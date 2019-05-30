Sharp GP2Y1010AU0F PM2.5 Sensor

The gp2y1010au0f sensor platform allows you to use your Sharp GP2Y1010AU0F particulate matter sensor with ESPHome.

It is a very cheap (read: inaccurate) optical (infrared LED and phototransistor) sensor suitable for detecting fine particulate matter like dust and smoke. There are many much better sensors on the market and supported by ESPHome, but this is one of the most common and cheapest ones you will find.

While the official datasheet doesn’t mention its sensing resolution (whether it can detect PM2.5 particle or not), some vendors (e.g., Waveshare) say it can detect particle larger than 0.8 μm in diameter. To make things easier, we’ll assume it’s capable of that and let the sensor use the PM2.5 device class, reporting in “µg/m³” with 0 accuracy decimals as default.

To use this sensor, you need to setup a voltage sensor source (ADC sensor, but for example also ADS1115) and pass it to the sensor with the sensor option, in order to measure the sensor’s output voltage pulses; you also need a binary Output Component to control the sensor’s internal IR LED.

sensor : - platform : gp2y1010au0f name : ' Indoor PM2.5 ' sensor : REPLACEME output : REPLACEME