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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.6.1

PCM5122

The pcm5122 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the PCM5122 high-performance stereo audio DAC. This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the PCM5122.

# Example configuration entry
audio_dac:
  - platform: pcm5122
    id: pcm5122_dac

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x4D.
  • bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of 16bit, 24bit, or 32bit. Defaults to 16bit.
  • i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the PCM5122 is connected to.
  • All other options from Audio DAC.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

Pin configuration

Section titled “Pin configuration”

The PCM5122 exposes GPIO pins 3 through 6 that can be used as general-purpose input or output pins within ESPHome. These pins can be used anywhere a GPIO pin is accepted.

# Example: use PCM5122 GPIO4 as an output (e.g. to enable an amplifier)
switch:
  - platform: gpio
    name: "Amplifier Enable"
    pin:
      pcm5122: pcm5122_dac
      number: 4
      mode:
        output: true
      inverted: false

Pin configuration variables

Section titled “Pin configuration variables”
  • pcm5122 (Required, ID): The ID of the PCM5122 component.
  • number (Required, int): The GPIO pin number. Must be between 3 and 6.
  • mode (Required): Configure the pin direction. Exactly one of input or output must be set to true.
    • input (Optional, bool): Set as input pin. Defaults to false.
    • output (Optional, bool): Set as output pin. Defaults to false.
  • inverted (Optional, bool): Invert the logic level of the pin. Defaults to false.

Configuration Example

Section titled “Configuration Example”
i2c:
  sda: GPIOXX
  scl: GPIOXX


i2s_audio:
  - id: i2s_output
    i2s_lrclk_pin: GPIOXX
    i2s_bclk_pin: GPIOXX


audio_dac:
  - platform: pcm5122
    id: pcm5122_dac
    address: 0x4D
    bits_per_sample: 16bit


speaker:
  - platform: i2s_audio
    i2s_audio_id: i2s_output
    id: speaker_id
    i2s_dout_pin: GPIOXX
    dac_type: external
    audio_dac: pcm5122_dac


# Use PCM5122 GPIO4 to control an external amplifier enable pin
switch:
  - platform: gpio
    name: "Amplifier Enable"
    pin:
      pcm5122: pcm5122_dac
      number: 4
      mode:
        output: true
    restore_mode: RESTORE_DEFAULT_ON

See Also

Section titled “See Also”