MiCS 4514 Gas Sensor

This component exposes the different gas concentration sensors from the MiCS-4514. This is a differnet sensor than the MICS-4514 being sold on AliExpress.

NOTE

The sensor has a 3-minute warmup period where data is unreliable and ESPHome will only start publishing sensor values after this time. If the sensor was already powered only, such as if you restarted or updated your ESPHome device, then it will start publishing immediately.

The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.