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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MiCS 4514 Gas Sensor

This component exposes the different gas concentration sensors from the MiCS-4514. This is a differnet sensor than the MICS-4514 being sold on AliExpress.

NOTE

The sensor has a 3-minute warmup period where data is unreliable and ESPHome will only start publishing sensor values after this time. If the sensor was already powered only, such as if you restarted or updated your ESPHome device, then it will start publishing immediately.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: mics_4514
    nitrogen_dioxide:
      name: Nitrogen Dioxide
    carbon_monoxide:
      name: Carbon Monoxide
    hydrogen:
      name: Hydrogen
    ethanol:
      name: Ethanol
    methane:
      name: Methane
    ammonia:
      name: Ammonia
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • nitrogen_dioxide (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • carbon_monoxide (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • hydrogen (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • ethanol (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • methane (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • ammonia (Optional): All options from Sensor
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”