The pcm5122 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the PCM5122 high-performance stereo audio DAC. This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or Media Player.

The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the PCM5122.

# Example configuration entry audio_dac : - platform : pcm5122 id : pcm5122_dac

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x4D .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to . bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of 16bit , 24bit , or 32bit . Defaults to 16bit .

(Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of , , or . Defaults to . i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the PCM5122 is connected to.

(Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the PCM5122 is connected to. All other options from Audio DAC.

All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.

The PCM5122 exposes GPIO pins 3 through 6 that can be used as general-purpose input or output pins within ESPHome. These pins can be used anywhere a GPIO pin is accepted.

# Example: use PCM5122 GPIO4 as an output (e.g. to enable an amplifier) switch : - platform : gpio name : " Amplifier Enable " pin : pcm5122 : pcm5122_dac number : 4 mode : output : true inverted : false

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”

pcm5122 ( Required , ID): The ID of the PCM5122 component.

( , ID): The ID of the PCM5122 component. number ( Required , int): The GPIO pin number. Must be between 3 and 6 .

( , int): The GPIO pin number. Must be between and . mode ( Required ): Configure the pin direction. Exactly one of input or output must be set to true . input (Optional, bool): Set as input pin. Defaults to false . output (Optional, bool): Set as output pin. Defaults to false .

( ): Configure the pin direction. Exactly one of or must be set to . inverted (Optional, bool): Invert the logic level of the pin. Defaults to false .