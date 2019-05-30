LVGL Graphics
LVGL (Light and Versatile Graphics Library) is a free and open-source embedded graphics library to create beautiful UIs for any MCU, MPU and display type. ESPHome supports LVGL version 9.
PrerequisitesSection titled “Prerequisites”
To use LVGL with a display in ESPHome, you’ll need an ESP32 or RP2040. PSRAM is not a strict requirement but it is generally recommended, especially for large color displays.
The graphic display should be configured with
auto_clear_enabled: false and should not have any
lambda set.
The LVGL component will take care of the display rendering. For most displays, the
update_interval should be
set to
never, but note that some displays such as OLED and e-paper will need the update interval set to a suitable
interval, or the
update_when_display_idle option used, or make use of the
on_draw_end trigger to manually update the display.
For interactivity, a Touchscreen (capacitive highly preferred), a Rotary Encoder or a custom keypad made up from discrete Binary Sensors can be used.
Check out the detailed examples in the Cookbook which demonstrate a number of ways you can integrate your environment with LVGL and ESPHome.
NOTE
It is strongly recommended that you verify correct display and LVGL configuration on a new device by using this example before attempting to add your own content. Check that the display colors match the example image (layout will vary depending on display dimensions.)
To get started, it is sufficient to add a display and an empty LVGL configuration. If neither
pages nor
widgets is specified, then a default “hello world” page will be shown.
To make LVGL your own you will need to add widgets to the display. For example, to show a label with the text “Hello World!” in the center of the screen:
Now read on to learn more about the configuration options and how to customize your LVGL display.
BasicsSection titled “Basics”
In LVGL, graphical elements like buttons, labels, sliders, etc. are called widgets or objects. See Widgets for a complete list of widgets supported within ESPHome. Not all LVGL widgets are implemented, just those commonly used to support home automation needs/tasks.
Every widget has a parent object where it is created. For example, if a label is created on a button, the button is the parent of the label. Complex widgets internally consist of several smaller/simpler widgets; these are known as parts, each of which can have separate properties from the main widget.
Pages in ESPHome are implemented as LVGL screens, which are special objects which have no parent. There is always one active page on a display.
Widgets can be assigned with an ID so that they can be referenced in automations.
Some widgets integrate also as native ESPHome components:
|LVGL Widget
|ESPHome component
button
|Switch, Binary Sensor
switch ,
checkbox
|Switch
slider,
arc,
spinbox
|Number, Sensor
dropdown,
roller
|Select
label,
textarea
|Text, Text Sensor
led
|Light
These are useful with Home Assistant automations interacting directly with the widgets.
Main ConfigurationSection titled “Main Configuration”
Although LVGL is a complex matrix of objects-parts-states-styles, ESPHome simplifies this into a hierarchy.
At the highest level of the LVGL object hierarchy is the display (represented by the hardware driver). A display can have one or more pages associated with it. Each page contains a hierarchy of objects for graphical widgets representing a layout to be presented on the display.
The following configuration variables apply to the main
lvgl component, in order to establish the principal operating conditions. Some styling options can be set at this level too, but only for inheritance purposes.
Configuration variables:
- displays (Optional, list, ID): A list of display IDs where LVGL should perform rendering based on its configuration. This may be omitted if there is a single display configured, which will be used automatically.
- touchscreens (Optional, list): A list of touchscreens interacting with the LVGL widgets on the display. If you configure a single touchscreen it will be used automatically, and this config entry will not be required.
- touchscreen_id (Required, ID): ID of a touchscreen configuration related to a display.
- long_press_time (Optional, Time): For the touchscreen, delay after which the
on_long_pressedinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
400ms.
- long_press_repeat_time (Optional, Time): For the touchscreen, repeated interval after
long_press_time, when
on_long_pressed_repeatinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
100ms.
- encoders (Optional, list): A list of rotary encoders interacting with the LVGL widgets on the display.
- group (Optional, string): A name for a group of widgets which will interact with the input device. See the common properties of the widgets for more information on groups.
- initial_focus (Optional, ID): An optional ID for a widget to be given focus on startup (especially useful if there is only one focusable widget.)
- enter_button (Required, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
ENTERkey.
- sensor (Optional, ID): The ID of a Rotary Encoder; or a list with buttons for left/right interaction with the widgets:
- left_button (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
LEFTkey.
- right_button (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
RIGHTkey.
- left_button (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
- long_press_time (Optional, Time): For the rotary encoder, delay after which the
on_long_pressedinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
400ms. Can be disabled with
never.
- long_press_repeat_time (Optional, Time): For the rotary encoder, repeated interval after
long_press_time, when
on_long_pressed_repeatinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
100ms. Can be disabled with
never.
- rotary_sensitivity (Optional, int16): Adjust sensitivity for rotary encoders in 1/256 unit. For example with 128 slow down the rotary to half, 512 speeds up to double, 256 no change.
- keypads (Optional, list): A list of keypads interacting with the LVGL widgets on the display.
- group (Optional, string): A name for a group of widgets which will interact with the input device. See the common properties of the widgets for more information on groups.
- up (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
UPkey.
- down (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
DOWNkey.
- right (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
RIGHTkey.
- left (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
LEFTkey.
- esc (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
ESCkey.
- del (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
DELkey.
- backspace (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
BACKSPACEkey.
- enter (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
ENTERkey.
- next (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
NEXTkey.
- prev (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
PREVkey.
- home (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
HOMEkey.
- end (Optional, ID): The ID of a Binary Sensor, to be used as
ENDkey.
- long_press_time (Optional, Time): For the keypad, delay after which the
on_long_pressedinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
400ms. Can be disabled with
never.
- long_press_repeat_time (Optional, Time): For the keypad, repeated interval after
long_press_time, when
on_long_pressed_repeatinteraction trigger will be called. Defaults to
100ms. Can be disabled with
never.
TIP
When using binary sensors (from physical keys) to interact with LVGL, if there are only three keys available, they are best used when configured as a rotary encoder, where
LEFT and
RIGHT act like the rotary wheel, and
ENTER generates an
on_press trigger. With four or more keys, a keypad configuration is generally more appropriate. For example, a keypad consisting of five keys might use
PREV,
NEXT,
UP,
DOWN and
ENTER ;
PREV /
NEXT are used to select a widget within the group,
UP /
DOWN changes the selected value and
ENTER generates an
on_press trigger.
The
long_press_time and
long_press_repeat_time can be fine-tuned also by setting them to
never and using the
autorepeat filter on each binary sensor separately.
TIP
When using an encoder input device the navigation works as follows:
- By turning the encoder you can focus on the next/previous object.
- When you press the encoder on a simple object (like a button), it will be clicked.
- If you press the encoder on a complex object (like a list, message box, etc.) the object will go to edit mode whereby you can adjust the value of the object by turning the encoder.
- To leave edit mode, long press the button.
- rotation (Optional, int16): Rotate the display content by a specified angle. Valid values are
0,
90,
180and
270. Defaults to
0.
- update_when_display_idle (Optional, boolean): When using the Epaper Spi
or other displays with long update times, setting this option
to
truewill cause the display to only be updated if the display is idle. During the update LVGL will pause. The display
update_intervalshould be set to
neverwhen this is used, as the display will be updated automatically by LVGL.
- resume_on_input (Optional, boolean): If LVGL is paused and the user interacts with the screen, resume the activity of LVGL. Defaults to
true. “Interacts” means to release a touch or button, or rotate an encoder.
- color_depth (Optional, string): The color depth at which the contents are generated. Currently only
16is supported (RGB565, 2 bytes/pixel), which is the default value.
- buffer_size (Optional, percentage): The percentage of screen size to allocate buffer memory. If unconfigured, the default is
100%with runtime fallback to
12%if a full size buffer allocation fails. For devices without PSRAM, the recommended value is
25%.
- draw_rounding (Optional, int): An optional value to use for rounding draw areas to a specified boundary. Defaults to 2. Useful for displays that require draw windows to be on specified boundaries (usually powers of 2.)
- log_level (Optional, string): Set the logger level specifically for the messages of the LVGL library:
VERBOSE,
DEBUG,
INFO,
WARN,
ERROR,
NONE. Defaults to
WARN.
- byte_order (Optional, int16): The byte order of the data LVGL outputs; either
big_endianor
little_endian. Defaults to
big_endian.
- default_font (Optional, ID): The ID of the font used by default to render the text or symbols. Defaults to LVGL’s internal
montserrat_14if not specified.
- style_definitions (Optional, list): A batch of style definitions to use in LVGL widget’s
stylesconfiguration. See below for more details.
- gradients (Optional, list): A list of gradient definitions to use in bg_grad styles. See below for more details.
- theme (Optional, dict): Theme configuration. Supports
dark_modeand per-widget style defaults. See below for more details.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the root display. May not be used if
pages(below) is configured.
- pages (Optional, list): A list of page IDs. Each page acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. May not be used with
widgets(above). Options for each page:
- skip (Optional, boolean): Option to skip this page when navigating between them with
lvgl.page.next,
lvgl.page.previous.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
NONE.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the page.
- All other options from Style properties to be applied to this page.
- skip (Optional, boolean): Option to skip this page when navigating between them with
- page_wrap (Optional, boolean): Wrap from the last to the first page when navigating between them with
lvgl.page.next,
lvgl.page.previous. Defaults to
true.
- top_layer (Optional, list): A special kind of Always on Top page, which acts as a parent for widgets placed on it. It’s shown above all the pages, which may be useful for widgets which always need to be visible.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
NONE.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on the page.
- All other options from Style properties to be applied to this page.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
- bottom_layer (Optional, list): A special layer placed behind all pages. Useful for setting a background color or image for the display. Replaces the deprecated
disp_bg_color,
disp_bg_imageand
disp_bg_opaoptions.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
NONE.
- widgets (Optional, list): A list of Widgets to be drawn on this layer.
- All other options from Style properties to be applied to this layer.
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
- layout (Optional): See Layouts for details. Defaults to
NONE.
- All other options from Style properties to be applied to all widgets directly.
Example:
See Page navigation footer in the Cookbook for an example which demonstrates how to implement a page navigation bar at the bottom of the screen.
Choosing a buffer sizeSection titled “Choosing a buffer size”
The
buffer_size option is a percentage of the display size. For example, if you have a 320x240 display, the buffer size is
320 * 240 * 2 bytes (for RGB565) =
153600 bytes. If you set the buffer size to
50%,
then the buffer will be
76800 bytes. If you set it to
25%, then the buffer will be
38400 bytes. The default value is
100%.
When using larger displays on devices with limited RAM (i.e. no PSRAM), you may want to reduce the buffer size to avoid running out of RAM. If not specified, the buffer size will be 100%, but a fallback at runtime to 12% will be attempted if a full size buffer fails. If a specific buffer size is set, the fallback will not be attempted. A failure to allocate a buffer will result in an error message in the log and the LVGL component being marked “Failed”.
Generally speaking a larger buffer will provide better performance, but the effect of reducing the buffer size from 100% is not as bad as you might think. The LVGL library is designed to be efficient and will only redraw the parts of the screen that have changed.
A buffer size less than 100% can also be useful when PSRAM is available to improve performance. In this case a buffer size of 12% is recommended, and it will be allocated in internal RAM if possible, which will increase the speed of display redraws, since internal RAM is much faster to access than PSRAM. This may however reduce the internal RAM available for other components. A buffer size greater than 25% will be always allocated in PSRAM if available.
Multiple LVGL configurationsSection titled “Multiple LVGL configurations”
If you have multiple displays configured, and wish to have different content displayed on each display, you can configure multiple LVGL configurations. For example:
Display RotationSection titled “Display Rotation”
The
rotation option allows you to rotate the display content by a specified angle. Valid values are
0,
90,
180 and
270. Defaults to
0.
Using this in the LVGL configuration will automatically adjust both the display and touch input (if a touchscreen is configured) to the specified rotation.
When using this the display configuration should not include a rotation option and the touchscreen configuration should not
transform the touchscreen unless required (for example if the touchscreen axes don’t match the display.)
If the display driver can rotate the display content in hardware, (for example, most
mipi_spi display models can do this)
LVGL will automatically use this to improve performance. If not, the rotation will be performed in software by LVGL,
which will reduce performance. On ESP32P4 the software rotation is hardware accelerated using the PPA peripheral.
Touchscreen coordinates will be automatically rotated when using LVGL rotation.
The display orientation may be changed at runtime with the
lvgl.display.set_rotation action.
Style propertiesSection titled “Style properties”
LVGL follows CSS’s border-box model. A widget’s box is built from the following parts:
- bounding box: the box defined with
widthand
heightof the widgets (pixels or parent content area percentage; not drawn, just for calculations).
- border: the border line, drawn on the inner side of the bounding box (pixels).
- outline: the outline, drawn on the outer side of the bounding box (pixels).
- padding: space to keep between the border of the widget and its content or children (I don’t want my children too close to my sides, so keep this space).
- content: the content area which is the size of the bounding box reduced by the border width and padding (it’s what’s referenced as the
SIZE_CONTENToption of certain widgets).
You can adjust the appearance of widgets by changing their foreground, background, border color and/or font. Some widgets allow for more complex styling, effectively changing all or part of their appearance.
Generic propertiesSection titled “Generic properties”
These style properties may be applied to any widget, though not all widgets use all of them.
- opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire widget. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
COVER.
- opa_layered (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the entire layer the widget is on. Inherited from parent. Defaults to
COVER.
- base_dir (Optional): Set base direction of widget. One of
LTR
RTL
AUTO(default).
- bg_color (Optional, color): Color for the background of the widget. Defaults to
0xFFFFFF(white).
- bg_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the widget background.
- bg_grad (Optional, gradient): A gradient to apply to the background.
- bg_grad_color (Optional, color): Color to make the background gradually fade to. Defaults to
0(black).
- bg_grad_dir (Optional, dict): Choose the direction of the background gradient:
NONE,
HOR,
VER. Defaults to
NONE.
- bg_main_stop (Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should start:
0= upper left,
128= in the center,
255= lower right. Defaults to
0.
- bg_grad_stop (Optional, 0-255): Specify where the gradient should stop:
0= upper left,
128= in the center,
255= lower right. Defaults to
255.
- bg_main_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the first gradient color. Defaults to
COVER.
- bg_grad_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of the second gradient color. Defaults to
COVER.
- bg_image_src (Optional, image): The ID of an existing image configuration, to show as the background of the widget.
- bg_image_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the background image of the widget.
- bg_image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of the background image of the widget.
- bg_image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the recoloring of the background image of the widget.
- blend_mode (Optional): Describes how to blend the colors to the background. One of
NORMAL(default),
ADDITIVE,
SUBTRACTIVE,
MULTIPLY,
DIFFERENCE.
- blur_radius (Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to
0.
- blur_backdrop (Optional, boolean): If
truethe background of the widget will be blurred. The part should have opacity smaller to make it visible. If
falsethe given part will be blurred when it’s rendered but before drawing the children. Defaults to
false.
- blur_quality (Optional): One of
AUTO,
SPEED,
PRECISION. Setting to
SPEEDthe blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality.
PRECISIONwill force using higher quality but slower blur. With
AUTOthe quality will be selected automatically (default).
- border_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the border in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- border_color (Optional, color): Color to draw borders of the widget. Defaults to
0(black).
- border_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the borders of the widget. Defaults to
COVER.
- border_post (Optional, boolean): If
truethe border will be drawn after all children of the widget have been drawn. Defaults to
false.
- border_side (Optional, list): Select which borders of the widgets to show (multiple can be specified as a YAML list, defaults to
NONE):
NONE
TOP
BOTTOM
LEFT
RIGHT
INTERNAL
-
- radius (Optional, uint16): The radius to be used to form the widget’s rounded corners. 0 = no radius (square corners); 65535 (max) = pill shaped widget (true circle if it has same width and height, radius then should be set to half the width/height).
- clip_corner (Optional, boolean): If set to
true, overflowing content will be clipped off by the widget’s rounded corners (
radius>
0).
- color_filter_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the color filter. Currently color filters are applied only by the default LVGL theme, this option allows the effect of those to be disabled by setting to
TRANSP.
- anim_duration (Optional, int16): Animation duration in milliseconds. Its meaning is widget specific. E.g. blink time of the cursor on the Text Area or scroll time of a roller. See Widgets documentation to learn more where this applies.
- image_opa (Optional, opacity): Set opacity of an image.
- image_recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with every pixel of an image. Note that
image_recolor_opadefaults to
TRANSP, so it must also be set.
- image_recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the image recoloring.
- recolor (Optional, color): Color to mix with the widget. Defaults to
0(black). Note that
recolor_opadefaults to
TRANSP, so it must also be set.
- recolor_opa (Optional, opacity): Sets the intensity of color mixing. Intermediate values result in semi-transparency.
- outline_width (Optional, int16): Set the width of the outline in pixels. It’s like a border but drawn outside of the rectangles. Defaults to
0.
- outline_color (Optional, color): Color used to draw the outline around the widget. Defaults to
0(black).
- outline_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the outline of the widget. Defaults to
COVER.
- outline_pad (Optional, int16): Distance between the outline and the widget itself. Defaults to
0.
- pad_all (Optional, int16): Set the padding in all directions, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in all directions.
- pad_top (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the top, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.
- pad_bottom (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the bottom, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.
- pad_left (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the left, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.
- pad_right (Optional, int16): Set the padding on the right, in pixels. It makes the content area smaller in this direction.
- pad_row (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the rows of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details.
- pad_column (Optional, int16): Set the padding between the columns of the children elements, in pixels. See Layouts for details.
- pad_radial (Optional, int16): Pad text labels away from the scale ticks/remainder of the widget part.
- margin_top (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the top. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.
- margin_bottom (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the bottom. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.
- margin_left (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the left. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.
- margin_right (Optional, int16): Sets margin on the right. Widget will keep this space from its siblings in layouts.
- shadow_color (Optional, color): Color used to create a shadow under the widget rectangle. Defaults to
0(black).
- shadow_offset_x (Optional, int16): Horizontal offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- shadow_offset_y (Optional, int16): Vertical offset of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Opacity of the shadow. Defaults to
COVER.
- shadow_spread (Optional, int16): Spread of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- shadow_width (Optional, int16): Width of the shadow, in pixels. Defaults to
0.
- drop_shadow_opa (Optional, opacity): Take a snapshot of a part of a widget and blur it. Set the opacity of the shadow. Defaults to
0.
- drop_shadow_radius (Optional, int16): Sets the intensity of blurring. Applied on each widget part separately before the children are rendered. Defaults to
0.
- drop_shadow_offset_x (Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in X direction. Defaults to
0.
- drop_shadow_offset_y (Optional, int16): Set an offset on the shadow in pixels in Y direction. Defaults to
0.
- drop_shadow_color (Optional, color): Set the color of the shadow. Defaults to
0(black).
- drop_shadow_quality (Optional): One of
AUTO,
SPEED,
PRECISION. Setting to
SPEEDthe blurring algorithm will prefer speed over quality.
PRECISIONwill force using higher quality but slower blur. With
AUTOthe quality will be selected automatically. Defaults to
PRECISION.
- transform_rotation (Optional, 0-360): Transformation rotation angle of the widget.
- transform_width (Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget wider on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s width.
- transform_height (Optional, int16 or percentage): Stretch widget higher on both sides with this value. Percentage values are relative to widget’s height.
- transform_pivot_x (Optional, int16): Horizontal anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner.
- transform_pivot_y (Optional, int16): Vertical anchor point of the transformation. Relative to the widget’s top left corner.
- transform_scale (Optional, 0.1-10): Transformation scale of the widget (uniform scaling).
- transform_scale_x (Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget horizontally.
- transform_scale_y (Optional, 0.1-10): Zoom widget vertically.
- transform_skew_x (Optional, 0-360): Skew widget horizontally by an angle.
- transform_skew_y (Optional, 0-360): Skew widget vertically by an angle.
- translate_x (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in horizontal direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s width. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning.
- translate_y (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget with this value in vertical direction. Percentage values are relative to Widget’s height. Applied after layouts, aligns and other positioning.
- translate_radial (Optional, int16 or percentage): Movement of the widget object the centre of the parent object (e.g. around the circumference of a scale).
NOTE
The property names
transform_angle,
transform_zoom,
shadow_ofs_x and
shadow_ofs_y are deprecated. Use
transform_rotation,
transform_scale,
shadow_offset_x and
shadow_offset_y respectively.
OpacitySection titled “Opacity”
Various parts of the widgets (like background, borders etc.) support opacity. It can be specified in one of several ways:
- As a string:
TRANSPfor fully transparent,
COVERfor fully opaque
- As a floating point value in the range 0.0-1.0
- As a percentage between
0%and
100%.
- From a lambda - return an integer in the range 0-255.
Default values depend on widget specifics.
ColorsSection titled “Colors”
Colors can be specified anywhere in the LVGL configuration either by referencing a preconfigured ESPHome color ID or by representing the color in the common hexadecimal notation. For example,
0xFF0000 would be red.
You may also use any of the standard CSS color names, e.g.
springgreen.
When using a lambda to provide a color you can use the
lv_color_hex function to convert a hex value, or
return a Color ID - this is useful when using the Mapping. Examples:
GradientsSection titled “Gradients”
A gradient is a sequence of colors which can be applied to an object using the
bg_grad style option. Gradients are defined in the gradients section of the LVGL configuration by providing two or more color stop points.
Each entry has the following options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the gradient later.
- direction (Required, string): The direction of the gradient:
hor(or
horizontal) or
ver(or
vertical).
- stops (Required, list): A list of at least 2 color stop points. Each stop point has the following options:
- color (Required, Color): The color of the stop point.
- opa (Optional, opacity): The opacity at this stop point. Defaults to
COVER(fully opaque).
- position (Required, float): The position of the stop point. Must be a float between 0.0 and 1.0, a percentage between 0% and 100%, or an integer between 0 and 255.
Two font choices are available:
ESPHome fontsSection titled “ESPHome fonts”
You can use fonts configured normally, the glyphs will be rendered while building the binary. This has the advantage that you can define custom sets of glyphs of any size, with icons or diacritic characters of your choice, for any language, from any TrueType/OpenType font, allowing a more optimal flash space usage because you don’t need to include all glyphs for all sizes you wish to use.
TIP
For best results, set
bpp: 4 to get the glyphs rendered with proper anti-aliasing.
Check out MDI icons in text, Toggle state icon button and Battery status icon in the Cookbook for examples which demonstrate how to use icons and text with TrueType/OpenType fonts.
Library fontsSection titled “Library fonts”
The LVGL library offers by default prerendered sets with ASCII characters (
0x20-0x7F), the degree symbol (
0xB0), the bullet symbol (
0x2022) from Montserrat Medium, and 60 symbols from FontAwesome (see below). You can use the IDs below when specifying the
text_font parameter:
montserrat_8: 8px font
montserrat_10: 10px font
montserrat_12: 12px font
montserrat_14: 14px font (default, included if
default_fontoption is missing)
montserrat_16: 16px font
montserrat_18: 18px font
montserrat_20: 20px font
montserrat_22: 22px font
montserrat_24: 24px font
montserrat_26: 26px font
montserrat_28: 28px font
montserrat_30: 30px font
montserrat_32: 32px font
montserrat_34: 34px font
montserrat_36: 36px font
montserrat_38: 38px font
montserrat_40: 40px font
montserrat_42: 42px font
montserrat_44: 44px font
montserrat_46: 46px font
montserrat_48: 48px font
The binary will only include any of the above if used in the configuration.
You can display the embedded symbols among the text by their codepoint address preceded by
\u. For example:
\uF00C :
NOTE
The
text_font parameter affects the size of symbols, since all the built-in font arrays based on Montserrat include these symbols at the respective sizes. If you set
text_font on a widget to a custom ESPHome font, these symbols will likely not display, unless you include them manually from a FontAwesome OpenType file.
For escape sequences to work, you have to put them in strings enclosed in double quotes.
In addition to the above, the following special fonts are available from LVGL as built-in:
unscii_8: 8 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters.
unscii_16: 16 px pixel perfect font with only ASCII characters.
simsun_16_cjk: 16 px font with normal range + 1000 most common CJK Radicals.
dejavu_16_persian_hebrew: 16 px font with normal range + Hebrew, Arabic, Persian letters and all their forms.
ThemesSection titled “Themes”
You can configure a global theme at the top level with the
theme: configuration variable.
- dark_mode (Optional, boolean): Enables LVGL’s built-in dark default theme, which applies a dark color scheme (dark backgrounds, light text) to all widgets automatically. Defaults to
false.
You can also apply default styles to all widgets of a given type. In the example below, all the
arc,
slider and
button widgets will, by default, use the styles and properties defined here. A combination of styles and states can be chosen for every widget. These per-widget styles work alongside
dark_mode — you can enable the dark theme and still override specific widget styles.
Naturally, you can override these at the individual configuration level of each widget. This can be done in batches, using the
style_definitions configuration variable of the main component.
In the example below, you defined
date_style :
And then you apply these selected styles to two labels, and only change very specific style
y locally:
Additionally, you can change the styles based on the state property of the widgets or their parts. If you want to set a property for all states (e.g. red background color) just set it for the default state at the root of the widget. If the widget can’t find a property for its current state it will fall back to this.
In the example below, you have an
arc with some styles set here. Note how you change the
arc_color of the
indicator part, based on state changes:
So the precedence happens like this: state based styles override the locally specified styles, which override the style definitions, which override the theme, which overrides the top level styles. The value precedence of states is quite intuitive and it’s something the user would expect naturally. For example, if a widget is focused the user will still want to see if it’s pressed, therefore the pressed state has a higher precedence. (If the focused state had a higher precedence it would override the pressed color, defeating its purpose.)
Feel free to experiment to discover inheritance and precedence of the styles based on states between the nested widgets.
Theme and style definitions The Cookbook contains an example which demonstrates how to implement a gradient style for your widgets.
Using Lambdas for StylingSection titled “Using Lambdas for Styling”
Most LVGL style and widget properties can be set as either constant values or lambdas (which will be evaluated at run time). When using lambdas, the returned value must be of the type and within the range expected by the native LVGL library, which may not be the same as is used in YAML. This applies particularly to any value represented as a floating point number - the LVGL library does not use floating point, instead uses scaled integers. Properties with the following native types should be noted:
- opacity LVGL opacity is an integer between 0 and 255.
- angle LVGL angles are represented in 1/10 degree, so usually in the range 0 - 3600.
- color LVGL uses an internal color type - to construct a color in a lambda use
lv_color_hex(0xRRGGBB).
- scale Scale levels should be multiplied by 256 (valid range is 0 to 2560, corresponding to 0-10.0).
- percentage To convert a fractional value to a percentage, use
lv_pct(value * 100)
WidgetsSection titled “Widgets”
LVGL supports a list of Widgets which can be used to draw interactive objects on the screen.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Widgets support general or specific actions - see the Widgets section for more information.
Several actions are available for the LVGL component itself, these are outlined below. Note that if multiple LVGL instances are configured, an lvgl_id config entry will be required to specify which instance the action relates to. This is not required if there is only a single LVGL instance configured.
Section titled “lvgl.style.update Action”
lvgl.style.update Action
This action allows changing/updating the properties of a style at run time. This can be used to implement dynamic themes, e.g. light/dark mode, or to change the appearance of widgets based on user interaction.
The action takes a style ID and a dictionary of properties to update. The properties can be any of the style properties listed above, and can be constants or lambdas.
Section titled “lvgl.pause Action”
lvgl.pause Action
This action pauses the activity of LVGL, including rendering.
- show_snow (Optional, boolean): When paused, display random colored pixels across the entire screen in order to minimize screen burn-in, to relief the tension put on each individual pixel. See Prevent burn-in of LCD for an example which demonstrates how to use this.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to pause.
Section titled “lvgl.resume Action”
lvgl.resume Action
This action resumes the activity of LVGL, including rendering.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to resume.
Section titled “lvgl.display.set_rotation Action”
lvgl.display.set_rotation Action
This action rotates the LVGL display.
- rotation (Required, int): The angle to rotate the display to. Valid values are
0,
90,
180and
270. Note that the angle is absolute, not relative, so the current rotation of the display does not affect the result.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to rotate.
Section titled “lvgl.update Action”
lvgl.update Action
This action allows changing/updating the background styling of the LVGL display layers at runtime. You can style the
top_layer and/or
bottom_layer using any style properties.
Section titled “lvgl.page.next / lvgl.page.previous Action”
lvgl.page.next /
lvgl.page.previous Action
This action changes the page to the next/previous based on the configuration (pages with their
skip option enabled are…skipped). Page changes will wrap around at the end.
- animation (Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of:
NONE,
OVER_LEFT,
OVER_RIGHT,
OVER_TOP,
OVER_BOTTOM,
MOVE_LEFT,
MOVE_RIGHT,
MOVE_TOP,
MOVE_BOTTOM,
FADE_IN,
FADE_OUT,
OUT_LEFT,
OUT_RIGHT,
OUT_TOP,
OUT_BOTTOM. Defaults to
NONE.
- time (Optional, Time): Duration of the page change animation. Defaults to
50ms.
Section titled “lvgl.page.show Action”
lvgl.page.show Action
This action shows a specific page (including pages with their
skip option enabled).
- id (Required): The ID of the page to be shown.
- animation (Optional): Animate page changes as specified. One of:
NONE,
OVER_LEFT,
OVER_RIGHT,
OVER_TOP,
OVER_BOTTOM,
MOVE_LEFT,
MOVE_RIGHT,
MOVE_TOP,
MOVE_BOTTOM,
FADE_IN,
FADE_OUT,
OUT_LEFT,
OUT_RIGHT,
OUT_TOP,
OUT_BOTTOM. Defaults to
NONE.
- time (Optional, Time): Duration of the page change animation. Defaults to
50ms.
ConditionsSection titled “Conditions”
Section titled “lvgl.is_idle Condition”
lvgl.is_idle Condition
This condition checks if the amount of time specified has passed since the last touch event.
- timeout (Required, templatable, int): Amount of time expected since the last touch event.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to monitor.
Section titled “lvgl.is_paused Condition”
lvgl.is_paused Condition
This condition checks if LVGL is in the paused state or not.
- lvgl_id (Optional): The ID of the LVGL instance to monitor.
Section titled “lvgl.page.is_showing Condition”
lvgl.page.is_showing Condition
This condition checks if the nominated page is the one currently showing.
- id (Required): The ID of the page to check. May be supplied as a simple value.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Widget level interaction triggers are available, plus a few for the LVGL component itself:
Section titled “on_idle trigger”
on_idle trigger
LVGL has a notion of screen inactivity — i.e. the time since the last user interaction with the screen is tracked. This can, for example, be used to dim the display backlight or turn it off after a moment of inactivity (like a screen saver). Every use of an input device (touchscreen, rotary encoder) counts as an activity and resets the inactivity counter.
The
on_idle triggers are activated when inactivity time becomes longer than the specified
timeout. You can configure any desired number of timeouts with different actions.
- timeout (Required, templatable, int): Time that has elapsed since the last touch event, after which the trigger will be invoked.
See Turn off screen when idle for an example which demonstrates how to implement screen saving with idle settings.
Section titled “on_pause trigger”
on_pause trigger
This trigger is triggered when LVGL is paused. This can be used to perform any desired actions when the screen is locked, such as turning off the display backlight.
Section titled “on_resume trigger”
on_resume trigger
This trigger is triggered when LVGL is resumed. This can be used to perform any desired actions when the screen is unlocked, such as turning on the display backlight.
Section titled “on_boot trigger”
on_boot trigger
This trigger is triggered after LVGL has been setup. It is available on the
lvgl component and any widget and can be used to perform any LVGL related setup that is not possible with static configuration. When used on a widget, it does not act specifically on that widget but can be used to keep actions related to that widget together with its configuration.
Section titled “on_draw_start trigger”
on_draw_start trigger
This trigger is executed before each LVGL drawing operation.
Section titled “on_draw_end trigger”
on_draw_end trigger
This trigger is executed after LVGL has completed drawing all updated screen elements. It may be used for example to trigger an update of a display component like an e-paper screen that requires the buffer to be sent to the display for it to be updated.
Display event triggersSection titled “Display event triggers”
on_invalidate_area: Occurs when an area is invalidated (marked for redraw).
on_resolution_change: Occurs when the display resolution changed.
on_color_format_change: Occurs when the display color format changed.
on_refr_request: Occurs when something happened that requires a redraw.
on_refr_start: Sent before a refreshing cycle starts.
on_refr_ready: Sent when refreshing has been completed.
on_render_start: Sent just before rendering begins.
on_render_ready: Sent after rendering has been completed.
on_flush_start: Sent before the flush callback is called.
on_flush_finish: Sent after the flush callback has returned.
on_flush_wait_start: Sent before the flush wait callback is called.
on_flush_wait_finish: Sent after the flush wait callback has returned.
on_update_layout_complete: Sent after a layout update completes.
on_vsync: Vertical sync event.
on_vsync_request: Vertical sync request.