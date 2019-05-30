BMI270 Temperature Sensor

The bmi270 sensor platform provides access to the temperature sensor in a BMI270 Accelerometer/Gyroscope (datasheet) with ESPHome. It requires a motion component to be configured with the bmi270 platform, which handles the accelerometer and gyroscope data processing and configures the device. See that component for more information.

# Example configuration entry motion : - platform : bmi270 sensor : - platform : bmi270 type : temperature # Optional, temperature is the only supported type for this platform name : " BMI270 Temperature "