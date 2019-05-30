CSE7766 Power Sensor

The cse7766 sensor platform allows you to use your CSE7766 voltage/current and power sensors (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Sonoff POW R2. CSE7759B is similar to CSE7766 and works with this component.

NOTE SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.

As the communication with the CSE7766 done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the CSE7766. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 4800 and parity to EVEN. The device sends multiple updates per second, so you will probably want some sort of averaging or throttle filter on the sensors.

# Example configuration entry substitutions : update_interval : 60s # Disable logging over USB logger : baud_rate : 0 uart : rx_pin : RX baud_rate : 4800 parity : EVEN sensor : - platform : cse7766 voltage : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Voltage " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval} current : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Current " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval} power : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Power " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval} energy : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Energy " filters : - throttle : ${update_interval} apparent_power : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Apparent Power " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval} reactive_power : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Reactive Power " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval} power_factor : name : " Sonoff Pow R2 Power Factor " filters : - throttle_average : ${update_interval}

NOTE The configuration above should work for Sonoff POWs (R2).