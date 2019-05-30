ESP32 LEDC Output
The LEDC output component exposes a LEDC PWMchannel of the ESP32 as an output component.
The frequency range of LEDC is from 10Hz to 40MHz - however, higher frequencies require a smaller bit depth which means the output is not that accurate for frequencies above ~300kHz.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
pin (Required, Pin): Must be an output pin.
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
frequency (Optional, frequency): At which frequency to run the LEDC channel’s timer. Defaults to
1kHz.
-
All other options from Output.
Advanced options:
-
phase_angle (Optional, float): Set a phase angle to the other channel of this timer. Range 0-360°, defaults to 0°
-
channel (Optional, int): Manually set the LEDC channel to use. Defaults to an automatic selection. The valid channel range depends on the ESP32 variant:
|ESP32 variant
|Valid channels
|ESP32
0-
15
|ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-P4
0-
7
|ESP32-C2, ESP32-C3, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2
0-
5
NOTE
Two adjacent channels share the same hardware timer. They can still use different
duty cycles (light output can differ) and use different phases, but not different PWM
frequencies. If you need light channels to use different frequencies, manually assign
them to unused LEDC outputs, and avoid selecting adjacent channel pairs, such as
0/
1,
2/
3 and so on.
Example Usage For a LightSection titled “Example Usage For a Light”
Example Usage For a Piezo BuzzerSection titled “Example Usage For a Piezo Buzzer”
Recommended frequenciesSection titled “Recommended frequencies”
To get the highest available frequency while still getting the same bit depth it is recommended to pick one of the following frequencies.
Higher bit depth means that the light has more steps available to change from one value to another. This is especially noticeable when the light is below 10% and takes a long transition, e.g. turning slowly off.
|Frequency
|Bit depth
|Available steps for transitions
|1220Hz
|16 / 14*
|65536 / 16384*
|2441Hz
|15 / 14*
|32768 / 16384*
|4882Hz
|14
|16384
|9765Hz
|13
|8192
|19531Hz
|12
|4096
* ESP32-S2, ESP32-S3, ESP32-C2, and ESP32-C3 support only 14-bit LEDC timers. The original ESP32, ESP32-C5, ESP32-C6, ESP32-C61, ESP32-H2, and ESP32-P4 support 20-bit LEDC timers, which results in up to 16-bit resolution in the useful LED PWM range as shown above.
The ESP8266 for instance has usually a frequency of 1000Hz with a resolution of 10 bits. This means that there are only 4 steps between each value.
Section titled “output.ledc.set_frequency Action”
output.ledc.set_frequency Action
This Action allows you to manually change the frequency of an LEDC channel at runtime. Use cases include controlling a passive buzzer (for pitch control).
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the LEDC output to change.
- frequency (Required, templatable, frequency): The frequency to set in Hz.