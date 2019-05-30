Migrating from ESPurna

Migrating from previous ESPurna setups is very easy. You just need to have ESPHome create a binary for you and then upload that in the ESPurna web interface.

First follow the guides for the different supported devices and create a configuration file. Then, generate and download the binary:

Using the Home Assistant add-on/dashboard: Just click the COMPILE button, wait for the compilation to end and press the DOWNLOAD BINARY button.

Using the command line: run esphome compile livingroom.yaml (replacing livingroom.yaml with your configuration file of course) and navigate to the <NODE_NAME>/.pioenvs/<NODE_NAME>/ folder. There you will find a firmware.bin file, this is the binary you will upload.

To upload the binary, navigate to the ESPurna web interface and enter the “General ” section.

In the “Upgrade” section, choose the binary you previously downloaded and press “Upgrade”. If everything succeeds, you should now have ESPHome on your node 🎉

NOTE with ESPHome, you in most cases won’t need to worry about the available flash size, as the binary only ever includes the code that you are actually using.

Happy Hacking!