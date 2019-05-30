OpenTherm
OpenTherm (OT) is a standard communications protocol used in central heating systems for the communication between central heating appliances and a thermostatic controller. As a standard, OpenTherm is independent of any single manufacturer. A controller from manufacturer A can in principle be used to control a boiler from manufacturer B.
Since OpenTherm doesn’t operate in a standard voltage range, special hardware is required. You can choose from several ready-made adapters or roll your own:
- DIYLESS Master OpenTherm Shield
- Ihor Melnyk’s OpenTherm Adapter
- Jiří Praus’ OpenTherm Gateway Arduino Shield
NOTE
This component acts only as an OpenTherm master (for example, a thermostat or controller) and not as a slave or gateway. Your existing thermostat is not usable while you use ESPHome with this component to control your boiler.
Quick glossarySection titled “Quick glossary”
- CH: Central Heating
- DHW: Domestic Hot Water
First, you need to define the OpenTherm hub in your configuration. Note that most OpenTherm adapters label
in and
out pins relative to themselves; this component labels its
in and
out pins relative to the microcontroller
ESPHome runs on. As such, your bridge’s
in pin becomes the hub’s
out pin and vice-versa.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
in_pin (Required, number): The pin of the OpenTherm hardware bridge which is usually labeled
outon the board.
-
out_pin (Required, number): The pin of the OpenTherm hardware bridge which is usually labeled
inon the board.
-
sync_mode (Optional, boolean, default false): Synchronous communication mode prevents other components from disabling interrupts while we are talking to the boiler. Enable if you experience a lot of random intermittent invalid response errors (very likely to happen while using Dallas temperature sensors).
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. Required if you have multiple busses.
Optional Boiler-specific ConfigurationSection titled “Optional Boiler-specific Configuration”
Some boilers require certain OpenTherm messages to be sent by thermostat on initialization in order to work correctly. You can use the following settings in hub configuration to make your particular boiler happy.
-
controller_product_type (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id
126high byte): Controller product type
-
controller_product_version (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id
126low byte): Controller product version
-
opentherm_version_controller (Optional, float, OpenTherm message id
124): Version of OpenTherm implemented by controller
-
controller_configuration (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id
2high byte): Controller configuration
-
controller_id (Optional, byte [0-255], OpenTherm message id
2low byte): Controller ID code
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
- before_send (Optional) An automation to perform on OpenTherm message before it is sent to the boiler.
- before_process_response (Optional) An automation to perform on boiler response before it is processed.
See On-the-fly Message Editing for details.
Note about sync modeSection titled “Note about sync mode”
The use of some components (like Dallas temperature sensors) may result in lost frames and protocol warnings from
OpenTherm. Since OpenTherm is resilient by design and transmits its messages in a constant loop, these dropped frames
don’t usually cause any problems. Still, if you want to decrease the number of protocol warnings in your logs, you can
enable
sync_mode which will block ESPHome’s main application loop until a single conversation with the boiler is
complete. This can greatly reduce the number of dropped frames, but usually won’t eliminate them entirely. With
sync_mode enabled, in some cases, ESPHome’s main application loop may be blocked for longer than is recommended,
resulting in warnings in the logs. If this bothers you, you can adjust ESPHome’s log level by adding the following to
your configuration:
Usage as a thermostatSection titled “Usage as a thermostat”
The most important function for a thermostat is to set the boiler temperature setpoint. This component has three ways to provide this input: using a Home Assistant sensor from which the setpoint can be read, using a Number, or defining an output to which other components can write. For most users, the last option is the most useful one, as it can be combined with the Pid component to create a thermostat that works as you would expect a thermostat to work. See Basic PID thermostat for an example.
Numerical valuesSection titled “Numerical values”
There are three ways to set a numerical value:
- As an input sensor, defined in the hub configuration:
This can be useful if you have an external thermostat-like device that provides the setpoint as a sensor.
- As a number:
This is useful if you want full control over your boiler and want to manually set all values.
- As an output:
This is especially useful in combination with the PID Climate component:
For the output and number variants, there are four more properties you can configure beyond those included in the output and number components by default:
-
min_value(float): The minimum value. For a number this is the minimum value you are allowed to input. For an output this is the number that will be sent to the boiler when the output is at 0%.
-
max_value(float): The maximum value. For a number this is the maximum value you are allowed to input. For an output this is the number that will be sent to the boiler when the output is at 100%.
-
auto_max_value(boolean): Automatically configure the maximum value to a value reported by the boiler. Not available for all inputs.
-
auto_min_value(boolean): Automatically configure the minimum value to a value reported by the boiler. Not available for all inputs.
The following numerical values are available:
-
t_set: Control setpoint: temperature setpoint for the boiler’s supply water (°C)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 100
- Supports
auto_max_value
- Default
-
t_set_ch2: Control setpoint 2: temperature setpoint for the boiler’s supply water on the second heating circuit (°C)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 100
- Supports
auto_max_value
- Default
-
cooling_control: Cooling control signal (%)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 100
- Default
-
t_dhw_set: Domestic hot water temperature setpoint (°C)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 127
- Supports
auto_min_value
- Supports
auto_max_value
- Default
-
max_t_set: Maximum allowable CH water setpoint (°C)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 127
- Supports
auto_min_value
- Supports
auto_max_value
- Default
-
t_room_set: Current room temperature setpoint (informational) (°C)
- Default
min_value: -40
- Default
max_value: 127
- Default
-
t_room_set_ch2: Current room temperature setpoint on CH2 (informational) (°C)
- Default
min_value: -40
- Default
max_value: 127
- Default
-
t_room: Current sensed room temperature (informational) (°C)
- Default
min_value: -40
- Default
max_value: 127
- Default
-
max_rel_mod_level: Maximum relative modulation level (%)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 100
- Supports
auto_min_value
- Default
-
otc_hc_ratio: OTC heat curve ratio (°C)
- Default
min_value: 0
- Default
max_value: 127
- Supports
auto_min_value
- Supports
auto_max_value
- Default
SwitchSection titled “Switch”
Switches are available to allow manual toggling of any of the following seven status codes:
ch_enable: Central Heating enabled
dhw_enable: Domestic Hot Water enabled
cooling_enable: Cooling enabled
otc_active: Outside temperature compensation active
ch2_active: Central Heating 2 active
summer_mode_active: Summer mode active
dhw_block: Block DHW
If you do not wish to have switches, the same values can be permanently set in the hub configuration, like so:
This is useful when you’d never want to toggle it after the initial configuration.
The default values for these configuration variables are listed below.
To enable central heating and cooling, the flag is only sent to the boiler if the following conditions are met:
- the flag is set to true in the hub configuration,
- the switch is on (if configured),
- the setpoint or cooling control value is not 0 (if configured)
For domestic hot water and outside temperature compensation, only the first two conditions are necessary.
The last point ensures that central heating is not enabled if no heating is requested as indicated by a setpoint of 0.
If you use a number as the setpoint input and use a minimum value higher than 0, you must use the
ch_enable
switch to turn off your central heating. In such a case, the flag will be set to true in the hub configuration and the
setpoint is always larger than 0, so including a switch is the only way you can turn off central heating. (This also
holds for cooling and CH2.)
Binary sensorSection titled “Binary sensor”
The component can report boiler status on several binary sensors. The Status sensors are updated in each message cycle, while the others are only set during initialization, as they are unlikely to change without restarting the boiler.
fault_indication: Status: Fault indication
ch_active: Status: Central Heating active
dhw_active: Status: Domestic Hot Water active
flame_on: Status: Flame on
cooling_active: Status: Cooling active
ch2_active: Status: Central Heating 2 active
diagnostic_indication: Status: Diagnostic event
electricity_production: Status: Electricity production
dhw_present: Configuration: DHW present
control_type_on_off: Configuration: Control type is on/off
cooling_supported: Configuration: Cooling supported
dhw_storage_tank: Configuration: DHW storage tank
controller_pump_control_allowed: Configuration: Controller pump control allowed
ch2_present: Configuration: CH2 present
water_filling: Configuration: Remote water filling
heat_mode: Configuration: Heating or cooling
dhw_setpoint_transfer_enabled: Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint transfer enabled
max_ch_setpoint_transfer_enabled: Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint transfer enabled
dhw_setpoint_rw: Remote boiler parameters: DHW setpoint read/write
max_ch_setpoint_rw: Remote boiler parameters: CH maximum setpoint read/write
service_request: Service required
lockout_reset: Lockout Reset
low_water_pressure: Low water pressure fault
flame_fault: Flame fault
air_pressure_fault: Air pressure fault
water_over_temp: Water overtemperature
SensorSection titled “Sensor”
The boiler can also report several numerical values, which are available through sensors. Your boiler may not support all of these values, in which case there won’t be any value published to that sensor. The following sensors are available:
rel_mod_level: Relative modulation level (%)
ch_pressure: Water pressure in CH circuit (bar)
dhw_flow_rate: Water flow rate in DHW circuit (l/min)
t_boiler: Boiler water temperature (°C)
t_dhw: DHW temperature (°C)
t_outside: Outside temperature (°C)
t_ret: Return water temperature (°C)
t_storage: Solar storage temperature (°C)
t_collector: Solar collector temperature (°C)
t_flow_ch2: Flow water temperature CH2 circuit (°C)
t_dhw2: Domestic hot water temperature 2 (°C)
t_exhaust: Boiler exhaust temperature (°C)
fan_speed: Boiler fan speed (RPM)
fan_speed_setpoint: Boiler fan speed setpoint (RPM)
flame_current: Boiler flame current (µA)
burner_starts: Number of starts burner
ch_pump_starts: Number of starts CH pump
dhw_pump_valve_starts: Number of starts DHW pump/valve
dhw_burner_starts: Number of starts burner during DHW mode
burner_operation_hours: Number of hours that burner is in operation
ch_pump_operation_hours: Number of hours that CH pump has been running
dhw_pump_valve_operation_hours: Number of hours that DHW pump has been running or DHW valve has been opened
dhw_burner_operation_hours: Number of hours that burner is in operation during DHW mode
t_dhw_set_ub: Upper bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C)
t_dhw_set_lb: Lower bound for adjustment of DHW setpoint (°C)
max_t_set_ub: Upper bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C)
max_t_set_lb: Lower bound for adjustment of max CH setpoint (°C)
t_dhw_set: Domestic hot water temperature setpoint (°C)
max_t_set: Maximum allowable CH water setpoint (°C)
opentherm_version_device: Version of OpenTherm implemented by device
device_type: Device product type
device_version: Device product version
device_id: Device ID code
otc_hc_ratio_ub: OTC heat curve ratio upper bound
otc_hc_ratio_lb: OTC heat curve ratio lower bound
On-the-fly Message EditingSection titled “On-the-fly Message Editing”
Some boilers use non-standard message ids and formats. For example,
it’s known that Daikin D2C boiler uses message id
162 instead of
56 to set target DHW temperature. In order to accommodate all sorts of non-standard behavior, I
introduced two automations that allow editing the low-level OpenTherm message:
-
before_send: fired just before the fully formed message is sent to the boiler. When you use a lambda, the message is passed by reference as
x.
-
before_process_response: fired when response message is received from the boiler and is about to be processed. When you use a lambda, the message is passed by reference as
x.
This allows to make arbitrary alterations to any message. Here is an example of overriding message id for DHW setpoint for Daikin D2C boiler:
You can check the API Reference: OpenthermData for the list of all available fields.
ExamplesSection titled “Examples”
Minimal example with numeric inputSection titled “Minimal example with numeric input”
Basic PID thermostatSection titled “Basic PID thermostat”
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
-
OpenTherm thermostat with ESPHome and Home Assistant — real-world use case for this component.
-
Development repository — new features will be tested here before proposing them to ESPHome core.
- API Reference: API Reference: OpenthermHub
- API Reference: API Reference: OpenthermInput
- API Reference: API Reference: OpenthermNumber
- API Reference: API Reference: OpenthermOutput
- API Reference: API Reference: OpenthermSwitch