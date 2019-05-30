Troubleshooting
This guide helps you diagnose and debug ESPHome device issues, particularly crashes and boot failures. Whether you’re experiencing random resets, watchdog timeouts, or need to analyze stack traces, this guide provides step-by-step instructions for capturing and understanding crash data.
NOTE
This guide assumes you have ESPHome installed and basic familiarity with the command line. For installation instructions, see Installing Esphome.
Getting a Stack Trace from CrashesSection titled “Getting a Stack Trace from Crashes”
Automatic Crash Reporting (No Serial Cable Needed)Section titled “Automatic Crash Reporting (No Serial Cable Needed)”
ESPHome automatically captures crash backtraces and stores them across software resets (warm reboots) on
ESP32, ESP8266, and RP2040. After a crash, the backtrace is logged at boot and
when
esphome logs connects via the API. The ESPHome CLI and ESPHome Device Builder automatically decode the addresses
using the debug symbols from your last local compile.
NOTE
On ESP32, this feature requires the ESP-IDF framework (the default). It is not available when using the Arduino framework on ESP32. On ESP8266 and RP2040, crash reporting is always enabled.
WARNING
To get decoded stack traces, you must view the logs using the ESPHome CLI (
esphome logs) or the
ESPHome Device Builder. Viewing logs through other tools (such as a generic serial monitor or the Home Assistant
log viewer) will show raw addresses without decoding them. The ESPHome CLI and ESPHome Device Builder use the debug
symbols from your last local compile to decode the crash addresses into function names, file paths, and line
numbers.
To see the decoded crash data:
-
Compile and upload locally to ensure you have matching debug symbols:
-
View logs using the ESPHome CLI or ESPHome Device Builder after the crash (no USB needed):
The crash data from the previous boot will appear automatically:
NOTE
The crash data survives software resets but not power cycles. If the device crashes and is power-cycled before you can connect, the crash data will be lost.
NOTE
The raw (undecoded) crash data can also appear in the Home Assistant log viewer if you enable
Subscribe to logs from the device in the ESPHome device’s integration options. However, Home Assistant
does not decode the addresses — you would need to decode them manually using the
web-based stack trace decoder. Using
esphome logs is
recommended as it decodes the stack trace automatically.
All Platforms: Serial Console Stack TraceSection titled “All Platforms: Serial Console Stack Trace”
When you need the full register dump, or when you cannot connect over the network, you can capture the crash output via serial console. This requires:
- Compiling the firmware locally (to have matching debug symbols)
- Connecting the device via USB cable for serial console access
- Running the logs command to capture and decode the crash
Steps to Get a Stack TraceSection titled “Steps to Get a Stack Trace”
-
Compile locally: Build your configuration on your local machine to ensure you have matching debug symbols.
If you’re using the ESPHome Device Builder web interface:
- Click the overflow menu (three dots) next to your device
- Select “Download YAML” to get your configuration file
- Save it to a local directory
Then use the command line interface (see the Cli guide for full details):
NOTE
While you can use OTA for the upload, you’ll need a USB connection anyway to capture the crash output in the next steps, so uploading via USB is usually more convenient.
-
Connect via USB: Connect your device to your computer using a USB cable. The device must be connected via serial console (not over WiFi/OTA) to capture the crash output.
-
Monitor logs: Run the logs command to monitor the device output:
-
Wait for crash: When the device crashes, ESPHome will automatically detect and decode the stack trace. You’ll see output similar to this:
The decoded stack trace shows:
- The exact function names and source files where the crash occurred
- Line numbers in the source code
- The call stack leading to the crash
NOTE
Important: You must compile locally and upload the firmware before capturing the crash. The debug symbols must match the running firmware for the stack trace to be decoded correctly.
Common IssuesSection titled “Common Issues”
- No decoded output: Ensure you compiled and uploaded the firmware locally before capturing the crash
- Cannot connect: Make sure you’re using a USB data cable (not just a charging cable) and the correct serial port
Alternative: Web-Based Stack Trace DecoderSection titled “Alternative: Web-Based Stack Trace Decoder”
If you already have a stack trace but need to decode it, you can use the ESP Stack Trace Decoder web tool:
-
Download the .elf file: From ESPHome Device Builder, click the overflow menu (three dots) on your device card and select “Download .elf file”
NOTE
The .elf file must be from the same compilation that produced the firmware currently running on your device. If you’ve recompiled since flashing, the debug symbols won’t match.
-
Open the decoder: Navigate to https://esphome.github.io/esp-stacktrace-decoder/
-
Upload files:
- Click “Choose File” under “ELF File” and select your downloaded .elf file
- Paste your stack trace into the text area
- Click “Decode Stack Trace”
-
View results: The tool will decode the addresses and show you the function names, file paths, and line numbers
NOTE
This tool runs entirely in your browser - no data is sent to any server, ensuring your firmware and debug information remain private.
Adjusting Log Levels for DebuggingSection titled “Adjusting Log Levels for Debugging”
When troubleshooting issues with your ESPHome device, increasing the log level can provide more detailed information about what’s happening internally. This is particularly useful for diagnosing component-specific problems or understanding the data flow between components.
Setting Global Log LevelSection titled “Setting Global Log Level”
To increase the verbosity of logs globally, adjust the
level in your Logger configuration:
Available log levels from least to most verbose:
NONE- No messages logged
ERROR- Only errors
WARN- Warnings and above
INFO- Informational messages and above
DEBUG- Debug messages and above (default)
VERBOSE- Detailed debug messages and above
VERY_VERBOSE- All internal messages including data bus traffic
WARNING
Using
VERY_VERBOSE can significantly slow down your device and may cause connectivity issues due to the volume of
log messages generated. Use it only for short debugging sessions.
ESP-IDF Framework Log LevelSection titled “ESP-IDF Framework Log Level”
When using the ESP-IDF framework on Esp32, you can also adjust the framework’s internal log level to get more detailed information from the underlying system:
Available ESP-IDF log levels:
NONE,
ERROR (default),
WARN,
INFO,
DEBUG,
VERBOSE
Component-Specific Log LevelsSection titled “Component-Specific Log Levels”
You can also configure log levels for specific components to reduce noise or get more detail from individual components. See the logger manual tag-specific log levels documentation for detailed information and examples.
IMPORTANT
The global log level determines which messages are compiled into the binary. Component-specific log levels can only
reduce verbosity, not increase it beyond the global level. For example, if the global level is
INFO, setting a
component to
DEBUG will have no effect.
”Took a long time for an operation” WarningSection titled “”Took a long time for an operation” Warning”
A component blocked the main loop for longer than the expected maximum. While it was blocking, no other components could run. Severe cases can trigger watchdog resets or Wi-Fi disconnections.
This measurement is wall time, not CPU time. On single-core chips (ESP32-C3, C2, H2), the warning can be triggered or inflated by FreeRTOS system tasks preempting the main loop. See the Runtime Stats wall time documentation for more detail.
If you see this, please comment on GitHub issue #9517 with the log output and the relevant component configuration so the component can be fixed.
To gather more detail, enable Runtime Stats and look at the
max column:
Performance TroubleshootingSection titled “Performance Troubleshooting”
If your device is experiencing performance issues such as:
- Slow response times
- Missed sensor readings
- Connectivity problems
- Components not updating as expected
The Runtime Stats component can help identify which components are consuming the most processing time or blocking the event loop. See the Runtime Stats documentation for detailed usage instructions and examples, including important notes about how wall time measurement differs between single-core and dual-core chips.
See AlsoSection titled “See Also”
- Logger Component - Configure logging levels and outputs
- Debug Component - Debug component for additional diagnostics
- Runtime Statistics - Performance analysis and debugging
- Safe Mode - Safe Mode recovery guide
- Frequently Asked Questions - Frequently asked questions