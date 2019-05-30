Speaker Audio Media Player

The speaker media player platform allows you to play on-device and online audio media via speaker components.

This platform greatly benefits from having external PSRAM. See the performance section for details.

It natively supports decoding FLAC , MP3 , OPUS , and WAV audio files. Home Assistant (since version 2024.10) can proxy any media it sends and transcode it to a specified format and sample rate to minimize the device’s computational load.

It supports two different audio pipelines: announcement and media. Each audio pipeline must output to a unique speaker. Use a mixer speaker component to create two different speakers that output to a single audio speaker.

On-device files built directly into the firmware are played without a network connection. Encode on-device files with the configured sample rate, 1 or 2 channels, and 16 bits per sample.

This platform only works on ESP32-based chips using the ESP-IDF framework.

WARNING Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.

# Example minimal configuration entry media_player : - platform : speaker announcement_pipeline : speaker : announcment_spk_id

announcement_pipeline ( Required , Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the announcement pipeline. speaker ( Required , ID): The speaker to output the audio. format (Optional, enum): The audio format Home Assistant will transcode audio to before sending it to the device. One of FLAC , MP3 , OPUS , WAV , or NONE . NONE disables transcoding in Home Assistant; ESPHome will then compile support for all supported codecs ( FLAC , MP3 , OPUS , and WAV ), which increases firmware size. To compile in additional codecs without setting this to NONE , use the Audio component. Defaults to FLAC . sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): Sample rate for the transcoded audio. Should be supported by the configured speaker component. Defaults to the speaker’s sample rate. The OPUS codec only supports a 48000 sample rate. num_channels (Optional, positive integer): Number of channels for the transcoded audio. Must be either 1 or 2 . Defaults to the speaker’s number of channels.

media_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the media pipeline. Same options as the announcement_pipeline .

buffer_size (Optional, positive integer): The buffer size in bytes for each pipeline. Must be between 4000 and 4000000 . Defaults to 1000000 .

task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): Run the audio tasks in external memory. Defaults to false .

volume_increment (Optional, percentage): Increment amount that the media_player.volume_up and media_player.volume_down actions will increase or decrease volume by. Defaults to 5% .

volume_initial (Optional, percentage): The default volume that mediaplayer uses for first boot where a volume has not been previously saved. Defaults to 50% .

volume_min (Optional, percentage): The minimum volume allowed. Defaults to 0% .

volume_max (Optional, percentage): The maximum volume allowed. Defaults to 100% .

files (Optional, list): A list of media files to build into the firmware for on-device playback. id ( Required , ID): Unique ID for the file. file ( Required , string): Path to audio file. Can be a local file path or a URL.

on_mute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when muted.

on_unmute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when unmuted.

on_volume (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the volume is changed.

on_turn_off (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when media_player is turned off, implements the supports_turn_off_on trait.

on_turn_on (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when media_player is turned on, implements the supports_turn_off_on trait.

All other options from Media Player

This example outputs audio to an I²S Audio Speaker configured with a 48000 Hz sample rate. It uses a mixer speaker component to handle combining the two different pipelines, and it uses resampler speaker components to ensure the source speakers uses the same sample rate.

It adds a switch for playing an on-device file for an alarm notification. Any playing media is ducked while the alarm is activated. After the alarm is turned off, the media ducking will gradually stop.

i2s_audio : i2s_lrclk_pin : GPIOXX i2s_bclk_pin : GPIOXX sample_rate : 48000 speaker : - platform : i2s_audio id : speaker_id dac_type : external i2s_dout_pin : GPIOXX sample_rate : 48000 - platform : mixer id : mixer_speaker_id output_speaker : speaker_id source_speakers : - id : announcement_spk_mixer_input - id : media_spk_mixer_input - platform : resampler id : media_spk_resampling_input output_speaker : media_spk_mixer_input - platform : resampler id : announcement_spk_resampling_input output_speaker : announcement_spk_mixer_input media_player : - platform : speaker name : " Speaker Media Player " id : speaker_media_player_id media_pipeline : speaker : media_spk_resampling_input num_channels : 2 announcement_pipeline : speaker : announcement_spk_resampling_input num_channels : 1 files : - id : alarm_sound file : alarm.flac # Placed in the yaml directory. Should be encoded with a 48000 Hz sample rate, mono or stereo audio, and 16 bits per sample. switch : - platform : template name : " Ring Timer " id : timer_ringing optimistic : true restore_mode : ALWAYS_OFF on_turn_off : # Stop playing the alarm - media_player.stop : announcement : true - mixer_speaker.apply_ducking : # Stop ducking the media stream over 2 seconds id : media_spk_mixer_input decibel_reduction : 0 duration : 2.0s on_turn_on : # Duck media audio by 20 decibels instantly - mixer_speaker.apply_ducking : id : media_spk_mixer_input decibel_reduction : 20 duration : 0.0s - while : condition : switch.is_on : timer_ringing then : # Play the alarm sound as an announcement - media_player.speaker.play_on_device_media_file : media_file : alarm_sound announcement : true # Wait until the alarm sound starts playing - wait_until : media_player.is_announcing : # Wait until the alarm sound stops playing - wait_until : not : media_player.is_announcing :

This action will play a on-device media file.

on_... : # Simple - media_player.speaker.play_on_device_media_file : file_id # Full - media_player.speaker.play_on_device_media_file : media_file : wake_word_trigger_sound announcement : true

Configuration variables:

media_file ( Required , ID): The ID of the media file.

( , ID): The ID of the media file. announcement (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to play back the file as an announcement or media stream. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to play back the file as an announcement or media stream. Defaults to . enqueue (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to add the media file to the end of the pipeline’s internal playlist. Defaults to false .

Decoding audio files is CPU and memory intensive. PSRAM external memory is strongly recommended. To use the component on a memory constrained device, define only the announcement pipeline, decrease the buffer size, and set the pipeline transcode setting format to WAV with a low sample rate and only 1 channel.

The speaker media player automatically enables high-performance networking to optimize audio streaming. This configures both WiFi and TCP/IP settings for better throughput and lower latency. The optimization level is PSRAM-aware:

With PSRAM guaranteed (Psram configured with ignore_not_found: false ): Aggressive settings with 512KB TCP windows and 512 WiFi RX buffers

(Psram configured with ): Aggressive settings with 512KB TCP windows and 512 WiFi RX buffers Without PSRAM guaranteed: Conservative optimized settings with 65KB TCP windows and 64 WiFi buffers

If you experience out-of-memory issues, you can disable these optimizations by setting enable_high_performance: false in the Network component configuration.

Audio Codec Performance Section titled “Audio Codec Performance”

In general, decoding FLAC has the lowest CPU usage, but requires a strong WiFi connection. Decoding MP3 requires less data to be sent over WiFi but is more CPU intensive to decode. Decoding WAV is only recommended at low sample rates if streamed over a network connection.

Decoding OPUS is extremely CPU and memory intensive and may not even decode in real-time on an ESP32. It is only suitable for ESP32-S3 devices with PSRAM.

If you experience stuttering at the start of playback, especially on the original ESP32, you can override where each decoder library allocates its working buffers using the Audio component.

Increasing the buffer size may reduce stuttering, but do not set it to the entire size of the external memory. Each pipeline allocates the configured amount, and this setting also does not take into account other smaller buffers allocated throughout the audio stack.

Only set task_stack_in_psram to true if you have many components configured and your logs show that memory allocation failed. It is slower, especially if your PSRAM doesn’t support octal mode.

While you are troubleshooting, simplify your setup as much as possible. Only configure the announcement_pipeline and do not use resampler or mixer speakers.

If you can’t hear anything, check whether your hardware requires a GPIO pin to be high or low to enable the speaker. Verify you have the correct speaker channel configured: try setting your speaker configuration to stereo if you are unsure which channels are available.

If the audio quality is poor, check your output speaker configuration. Experiment with the bits per sample, channels, and sample rate settings. In general, higher sample rates improve audio quality: try using 44100 Hz or 48000 Hz instead of 16000 Hz.

If there is a noticeable delay before a pause command takes effect, reduce the buffer duration in the output speaker. Be sure to adjust both the hardware speaker component settings and the mixer speaker component settings, if used.