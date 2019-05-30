Troubleshooting

This guide helps you diagnose and debug ESPHome device issues, particularly crashes and boot failures. Whether you’re experiencing random resets, watchdog timeouts, or need to analyze stack traces, this guide provides step-by-step instructions for capturing and understanding crash data.

NOTE This guide assumes you have ESPHome installed and basic familiarity with the command line. For installation instructions, see Installing Esphome.

Getting a Stack Trace from Crashes Section titled “Getting a Stack Trace from Crashes”

Automatic Crash Reporting (No Serial Cable Needed) Section titled “Automatic Crash Reporting (No Serial Cable Needed)”

ESPHome automatically captures crash backtraces and stores them across software resets (warm reboots) on ESP32, ESP8266, and RP2040. After a crash, the backtrace is logged at boot and when esphome logs connects via the API. The ESPHome CLI and ESPHome Device Builder automatically decode the addresses using the debug symbols from your last local compile.

NOTE On ESP32, this feature requires the ESP-IDF framework (the default). It is not available when using the Arduino framework on ESP32. On ESP8266 and RP2040, crash reporting is always enabled.

WARNING To get decoded stack traces, you must view the logs using the ESPHome CLI ( esphome logs ) or the ESPHome Device Builder. Viewing logs through other tools (such as a generic serial monitor or the Home Assistant log viewer) will show raw addresses without decoding them. The ESPHome CLI and ESPHome Device Builder use the debug symbols from your last local compile to decode the crash addresses into function names, file paths, and line numbers.

To see the decoded crash data:

Compile and upload locally to ensure you have matching debug symbols: Terminal window esphome compile your-device.yaml esphome upload your-device.yaml View logs using the ESPHome CLI or ESPHome Device Builder after the crash (no USB needed): Terminal window esphome logs your-device.yaml The crash data from the previous boot will appear automatically: [ 12:31:55 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 221 ]: *** CRASH DETECTED ON PREVIOUS BOOT *** [ 12:31:55 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 224 ]: Reason: Fault - StoreProhibited [ 12:31:55 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 228 ]: PC: 0x4011AD40 (fault location) WARNING Decoded 0x4011AD40 : setup()::{lambda()# 1 }::_FUN() at your-device.yaml : 89 [ 12:31:55 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 242 ]: BT0: 0x4011AD3D (backtrace) WARNING Decoded 0x4011AD3D : setup()::{lambda()# 1 }::_FUN() at your-device.yaml : 89 [ 12:31:55 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 242 ]: BT1: 0x4011AD95 (backtrace) WARNING Decoded 0x4011AD95 : esphome::StatelessLambdaAction<>::play() [ 12:31:56 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 242 ]: BT2: 0x4011AD77 (backtrace) WARNING Decoded 0x4011AD77 : esphome::Action<>::play_complex() [ 12:31:56 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 242 ]: BT3: 0x4011AE6D (backtrace) WARNING Decoded 0x4011AE6D : esphome::ActionList<>::play() [ 12:31:56 ] [E] [ esp32.crash : 242 ]: BT4: 0x400D6C7E (backtrace) WARNING Decoded 0x400D6C7E : esphome::button::Button::press()

NOTE The crash data survives software resets but not power cycles. If the device crashes and is power-cycled before you can connect, the crash data will be lost.

NOTE The raw (undecoded) crash data can also appear in the Home Assistant log viewer if you enable Subscribe to logs from the device in the ESPHome device’s integration options. However, Home Assistant does not decode the addresses — you would need to decode them manually using the web-based stack trace decoder. Using esphome logs is recommended as it decodes the stack trace automatically.

All Platforms: Serial Console Stack Trace Section titled “All Platforms: Serial Console Stack Trace”

When you need the full register dump, or when you cannot connect over the network, you can capture the crash output via serial console. This requires:

Compiling the firmware locally (to have matching debug symbols) Connecting the device via USB cable for serial console access Running the logs command to capture and decode the crash

Steps to Get a Stack Trace Section titled “Steps to Get a Stack Trace”

Compile locally: Build your configuration on your local machine to ensure you have matching debug symbols. If you’re using the ESPHome Device Builder web interface: Click the overflow menu (three dots) next to your device

Select “Download YAML” to get your configuration file

Save it to a local directory Then use the command line interface (see the Cli guide for full details): Terminal window esphome compile your-device.yaml esphome upload your-device.yaml

NOTE While you can use OTA for the upload, you’ll need a USB connection anyway to capture the crash output in the next steps, so uploading via USB is usually more convenient.

Connect via USB: Connect your device to your computer using a USB cable. The device must be connected via serial console (not over WiFi/OTA) to capture the crash output. Monitor logs: Run the logs command to monitor the device output: Terminal window esphome logs your-device.yaml Wait for crash: When the device crashes, ESPHome will automatically detect and decode the stack trace. You’ll see output similar to this: [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: Task watchdog got triggered. The following tasks/users did not reset the watchdog in time: [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: - loopTask (CPU 0 ) [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: Tasks currently running: [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: CPU 0 : esp_timer [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: CPU 1 : IDLE1 [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: Aborting. [ 08:17:06 ]E ( 5906 ) task_wdt: Print CPU 0 (current core) backtrace [ 08:17:06 ]Backtrace: 0x4013d30e : 0x3ffbac20 0x4013d383 : 0x3ffbac40 0x4014b23e : 0x3ffbac70 WARNING Found stack trace ! Trying to decode it WARNING Decoded 0x4013d30e : touch_ll_is_measure_done at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/hal/esp32/include/hal/touch_sensor_ll.h: 505 (inlined by) _touch_pad_read at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/driver/touch_sensor/esp32/touch_sensor.c: 365 WARNING Decoded 0x4013d383 : touch_pad_filter_cb at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/driver/touch_sensor/esp32/touch_sensor.c: 108 (inlined by) touch_pad_filter_cb at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/driver/touch_sensor/esp32/touch_sensor.c: 98 WARNING Decoded 0x4014b23e : timer_process_alarm at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/esp_timer/src/esp_timer.c: 456 (inlined by) timer_task at /Users/bdraco/.platformio/packages/framework-espidf/components/esp_timer/src/esp_timer.c: 482 The decoded stack trace shows: The exact function names and source files where the crash occurred

Line numbers in the source code

The call stack leading to the crash NOTE Important: You must compile locally and upload the firmware before capturing the crash. The debug symbols must match the running firmware for the stack trace to be decoded correctly.

No decoded output : Ensure you compiled and uploaded the firmware locally before capturing the crash

: Ensure you compiled and uploaded the firmware locally before capturing the crash Cannot connect: Make sure you’re using a USB data cable (not just a charging cable) and the correct serial port

If you already have a stack trace but need to decode it, you can use the ESP Stack Trace Decoder web tool:

Download the .elf file: From ESPHome Device Builder, click the overflow menu (three dots) on your device card and select “Download .elf file” NOTE The .elf file must be from the same compilation that produced the firmware currently running on your device. If you’ve recompiled since flashing, the debug symbols won’t match. Open the decoder: Navigate to https://esphome.github.io/esp-stacktrace-decoder/ Upload files: Click “Choose File” under “ELF File” and select your downloaded .elf file

Paste your stack trace into the text area

Click “Decode Stack Trace” View results: The tool will decode the addresses and show you the function names, file paths, and line numbers NOTE This tool runs entirely in your browser - no data is sent to any server, ensuring your firmware and debug information remain private.

Adjusting Log Levels for Debugging Section titled “Adjusting Log Levels for Debugging”

When troubleshooting issues with your ESPHome device, increasing the log level can provide more detailed information about what’s happening internally. This is particularly useful for diagnosing component-specific problems or understanding the data flow between components.

Setting Global Log Level Section titled “Setting Global Log Level”

To increase the verbosity of logs globally, adjust the level in your Logger configuration:

logger : level : VERBOSE # or VERY_VERBOSE for maximum detail

Available log levels from least to most verbose:

NONE - No messages logged

- No messages logged ERROR - Only errors

- Only errors WARN - Warnings and above

- Warnings and above INFO - Informational messages and above

- Informational messages and above DEBUG - Debug messages and above (default)

- Debug messages and above (default) VERBOSE - Detailed debug messages and above

- Detailed debug messages and above VERY_VERBOSE - All internal messages including data bus traffic

WARNING Using VERY_VERBOSE can significantly slow down your device and may cause connectivity issues due to the volume of log messages generated. Use it only for short debugging sessions.

ESP-IDF Framework Log Level Section titled “ESP-IDF Framework Log Level”

When using the ESP-IDF framework on Esp32, you can also adjust the framework’s internal log level to get more detailed information from the underlying system:

esp32 : framework : type : esp-idf log_level : VERBOSE # Framework log level

Available ESP-IDF log levels: NONE , ERROR (default), WARN , INFO , DEBUG , VERBOSE

You can also configure log levels for specific components to reduce noise or get more detail from individual components. See the logger manual tag-specific log levels documentation for detailed information and examples.

IMPORTANT The global log level determines which messages are compiled into the binary. Component-specific log levels can only reduce verbosity, not increase it beyond the global level. For example, if the global level is INFO , setting a component to DEBUG will have no effect.

”Took a long time for an operation” Warning Section titled “”Took a long time for an operation” Warning”

[W][component: 511 ]: Component sensor.my_sensor took a long time for an operation ( 85 ms), max is 30 ms

A component blocked the main loop for longer than the expected maximum. While it was blocking, no other components could run. Severe cases can trigger watchdog resets or Wi-Fi disconnections.

This measurement is wall time, not CPU time. On single-core chips (ESP32-C3, C2, H2), the warning can be triggered or inflated by FreeRTOS system tasks preempting the main loop. See the Runtime Stats wall time documentation for more detail.

If you see this, please comment on GitHub issue #9517 with the log output and the relevant component configuration so the component can be fixed.

To gather more detail, enable Runtime Stats and look at the max column:

runtime_stats : log_interval : 60s

If your device is experiencing performance issues such as:

Slow response times

Missed sensor readings

Connectivity problems

Components not updating as expected

The Runtime Stats component can help identify which components are consuming the most processing time or blocking the event loop. See the Runtime Stats documentation for detailed usage instructions and examples, including important notes about how wall time measurement differs between single-core and dual-core chips.