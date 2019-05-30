ESP32 Water Leak Detector (with notification)

Using the ESP32’s capacitive touch GPIOs, it’s relatively easy to build a water leak detector using ESPHome. M5StickC was chosen as a platform due to the integrated Grove connector for clean connections and the fact it’s well housed. The built-in display is a bonus, but not strictly necessary. Notifications are performed via HomeAssistant’s ‘alert’ and ‘notify’ facilities, which send via Pushover to iOS & Android.

M5Stick axp192 custom component This is needed to power up the display. You don’t need the st7735 display driver, as it is already included with ESPHome >1.16.0.

M5StickC ESP32 development kit M5Stack Link

Moisture sensor This example uses a Guardian Remote Sensor Probe which has a 6’ cord.

Grove connector pigtail Amazon Link

USB power supply with USB-C cable (the M5StickC comes with the short black USB cable seen in the pictures)

Since the probe comes with an integrated 3.5mm male plug, a 3.5mm female jack has been connected to the Grove port to allow easy probe replacement in the future. Orange connects to orange, blue connects to blue. The pads on the opposite side of the probe are internally-connected identically to the front. The two middle rings on the 3.5mm jack are unused. There is no polarity — simply connect one terminal (orange or blue) to Grove GND, and the other to Grove G33.

NOTE Even though the M5StickC has a battery inside (which might be enough to cover short power outages), you’ll need to keep the unit on USB power 24/7.

You’ll need to place the OpenSans-Regular font (or another of your choosing) alongside your ESPHome yaml file. See - Display.

Once everything is hooked up and flashed, enable esp32_touch: setup_mode: true and proceed to adjust the threshold setting on the touch-sensitive binary sensor (GPIO33) to find the proper value for your particular moisture sensor and cabling situation. Grab a glass of water for testing, another for yourself, and dip away while watching the logs. Your goal is to find a threshold value that is sufficient to trigger the binary sensor in water, but not otherwise. See ESP32 Touch Pad for more information.

Not shown: Probe is placed on the floor in the corner, out of the way, in the lowest part of the room

substitutions : devicename : basement_leak_detector friendly_name : Basement Leak Detector device_description : Leak detector in basement utility room esphome : name : $devicename comment : ${device_description} esp32 : board : m5stick-c wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password # Enable fallback hotspot (captive portal) in case wifi connection fails ap : password : !secret fallback_ap_password captive_portal : logger : # Enable Home Assistant API & OTA Updates api : ota : platform : esphome status_led : pin : number : GPIO10 inverted : true spi : clk_pin : GPIO13 mosi_pin : GPIO15 i2c : - id : bus_a sda : GPIO21 scl : GPIO22 scan : true esp32_touch : #setup_mode: true iir_filter : 10ms binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : number : GPIO37 inverted : true id : button_a on_press : then : - switch.toggle : led1 - platform : gpio pin : number : GPIO39 inverted : true id : button_b on_press : then : - switch.toggle : led1 - platform : status name : " ${friendly_name} Status " - platform : esp32_touch name : " ${friendly_name} Sensor " device_class : moisture id : leak pin : GPIO33 threshold : 30 on_press : - while : condition : binary_sensor.is_on : leak then : - switch.turn_on : led1 - delay : 200ms - switch.turn_off : led1 - delay : 100ms - switch.turn_on : led1 - delay : 200ms - switch.turn_off : led1 - delay : 400ms on_release : then : - switch.turn_off : led1 sensor : - platform : uptime name : " ${friendly_name} Uptime " # AXP192 power management - must be present to initialize TFT power on - platform : axp192 address : 0x34 i2c_id : bus_a update_interval : 30s battery_level : name : " ${friendly_name} Battery Level " id : " m5stick_batterylevel " - platform : wifi_signal name : " ${friendly_name} WiFi Signal " update_interval : 60s text_sensor : - platform : version name : " ${friendly_name} ESPHome version " switch : - platform : gpio pin : number : GPIO10 inverted : true id : led1 font : - file : ' OpenSans-Regular.ttf ' id : font1 size : 66 color : - id : color_wet red : 100% green : 0% blue : 0% - id : color_dry red : 0% green : 100% blue : 0% # built-in 80x160 TFT display : - platform : st7735 model : " INITR_MINI160X80 " device_height : 160 device_width : 82 col_start : 0 row_start : 0 eight_bit_color : false cs_pin : GPIO5 dc_pin : GPIO23 reset_pin : GPIO18 invert_colors : true use_bgr : true lambda : |- if (id(leak).state) { it.fill(COLOR_OFF); it.print(42, -24, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "W"); it.print(42, 32, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "E"); it.print(42, 85, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "T"); } else { it.fill(COLOR_OFF); it.print(42, -24, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "D"); it.print(42, 32, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "R"); it.print(42, 85, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "Y"); }

There are two sections: one for alert criteria, and another for notification via Pushover. See HomeAssistant’s Pushover integration docs for more details.

alert : basement_water_leak : name : Water detected in the basement entity_id : binary_sensor.basement_leak_detector_sensor state : ' on ' repeat : 30 can_acknowledge : true notifiers : - water_leak_notification_group notify : - name : pushover platform : pushover api_key : !secret pushover_api_key user_key : !secret pushover_user_key - name : water_leak_notification_group platform : group services : - service : pushover data : data : # Pushover-provided sound effect (https://pushover.net/api#sounds) sound : alien

Enjoy your locally-controlled leak detector with push notification!