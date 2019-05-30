PCM5122
The
pcm5122 platform allows your ESPHome devices to use the PCM5122 high-performance stereo audio DAC.
This allows the playback of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources via Speaker or
Media Player.
The I²C bus is required in your configuration as this is used to communicate with the PCM5122.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the device. Defaults to
0x4D.
- bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples. One of
16bit,
24bit, or
32bit. Defaults to
16bit.
- i2c_id (Optional): The ID of the I²C bus the PCM5122 is connected to.
- All other options from Audio DAC.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
All Audio DAC Automations are supported by this platform.
Pin configurationSection titled “Pin configuration”
The PCM5122 exposes GPIO pins 3 through 6 that can be used as general-purpose input or output pins within ESPHome. These pins can be used anywhere a GPIO pin is accepted.
Pin configuration variablesSection titled “Pin configuration variables”
- pcm5122 (Required, ID): The ID of the PCM5122 component.
- number (Required, int): The GPIO pin number. Must be between
3and
6.
- mode (Required): Configure the pin direction. Exactly one of
inputor
outputmust be set to
true.
- input (Optional, bool): Set as input pin. Defaults to
false.
- output (Optional, bool): Set as output pin. Defaults to
false.
- input (Optional, bool): Set as input pin. Defaults to
- inverted (Optional, bool): Invert the logic level of the pin. Defaults to
false.