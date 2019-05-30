The template text sensor platform allows you to create a text sensor with templated values using lambdas.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : template name : " Template Text Sensor " lambda : |- return {"Hello World"}; update_interval : 60s

Possible return values for the lambda:

return {"STRING LITERAL"}; the new value for the sensor of type std::string . Has to be in brackets {} !

return {}; if you don’t want to publish a new state (advanced).

lambda (Optional, lambda): Lambda to be evaluated every update interval to get the new value of the text sensor

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the text sensor. Set to never to disable updates. Defaults to 60s .

All other options from Text Sensor.

You can also publish a state to a template text sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file with the text_sensor.template.publish action.

# Example configuration entry text_sensor : - platform : template name : " Template Text Sensor " id : template_text # in some trigger on_... : - text_sensor.template.publish : id : template_text state : " Hello World " # Templated - text_sensor.template.publish : id : template_text state : !lambda ' return "Hello World"; '

Configuration options:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the template text sensor.

( , ID): The ID of the template text sensor. state (Required, string, templatable): The state to publish.

NOTE This action can also be written in lambdas: id (template_text). publish_state ( " Hello World " );

Useful Template Sensors Section titled “Useful Template Sensors”

Here are some useful text sensors for debugging and tracking project info.