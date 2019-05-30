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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP32 Water Leak Detector (with notification)

Using the ESP32’s capacitive touch GPIOs, it’s relatively easy to build a water leak detector using ESPHome. M5StickC was chosen as a platform due to the integrated Grove connector for clean connections and the fact it’s well housed. The built-in display is a bonus, but not strictly necessary. Notifications are performed via HomeAssistant’s ‘alert’ and ‘notify’ facilities, which send via Pushover to iOS & Android.

Things you’ll need

Section titled “Things you’ll need”
  • USB power supply with USB-C cable (the M5StickC comes with the short black USB cable seen in the pictures)

Probe Connection

Section titled “Probe Connection”

Since the probe comes with an integrated 3.5mm male plug, a 3.5mm female jack has been connected to the Grove port to allow easy probe replacement in the future. Orange connects to orange, blue connects to blue. The pads on the opposite side of the probe are internally-connected identically to the front. The two middle rings on the 3.5mm jack are unused. There is no polarity — simply connect one terminal (orange or blue) to Grove GND, and the other to Grove G33.

Assembled Components

Section titled “Assembled Components”

NOTE

Even though the M5StickC has a battery inside (which might be enough to cover short power outages), you’ll need to keep the unit on USB power 24/7.

Display Font

Section titled “Display Font”

You’ll need to place the OpenSans-Regular font (or another of your choosing) alongside your ESPHome yaml file. See - Display.

Calibration & Testing

Section titled “Calibration & Testing”

Once everything is hooked up and flashed, enable esp32_touch: setup_mode: true and proceed to adjust the threshold setting on the touch-sensitive binary sensor (GPIO33) to find the proper value for your particular moisture sensor and cabling situation. Grab a glass of water for testing, another for yourself, and dip away while watching the logs. Your goal is to find a threshold value that is sufficient to trigger the binary sensor in water, but not otherwise. See ESP32 Touch Pad for more information.

Normal state

Section titled “Normal state”

Wet state

Section titled “Wet state”

Installed Project

Section titled “Installed Project”

Not shown: Probe is placed on the floor in the corner, out of the way, in the lowest part of the room

ESPHome configuration

Section titled “ESPHome configuration”
substitutions:
  devicename: basement_leak_detector
  friendly_name: Basement Leak Detector
  device_description: Leak detector in basement utility room


esphome:
  name: $devicename
  comment: ${device_description}


esp32:
  board: m5stick-c


wifi:
  ssid: !secret wifi_ssid
  password: !secret wifi_password


  # Enable fallback hotspot (captive portal) in case wifi connection fails
  ap:
    password: !secret fallback_ap_password


captive_portal:


logger:


# Enable Home Assistant API & OTA Updates
api:
ota:
  platform: esphome


status_led:
  pin:
    number: GPIO10
    inverted: true


spi:
  clk_pin: GPIO13
  mosi_pin: GPIO15


i2c:
   - id: bus_a
     sda: GPIO21
     scl: GPIO22
     scan: true


esp32_touch:
  #setup_mode: true
  iir_filter: 10ms


binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    pin:
      number: GPIO37
      inverted: true
    id: button_a
    on_press:
      then:
        - switch.toggle: led1
  - platform: gpio
    pin:
      number: GPIO39
      inverted: true
    id: button_b
    on_press:
      then:
        - switch.toggle: led1
  - platform: status
    name: "${friendly_name} Status"
  - platform: esp32_touch
    name: "${friendly_name} Sensor"
    device_class: moisture
    id: leak
    pin: GPIO33
    threshold: 30
    on_press:
      - while:
          condition:
            binary_sensor.is_on: leak
          then:
          - switch.turn_on: led1
          - delay: 200ms
          - switch.turn_off: led1
          - delay: 100ms
          - switch.turn_on: led1
          - delay: 200ms
          - switch.turn_off: led1
          - delay: 400ms
    on_release:
      then:
        - switch.turn_off: led1


sensor:
  - platform: uptime
    name: "${friendly_name} Uptime"


    # AXP192 power management - must be present to initialize TFT power on
  - platform: axp192
    address: 0x34
    i2c_id: bus_a
    update_interval: 30s
    battery_level:
      name: "${friendly_name} Battery Level"
      id: "m5stick_batterylevel"


  - platform: wifi_signal
    name: "${friendly_name} WiFi Signal"
    update_interval: 60s


text_sensor:
  - platform: version
    name: "${friendly_name} ESPHome version"


switch:
  - platform: gpio
    pin:
      number: GPIO10
      inverted: true
    id: led1


font:
  - file: 'OpenSans-Regular.ttf'
    id: font1
    size: 66


color:
    - id: color_wet
      red: 100%
      green: 0%
      blue: 0%
    - id: color_dry
      red: 0%
      green: 100%
      blue: 0%


# built-in 80x160 TFT
display:
  - platform: st7735
    model: "INITR_MINI160X80"
    device_height: 160
    device_width: 82
    col_start: 0
    row_start: 0
    eight_bit_color: false
    cs_pin: GPIO5
    dc_pin: GPIO23
    reset_pin: GPIO18
    invert_colors: true
    use_bgr: true
    lambda: |-
      if (id(leak).state) {
        it.fill(COLOR_OFF);
        it.print(42, -24, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "W");
        it.print(42, 32, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "E");
        it.print(42, 85, id(font1), id(color_wet), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "T");
      } else {
        it.fill(COLOR_OFF);
        it.print(42, -24, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "D");
        it.print(42, 32, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "R");
        it.print(42, 85, id(font1), id(color_dry), TextAlign::TOP_CENTER, "Y");
      }

HomeAssistant configuration

Section titled “HomeAssistant configuration”

There are two sections: one for alert criteria, and another for notification via Pushover. See HomeAssistant’s Pushover integration docs for more details.

alert:
  basement_water_leak:
    name: Water detected in the basement
    entity_id: binary_sensor.basement_leak_detector_sensor
    state: 'on'
    repeat: 30
    can_acknowledge: true
    notifiers:
      - water_leak_notification_group


notify:
  - name: pushover
    platform: pushover
    api_key: !secret pushover_api_key
    user_key: !secret pushover_user_key
  - name: water_leak_notification_group
    platform: group
    services:
      - service: pushover
        data:
          data:
            # Pushover-provided sound effect (https://pushover.net/api#sounds)
            sound: alien

Enjoy your locally-controlled leak detector with push notification!

See Also

Section titled “See Also”