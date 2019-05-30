ESP32 LEDC Output

The LEDC output component exposes a LEDC PWMchannel of the ESP32 as an output component.

The frequency range of LEDC is from 10Hz to 40MHz - however, higher frequencies require a smaller bit depth which means the output is not that accurate for frequencies above ~300kHz.

pin ( Required , Pin): Must be an output pin.

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

frequency (Optional, frequency): At which frequency to run the LEDC channel’s timer. Defaults to 1kHz .

All other options from Output.

Advanced options:

phase_angle (Optional, float): Set a phase angle to the other channel of this timer. Range 0-360°, defaults to 0°

channel (Optional, int): Manually set the LEDC channel to use. Defaults to an automatic selection. The valid channel range depends on the ESP32 variant:

ESP32 variant Valid channels ESP32 0 - 15 ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-P4 0 - 7 ESP32-C2, ESP32-C3, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2 0 - 5

NOTE Two adjacent channels share the same hardware timer. They can still use different duty cycles (light output can differ) and use different phases, but not different PWM frequencies. If you need light channels to use different frequencies, manually assign them to unused LEDC outputs, and avoid selecting adjacent channel pairs, such as 0 / 1 , 2 / 3 and so on.

Example Usage For a Light Section titled “Example Usage For a Light”

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : ledc pin : GPIOXX id : gpio_ # Example usage in a light light : - platform : monochromatic output : gpio_19 name : " Kitchen Light "

Example Usage For a Piezo Buzzer Section titled “Example Usage For a Piezo Buzzer”

# Configure the output output : - platform : ledc ###################################################### # One buzzer leg connected to GPIO12, the other to GND ###################################################### pin : GPIO12 id : buzzer # Example usage in an automation on_press : then : ###################################################### # Must be turned on before setting frequency & level ###################################################### - output.turn_on : buzzer ###################################################### # Frequency sets the wave size ###################################################### - output.ledc.set_frequency : id : buzzer frequency : " 1kHz " ###################################################### # level sets the %age time the PWM is on ###################################################### - output.set_level : id : buzzer level : " 50% "

To get the highest available frequency while still getting the same bit depth it is recommended to pick one of the following frequencies.

Higher bit depth means that the light has more steps available to change from one value to another. This is especially noticeable when the light is below 10% and takes a long transition, e.g. turning slowly off.

Frequency Bit depth Available steps for transitions 1220Hz 16 / 14* 65536 / 16384* 2441Hz 15 / 14* 32768 / 16384* 4882Hz 14 16384 9765Hz 13 8192 19531Hz 12 4096

* ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-C2, and ESP32-C3 support only 14-bit LEDC timers. The original ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4 support 20-bit LEDC timers, which results in up to 16-bit resolution in the useful LED PWM range as shown above.

The ESP8266 for instance has usually a frequency of 1000Hz with a resolution of 10 bits. This means that there are only 4 steps between each value.

This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of an LEDC channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).

on_... : - output.ledc.set_frequency : id : ledc_output frequency : 100Hz

Configuration variables: