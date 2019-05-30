ESP32 Water Leak Detector (with notification)
Using the ESP32’s capacitive touch GPIOs, it’s relatively easy to build a water leak detector using ESPHome. M5StickC was chosen as a platform due to the integrated Grove connector for clean connections and the fact it’s well housed. The built-in display is a bonus, but not strictly necessary. Notifications are performed via HomeAssistant’s ‘alert’ and ‘notify’ facilities, which send via Pushover to iOS & Android.
Things you’ll needSection titled “Things you’ll need”
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M5Stick axp192 custom component This is needed to power up the display. You don’t need the st7735 display driver, as it is already included with ESPHome >1.16.0.
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M5StickC ESP32 development kit M5Stack Link
- Moisture sensor This example uses a Guardian Remote Sensor Probe which has a 6’ cord.
- Grove connector pigtail Amazon Link
- USB power supply with USB-C cable (the M5StickC comes with the short black USB cable seen in the pictures)
Probe ConnectionSection titled “Probe Connection”
Since the probe comes with an integrated 3.5mm male plug, a 3.5mm female jack has been connected to the Grove port to allow easy probe replacement in the future. Orange connects to orange, blue connects to blue. The pads on the opposite side of the probe are internally-connected identically to the front. The two middle rings on the 3.5mm jack are unused. There is no polarity — simply connect one terminal (orange or blue) to Grove GND, and the other to Grove G33.
Assembled ComponentsSection titled “Assembled Components”
NOTE
Even though the M5StickC has a battery inside (which might be enough to cover short power outages), you’ll need to keep the unit on USB power 24/7.
Display FontSection titled “Display Font”
You’ll need to place the OpenSans-Regular font (or another of your choosing) alongside your ESPHome yaml file. See - Display.
Calibration & TestingSection titled “Calibration & Testing”
Once everything is hooked up and flashed, enable
esp32_touch:
setup_mode: true and proceed to adjust the threshold
setting on the touch-sensitive binary sensor (GPIO33) to find the proper value for your particular moisture sensor and
cabling situation. Grab a glass of water for testing, another for yourself, and dip away while watching the logs.
Your goal is to find a threshold value that is sufficient to trigger the binary sensor in water, but not otherwise.
See ESP32 Touch Pad for more information.
Normal stateSection titled “Normal state”
Wet stateSection titled “Wet state”
Installed ProjectSection titled “Installed Project”
Not shown: Probe is placed on the floor in the corner, out of the way, in the lowest part of the room
ESPHome configurationSection titled “ESPHome configuration”
HomeAssistant configurationSection titled “HomeAssistant configuration”
There are two sections: one for alert criteria, and another for notification via Pushover. See HomeAssistant’s Pushover integration docs for more details.
Enjoy your locally-controlled leak detector with push notification!