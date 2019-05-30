MiCS 4514 Gas Sensor
This component exposes the different gas concentration sensors from the MiCS-4514. This is a differnet sensor than the MICS-4514 being sold on AliExpress.
NOTE
The sensor has a 3-minute warmup period where data is unreliable and ESPHome will only start publishing sensor values after this time. If the sensor was already powered only, such as if you restarted or updated your ESPHome device, then it will start publishing immediately.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- nitrogen_dioxide (Optional): All options from Sensor
- carbon_monoxide (Optional): All options from Sensor
- hydrogen (Optional): All options from Sensor
- ethanol (Optional): All options from Sensor
- methane (Optional): All options from Sensor
- ammonia (Optional): All options from Sensor
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the
sensor. Defaults to
60s.