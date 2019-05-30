PCF8563 Time Source

You first need to set up the I2C component.

# Example configuration entry time : - platform : pcf8563 id : pcf8563_time

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the RTC. Defaults to 0x51 .

(Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the RTC. Defaults to . All other options from Base Time Configuration.

This Action triggers a synchronization of the current system time to the RTC hardware.

NOTE PCFe pcf8563 component will not write the RTC clock if not triggered explicitly by this action.

on_... : - pcf8563.write_time # in case you need to specify the PCF8563 id - pcf8563.write_time : id : pcf8563_time

This Action triggers a synchronization of the current system time from the RTC hardware.

NOTE The PCF8563 component will automatically read the RTC clock every 15 minutes by default and synchronize the system clock when a valid timestamp was read from the RTC. (The update_interval can be changed.) This action can be used to trigger additional synchronizations.

on_... : - pcf8563.read_time # in case you need to specify the PCF8563 id - pcf8563.read_time : id : pcf8563_time

Full Configuration Example Section titled “Full Configuration Example”

In a typical setup, you will have at least one additional time source to synchronize the RTC with. Such an external time source might not always be available e.g. due to a limited network connection. In order to have a valid, reliable system time, the system should read the RTC once at start and then try to synchronize with an external reliable time source. When a synchronization to another time source was successful, the RTC can be resynchronized.