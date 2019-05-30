BMI270 Temperature Sensor
The
bmi270 sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope
(datasheet) with ESPHome.
It requires a
motion component to be configured with the
bmi270 platform,
which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- type (Optional, string): Must be set to
temperature, or simply omitted.
- All other options from Sensor.