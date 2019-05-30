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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2025.7.0 - 16th July 2025

DS2​4​8​4​
ESP3​2​ ​Hosted
GL-​R0​1​
LN8​8​2​x
LPS2​2​
OPT3​0​0​1​
PI4​IOE5​V6​4​0​8​
SX1​2​6​x
SX1​2​7​x
XMWSDJ0​4​MMC

Release Overview

Section titled “Release Overview”

ESPHome 2025.7.0 is a major release featuring significant architectural improvements, new hardware support, and important platform updates. This release modernizes the codebase while expanding hardware compatibility and introducing powerful new features for advanced users.

Major Changes:

  • Web Server OTA moved to dedicated platform (breaking change - migration required)
  • ESP-IDF 4.x support removed - ESP-IDF 5.3.2+ now required
  • ESP32 Arduino updated to 3.1.3 for better compatibility and performance
  • Sub-device support for logical entity grouping in Home Assistant
  • Jinja2 template expressions for dynamic configuration generation

New Hardware:

  • LoRa communication (SX126x/SX127x), ESP32 Hosted WiFi, LN882X SoCs
  • New sensors: OPT3001 light, LPS22 pressure, GL-R01 ToF, Xiaomi BLE

Performance:

  • Extensive memory optimizations (up to 40% reduction in component memory usage)
  • Enhanced performance through C++20 support and optimized algorithms
  • Improved interrupt handling and scheduler efficiency

Web Server OTA Platform

Section titled “Web Server OTA Platform”

WARNING

Breaking Change: Read this carefully! If your only OTA method is web_server and you don’t have it explicitly enabled, you will lose the ability to update devices OTA after updating to 2025.7.0. You must add the web_server OTA platform to your configuration to maintain OTA functionality.

The Web Server component has undergone a significant architectural change. Previously, OTA functionality was built directly into the web server component. This has now been extracted into a dedicated OTA platform: Web Server.

Migration Required:

If you were relying on the web server’s built-in OTA functionality, you now need to explicitly configure the web server OTA platform:

# Before (implicit OTA in web server)
web_server:
  port: 80


# After (explicit OTA platform required)
web_server:
  port: 80


ota:
  - platform: esphome  # Your existing OTA method
  - platform: web_server  # Add this for web-based OTA uploads

Benefits of this change:

  • Cleaner separation of concerns - Web server focuses on serving content, OTA platform handles updates
  • More flexible OTA configuration - Better control over OTA methods and security
  • Improved maintainability - Dedicated OTA platform allows for better features and bug fixes

ESP-IDF 4.x End of Life

Section titled “ESP-IDF 4.x End of Life”

NOTE

Major Platform Change: This release completely removes support for ESP-IDF 4.x versions, marking the end of life for these older framework versions.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 removes all support for ESP-IDF 4.x versions as part of our commitment to supporting modern, secure, and well-maintained development frameworks. Please see our developer blog post for detailed background and technical reasons behind this decision.

What this means for users:

  • Most users are unaffected - We automatically set the recommended ESP-IDF version (currently 5.3.2) as the default

  • Explicit version users must update - If you’re explicitly setting the ESP-IDF version in your configuration, you must update to version 5.3.2 or later

  • Legacy projects may need updates - Older projects might require minor configuration adjustments

Required action if you explicitly set ESP-IDF version:

# Remove or update old explicit versions
esp32:
  board: esp32dev
  framework:
    type: esp-idf
    version: 4.4.7  # ❌ No longer supported


# Update to supported version
esp32:
  board: esp32dev
  framework:
    type: esp-idf
    version: 5.3.2  # ✅ Supported (or omit for latest recommended)

Benefits of ESP-IDF 5.x:

  • Enhanced security - Latest security patches and improvements
  • Better performance - Optimized code generation and runtime performance
  • Modern C++ support - Full C++20 support with improved standard library
  • Expanded hardware support - Better support for newer ESP32 variants (S2, S3, C3, C6, H2)
  • Active maintenance - Continued updates and bug fixes from Espressif

ESP32 Arduino Framework 3.x

Section titled “ESP32 Arduino Framework 3.x”

NOTE

Framework Update: Arduino for ESP32 has been upgraded to version 3.1.3, bringing significant improvements and maintaining compatibility with ESP-IDF 5.3.2.

To maintain alignment and compatibility with the current ESP-IDF version of 5.3.2, the Arduino framework for ESP32 has been updated to version 3.1.3. This represents a major version jump from Arduino 2.x.

Key improvements in Arduino 3.1.3:

  • ESP-IDF 5.3.2 compatibility - Full integration with the latest ESP-IDF features
  • Improved stability - Better memory management and reduced crashes
  • Enhanced WiFi performance - More reliable connections and better power management
  • Updated libraries - Latest versions of core Arduino libraries
  • Bug fixes - Numerous fixes for issues present in earlier versions

Potential compatibility considerations:

  • Some third-party Arduino libraries may need updates for Arduino 3.x compatibility
  • Timing-sensitive code might behave slightly differently due to framework optimizations
  • Memory usage patterns may change slightly due to framework improvements

NOTE

Flash Usage Warning: Arduino 3.x can use more flash memory than Arduino 2.x, which may cause some projects with many components to exceed available flash space. If you encounter flash size issues, consider:

  • Switching to ESP-IDF framework (recommended for large projects)
  • Reducing the number of enabled components
  • Using a board with more flash memory

Most users will see this as a transparent improvement with better performance and reliability.

Sub-Device Support

Section titled “Sub-Device Support”

NOTE

New Feature: Entities can now be organized into logical sub-devices, enabling better organization and area management in Home Assistant.

ESPHome now supports sub-devices, a powerful new feature that allows you to logically group entities from a single physical ESPHome device into multiple virtual devices within Home Assistant. This is particularly useful for complex setups where one ESP32 controls sensors or actuators in different areas of your home.

Use cases and benefits:

  • Multi-room sensors - One ESP32 with temperature sensors in different rooms can appear as separate devices per room

  • Complex automation hubs - A single ESP32 controlling lights, fans, and sensors across multiple areas

  • Better Home Assistant organization - Entities automatically appear in the correct areas and can be managed independently

  • Cleaner dashboards - Related entities are grouped together logically rather than by physical device

How it works:

You can assign entities to sub-devices using the new device_id configuration option. First, define your devices in the devices section under esphome:, then reference them in individual entities.

Example configuration:

esphome:
  name: multi_room_controller


  # Define areas (optional)
  areas:
    - id: living_room_area
      name: "Living Room"
    - id: bedroom_area
      name: "Bedroom"


  # Define devices
  devices:
    - id: living_room_device
      name: "Living Room Sensors"
      area_id: living_room_area
    - id: bedroom_device
      name: "Bedroom Sensors"
      area_id: bedroom_area


# Assign sensors to different devices
sensor:
  - platform: dht
    pin: GPIO4
    temperature:
      name: "Living Room Temperature"
      device_id: living_room_device
    humidity:
      name: "Living Room Humidity"
      device_id: living_room_device


  - platform: dht
    pin: GPIO5
    temperature:
      name: "Bedroom Temperature"
      device_id: bedroom_device
    humidity:
      name: "Bedroom Humidity"
      device_id: bedroom_device

In this example, Home Assistant will see two separate sensor devices (one for living room, one for bedroom) even though they’re controlled by a single ESPHome device.

This feature enhances the logical organization of your smart home while maintaining the efficiency of centralized ESPHome device management.

New Hardware Support Highlights

Section titled “New Hardware Support Highlights”

This release brings support for exciting new hardware platforms and components:

New Wireless Communication:

  • SX126x & SX127x LoRa modules - Long-range, low-power communication for remote sensors and IoT applications
  • ESP32 Hosted WiFi - Use an ESP32 as a WiFi adapter for other microcontrollers, expanding connectivity options

New Sensors & Measurement:

  • OPT3001 - High-precision ambient light sensor with excellent low-light sensitivity
  • LPS22 - Accurate barometric pressure sensor for weather monitoring and altitude measurement
  • GL-R01 - Time-of-flight distance sensor for precise proximity and ranging applications
  • Xiaomi XMWSDJ04MMC - Support for popular Xiaomi Bluetooth temperature/humidity sensors

Expanded Platform Support:

  • LN882X SoC Family - New LibreTiny support extends ESPHome to additional low-cost WiFi microcontrollers
  • PI4IOE5V6408 - New I2C GPIO expander for applications requiring additional digital I/O pins

Infrastructure Improvements:

  • DS2484 - Advanced 1-Wire bus master for improved reliability in complex 1-Wire networks
  • Enhanced Camera Framework - New base camera class enables support for alternative camera implementations

Memory and Performance Optimizations

Section titled “Memory and Performance Optimizations”

ESPHome 2025.7.0 includes extensive memory and performance optimizations, particularly beneficial for resource-constrained devices:

Memory Usage Reductions:

  • Component memory reduced (8 bytes per component) - Significant savings for devices with many components
  • Sensor entities optimized - Reduced memory footprint for devices with numerous sensors
  • API and networking optimizations - Lower RAM usage for WiFi and API communication
  • Color constant storage optimization - More efficient handling of color data in displays and lighting

Performance Improvements:

  • Faster loop processing - Components can now disable their loop() method when not needed, reducing CPU overhead
  • Optimized API communication - Improved batching and reduced redundant operations
  • Enhanced logging performance - More efficient message processing and reduced CPU impact
  • Bluetooth proxy optimizations - Better performance for ESP32 devices acting as Bluetooth proxies

Code Quality Enhancements:

  • C++20 support - Modern C++ features for better performance and developer experience
  • Improved interrupt handling - More reliable GPIO interrupt processing
  • Enhanced scheduler - Better task management with comprehensive test coverage

Jinja2 Template Expressions in Substitutions

Section titled “Jinja2 Template Expressions in Substitutions”

NOTE

New Feature: ESPHome now supports Jinja2 template expressions within substitutions, enabling more advanced and dynamic value generation.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 introduces support for Jinja2 template expressions within the existing substitutions system. This enhancement extends the current ${ } substitution syntax to support Jinja2 expressions, allowing for more sophisticated value calculations and transformations.

Enhanced substitution capabilities:

  • Mathematical operations - Perform calculations using substitution variables
  • Conditional expressions - Use ternary operators and conditional logic
  • String formatting - Advanced string manipulation and formatting
  • Type conversions - Convert between strings, numbers, and other types
  • Filter operations - Apply Jinja2 filters for data transformation

Example usage:

substitutions:
  device_name: living_room_sensors
  num_sensors: 3
  base_pin: 4
  offset_voltage: 3.3
  enable_debugging: false
  sensor_config:
    update_interval: 60s
    accuracy_decimals: 2


sensor:
  - platform: adc
    pin: GPIO${base_pin}
    name: "${device_name} voltage"
    update_interval: ${sensor_config.update_interval}
    accuracy_decimals: ${sensor_config.accuracy_decimals}
    filters:
      # Convert ADC reading to actual voltage
      - multiply: ${offset_voltage / 4095}


  - platform: adc
    pin: GPIO${base_pin + 1}
    name: "${device_name} sensor ${num_sensors > 1 and 'secondary' or 'primary'}"
    accuracy_decimals: ${1 if num_sensors <= 2 else 2}
    update_interval: ${sensor_config.update_interval}


binary_sensor:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: GPIO${base_pin + 2}
    name: "${device_name} status ${enable_debugging and '(debug)' or ''}"

Key features:

  • Works within existing substitutions - Uses the familiar ${ } syntax you already know
  • Access to substitution variables - All defined substitutions are available as Jinja variables
  • Dictionary and list access - Use dot notation (device.name ) or indexing (pins[0] )
  • Mathematical functions - Access to Python’s math library (math.sqrt, math.pi, etc.)
  • Conditional logic - Ternary operators and boolean expressions for dynamic values

Benefits:

  • More powerful substitutions - Calculate complex values instead of just simple replacements
  • Reduced duplication - Generate values programmatically based on other substitutions
  • Better maintainability - Change base values and have dependent values update automatically
  • Enhanced flexibility - Support for conditional values and complex transformations

This feature builds upon ESPHome’s existing substitutions system, making it more powerful while maintaining backward compatibility. It’s particularly useful for responsive designs, calculated pin assignments, and configurations that need to adapt based on device capabilities or user preferences.

For complete documentation and more examples, see the Substitutions guide.

ArduinoJson Library 7.x

Section titled “ArduinoJson Library 7.x”

WARNING

Breaking Change: The ArduinoJson library has been upgraded from version 6.x to 7.2.0, introducing breaking changes that may affect custom components and external integrations.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 upgrades the ArduinoJson library to version 7.2.0, bringing performance improvements and reduced memory usage. Most users will not be affected as all standard ESPHome components have been updated. However, if you have external components, or lambdas that directly use ArduinoJson, you may need to update your code.

For detailed migration information, see the ArduinoJson migration guide.

Release 2025.7.1 - July 17

Section titled “Release 2025.7.1 - July 17”

Release 2025.7.2 - July 19

Section titled “Release 2025.7.2 - July 19”

Release 2025.7.3 - July 23

Section titled “Release 2025.7.3 - July 23”

Release 2025.7.4 - July 28

Section titled “Release 2025.7.4 - July 28”

Release 2025.7.5 - August 5

Section titled “Release 2025.7.5 - August 5”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”

Dependency Changes

Section titled “Dependency Changes”