value you are allowed to input. For an output this is the number that will be sent to the boiler when the output is at 100%.

auto_max_value (boolean): Automatically configure the maximum value to a value reported by the boiler. Not available for all inputs.

auto_min_value (boolean): Automatically configure the minimum value to a value reported by the boiler. Not available for all inputs.

The following numerical values are available:

t_set : Control setpoint: temperature setpoint for the boiler’s supply water (°C) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 100 Supports auto_max_value

t_set_ch2 : Control setpoint 2: temperature setpoint for the boiler’s supply water on the second heating circuit (°C) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 100 Supports auto_max_value

cooling_control : Cooling control signal (%) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 100

t_dhw_set : Domestic hot water temperature setpoint (°C) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 127 Supports auto_min_value Supports auto_max_value

max_t_set : Maximum allowable CH water setpoint (°C) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 127 Supports auto_min_value Supports auto_max_value

t_room_set : Current room temperature setpoint (informational) (°C) Default min_value : -40 Default max_value : 127

t_room_set_ch2 : Current room temperature setpoint on CH2 (informational) (°C) Default min_value : -40 Default max_value : 127

t_room : Current sensed room temperature (informational) (°C) Default min_value : -40 Default max_value : 127

max_rel_mod_level : Maximum relative modulation level (%) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 100 Supports auto_min_value

otc_hc_ratio : OTC heat curve ratio (°C) Default min_value : 0 Default max_value : 127 Supports auto_min_value Supports auto_max_value



Switches are available to allow manual toggling of any of the following seven status codes:

ch_enable : Central Heating enabled

: Central Heating enabled dhw_enable : Domestic Hot Water enabled

: Domestic Hot Water enabled cooling_enable : Cooling enabled

: Cooling enabled otc_active : Outside temperature compensation active

: Outside temperature compensation active ch2_active : Central Heating 2 active

: Central Heating 2 active summer_mode_active : Summer mode active

: Summer mode active dhw_block : Block DHW

If you do not wish to have switches, the same values can be permanently set in the hub configuration, like so:

opentherm : ch_enable : true dhw_enable : true

This is useful when you’d never want to toggle it after the initial configuration.

The default values for these configuration variables are listed below.

To enable central heating and cooling, the flag is only sent to the boiler if the following conditions are met:

the flag is set to true in the hub configuration,

the switch is on (if configured),

the setpoint or cooling control value is not 0 (if configured)

For domestic hot water and outside temperature compensation, only the first two conditions are necessary.

The last point ensures that central heating is not enabled if no heating is requested as indicated by a setpoint of 0. If you use a number as the setpoint input and use a minimum value higher than 0, you must use the ch_enable switch to turn off your central heating. In such a case, the flag will be set to true in the hub configuration and the setpoint is always larger than 0, so including a switch is the only way you can turn off central heating. (This also holds for cooling and CH2.)

The component can report boiler status on several binary sensors. The Status sensors are updated in each message cycle, while the others are only set during initialization, as they are unlikely to change without restarting the boiler.

fault_indication : Status: Fault indication

: Status: Fault indication ch_active : Status: Central Heating active

: Status: Central Heating active dhw_active : Status: Domestic Hot Water active

: Status: Domestic Hot Water active flame_on : Status: Flame on

: Status: Flame on cooling_active : Status: Cooling active

: Status: Cooling active ch2_active : Status: Central Heating 2 active

: Status: Central Heating 2 active diagnostic_indication : Status: Diagnostic event

: Status: Diagnostic event electricity_production : Status: Electricity production

: Status: Electricity production dhw_present : Configuration: DHW present

: Configuration: DHW present control_type_on_off : Configuration: Control type is on/off

: Configuration: Control type is on/off cooling_supported : Configuration: Cooling supported

: Configuration: Cooling supported dhw_storage_tank : Configuration: DHW storage tank

: Configuration: DHW storage tank controller_pump_control_allowed : Configuration: Controller pump control allowed

: Configuration: Controller pump control allowed ch2_present : Configuration: CH2 present

: Configuration: CH2 present water_filling : Configuration: Remote water filling

: Configuration: Remote water filling heat_mode : Configuration: Heating or cooling

: Configuration: Heating or cooling dhw_setpoint_transfer_enabled : Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint transfer enabled

: Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint transfer enabled max_ch_setpoint_transfer_enabled : Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint transfer enabled

: Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint transfer enabled dhw_setpoint_rw : Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint read/write

: Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint read/write max_ch_setpoint_rw : Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint read/write

: Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint read/write service_request : Service required

: Service required lockout_reset : Lockout Reset

: Lockout Reset low_water_pressure : Low water pressure fault

: Low water pressure fault flame_fault : Flame fault

: Flame fault air_pressure_fault : Air pressure fault

: Air pressure fault water_over_temp : Water overtemperature

The boiler can also report several numerical values, which are available through sensors. Your boiler may not support all of these values, in which case there won’t be any value published to that sensor. The following sensors are available:

rel_mod_level : Relative modulation level (%)

: Relative modulation level (%) ch_pressure : Water pressure in CH circuit (bar)

: Water pressure in CH circuit (bar) dhw_flow_rate : Water flow rate in DHW circuit (l/min)

: Water flow rate in DHW circuit (l/min) t_boiler : Boiler water temperature (°C)

: Boiler water temperature (°C) t_dhw : DHW temperature (°C)

: DHW temperature (°C) t_outside : Outside temperature (°C)

: Outside temperature (°C) t_ret : Return water temperature (°C)

: Return water temperature (°C) t_storage : Solar storage temperature (°C)

: Solar storage temperature (°C) t_collector : Solar collector temperature (°C)

: Solar collector temperature (°C) t_flow_ch2 : Flow water temperature CH2 circuit (°C)

: Flow water temperature CH2 circuit (°C) t_dhw2 : Domestic hot water temperature 2 (°C)

: Domestic hot water temperature 2 (°C) t_exhaust : Boiler exhaust temperature (°C)

: Boiler exhaust temperature (°C) fan_speed : Boiler fan speed (RPM)

: Boiler fan speed (RPM) fan_speed_setpoint : Boiler fan speed setpoint (RPM)

: Boiler fan speed setpoint (RPM) flame_current : Boiler flame current (µA)

: Boiler flame current (µA) burner_starts : Number of starts burner

: Number of starts burner ch_pump_starts : Number of starts CH pump

: Number of starts CH pump dhw_pump_valve_starts : Number of starts DHW pump/valve

: Number of starts DHW pump/valve dhw_burner_starts : Number of starts burner during DHW mode

: Number of starts burner during DHW mode burner_operation_hours : Number of hours that burner is in operation

: Number of hours that burner is in operation ch_pump_operation_hours : Number of hours that CH pump has been running

: Number of hours that CH pump has been running dhw_pump_valve_operation_hours : Number of hours that DHW pump has been running or DHW valve has been opened

: Number of hours that DHW pump has been running or DHW valve has been opened dhw_burner_operation_hours : Number of hours that burner is in operation during DHW mode

: Number of hours that burner is in operation during DHW mode t_dhw_set_ub : Upper bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C)

: Upper bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C) t_dhw_set_lb : Lower bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C)

: Lower bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C) max_t_set_ub : Upper bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C)

: Upper bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C) max_t_set_lb : Lower bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C)

: Lower bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C) t_dhw_set : Domestic hot water temperature setpoint (°C)

: Domestic hot water temperature setpoint (°C) max_t_set : Maximum allowable CH water setpoint (°C)

: Maximum allowable CH water setpoint (°C) opentherm_version_device : Version of OpenTherm implemented by device

: Version of OpenTherm implemented by device device_type : Device product type

: Device product type device_version : Device product version

: Device product version device_id : Device ID code

: Device ID code otc_hc_ratio_ub : OTC heat curve ratio upper bound

: OTC heat curve ratio upper bound otc_hc_ratio_lb : OTC heat curve ratio lower bound

Some boilers use non-standard message ids and formats. For example, it’s known that Daikin D2C boiler uses message id 162 instead of 56 to set target DHW temperature. In order to accommodate all sorts of non-standard behavior, I introduced two automations that allow editing the low-level OpenTherm message:

before_send : fired just before the fully formed message is sent to the boiler. When you use a lambda, the message is passed by reference as x .

before_process_response: fired when response message is received from the boiler and is about to be processed. When you use a lambda, the message is passed by reference as x .

This allows to make arbitrary alterations to any message. Here is an example of overriding message id for DHW setpoint for Daikin D2C boiler:

opentherm : # Usual hub config before_send : then : - lambda : |- if (x.id == 56) { // 56 is standard message id for DHW setpoint x.id = 162; // message is passed by refence, so we can change anything, including message id } before_process_response : then : - lambda : |- if (x.id == 162) { // We substitute the original id back, so that esphome is not confused. x.id = 56; }

You can check the API Reference: OpenthermData for the list of all available fields.

Minimal example with numeric input Section titled “Minimal example with numeric input”

# An extremely minimal configuration which only enables you to set the boiler's # water temperature setpoint as a number. opentherm : in_pin : GPIOXX out_pin : GPIOXX ch_enable : true number : - platform : opentherm t_set : name : " Boiler Control setpoint "

Basic PID thermostat Section titled “Basic PID thermostat”