AM43 Sensor
The
am43 sensor platform allows you to read the light and
battery sensors on an AM43 BLE cover motor. The platform connects
to the device over the ESP32’s BLE peripheral.
NOTE
This component does NOT support Tuya-based versions of this device, as the protocol is completely different. If your device is controlled with the SmartLife app, then it will not work.
For more details on setting up this device, see the Am43 component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
ble_client_id (Required, ID): The id of the
ble_cliententry associated with the device.
-
battery_level (Optional): The information for the battery level sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
illuminance (Optional): The information for the light level sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
NOTE
It is recommended to also setup the Am43.