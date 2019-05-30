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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

AM43 Sensor

The am43 sensor platform allows you to read the light and battery sensors on an AM43 BLE cover motor. The platform connects to the device over the ESP32’s BLE peripheral.

NOTE

This component does NOT support Tuya-based versions of this device, as the protocol is completely different. If your device is controlled with the SmartLife app, then it will not work.

# Example configuration entry


esp32_ble_tracker:


ble_client:
  - mac: XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
    id: am43_device


sensor:
  - platform: am43
    ble_client_id: am43_device
    battery_level:
      name: "Kitchen blinds battery"
    illuminance:
      name: "Kitchen blinds light"

For more details on setting up this device, see the Am43 component.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • ble_client_id (Required, ID): The id of the ble_client entry associated with the device.

  • battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor.

  • illuminance (Optional): The information for the light level sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

NOTE

It is recommended to also setup the Am43.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”