Template Text Sensor
The
template text sensor platform allows you to create a text sensor with templated values
using lambdas.
Possible return values for the lambda:
-
return {"STRING LITERAL"};the new value for the sensor of type
std::string. Has to be in brackets
{}!
-
return {};if you don’t want to publish a new state (advanced).
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the text sensor
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the text sensor. Set to
neverto disable updates. Defaults to
60s.
-
All other options from Text Sensor.
Section titled “text_sensor.template.publish Action”
text_sensor.template.publish Action
You can also publish a state to a template text sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
text_sensor.template.publish action.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the template text sensor.
- state (Required, string, templatable): The state to publish.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas:
Useful Template SensorsSection titled “Useful Template Sensors”
Here are some useful text sensors for debugging and tracking project info.