Speaker Audio Media Player
The
speaker media player platform allows you to play on-device and online audio media via speaker components.
This platform greatly benefits from having external PSRAM. See the performance section for details.
It natively supports decoding
FLAC,
MP3,
OPUS, and
WAV audio files. Home Assistant (since version 2024.10) can proxy any media it sends and transcode it to a specified format and sample rate to minimize the device’s computational load.
It supports two different audio pipelines: announcement and media. Each audio pipeline must output to a unique speaker. Use a mixer speaker component to create two different speakers that output to a single audio speaker.
On-device files built directly into the firmware are played without a network connection. Encode on-device files with the configured sample rate, 1 or 2 channels, and 16 bits per sample.
This platform only works on ESP32-based chips using the ESP-IDF framework.
WARNING
Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
announcement_pipeline (Required, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the announcement pipeline.
- speaker (Required, ID): The speaker to output the audio.
- format (Optional, enum): The audio format Home Assistant will transcode audio to before sending it to the device. One of
FLAC,
MP3,
OPUS,
WAV, or
NONE.
NONEdisables transcoding in Home Assistant; ESPHome will then compile support for all supported codecs (
FLAC,
MP3,
OPUS, and
WAV), which increases firmware size. To compile in additional codecs without setting this to
NONE, use the Audio component. Defaults to
FLAC.
- sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): Sample rate for the transcoded audio. Should be supported by the configured
speakercomponent. Defaults to the speaker’s sample rate. The
OPUScodec only supports a
48000sample rate.
- num_channels (Optional, positive integer): Number of channels for the transcoded audio. Must be either
1or
2. Defaults to the speaker’s number of channels.
-
media_pipeline (Optional, Pipeline Schema): Configuration settings for the media pipeline. Same options as the
announcement_pipeline.
-
buffer_size (Optional, positive integer): The buffer size in bytes for each pipeline. Must be between
4000and
4000000. Defaults to
1000000.
-
task_stack_in_psram (Optional, boolean): Run the audio tasks in external memory. Defaults to
false.
-
volume_increment (Optional, percentage): Increment amount that the
media_player.volume_upand
media_player.volume_downactions will increase or decrease volume by. Defaults to
5%.
-
volume_initial (Optional, percentage): The default volume that mediaplayer uses for first boot where a volume has not been previously saved. Defaults to
50%.
-
volume_min (Optional, percentage): The minimum volume allowed. Defaults to
0%.
-
volume_max (Optional, percentage): The maximum volume allowed. Defaults to
100%.
-
files (Optional, list): A list of media files to build into the firmware for on-device playback.
- id (Required, ID): Unique ID for the file.
- file (Required, string): Path to audio file. Can be a local file path or a URL.
-
on_mute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when muted.
-
on_unmute (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when unmuted.
-
on_volume (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the volume is changed.
-
on_turn_off (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when media_player is turned off, implements the
supports_turn_off_ontrait.
-
on_turn_on (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when media_player is turned on, implements the
supports_turn_off_ontrait.
-
All other options from Media Player
Example ConfigurationSection titled “Example Configuration”
This example outputs audio to an I²S Audio Speaker configured with a 48000 Hz sample rate. It uses a
mixer speaker component to handle combining the two different pipelines, and it uses
resampler speaker components to ensure the source speakers uses the same sample rate.
It adds a switch for playing an on-device file for an alarm notification. Any playing media is ducked while the alarm is activated. After the alarm is turned off, the media ducking will gradually stop.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “media_player.speaker.play_on_device_media_file Action”
media_player.speaker.play_on_device_media_file Action
This action will play a on-device media file.
Configuration variables:
- media_file (Required, ID): The ID of the media file.
- announcement (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to play back the file as an announcement or media stream. Defaults to
false.
- enqueue (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to add the media file to the end of the pipeline’s internal playlist. Defaults to
false.
PerformanceSection titled “Performance”
Decoding audio files is CPU and memory intensive. PSRAM external memory is strongly recommended. To use the component on a memory constrained device, define only the announcement pipeline, decrease the buffer size, and set the pipeline transcode setting format to
WAV with a low sample rate and only 1 channel.
Network OptimizationsSection titled “Network Optimizations”
The speaker media player automatically enables high-performance networking to optimize audio streaming. This configures both WiFi and TCP/IP settings for better throughput and lower latency. The optimization level is PSRAM-aware:
- With PSRAM guaranteed (Psram configured with
ignore_not_found: false): Aggressive settings with 512KB TCP windows and 512 WiFi RX buffers
- Without PSRAM guaranteed: Conservative optimized settings with 65KB TCP windows and 64 WiFi buffers
If you experience out-of-memory issues, you can disable these optimizations by setting
enable_high_performance: false in the Network component configuration.
Audio Codec PerformanceSection titled “Audio Codec Performance”
In general, decoding FLAC has the lowest CPU usage, but requires a strong WiFi connection. Decoding MP3 requires less data to be sent over WiFi but is more CPU intensive to decode. Decoding WAV is only recommended at low sample rates if streamed over a network connection.
Decoding OPUS is extremely CPU and memory intensive and may not even decode in real-time on an ESP32. It is only suitable for ESP32-S3 devices with PSRAM.
If you experience stuttering at the start of playback, especially on the original ESP32, you can override where each decoder library allocates its working buffers using the Audio component.
Increasing the buffer size may reduce stuttering, but do not set it to the entire size of the external memory. Each pipeline allocates the configured amount, and this setting also does not take into account other smaller buffers allocated throughout the audio stack.
Only set
task_stack_in_psram to true if you have many components configured and your logs show that memory allocation failed. It is slower, especially if your PSRAM doesn’t support
octal mode.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
While you are troubleshooting, simplify your setup as much as possible. Only configure the
announcement_pipeline and do not use
resampler or
mixer speakers.
Audio IssuesSection titled “Audio Issues”
If you can’t hear anything, check whether your hardware requires a GPIO pin to be high or low to enable the speaker. Verify you have the correct speaker channel configured: try setting your speaker configuration to stereo if you are unsure which channels are available.
If the audio quality is poor, check your output speaker configuration. Experiment with the bits per sample, channels, and sample rate settings. In general, higher sample rates improve audio quality: try using
44100 Hz or
48000 Hz instead of
16000 Hz.
If there is a noticeable delay before a pause command takes effect, reduce the buffer duration in the output speaker. Be sure to adjust both the hardware speaker component settings and the
mixer speaker component settings, if used.
If audio stutters, and your device has PSRAM, add (Psram configured with
ignore_not_found: false) so that the networking stack uses higher performance optimization settings.