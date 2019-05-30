LVGL Graphics

LVGL (Light and Versatile Graphics Library) is a free and open-source embedded graphics library to create beautiful UIs for any MCU, MPU and display type. ESPHome supports LVGL version 9.

To use LVGL with a display in ESPHome, you’ll need an ESP32 or RP2040. PSRAM is not a strict requirement but it is generally recommended, especially for large color displays.

The graphic display should be configured with auto_clear_enabled: false and should not have any lambda set. The LVGL component will take care of the display rendering. For most displays, the update_interval should be set to never , but note that some displays such as OLED and e-paper will need the update interval set to a suitable interval, or the update_when_display_idle option used, or make use of the on_draw_end trigger to manually update the display.

For interactivity, a Touchscreen (capacitive highly preferred), a Rotary Encoder or a custom keypad made up from discrete Binary Sensors can be used.

Check out the detailed examples in the Cookbook which demonstrate a number of ways you can integrate your environment with LVGL and ESPHome.

NOTE It is strongly recommended that you verify correct display and LVGL configuration on a new device by using this example before attempting to add your own content. Check that the display colors match the example image (layout will vary depending on display dimensions.)

To get started, it is sufficient to add a display and an empty LVGL configuration. If neither pages nor widgets is specified, then a default “hello world” page will be shown.

# Example testing configuration entry display : - platform : ... # ... auto_clear_enabled : false update_interval : never lvgl :

To make LVGL your own you will need to add widgets to the display. For example, to show a label with the text “Hello World!” in the center of the screen:

# Example minimal configuration entry lvgl : widgets : - label : align : CENTER text : ' Hello World! '

Now read on to learn more about the configuration options and how to customize your LVGL display.

In LVGL, graphical elements like buttons, labels, sliders, etc. are called widgets or objects. See Widgets for a complete list of widgets supported within ESPHome. Not all LVGL widgets are implemented, just those commonly used to support home automation needs/tasks.

Every widget has a parent object where it is created. For example, if a label is created on a button, the button is the parent of the label. Complex widgets internally consist of several smaller/simpler widgets; these are known as parts, each of which can have separate properties from the main widget.

Pages in ESPHome are implemented as LVGL screens, which are special objects which have no parent. There is always one active page on a display.

Widgets can be assigned with an ID so that they can be referenced in automations.

Some widgets integrate also as native ESPHome components:

These are useful with Home Assistant automations interacting directly with the widgets.

Although LVGL is a complex matrix of objects-parts-states-styles, ESPHome simplifies this into a hierarchy.

At the highest level of the LVGL object hierarchy is the display (represented by the hardware driver). A display can have one or more pages associated with it. Each page contains a hierarchy of objects for graphical widgets representing a layout to be presented on the display.

The following configuration variables apply to the main lvgl component, in order to establish the principal operating conditions. Some styling options can be set at this level too, but only for inheritance purposes.

Configuration variables:

TIP When using binary sensors (from physical keys) to interact with LVGL, if there are only three keys available, they are best used when configured as a rotary encoder, where LEFT and RIGHT act like the rotary wheel, and ENTER generates an on_press trigger. With four or more keys, a keypad configuration is generally more appropriate. For example, a keypad consisting of five keys might use PREV , NEXT , UP , DOWN and ENTER ; PREV / NEXT are used to select a widget within the group, UP / DOWN changes the selected value and ENTER generates an on_press trigger. The long_press_time and long_press_repeat_time can be fine-tuned also by setting them to never and using the autorepeat filter on each binary sensor separately.

TIP When using an encoder input device the navigation works as follows: By turning the encoder you can focus on the next/previous object.

When you press the encoder on a simple object (like a button), it will be clicked.

If you press the encoder on a complex object (like a list, message box, etc.) the object will go to edit mode whereby you can adjust the value of the object by turning the encoder.

To leave edit mode, long press the button.

rotation (Optional, int16): Rotate the display content by a specified angle. Valid values are 0 , 90 , 180 and 270 . Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Rotate the display content by a specified angle. Valid values are , , and . Defaults to . update_when_display_idle (Optional, boolean): When using the Epaper Spi or other displays with long update times, setting this option to true will cause the display to only be updated if the display is idle. During the update LVGL will pause. The display update_interval should be set to never when this is used, as the display will be updated automatically by LVGL.

(Optional, boolean): When using the Epaper Spi or other displays with long update times, setting this option to will cause the display to only be updated if the display is idle. During the update LVGL will pause. The display should be set to when this is used, as the display will be updated automatically by LVGL. resume_on_input (Optional, boolean): If LVGL is paused and the user interacts with the screen, resume the activity of LVGL. Defaults to true . “Interacts” means to release a touch or button, or rotate an encoder.

(Optional, boolean): If LVGL is paused and the user interacts with the screen, resume the activity of LVGL. Defaults to . “Interacts” means to release a touch or button, or rotate an encoder. color_depth (Optional, string): The color depth at which the contents are generated. Currently only 16 is supported (RGB565, 2 bytes/pixel), which is the default value.

(Optional, string): The color depth at which the contents are generated. Currently only is supported (RGB565, 2 bytes/pixel), which is the default value. buffer_size (Optional, percentage): The percentage of screen size to allocate buffer memory. If unconfigured, the default is 100% with runtime fallback to 12% if a full size buffer allocation fails. For devices without PSRAM, the recommended value is 25% .

(Optional, percentage): The percentage of screen size to allocate buffer memory. If unconfigured, the default is with runtime fallback to if a full size buffer allocation fails. For devices without PSRAM, the recommended value is . draw_rounding (Optional, int): An optional value to use for rounding draw areas to a specified boundary. Defaults to 2. Useful for displays that require draw windows to be on specified boundaries (usually powers of 2.)

(Optional, int): An optional value to use for rounding draw areas to a specified boundary. Defaults to 2. Useful for displays that require draw windows to be on specified boundaries (usually powers of 2.) log_level (Optional, string): Set the logger level specifically for the messages of the LVGL library: VERBOSE , DEBUG , INFO , WARN , ERROR , NONE . Defaults to WARN .

(Optional, string): Set the logger level specifically for the messages of the LVGL library: , , , , , . Defaults to . byte_order (Optional, int16): The byte order of the data LVGL outputs; either big_endian or little_endian . Defaults to big_endian .

(Optional, int16): The byte order of the data LVGL outputs; either or . Defaults to . default_font (Optional, ID): The ID of the font used by default to render the text or symbols. Defaults to LVGL’s internal montserrat_14 if not specified.

(Optional, ID): The ID of the font used by default to render the text or symbols. Defaults to LVGL’s internal if not specified. style_definitions (Optional, list): A batch of style definitions to use in LVGL widget’s styles configuration. See below for more details.

(Optional, list): A batch of style definitions to use in LVGL widget’s configuration. See below for more details. gradients (Optional, list): A list of gradient definitions to use in bg_grad styles. See below for more details.

(Optional, list): A list of gradient definitions to use in bg_grad styles. See below for more details. theme (Optional, dict): Theme configuration. Supports dark_mode and per-widget style defaults. See below for more details.

(Optional, dict): Theme configuration. Supports and per-widget style defaults. See below for more details. widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the root display. May not be used if pages (below) is configured.

(Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the root display. May not be used if (below) is configured. pages (Optional, list): A list of page IDs. Each page acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. May not be used with widgets (above). Options for each page: skip (Optional, boolean): Option to skip this page when navigating between them with lvgl.page.next , lvgl.page.previous . layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to NONE . widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the page. All other options from Style properties to be applied to this page.

(Optional, list): A list of page IDs. Each page acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. May not be used with (above). Options for each page: page_wrap (Optional, boolean): Wrap from the last to the first page when navigating between them with lvgl.page.next , lvgl.page.previous . Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Wrap from the last to the first page when navigating between them with , . Defaults to . top_layer (Optional, list): A special kind of Always on Top page, which acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. It’s shown above all the pages, which may be useful for widgets which always need to be visible. layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to NONE . widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the page. All other options from Style properties to be applied to this page.

(Optional, list): A special kind of Always on Top page, which acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. It’s shown above all the pages, which may be useful for widgets which always need to be visible. bottom_layer (Optional, list): A special layer placed behind all pages. Useful for setting a background color or image for the display. Replaces the deprecated disp_bg_color , disp_bg_image and disp_bg_opa options. layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to NONE . widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on this layer. All other options from Style properties to be applied to this layer.

(Optional, list): A special layer placed behind all pages. Useful for setting a background color or image for the display. Replaces the deprecated , and options. layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to NONE .

(Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to . All other options from Style properties to be applied to all widgets directly.

Example:

# Example pages configuration entry lvgl : displays : - my_display pages : - id : main_page widgets : - label : align : CENTER text : ' Hello World! '

See Page navigation footer in the Cookbook for an example which demonstrates how to implement a page navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.

Choosing a buffer size Section titled “Choosing a buffer size”

The buffer_size option is a percentage of the display size. For example, if you have a 320x240 display, the buffer size is 320 * 240 * 2 bytes (for RGB565) = 153600 bytes. If you set the buffer size to 50% , then the buffer will be 76800 bytes. If you set it to 25% , then the buffer will be 38400 bytes. The default value is 100% .

When using larger displays on devices with limited RAM (i.e. no PSRAM), you may want to reduce the buffer size to avoid running out of RAM. If not specified, the buffer size will be 100%, but a fallback at runtime to 12% will be attempted if a full size buffer fails. If a specific buffer size is set, the fallback will not be attempted. A failure to allocate a buffer will result in an error message in the log and the LVGL component being marked “Failed”.

Generally speaking a larger buffer will provide better performance, but the effect of reducing the buffer size from 100% is not as bad as you might think. The LVGL library is designed to be efficient and will only redraw the parts of the screen that have changed.

A buffer size less than 100% can also be useful when PSRAM is available to improve performance. In this case a buffer size of 12% is recommended, and it will be allocated in internal RAM if possible, which will increase the speed of display redraws, since internal RAM is much faster to access than PSRAM. This may however reduce the internal RAM available for other components. A buffer size greater than 25% will be always allocated in PSRAM if available.

Multiple LVGL configurations Section titled “Multiple LVGL configurations”

If you have multiple displays configured, and wish to have different content displayed on each display, you can configure multiple LVGL configurations. For example:

# Example multi-display configuration lvgl : - id : lvgl_1 displays : display_1 widgets : - label : text : ' Hello World #1! ' - id : lvgl_2 displays : display_2 widgets : - label : text : ' Hello World #2! '

The rotation option allows you to rotate the display content by a specified angle. Valid values are 0 , 90 , 180 and 270 . Defaults to 0 . Using this in the LVGL configuration will automatically adjust both the display and touch input (if a touchscreen is configured) to the specified rotation. When using this the display configuration should not include a rotation option and the touchscreen configuration should not transform the touchscreen unless required (for example if the touchscreen axes don’t match the display.)

If the display driver can rotate the display content in hardware, (for example, most mipi_spi display models can do this) LVGL will automatically use this to improve performance. If not, the rotation will be performed in software by LVGL, which will reduce performance. On ESP32P4 the software rotation is hardware accelerated using the PPA peripheral.

Touchscreen coordinates will be automatically rotated when using LVGL rotation.

The display orientation may be changed at runtime with the lvgl.display.set_rotation action.

LVGL follows CSS’s border-box model. A widget’s box is built from the following parts:

bounding box: the box defined with width and height of the widgets (pixels or parent content area percentage; not drawn, just for calculations).

and of the widgets (pixels or parent content area percentage; not drawn, just for calculations). border: the border line, drawn on the inner side of the bounding box (pixels).

outline: the outline, drawn on the outer side of the bounding box (pixels).

padding: space to keep between the border of the widget and its content or children (I don’t want my children too close to my sides, so keep this space).

content: the content area which is the size of the bounding box reduced by the border width and padding (it’s what’s referenced as the SIZE_CONTENT option of certain widgets).

You can adjust the appearance of widgets by changing their foreground, background, border color and/or font. Some widgets allow for more complex styling, effectively changing all or part of their appearance.

These style properties may be applied to any widget, though not all widgets use all of them.

opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire widget. Inherited from parent. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire widget. Inherited from parent. Defaults to . opa_layered (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire layer the widget is on. Inherited from parent. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire layer the widget is on. Inherited from parent. Defaults to . base_dir (Optional): Set base direction of widget. One of LTR RTL AUTO (default).

(Optional): Set base direction of widget. One of (default). bg_color (Optional, color): Color for the background of the widget. Defaults to 0xFFFFFF (white).

(Optional, color): Color for the background of the widget. Defaults to (white). bg_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the widget background.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the widget background. bg_grad (Optional, gradient): A gradient to apply to the background.

(Optional, gradient): A gradient to apply to the background. bg_grad_color (Optional, color): Color to make the background gradually fade to. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Color to make the background gradually fade to. Defaults to (black). bg_grad_dir (Optional, dict): Choose the direction of the background gradient: NONE , HOR , VER . Defaults to NONE .

(Optional, dict): Choose the direction of the background gradient: , , . Defaults to . bg_main_stop (Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should start: 0 = upper left, 128 = in the center, 255 = lower right. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should start: = upper left, = in the center, = lower right. Defaults to . bg_grad_stop (Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should stop: 0 = upper left, 128 = in the center, 255 = lower right. Defaults to 255 .

(Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should stop: = upper left, = in the center, = lower right. Defaults to . bg_main_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the first gradient color. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the first gradient color. Defaults to . bg_grad_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the second gradient color. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the second gradient color. Defaults to . bg_image_src (Optional, image): The ID of an existing image configuration, to show as the background of the widget.

(Optional, image): The ID of an existing image configuration, to show as the background of the widget. bg_image_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the background image of the widget.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the background image of the widget. bg_image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of the background image of the widget.

(Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of the background image of the widget. bg_image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the recoloring of the background image of the widget.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the recoloring of the background image of the widget. blend_mode (Optional): Describes how to blend the colors to the background. One of NORMAL (default), ADDITIVE , SUBTRACTIVE , MULTIPLY , DIFFERENCE .

(Optional): Describes how to blend the colors to the background. One of (default), , , , . blur_radius (Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to . blur_backdrop (Optional, boolean): If true the background of the widget will be blurred. The part should have opacity smaller to make it visible. If false the given part will be blurred when it’s rendered but before drawing the children. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the background of the widget will be blurred. The part should have opacity smaller to make it visible. If the given part will be blurred when it’s rendered but before drawing the children. Defaults to . blur_quality (Optional): One of AUTO , SPEED , PRECISION . Setting to SPEED the blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality. PRECISION will force using higher quality but slower blur. With AUTO the quality will be selected automatically (default).

(Optional): One of , , . Setting to the blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality. will force using higher quality but slower blur. With the quality will be selected automatically (default). border_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the border in pixels. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the border in pixels. Defaults to . border_color (Optional, color): Color to draw borders of the widget. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Color to draw borders of the widget. Defaults to (black). border_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the borders of the widget. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the borders of the widget. Defaults to . border_post (Optional, boolean): If true the border will be drawn after all children of the widget have been drawn. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If the border will be drawn after all children of the widget have been drawn. Defaults to . border_side (Optional, list): Select which borders of the widgets to show (multiple can be specified as a YAML list, defaults to NONE ): NONE TOP BOTTOM LEFT RIGHT INTERNAL

(Optional, list): Select which borders of the widgets to show (multiple can be specified as a YAML list, defaults to ): radius (Optional, uint16): The radius to be used to form the widget’s rounded corners. 0 = no radius (square corners); 65535 (max) = pill shaped widget (true circle if it has same width and height, radius then should be set to half the width/height).

(Optional, uint16): The radius to be used to form the widget’s rounded corners. 0 = no radius (square corners); 65535 (max) = pill shaped widget (true circle if it has same width and height, radius then should be set to half the width/height). clip_corner (Optional, boolean): If set to true , overflowing content will be clipped off by the widget’s rounded corners ( radius > 0 ).

(Optional, boolean): If set to , overflowing content will be clipped off by the widget’s rounded corners ( > ). color_filter_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the color filter. Currently color filters are applied only by the default LVGL theme, this option allows the effect of those to be disabled by setting to TRANSP .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the color filter. Currently color filters are applied only by the default LVGL theme, this option allows the effect of those to be disabled by setting to . anim_duration (Optional, int16): Animation duration in milliseconds. Its meaning is widget specific. E.g. blink time of the cursor on the Text Area or scroll time of a roller. See Widgets documentation to learn more where this applies.

(Optional, int16): Animation duration in milliseconds. Its meaning is widget specific. E.g. blink time of the cursor on the Text Area or scroll time of a roller. See Widgets documentation to learn more where this applies. image_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of an image.

(Optional, opacity): Set opacity of an image. image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image. Note that image_recolor_opa defaults to TRANSP , so it must also be set.

(Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image. Note that defaults to , so it must also be set. image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring.

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring. recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with the widget. Defaults to 0 (black). Note that recolor_opa defaults to TRANSP , so it must also be set.

(Optional, color): Color to mix with the widget. Defaults to (black). Note that defaults to , so it must also be set. recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Sets the intensity of color mixing. Intermediate values result in semi-transparency.

(Optional, opacity): Sets the intensity of color mixing. Intermediate values result in semi-transparency. outline_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the outline in pixels. It’s like a border but drawn outside of the rectangles. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Set the width of the outline in pixels. It’s like a border but drawn outside of the rectangles. Defaults to . outline_color (Optional, color): Color used to draw the outline around the widget. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Color used to draw the outline around the widget. Defaults to (black). outline_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the outline of the widget. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the outline of the widget. Defaults to . outline_pad (Optional, int16): Distance between the outline and the widget itself. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Distance between the outline and the widget itself. Defaults to . pad_all (Optional, int16): Set the padding in all directions, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in all directions.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding in all directions, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in all directions. pad_top (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the top, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding on the top, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction. pad_bottom (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the bottom, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding on the bottom, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction. pad_left (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the left, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding on the left, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction. pad_right (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the right, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding on the right, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction. pad_row (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details. pad_column (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details.

(Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details. pad_radial (Optional, int16): Pad text labels away from the scale ticks/remainder of the widget part.

(Optional, int16): Pad text labels away from the scale ticks/remainder of the widget part. margin_top (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the top. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.

(Optional, int16): Sets margin on the top. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts. margin_bottom (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the bottom. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.

(Optional, int16): Sets margin on the bottom. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts. margin_left (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the left. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.

(Optional, int16): Sets margin on the left. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts. margin_right (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the right. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.

(Optional, int16): Sets margin on the right. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts. shadow_color (Optional, color): Color used to create a shadow under the widget rectangle. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Color used to create a shadow under the widget rectangle. Defaults to (black). shadow_offset_x (Optional, int16): Horizontal offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Horizontal offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to . shadow_offset_y (Optional, int16): Vertical offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Vertical offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to . shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the shadow. Defaults to COVER .

(Optional, opacity): Opacity of the shadow. Defaults to . shadow_spread (Optional, int16): Spread of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Spread of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to . shadow_width (Optional, int16): Width of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Width of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to . drop_shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Take a snapshot of a part of a widget and blur it. Set the opacity of the shadow. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, opacity): Take a snapshot of a part of a widget and blur it. Set the opacity of the shadow. Defaults to . drop_shadow_radius (Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to . drop_shadow_offset_x (Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in X direction. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in X direction. Defaults to . drop_shadow_offset_y (Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in Y direction. Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in Y direction. Defaults to . drop_shadow_color (Optional, color): Set the color of the shadow. Defaults to 0 (black).

(Optional, color): Set the color of the shadow. Defaults to (black). drop_shadow_quality (Optional): One of AUTO , SPEED , PRECISION . Setting to SPEED the blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality. PRECISION will force using higher quality but slower blur. With AUTO the quality will be selected automatically. Defaults to PRECISION .

(Optional): One of , , . Setting to the blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality. will force using higher quality but slower blur. With the quality will be selected automatically. Defaults to . transform_rotation (Optional, 0-360): Transformation rotation angle of the widget.

(Optional, 0-360): Transformation rotation angle of the widget. transform_width (Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget wider on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s width.

(Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget wider on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s width. transform_height (Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget higher on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s height.

(Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget higher on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s height. transform_pivot_x (Optional, int16): Horizontal anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner.

(Optional, int16): Horizontal anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner. transform_pivot_y (Optional, int16): Vertical anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner.

(Optional, int16): Vertical anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner. transform_scale (Optional, 0.1-10): Transformation scale of the widget (uniform scaling).

(Optional, 0.1-10): Transformation scale of the widget (uniform scaling). transform_scale_x (Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget horizontally.

(Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget horizontally. transform_scale_y (Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget vertically.

(Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget vertically. transform_skew_x (Optional, 0-360): Skew widget horizontally by an angle.

(Optional, 0-360): Skew widget horizontally by an angle. transform_skew_y (Optional, 0-360): Skew widget vertically by an angle.

(Optional, 0-360): Skew widget vertically by an angle. translate_x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in horizontal direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s width. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning.

(Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in horizontal direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s width. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning. translate_y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in vertical direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s height. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning.

(Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in vertical direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s height. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning. translate_radial (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget object the centre of the parent object (e.g. around the circumference of a scale).

NOTE The property names transform_angle , transform_zoom , shadow_ofs_x and shadow_ofs_y are deprecated. Use transform_rotation , transform_scale , shadow_offset_x and shadow_offset_y respectively.

Various parts of the widgets (like background, borders etc.) support opacity. It can be specified in one of several ways:

As a string: TRANSP for fully transparent, COVER for fully opaque

for fully transparent, for fully opaque As a floating point value in the range 0.0-1.0

As a percentage between 0% and 100% .

and . From a lambda - return an integer in the range 0-255.

Default values depend on widget specifics.

Colors can be specified anywhere in the LVGL configuration either by referencing a preconfigured ESPHome color ID or by representing the color in the common hexadecimal notation. For example, 0xFF0000 would be red.

You may also use any of the standard CSS color names, e.g. springgreen .

When using a lambda to provide a color you can use the lv_color_hex function to convert a hex value, or return a Color ID - this is useful when using the Mapping. Examples:

# Example to set the color directly via Lambda - label : id : my_label text : ' Hello World! ' text_color : !lambda return lv_color_hex(0xFF0000);

A gradient is a sequence of colors which can be applied to an object using the bg_grad style option. Gradients are defined in the gradients section of the LVGL configuration by providing two or more color stop points. Each entry has the following options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the gradient later.

( , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the gradient later. direction ( Required , string): The direction of the gradient: hor (or horizontal ) or ver (or vertical ).

( , string): The direction of the gradient: (or ) or (or ). stops ( Required , list): A list of at least 2 color stop points. Each stop point has the following options: color ( Required , Color): The color of the stop point. opa (Optional, opacity): The opacity at this stop point. Defaults to COVER (fully opaque). position ( Required , float): The position of the stop point. Must be a float between 0.0 and 1.0, a percentage between 0% and 100%, or an integer between 0 and 255.

( , list): A list of at least 2 color stop points. Each stop point has the following options:

# Example gradient showing full hue range. lvgl : ... gradients : - id : color_bar direction : hor stops : - color : 0xFF0000 position : 0 - color : 0xFFFF00 position : 42 - color : 0x00FF00 position : 84 - color : 0x00FFFF position : 127 - color : 0x0000FF position : 169 - color : 0xFF00FF position : 212 - color : 0xFF0000 position : 255

Two font choices are available:

You can use fonts configured normally, the glyphs will be rendered while building the binary. This has the advantage that you can define custom sets of glyphs of any size, with icons or diacritic characters of your choice, for any language, from any TrueType/OpenType font, allowing a more optimal flash space usage because you don’t need to include all glyphs for all sizes you wish to use.

TIP For best results, set bpp: 4 to get the glyphs rendered with proper anti-aliasing.

Check out MDI icons in text, Toggle state icon button and Battery status icon in the Cookbook for examples which demonstrate how to use icons and text with TrueType/OpenType fonts.

The LVGL library offers by default prerendered sets with ASCII characters ( 0x20-0x7F ), the degree symbol ( 0xB0 ), the bullet symbol ( 0x2022 ) from Montserrat Medium, and 60 symbols from FontAwesome (see below). You can use the IDs below when specifying the text_font parameter:

montserrat_8 : 8px font

: 8px font montserrat_10 : 10px font

: 10px font montserrat_12 : 12px font

: 12px font montserrat_14 : 14px font ( default , included if default_font option is missing)

: 14px font ( , included if option is missing) montserrat_16 : 16px font

: 16px font montserrat_18 : 18px font

: 18px font montserrat_20 : 20px font

: 20px font montserrat_22 : 22px font

: 22px font montserrat_24 : 24px font

: 24px font montserrat_26 : 26px font

: 26px font montserrat_28 : 28px font

: 28px font montserrat_30 : 30px font

: 30px font montserrat_32 : 32px font

: 32px font montserrat_34 : 34px font

: 34px font montserrat_36 : 36px font

: 36px font montserrat_38 : 38px font

: 38px font montserrat_40 : 40px font

: 40px font montserrat_42 : 42px font

: 42px font montserrat_44 : 44px font

: 44px font montserrat_46 : 46px font

: 46px font montserrat_48 : 48px font

The binary will only include any of the above if used in the configuration.

You can display the embedded symbols among the text by their codepoint address preceded by \u . For example: \uF00C :

NOTE The text_font parameter affects the size of symbols, since all the built-in font arrays based on Montserrat include these symbols at the respective sizes. If you set text_font on a widget to a custom ESPHome font, these symbols will likely not display, unless you include them manually from a FontAwesome OpenType file. For escape sequences to work, you have to put them in strings enclosed in double quotes.

In addition to the above, the following special fonts are available from LVGL as built-in:

unscii_8 : 8 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters.

: 8 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters. unscii_16 : 16 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters.

: 16 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters. simsun_16_cjk : 16 px font with normal range + 1000 most common CJK Radicals.

: 16 px font with normal range + 1000 most common CJK Radicals. dejavu_16_persian_hebrew : 16 px font with normal range + Hebrew, Arabic, Persian letters and all their forms.

You can configure a global theme at the top level with the theme: configuration variable.

dark_mode (Optional, boolean): Enables LVGL’s built-in dark default theme, which applies a dark color scheme (dark backgrounds, light text) to all widgets automatically. Defaults to false .

# Example: enable the dark theme lvgl : theme : dark_mode : true

You can also apply default styles to all widgets of a given type. In the example below, all the arc , slider and button widgets will, by default, use the styles and properties defined here. A combination of styles and states can be chosen for every widget. These per-widget styles work alongside dark_mode — you can enable the dark theme and still override specific widget styles.

# Example theme configuration entry lvgl : theme : dark_mode : true arc : scroll_on_focus : true group : general slider : scroll_on_focus : true group : general button : scroll_on_focus : true group : general border_width : 2 outline_pad : 6 pressed : border_color : 0xFF0000 checked : border_color : 0xFFFF00 focused : border_color : 0x00FF00

Naturally, you can override these at the individual configuration level of each widget. This can be done in batches, using the style_definitions configuration variable of the main component. In the example below, you defined date_style :

# Example style definition configuration entry lvgl : ... style_definitions : - id : date_style # choose an ID for your definition text_font : unscii_8 align : center text_color : 0x000000 bg_opa : cover radius : 4 pad_all : 2

And then you apply these selected styles to two labels, and only change very specific style y locally:

# Example style definition application widgets : - label : id : day_label styles : date_style # apply the definition here by the ID chosen above y : -20 - label : id : date_label styles : date_style y : +20

Additionally, you can change the styles based on the state property of the widgets or their parts. If you want to set a property for all states (e.g. red background color) just set it for the default state at the root of the widget. If the widget can’t find a property for its current state it will fall back to this.

In the example below, you have an arc with some styles set here. Note how you change the arc_color of the indicator part, based on state changes:

# Example style changes based on state - arc : id : my_arc value : 75 min_value : 1 max_value : 100 adjustable : true indicator : arc_color : 0xF000FF pressed : arc_color : 0xFFFF00 focused : arc_color : 0x808080

So the precedence happens like this: state based styles override the locally specified styles, which override the style definitions, which override the theme, which overrides the top level styles. The value precedence of states is quite intuitive and it’s something the user would expect naturally. For example, if a widget is focused the user will still want to see if it’s pressed, therefore the pressed state has a higher precedence. (If the focused state had a higher precedence it would override the pressed color, defeating its purpose.)

Feel free to experiment to discover inheritance and precedence of the styles based on states between the nested widgets.

Theme and style definitions The Cookbook contains an example which demonstrates how to implement a gradient style for your widgets.

Using Lambdas for Styling Section titled “Using Lambdas for Styling”

Most LVGL style and widget properties can be set as either constant values or lambdas (which will be evaluated at run time). When using lambdas, the returned value must be of the type and within the range expected by the native LVGL library, which may not be the same as is used in YAML. This applies particularly to any value represented as a floating point number - the LVGL library does not use floating point, instead uses scaled integers. Properties with the following native types should be noted:

opacity LVGL opacity is an integer between 0 and 255.

LVGL opacity is an integer between 0 and 255. angle LVGL angles are represented in 1/10 degree, so usually in the range 0 - 3600.

LVGL angles are represented in 1/10 degree, so usually in the range 0 - 3600. color LVGL uses an internal color type - to construct a color in a lambda use lv_color_hex(0xRRGGBB) .

LVGL uses an internal color type - to construct a color in a lambda use . scale Scale levels should be multiplied by 256 (valid range is 0 to 2560, corresponding to 0-10.0).

Scale levels should be multiplied by 256 (valid range is 0 to 2560, corresponding to 0-10.0). percentage To convert a fractional value to a percentage, use lv_pct(value * 100)

LVGL supports a list of Widgets which can be used to draw interactive objects on the screen.

Widgets support general or specific actions - see the Widgets section for more information.

Several actions are available for the LVGL component itself, these are outlined below. Note that if multiple LVGL instances are configured, an lvgl_id config entry will be required to specify which instance the action relates to. This is not required if there is only a single LVGL instance configured.

This action allows changing/updating the properties of a style at run time. This can be used to implement dynamic themes, e.g. light/dark mode, or to change the appearance of widgets based on user interaction.

The action takes a style ID and a dictionary of properties to update. The properties can be any of the style properties listed above, and can be constants or lambdas.

# Example configuration entry lvgl : ... style_definitions : - id : my_style bg_color : 0xFFFFFF border_color : 0x000000 border_width : 2 # Action to update the style on_... : - lvgl.style.update : id : my_style bg_color : 0xFF0000 border_color : 0x00FF00

This action pauses the activity of LVGL, including rendering.

show_snow (Optional, boolean): When paused, display random colored pixels across the entire screen in order to minimize screen burn-in, to relief the tension put on each individual pixel. See Prevent burn-in of LCD for an example which demonstrates how to use this.

(Optional, boolean): When paused, display random colored pixels across the entire screen in order to minimize screen burn-in, to relief the tension put on each individual pixel. See Prevent burn-in of LCD for an example which demonstrates how to use this. lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to pause.

on_... : - lvgl.pause : show_snow : true

This action resumes the activity of LVGL, including rendering.

lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to resume.

on_... : - lvgl.resume :

This action rotates the LVGL display.

rotation ( Required , int): The angle to rotate the display to. Valid values are 0 , 90 , 180 and 270 . Note that the angle is absolute, not relative, so the current rotation of the display does not affect the result.

( , int): The angle to rotate the display to. Valid values are , , and . Note that the angle is absolute, not relative, so the current rotation of the display does not affect the result. lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to rotate.

on_... : - lvgl.display.set_rotation : 90

This action allows changing/updating the background styling of the LVGL display layers at runtime. You can style the top_layer and/or bottom_layer using any style properties.

# Examples: on_... : - lvgl.update : bottom_layer : bg_color : 0x0000FF bg_opa : cover - lvgl.update : top_layer : opa : 0.5

This action changes the page to the next/previous based on the configuration (pages with their skip option enabled are…skipped). Page changes will wrap around at the end.

animation (Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of: NONE , OVER_LEFT , OVER_RIGHT , OVER_TOP , OVER_BOTTOM , MOVE_LEFT , MOVE_RIGHT , MOVE_TOP , MOVE_BOTTOM , FADE_IN , FADE_OUT , OUT_LEFT , OUT_RIGHT , OUT_TOP , OUT_BOTTOM . Defaults to NONE .

(Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Defaults to . time (Optional, Time): Duration of the page change animation. Defaults to 50ms .

on_... : - lvgl.page.next : animation : OUT_LEFT time : 300ms on_... : - lvgl.page.previous : animation : OUT_RIGHT time : 300ms

This action shows a specific page (including pages with their skip option enabled).

id ( Required ): The ID of the page to be shown.

( ): The ID of the page to be shown. animation (Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of: NONE , OVER_LEFT , OVER_RIGHT , OVER_TOP , OVER_BOTTOM , MOVE_LEFT , MOVE_RIGHT , MOVE_TOP , MOVE_BOTTOM , FADE_IN , FADE_OUT , OUT_LEFT , OUT_RIGHT , OUT_TOP , OUT_BOTTOM . Defaults to NONE .

(Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Defaults to . time (Optional, Time): Duration of the page change animation. Defaults to 50ms .

on_... : - lvgl.page.show : id : secret_page on_... : - lvgl.page.show : secret_page # shorthand version

This condition checks if the amount of time specified has passed since the last touch event.

timeout ( Required , templatable, int): Amount of time expected since the last touch event.

( , templatable, int): Amount of time expected since the last touch event. lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to monitor.

# In some trigger: on_... : - if : condition : lvgl.is_idle : timeout : 5s then : - light.turn_off : id : display_backlight transition_length : 3s

This condition checks if LVGL is in the paused state or not.

lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to monitor.

# In some trigger: on_... : - if : condition : lvgl.is_paused then : - lvgl.resume :

This condition checks if the nominated page is the one currently showing.

id (Required): The ID of the page to check. May be supplied as a simple value.

# In some trigger: on_... : - if : condition : lvgl.page.is_showing : main_page then : - logger.log : " Main page is showing "

Widget level interaction triggers are available, plus a few for the LVGL component itself:

LVGL has a notion of screen inactivity — i.e. the time since the last user interaction with the screen is tracked. This can, for example, be used to dim the display backlight or turn it off after a moment of inactivity (like a screen saver). Every use of an input device (touchscreen, rotary encoder) counts as an activity and resets the inactivity counter.

The on_idle triggers are activated when inactivity time becomes longer than the specified timeout . You can configure any desired number of timeouts with different actions.

timeout (Required, templatable, int): Time that has elapsed since the last touch event, after which the trigger will be invoked.

lvgl : ... on_idle : - timeout : 30s then : - lvgl.page.show : main_page - timeout : 60s then : - light.turn_off : display_backlight - lvgl.pause :

See Turn off screen when idle for an example which demonstrates how to implement screen saving with idle settings.

This trigger is triggered when LVGL is paused. This can be used to perform any desired actions when the screen is locked, such as turning off the display backlight.

This trigger is triggered when LVGL is resumed. This can be used to perform any desired actions when the screen is unlocked, such as turning on the display backlight.

This trigger is triggered after LVGL has been setup. It is available on the lvgl component and any widget and can be used to perform any LVGL related setup that is not possible with static configuration. When used on a widget, it does not act specifically on that widget but can be used to keep actions related to that widget together with its configuration.

This trigger is executed before each LVGL drawing operation.

This trigger is executed after LVGL has completed drawing all updated screen elements. It may be used for example to trigger an update of a display component like an e-paper screen that requires the buffer to be sent to the display for it to be updated.

lvgl : on_draw_end : - component.update : my_display_id

Display event triggers Section titled “Display event triggers”