The am43 sensor platform allows you to read the light and battery sensors on an AM43 BLE cover motor. The platform connects to the device over the ESP32’s BLE peripheral.

NOTE This component does NOT support Tuya-based versions of this device, as the protocol is completely different. If your device is controlled with the SmartLife app, then it will not work.

# Example configuration entry esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : am43_device sensor : - platform : am43 ble_client_id : am43_device battery_level : name : " Kitchen blinds battery " illuminance : name : " Kitchen blinds light "

For more details on setting up this device, see the Am43 component.

ble_client_id ( Required , ID): The id of the ble_client entry associated with the device.

battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor. All options from Sensor.

illuminance (Optional): The information for the light level sensor. All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .