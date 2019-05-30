ESPHome 2025.7.0 - 16th July 2025

ESPHome 2025.7.0 is a major release featuring significant architectural improvements, new hardware support, and important platform updates. This release modernizes the codebase while expanding hardware compatibility and introducing powerful new features for advanced users.

Major Changes:

Web Server OTA moved to dedicated platform (breaking change - migration required)

moved to dedicated platform (breaking change - migration required) ESP-IDF 4.x support removed - ESP-IDF 5.3.2+ now required

- ESP-IDF 5.3.2+ now required ESP32 Arduino updated to 3.1.3 for better compatibility and performance

for better compatibility and performance Sub-device support for logical entity grouping in Home Assistant

for logical entity grouping in Home Assistant Jinja2 template expressions for dynamic configuration generation

New Hardware:

LoRa communication (SX126x/SX127x), ESP32 Hosted WiFi, LN882X SoCs

New sensors: OPT3001 light, LPS22 pressure, GL-R01 ToF, Xiaomi BLE

Performance:

Extensive memory optimizations (up to 40% reduction in component memory usage)

Enhanced performance through C++20 support and optimized algorithms

Improved interrupt handling and scheduler efficiency

Web Server OTA Platform Section titled “Web Server OTA Platform”

WARNING Breaking Change: Read this carefully! If your only OTA method is web_server and you don’t have it explicitly enabled, you will lose the ability to update devices OTA after updating to 2025.7.0. You must add the web_server OTA platform to your configuration to maintain OTA functionality.

The Web Server component has undergone a significant architectural change. Previously, OTA functionality was built directly into the web server component. This has now been extracted into a dedicated OTA platform: Web Server.

Migration Required:

If you were relying on the web server’s built-in OTA functionality, you now need to explicitly configure the web server OTA platform:

# Before (implicit OTA in web server) web_server : port : 80 # After (explicit OTA platform required) web_server : port : 80 ota : - platform : esphome # Your existing OTA method - platform : web_server # Add this for web-based OTA uploads

Benefits of this change:

Cleaner separation of concerns - Web server focuses on serving content, OTA platform handles updates

- Web server focuses on serving content, OTA platform handles updates More flexible OTA configuration - Better control over OTA methods and security

- Better control over OTA methods and security Improved maintainability - Dedicated OTA platform allows for better features and bug fixes

NOTE Major Platform Change: This release completely removes support for ESP-IDF 4.x versions, marking the end of life for these older framework versions.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 removes all support for ESP-IDF 4.x versions as part of our commitment to supporting modern, secure, and well-maintained development frameworks. Please see our developer blog post for detailed background and technical reasons behind this decision.

What this means for users:

Most users are unaffected - We automatically set the recommended ESP-IDF version (currently 5.3.2) as the default

Explicit version users must update - If you’re explicitly setting the ESP-IDF version in your configuration, you must update to version 5.3.2 or later

Legacy projects may need updates - Older projects might require minor configuration adjustments

Required action if you explicitly set ESP-IDF version:

# Remove or update old explicit versions esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : esp-idf version : 4.4.7 # ❌ No longer supported # Update to supported version esp32 : board : esp32dev framework : type : esp-idf version : 5.3.2 # ✅ Supported (or omit for latest recommended)

Benefits of ESP-IDF 5.x:

Enhanced security - Latest security patches and improvements

- Latest security patches and improvements Better performance - Optimized code generation and runtime performance

- Optimized code generation and runtime performance Modern C++ support - Full C++20 support with improved standard library

- Full C++20 support with improved standard library Expanded hardware support - Better support for newer ESP32 variants (S2, S3, C3, C6, H2)

- Better support for newer ESP32 variants (S2, S3, C3, C6, H2) Active maintenance - Continued updates and bug fixes from Espressif

ESP32 Arduino Framework 3.x Section titled “ESP32 Arduino Framework 3.x”

NOTE Framework Update: Arduino for ESP32 has been upgraded to version 3.1.3, bringing significant improvements and maintaining compatibility with ESP-IDF 5.3.2.

To maintain alignment and compatibility with the current ESP-IDF version of 5.3.2, the Arduino framework for ESP32 has been updated to version 3.1.3. This represents a major version jump from Arduino 2.x.

Key improvements in Arduino 3.1.3:

ESP-IDF 5.3.2 compatibility - Full integration with the latest ESP-IDF features

- Full integration with the latest ESP-IDF features Improved stability - Better memory management and reduced crashes

- Better memory management and reduced crashes Enhanced WiFi performance - More reliable connections and better power management

- More reliable connections and better power management Updated libraries - Latest versions of core Arduino libraries

- Latest versions of core Arduino libraries Bug fixes - Numerous fixes for issues present in earlier versions

Potential compatibility considerations:

Some third-party Arduino libraries may need updates for Arduino 3.x compatibility

Timing-sensitive code might behave slightly differently due to framework optimizations

Memory usage patterns may change slightly due to framework improvements

NOTE Flash Usage Warning: Arduino 3.x can use more flash memory than Arduino 2.x, which may cause some projects with many components to exceed available flash space. If you encounter flash size issues, consider: Switching to ESP-IDF framework (recommended for large projects)

Reducing the number of enabled components

Using a board with more flash memory

Most users will see this as a transparent improvement with better performance and reliability.

NOTE New Feature: Entities can now be organized into logical sub-devices, enabling better organization and area management in Home Assistant.

ESPHome now supports sub-devices, a powerful new feature that allows you to logically group entities from a single physical ESPHome device into multiple virtual devices within Home Assistant. This is particularly useful for complex setups where one ESP32 controls sensors or actuators in different areas of your home.

Use cases and benefits:

Multi-room sensors - One ESP32 with temperature sensors in different rooms can appear as separate devices per room

Complex automation hubs - A single ESP32 controlling lights, fans, and sensors across multiple areas

Better Home Assistant organization - Entities automatically appear in the correct areas and can be managed independently

Cleaner dashboards - Related entities are grouped together logically rather than by physical device

How it works:

You can assign entities to sub-devices using the new device_id configuration option. First, define your devices in the devices section under esphome: , then reference them in individual entities.

Example configuration:

esphome : name : multi_room_controller # Define areas (optional) areas : - id : living_room_area name : " Living Room " - id : bedroom_area name : " Bedroom " # Define devices devices : - id : living_room_device name : " Living Room Sensors " area_id : living_room_area - id : bedroom_device name : " Bedroom Sensors " area_id : bedroom_area # Assign sensors to different devices sensor : - platform : dht pin : GPIO4 temperature : name : " Living Room Temperature " device_id : living_room_device humidity : name : " Living Room Humidity " device_id : living_room_device - platform : dht pin : GPIO5 temperature : name : " Bedroom Temperature " device_id : bedroom_device humidity : name : " Bedroom Humidity " device_id : bedroom_device

In this example, Home Assistant will see two separate sensor devices (one for living room, one for bedroom) even though they’re controlled by a single ESPHome device.

This feature enhances the logical organization of your smart home while maintaining the efficiency of centralized ESPHome device management.

New Hardware Support Highlights Section titled “New Hardware Support Highlights”

This release brings support for exciting new hardware platforms and components:

New Wireless Communication:

SX126x & SX127x LoRa modules - Long-range, low-power communication for remote sensors and IoT applications

- Long-range, low-power communication for remote sensors and IoT applications ESP32 Hosted WiFi - Use an ESP32 as a WiFi adapter for other microcontrollers, expanding connectivity options

New Sensors & Measurement:

OPT3001 - High-precision ambient light sensor with excellent low-light sensitivity

- High-precision ambient light sensor with excellent low-light sensitivity LPS22 - Accurate barometric pressure sensor for weather monitoring and altitude measurement

- Accurate barometric pressure sensor for weather monitoring and altitude measurement GL-R01 - Time-of-flight distance sensor for precise proximity and ranging applications

- Time-of-flight distance sensor for precise proximity and ranging applications Xiaomi XMWSDJ04MMC - Support for popular Xiaomi Bluetooth temperature/humidity sensors

Expanded Platform Support:

LN882X SoC Family - New LibreTiny support extends ESPHome to additional low-cost WiFi microcontrollers

- New LibreTiny support extends ESPHome to additional low-cost WiFi microcontrollers PI4IOE5V6408 - New I2C GPIO expander for applications requiring additional digital I/O pins

Infrastructure Improvements:

DS2484 - Advanced 1-Wire bus master for improved reliability in complex 1-Wire networks

- Advanced 1-Wire bus master for improved reliability in complex 1-Wire networks Enhanced Camera Framework - New base camera class enables support for alternative camera implementations

Memory and Performance Optimizations Section titled “Memory and Performance Optimizations”

ESPHome 2025.7.0 includes extensive memory and performance optimizations, particularly beneficial for resource-constrained devices:

Memory Usage Reductions:

Component memory reduced (8 bytes per component) - Significant savings for devices with many components

(8 bytes per component) - Significant savings for devices with many components Sensor entities optimized - Reduced memory footprint for devices with numerous sensors

- Reduced memory footprint for devices with numerous sensors API and networking optimizations - Lower RAM usage for WiFi and API communication

- Lower RAM usage for WiFi and API communication Color constant storage optimization - More efficient handling of color data in displays and lighting

Performance Improvements:

Faster loop processing - Components can now disable their loop() method when not needed, reducing CPU overhead

- Components can now disable their loop() method when not needed, reducing CPU overhead Optimized API communication - Improved batching and reduced redundant operations

- Improved batching and reduced redundant operations Enhanced logging performance - More efficient message processing and reduced CPU impact

- More efficient message processing and reduced CPU impact Bluetooth proxy optimizations - Better performance for ESP32 devices acting as Bluetooth proxies

Code Quality Enhancements:

C++20 support - Modern C++ features for better performance and developer experience

- Modern C++ features for better performance and developer experience Improved interrupt handling - More reliable GPIO interrupt processing

- More reliable GPIO interrupt processing Enhanced scheduler - Better task management with comprehensive test coverage

Jinja2 Template Expressions in Substitutions Section titled “Jinja2 Template Expressions in Substitutions”

NOTE New Feature: ESPHome now supports Jinja2 template expressions within substitutions, enabling more advanced and dynamic value generation.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 introduces support for Jinja2 template expressions within the existing substitutions system. This enhancement extends the current ${ } substitution syntax to support Jinja2 expressions, allowing for more sophisticated value calculations and transformations.

Enhanced substitution capabilities:

Mathematical operations - Perform calculations using substitution variables

- Perform calculations using substitution variables Conditional expressions - Use ternary operators and conditional logic

- Use ternary operators and conditional logic String formatting - Advanced string manipulation and formatting

- Advanced string manipulation and formatting Type conversions - Convert between strings, numbers, and other types

- Convert between strings, numbers, and other types Filter operations - Apply Jinja2 filters for data transformation

Example usage:

substitutions : device_name : living_room_sensors num_sensors : 3 base_pin : 4 offset_voltage : 3.3 enable_debugging : false sensor_config : update_interval : 60s accuracy_decimals : 2 sensor : - platform : adc pin : GPIO${base_pin} name : " ${device_name} voltage " update_interval : ${sensor_config.update_interval} accuracy_decimals : ${sensor_config.accuracy_decimals} filters : # Convert ADC reading to actual voltage - multiply : ${offset_voltage / 4095} - platform : adc pin : GPIO${base_pin + 1} name : " ${device_name} sensor ${num_sensors > 1 and 'secondary' or 'primary'} " accuracy_decimals : ${1 if num_sensors <= 2 else 2} update_interval : ${sensor_config.update_interval} binary_sensor : - platform : gpio pin : GPIO${base_pin + 2} name : " ${device_name} status ${enable_debugging and '(debug)' or ''} "

Key features:

Works within existing substitutions - Uses the familiar ${ } syntax you already know

- Uses the familiar syntax you already know Access to substitution variables - All defined substitutions are available as Jinja variables

- All defined substitutions are available as Jinja variables Dictionary and list access - Use dot notation ( device.name ) or indexing ( pins[0] )

- Use dot notation ( ) or indexing ( ) Mathematical functions - Access to Python’s math library ( math.sqrt , math.pi , etc.)

- Access to Python’s math library ( , , etc.) Conditional logic - Ternary operators and boolean expressions for dynamic values

Benefits:

More powerful substitutions - Calculate complex values instead of just simple replacements

- Calculate complex values instead of just simple replacements Reduced duplication - Generate values programmatically based on other substitutions

- Generate values programmatically based on other substitutions Better maintainability - Change base values and have dependent values update automatically

- Change base values and have dependent values update automatically Enhanced flexibility - Support for conditional values and complex transformations

This feature builds upon ESPHome’s existing substitutions system, making it more powerful while maintaining backward compatibility. It’s particularly useful for responsive designs, calculated pin assignments, and configurations that need to adapt based on device capabilities or user preferences.

For complete documentation and more examples, see the Substitutions guide.

WARNING Breaking Change: The ArduinoJson library has been upgraded from version 6.x to 7.2.0, introducing breaking changes that may affect custom components and external integrations.

ESPHome 2025.7.0 upgrades the ArduinoJson library to version 7.2.0, bringing performance improvements and reduced memory usage. Most users will not be affected as all standard ESPHome components have been updated. However, if you have external components, or lambdas that directly use ArduinoJson, you may need to update your code.

For detailed migration information, see the ArduinoJson migration guide.

[lvgl]: fix missing await keyword in meter tick_style width processing esphome#9538 by @theshut

Fix compilation error when using string lambdas with homeassistant services esphome#9543 by @bdraco

Fix format string warnings in Web Server OTA component esphome#9569 by @bdraco

Add helpful error message when ESP32+Arduino runs out of flash space esphome#9580 by @bdraco

Allow disabling OTA for web_server while keeping it enabled for captive_portal esphome#9583 by @bdraco

[esp32] Add missing include for helpers esphome#9579 by @jesserockz

Fix lwIP thread safety assertion failures on ESP32 esphome#9570 by @bdraco

Fix template event web_server crash esphome#9618 by @AzonInc

[api] Fix compilation error with char* lambdas in HomeAssistant services esphome#9638 by @bdraco

[wireguard] Fix boot loop when CONFIG_LWIP_TCPIP_CORE_LOCKING is enabled esphome#9637 by @bdraco

[scheduler] Fix cancellation of timers with empty string names esphome#9641 by @bdraco

[logger] fix on_message esphome#9642 by @ssieb

esp32_camera: deprecate i2c_pins; throw error if combined with i2c: block esphome#9615 by @RubenKelevra

[scheduler] Fix DelayAction cancellation in restart mode scripts esphome#9646 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Fix meter rotation esphome#9605 by @clydebarrow

[libretiny] Remove unsupported lock-free queue and event pool implementations esphome#9653 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Prevent keyerror on min/max value widgets with no default esphome#9660 by @jesserockz

Fix AsyncTCP version mismatch between platformio.ini and async_tcp component esphome#9676 by @bdraco

[speaker] Media player’s pipeline properly returns playing state near end of file esphome#9668 by @kahrendt

[voice_assistant] Use media player callbacks to track TTS response status esphome#9670 by @kahrendt

[gpio] Disable interrupt mode by default for LibreTiny platforms esphome#9687 by @bdraco

[gpio] Auto-disable interrupts for shared GPIO pins in binary sensors esphome#9701 by @bdraco

Fix format string error in ota_web_server.cpp esphome#9711 by @tmpeh

[sdl][mipi_spi] Respect clipping when drawing esphome#9722 by @JonasB2497

[esp32_touch] Fix setup mode in v1 driver esphome#9725 by @swoboda1337

[tuya] Update use of fan_schema esphome#9762 by @jesserockz

[config_validation] Add support for suggesting alternate component/platform esphome#9757 by @kbx81

[core] Process pending loop enables during setup blocking phase esphome#9787 by @bdraco

[fastled_clockless, fastled_spi] Add suggested alternate when using IDF esphome#9784 by @kbx81

[neopixelbus] Add suggested alternate when using IDF esphome#9783 by @kbx81

[bme680_bsec] Add suggested alternate when using IDF esphome#9785 by @kbx81

[remote_receiver] Fix idle validation esphome#9819 by @swoboda1337

[gt911] i2c fixes esphome#9822 by @clydebarrow

fix: non-optional x/y target calculation for ld2450 esphome#9849 by @Hofferic

[logger] Don’t allow logger.log actions without configuring the logger esphome#9821 by @jesserockz

actions without configuring the esphome#9821 by @jesserockz Add seed flag when running setup with uv present esphome#9932 by @cryptk

Fail with old lerp esphome#9914 by @HeMan

[lvgl] Bugfix for tileview esphome#9938 by @clydebarrow

[api] Fix OTA progress updates not being sent when main loop is blocked esphome#10049 by @bdraco

[font] Catch file load exception esphome#10058 by @clydebarrow

[i2s_audio] Use high-pass filter for dc offset correction esphome#10005 by @doobry

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add support for Xiaomi XMWSDJ04MMC esphome#8591 by @medusalix (new-integration)

[opt3001] New component esphome#6625 by @ccutrer (new-integration)

[esp32_hosted] Add support for remote wifi esphome#8833 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

[pi4ioe5v6408] Add new IO Expander esphome#8888 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Add support for LN882X Family (with LibreTiny) esphome#8954 by @lamauny (new-integration) (notable-change)

Replace custom OTA implementation in web_server_base esphome#9274 by @bdraco (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[ds2484] New component esphome#9147 by @mrk-its (new-integration)

[sx127x] Add sx127x component esphome#7490 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

Introduce base Camera class to support alternative camera implementations esphome#9285 by @DT-art1 (new-integration)

[sx126x] Add sx126x component esphome#8516 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

lps22: add a component esphome#7540 by @nagisa (new-integration)

Add support for GL-R01 I2C - Time of Flight sensor esphome#8329 by @pkejval (new-integration)

[binary_sensor] Add action to invalidate state and pass to HA esphome#8961 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

[esp32_hall] Remove esp32_hall esphome#9117 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[web_server] Upgrade ESPAsync libraries esphome#8867 by @kuba2k2 (breaking-change)

Bump ESP32 Arduino version to 3.1.3 esphome#8604 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

[mqtt] Don’t wait for connection unless configured to esphome#8933 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[API] Sub devices and areas esphome#8544 by @dala318 (breaking-change)

Reduce memory required for sensor entities esphome#9201 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Optimize TemplatableValue memory esphome#9202 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Optimize Application class memory layout and reduce loop_interval size esphome#9208 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[pins] Update internal_gpio_pin_number to work directly like internal_gpio_output_pin_number esphome#9270 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

to work directly like esphome#9270 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) [smt100] Rename dielectric_constant to permittivity esphome#9175 by @piechade (breaking-change)

to esphome#9175 by @piechade (breaking-change) Fix entity hash collisions by enforcing unique names across devices per platform esphome#9276 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[esp32] Remove IDF 4 support and clean up code esphome#9145 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

Replace custom OTA implementation in web_server_base esphome#9274 by @bdraco (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Reduce RAM usage by optimizing Color constant storage esphome#9339 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Optimize logger callback API by including message length parameter esphome#9368 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Conditionally compile API user services to save 4.3KB flash (follow-up to #9262) esphome#9451 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[json] Bump ArduinoJson library to 7.4.2 esphome#8857 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

Add support for LN882X Family (with LibreTiny) esphome#8954 by @lamauny (new-integration) (notable-change)

Jinja expressions in configs (Take #3) esphome#8955 by @jpeletier (notable-change)

[core/pins] improve pins types esphome#8848 by @ximex

[binary_sensor] Add action to invalidate state and pass to HA esphome#8961 by @clydebarrow (breaking-change)

ina219: powerdown the sensor on shutdown esphome#9053 by @youknow0

Build with C++17 esphome#8603 by @HeMan

Move some consts to const.py esphome#9084 by @kbx81

esphome#9084 by @kbx81 Reduce Component memory usage by 20 bytes per component esphome#9080 by @bdraco

[ruff] Apply various ruff suggestions esphome#8947 by @jesserockz

Bump LibreTiny recommended version to 1.9.1 esphome#9110 by @swoboda1337

[esp32_hall] Remove esp32_hall esphome#9117 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

Resolve esphome::optional vs std::optional ambiguity in code generation esphome#9119 by @bdraco

Add intent progress event to voice assistant enum esphome#9103 by @synesthesiam

Pin libretiny to 1.9.1 esphome#9118 by @swoboda1337

Bump ruff in pre-commit to 0.12.0 esphome#9121 by @bdraco

[heatpumpir] Bump HeatpumpIR to 1.0.35 esphome#9123 by @swoboda1337

[i2s_audio] Bump esphome/ESP32-audioI2S to 2.3.0 esphome#9124 by @swoboda1337

Reduce CPU overhead by allowing components to disable their loop() esphome#9089 by @bdraco

Add support for Xiaomi XMWSDJ04MMC esphome#8591 by @medusalix (new-integration)

[web_server] Upgrade ESPAsync libraries esphome#8867 by @kuba2k2 (breaking-change)

Bump ESP32 Arduino version to 3.1.3 esphome#8604 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

Remove empty generated protobuf methods esphome#9098 by @bdraco

Reduce code duplication in auto-generated API protocol code esphome#9097 by @bdraco

Use smaller atomic types for ESP32 BLE Tracker ring buffer indices esphome#9106 by @bdraco

Optimize API server performance by using cached loop time esphome#9104 by @bdraco

Optimize API component memory usage by reordering class members to reduce padding esphome#9111 by @bdraco

Optimize bluetooth_proxy memory usage on ESP32 esphome#9114 by @bdraco

Add enable_loop_soon_any_context() for thread and ISR-safe loop enabling esphome#9127 by @bdraco

Optimize OTA loop to avoid unnecessary stack allocations esphome#9129 by @bdraco

[i2c] Expose internal i2c bus port number esphome#9136 by @jesserockz

Disable Ethernet loop polling when connected and stable esphome#9102 by @bdraco

Clean up RAMAllocators in audio related code esphome#9140 by @jesserockz

Clean up RAMAllocators in http_request code esphome#9143 by @jesserockz

Clean up RAMAllocators in display related code esphome#9141 by @jesserockz

[i2c] Make get_port() public esphome#9146 by @jesserockz

public esphome#9146 by @jesserockz [esp32_camera] Allow sharing i2c bus esphome#9137 by @jesserockz

[nextion] Add command queuing to prevent command loss when spacing is active esphome#9139 by @edwardtfn

[nextion] Cached timing optimization esphome#9150 by @edwardtfn

[wifi, wifi_info] Tidy up/shorten more log messages esphome#9151 by @kbx81

[bh1750] Remove redundant platform name from logging esphome#9153 by @kbx81

Add option to enable support for USB Hubs esphome#9154 by @RoganDawes

[spi] Enable >6 devices with ESP-IDF esphome#9128 by @clydebarrow

Clean up RAMAllocators in light related code esphome#9142 by @jesserockz

[nextion] Extract common upload_end_ function to shared file esphome#9155 by @edwardtfn

function to shared file esphome#9155 by @edwardtfn Improve on C++17 esphome#9170 by @HeMan

[nextion] Revert to millis() on recv_ret_string_ esphome#9168 by @edwardtfn

on esphome#9168 by @edwardtfn [const] Move CONF_DEVICES to const.py esphome#9179 by @jesserockz

to esphome#9179 by @jesserockz Reduce Logger memory usage by optimizing variable sizes esphome#9161 by @bdraco

Fix slow noise handshake by reading multiple messages per loop esphome#9130 by @bdraco

Reduce RAM usage for scheduled tasks esphome#9180 by @bdraco

Pre-reserve looping components vector to reduce memory allocations esphome#9177 by @bdraco

[lvgl] Add start_value to bar; make values templatable and updateable esphome#9056 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Use styles instead of object properties for themes esphome#9116 by @clydebarrow

Feature fontmetrics esphome#8978 by @JonasB2497

Image should not update when setting URL esphome#8885 by @gpambrozio

[opt3001] New component esphome#6625 by @ccutrer (new-integration)

[mqtt] Don’t wait for connection unless configured to esphome#8933 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[modbus_controller] Fix modbus read_lambda precision for non-floats or large integers esphome#9159 by @jpeletier

[helpers] Add format_mac_address_pretty function, migrate components esphome#9193 by @kbx81

function, migrate components esphome#9193 by @kbx81 [ld2450] Use App.get_loop_component_start_time() , shorten log messages esphome#9192 by @kbx81

, shorten log messages esphome#9192 by @kbx81 [ld2420] Shorten log messages + other clean-up esphome#9200 by @kbx81

[ld2410] Use App.get_loop_component_start_time() , shorten log messages esphome#9194 by @kbx81

, shorten log messages esphome#9194 by @kbx81 [esp32_hall] Add dummy component esphome#9125 by @swoboda1337

fix(MQTT): Call disconnect callback on DNS error esphome#9016 by @Rapsssito

Rename kVARh/VARh to kvarh/varh esphome#9191 by @Drafteed

[API] Sub devices and areas esphome#8544 by @dala318 (breaking-change)

[binary_sensor] Add timeout filter esphome#9198 by @clydebarrow

[lvgl] Allow linear positioning of grid cells esphome#9196 by @clydebarrow

Reduce memory required for sensor entities esphome#9201 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Reduce logger CPU usage by disabling loop when buffer is empty esphome#9160 by @bdraco

Optimize API connection loop performance esphome#9184 by @bdraco

Optimize TemplatableValue memory esphome#9202 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Optimize API connection memory with tagged pointers esphome#9203 by @bdraco

Fix missing protobuf message dump for batched messages with very verbose logging esphome#9206 by @bdraco

Optimize Application class memory layout and reduce loop_interval size esphome#9208 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Use shared workflow for locking esphome#9211 by @jesserockz

[esp32] Improve and simplify IDF component support esphome#9163 by @swoboda1337

[ld2450] More optimizing, fix copypasta esphome#9210 by @kbx81

[ci] Lint lock.yml esphome#9214 by @jesserockz

[script] Add exec bit to run-in-env esphome#9212 by @jesserockz

[ld2410] More optimizations esphome#9209 by @kbx81

[ld2450] Move consts to cpp file, optimize memory use esphome#9215 by @kbx81

[tests] Remove extra newline esphome#9213 by @jesserockz

Optimize SafeModeComponent memory layout to reduce padding esphome#9228 by @bdraco

[esp32_hosted] Add support for remote wifi esphome#8833 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

use c++17 [[fallthrough]]; esphome#9149 by @ximex

esphome#9149 by @ximex [esp32] Update IDF components to use the registry esphome#9223 by @swoboda1337

[wifi] Reduce memory usage esphome#9232 by @bdraco

[ethernet] Reduce memory usage by 8 bytes esphome#9231 by @bdraco

[gpio] Reduce ESP32 memory usage by optimizing struct padding esphome#9230 by @bdraco

Reduce component_iterator memory usage esphome#9205 by @bdraco

Upgrade to use C++20 esphome#9135 by @HeMan

[mcp23xxx_base] fix pin interrupts esphome#9244 by @ssieb

[i2c] Disable i2c scan on certain idf versions esphome#9237 by @swoboda1337

Reduce libretiny logconfig messages esphome#9239 by @bdraco

Disable dynamic log level control for ESP32 ESP-IDF builds esphome#9233 by @bdraco

Silence protobuf compatibility warnings when importing aioesphomeapi esphome#9236 by @bdraco

[esp32] Allow 5.4.2 esphome#9243 by @swoboda1337

Remove backports of std esphome#9246 by @HeMan

esphome#9246 by @HeMan Fix buffer corruption in API message encoding with very verbose logging esphome#9249 by @bdraco

Extract lock-free queue and event pool to core helpers esphome#9238 by @bdraco

Replace ping retry timer with batch queue fallback esphome#9207 by @bdraco

[thermostat] Memory optimizations esphome#9259 by @kbx81

[adc] Memory optimizations esphome#9247 by @kbx81

[light] Memory optimizations esphome#9260 by @kbx81

Reduce web_server code duplication by extracting detail parameter parsing esphome#9257 by @bdraco

Remove redundant get_setup_priority() overrides returning default value esphome#9253 by @bdraco

Fix MQTT blocking main loop for multiple seconds at a time esphome#8325 by @dwmw2

Remove single-use send_*_info wrappers in API connection esphome#9255 by @bdraco

Reduce API memory footprint through bitfield consolidation and type sizing esphome#9252 by @bdraco

Reduce flash usage by making add_message_object non-template esphome#9258 by @bdraco

Remove unused return value from read_message and fix ifdef placement in generated API code esphome#9256 by @bdraco

Reduce web_server RAM usage by 96 bytes with conditional sorting compilation esphome#9227 by @bdraco

Add interrupt support to GPIO binary sensors esphome#9115 by @bdraco

[pi4ioe5v6408] Add new IO Expander esphome#8888 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

Reduce loop enable/disable log spam by using very verbose level esphome#9267 by @bdraco

Fix thread-safe cleanup of event source connections in ESP-IDF web server esphome#9268 by @bdraco

Reduce API component memory usage with conditional compilation esphome#9262 by @bdraco

Optimize scheduler string storage to eliminate heap allocations esphome#9251 by @bdraco

Optimize web_server UrlMatch to avoid heap allocations esphome#9263 by @bdraco

Add support for LN882X Family (with LibreTiny) esphome#8954 by @lamauny (new-integration) (notable-change)

Support DM9051 SPI ethernet device esphome#6861 by @bmork

[light] Fix transitions with lerp esphome#9269 by @kbx81

esphome#9269 by @kbx81 [remote_base] Fix dumper base class and enable schema extension esphome#9218 by @gabest11

[ld2420] Move consts to cpp file, optimize memory use esphome#9216 by @kbx81

Update libsodium to 1.0.20 esphome#9240 by @bdraco

Fixes for async MQTT esphome#9273 by @dwmw2

Fix flaky test_api_conditional_memory by waiting for all required states esphome#9271 by @bdraco

[pins] Update internal_gpio_pin_number to work directly like internal_gpio_output_pin_number esphome#9270 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

to work directly like esphome#9270 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) [http_request.update] Fix size_t printing esphome#9144 by @jesserockz

printing esphome#9144 by @jesserockz [smt100] Rename dielectric_constant to permittivity esphome#9175 by @piechade (breaking-change)

to esphome#9175 by @piechade (breaking-change) [ethernet] P4 changes and 5.3.0 deprecated warnings esphome#8457 by @swoboda1337

Fix - Pass thread TLVs down to openthread if they are defined esphome#9182 by @mrene

Fix entity hash collisions by enforcing unique names across devices per platform esphome#9276 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[host] Disable platformio ldf esphome#9277 by @jesserockz

Jinja expressions in configs (Take #3) esphome#8955 by @jpeletier (notable-change)

Use interrupt based approach for esp32_touch esphome#9059 by @bdraco

Add OTA support to ESP-IDF webserver esphome#9264 by @bdraco

[modbus] Modbus server role: write holding registers esphome#9156 by @jpeletier

[esp32] Remove IDF 4 support and clean up code esphome#9145 by @swoboda1337 (breaking-change)

Fix regression: BK7231N devices not returning entities via API esphome#9283 by @bdraco

[esp32_rmt_led_strip] Reduce memory usage by 32x with IDF 5.3 esphome#8388 by @swoboda1337

[api] Dump bytes fields as hex instead of unreadable string esphome#9288 by @jesserockz

Reduce Component memory usage by 40% (8 bytes per component) esphome#9278 by @bdraco

Replace custom OTA implementation in web_server_base esphome#9274 by @bdraco (new-integration) (breaking-change)

pulse_meter total esphome#9282 by @prchal

Mmc5603 fix for devices that don’t retrieve chip_id esphome#8959 by @jsb2092

made qr_code elements optional esphome#8896 by @JonasB2497

[nextion] memory optimization esphome#9164 by @edwardtfn

Use encode_bytes() for protobuf bytes fields esphome#9289 by @bdraco

[core] Deleting CMakeCache.txt for fast recompilation with ESP-IDF esphome#8750 by @zkoalexey

[heatpumpir] Add Support for PHS32 HeatPump esphome#7378 by @mrtntome

OpenThread - add Device Type esphome#9272 by @rwrozelle

Don’t compile state_to_string() unless debugging. esphome#7473 by @colmbuckley

unless debugging. esphome#7473 by @colmbuckley [time] Add USE_TIME_TIMEZONE define esphome#9290 by @jesserockz

define esphome#9290 by @jesserockz [time] fix clang-tidy esphome#9292 by @tomaszduda23

[esp32_touch] Fix threshold esphome#9291 by @clydebarrow

[ds2484] New component esphome#9147 by @mrk-its (new-integration)

Fix missing ifdef guards in API protobuf generator esphome#9296 by @bdraco

Save flash and RAM by conditionally compiling unused API password code esphome#9297 by @bdraco

[Packet transport] Ping timeout sensor esphome#8694 by @dala318

Allow disabling API batch delay for real-time state updates esphome#9298 by @bdraco

Packages: optional base path for remote git packages esphome#9279 by @dudanov

[sx127x] Add sx127x component esphome#7490 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

[microphone] simplify mute handling to avoid unnecessary copies esphome#9303 by @kahrendt

Add device_id to entity state messages for sub-device support esphome#9304 by @bdraco

Fix web_server URL parsing lifetime issue esphome#9309 by @bdraco

Reduce web_server loop overhead on ESP32 by avoiding unnecessary semaphore operations esphome#9308 by @bdraco

Fix compiler warning in tsl2591 component esphome#9310 by @mikelawrence

Fix web_server busy loop with ungracefully disconnected clients esphome#9312 by @bdraco

Add const char overload for Component::defer() esphome#9324 by @bdraco

[rtttl] trim extraneous whitespace in “ac_dimmer” in “PWM_BAD” list esphome#9318 by @ximex

Mark ESPTime comparison operators as const esphome#9335 by @freundTech

[ld2450] Reduce CPU usage, eliminate redundant sensor updates esphome#9334 by @bdraco

[nextion] Memory optimization esphome#9338 by @edwardtfn

Reduce RAM usage by optimizing Color constant storage esphome#9339 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Eliminate API component guard variable to save 8 bytes RAM esphome#9341 by @bdraco

Eliminate web_server_idf guard variable to save 8 bytes RAM esphome#9344 by @bdraco

[scd4x] Optimize logging + minor code clean-up esphome#9347 by @kbx81

[ld2410] Reduce RAM usage, general clean-up esphome#9346 by @kbx81

[sx127x] Improve error handling esphome#9351 by @swoboda1337

Fix defer() thread safety issues on multi-core platforms esphome#9317 by @bdraco

[update, http_request_update] Implement update available trigger esphome#9174 by @jhbruhn

Split LockFreeQueue into base and notifying variants to reduce memory usage esphome#9330 by @bdraco

Fix bluetooth proxy busy loop when disconnecting pending BLE connections esphome#9332 by @bdraco

Use std::span to eliminate heap allocation for single-packet API transmissions esphome#9313 by @bdraco

[sx127x] Fix shaping print in dump_config and preallocate packet esphome#9357 by @swoboda1337

Introduce base Camera class to support alternative camera implementations esphome#9285 by @DT-art1 (new-integration)

[scd4x] Memory optimization esphome#9358 by @kbx81

[nextion] Replace boolean flags with bitfields to optimize memory usage esphome#9359 by @edwardtfn

[inkplate6] Require 240mhz cpu frequency esphome#9356 by @jesserockz

[sx126x] Add sx126x component esphome#8516 by @swoboda1337 (new-integration)

[nextion] Optimize settings memory usage with compile-time defines esphome#9350 by @edwardtfn

[ld2450] Clean-up for consistency, reduce CPU usage when idle esphome#9363 by @kbx81

[nextion] Review touch_sleep_timeout esphome#9345 by @edwardtfn

esphome#9345 by @edwardtfn [core] Move platform helper implementations into their own file esphome#9361 by @jesserockz

[nextion] Add optional device info storage configuration esphome#9366 by @edwardtfn

Optimize Bluetooth proxy batching and increase scan buffer capacity esphome#9328 by @bdraco

Fix scheduler race conditions and add comprehensive test suite esphome#9348 by @bdraco

Reduce LightCall memory usage by 50 bytes per call esphome#9333 by @bdraco

Optimize entity icon memory usage with USE_ENTITY_ICON flag esphome#9337 by @bdraco

Reduce core RAM usage by 40 bytes with static initialization optimizations esphome#9340 by @bdraco

Fix flaky test_api_conditional_memory by disabling API batch delay esphome#9360 by @bdraco

Fix format specifier warnings in QuantileFilter logging esphome#9364 by @bdraco

Optimize logger performance by eliminating redundant strlen calls esphome#9369 by @bdraco

Replace deprecated sprintf with snprintf in API protobuf code generation esphome#9365 by @bdraco

Refactor duplicate socket read error handling in API frame helper esphome#9370 by @bdraco

Refactor entity lookup methods with macros in preparation for device_id support esphome#9371 by @bdraco

Refactor API entity update dispatch to reduce code duplication esphome#9372 by @bdraco

Don’t compile unnecessary platform files (e.g. ESP8266 files on ESP32) esphome#9354 by @bdraco

Refactor voice assistant API methods to reduce code duplication esphome#9374 by @bdraco

Eliminate bluetooth_proxy guard variable to save 8 bytes RAM esphome#9343 by @bdraco

[nextion] Optimize component memory usage with bitfield state management esphome#9373 by @edwardtfn

Fix brightness setting not working on SSD1305 128x32 OLEDs esphome#9376 by @DooMMasteR

Optimize logger callback API by including message length parameter esphome#9368 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Run integration tests only on Python 3.13 to reduce CI resource usage esphome#9377 by @bdraco

Fix flaky test_api_conditional_memory and improve integration test patterns esphome#9379 by @bdraco

[helpers] Improve format_hex_pretty esphome#9380 by @jesserockz

esphome#9380 by @jesserockz hydreon_rgxx: remove precipitation_intensity from RG9 esphome#9367 by @functionpointer

[image] Add byte order option and unit tests esphome#9326 by @clydebarrow

Fix integration test race condition by isolating PlatformIO directories esphome#9383 by @bdraco

Fix format string error in waveshare_epaper.cpp esphome#9322 by @tmpeh

Fix race condition in scheduler string lifetime integration test esphome#9382 by @bdraco

lps22: add a component esphome#7540 by @nagisa (new-integration)

[nfc] Update code to use format_hex_pretty esphome#9384 by @jesserockz

esphome#9384 by @jesserockz [helpers] Fix format_hex_pretty resize without separator esphome#9389 by @jesserockz

resize without separator esphome#9389 by @jesserockz Add support for GL-R01 I2C - Time of Flight sensor esphome#8329 by @pkejval (new-integration)

[esp32] Improve flexibility of only_on_variant esphome#9390 by @jesserockz

esphome#9390 by @jesserockz ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ANY_LOW is for s2/s3/c6/h2; ESP_EXT1_WAKEUP_ALL_LOW otherwise esphome#9387 by @candrews

[apds9960] Add 0x9E ID esphome#9392 by @Merikei

Fix another race in the string lifetime scheduler test esphome#9399 by @bdraco

[esp32_touch] Fix touch v1 esphome#9414 by @swoboda1337

Set lib_compat_mode to strict esphome#9408 by @swoboda1337

debug: bufferoverflow mitigation in DebugComponent::on_shutdown() esphome#9422 by @RubenKelevra

Exclude internal entities from name uniqueness validation esphome#9410 by @bdraco

Handle ESP32 chunked MQTT messages missing topic on non-first chunks, causing panic esphome#5786 by @aaliddell

Replace remaining instances of USE_ESP32_CAMERA with USE_CAMERA esphome#9401 by @DT-art1

Sync api.proto from aioesphomeapi esphome#9393 by @bdraco

Fix scheduler crash when cancelling items with NULL names esphome#9444 by @bdraco

[wizard] use lowercase to match esphome#9448 by @ssieb

Optimize API flash usage by storing message size at compile time esphome#9447 by @bdraco

Optimize API proto size calculations by removing redundant force parameter esphome#9449 by @bdraco

[ld2410] Remove redundant delay() calls, minor optimizations esphome#9453 by @kbx81

calls, minor optimizations esphome#9453 by @kbx81 [ld2420] Memory optimization, code clean-up esphome#9426 by @kbx81

Reduce API flash usage by eliminating unnecessary template instantiations esphome#9452 by @bdraco

Conditionally compile API user services to save 4.3KB flash (follow-up to #9262) esphome#9451 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

[packet_transport] Don’t run update if ping_pong not enabled. esphome#9434 by @clydebarrow

[sx127x, sx126x] Fix preamble_size default and validation esphome#9454 by @swoboda1337

Apply existing protobuf buffer optimization to nested message encoding (~2.3x speed up) esphome#9458 by @bdraco

Only generate protobuf encode/decode methods for the message direction they’re used esphome#9461 by @bdraco

[usb_uart] Be flexible about descriptor layout for CDC-ACM devices esphome#9425 by @clydebarrow

[libretiny] Set lib_compat_mode to soft for libretiny esphome#9439 by @swoboda1337

(Maybe?) fix I2S speaker internal DAC mode esphome#9435 by @pzich

[lvgl] Post-process size arguments in meter config esphome#9466 by @pzich

Automatically disable interrupts for ESP8266 GPIO16 binary sensors esphome#9467 by @bdraco

[substitutions] Fix #7189 esphome#9469 by @jpeletier

Fix pre-commit CI failures by skipping local hooks that require virtual environment esphome#9476 by @bdraco

[esp_ldo] Component schema; default priority esphome#9479 by @clydebarrow

Follow logging best practices by removing redundant component prefix esphome#9481 by @bdraco

Fix dormant bug in RAMAllocator::reallocate() manual_size calculation esphome#9482 by @bdraco

Suppress spurious volatile and Python syntax warnings during builds esphome#9488 by @bdraco

[online_image] Support byte_order esphome#9502 by @clydebarrow

esphome#9502 by @clydebarrow [json] Bump ArduinoJson library to 7.4.2 esphome#8857 by @kahrendt (breaking-change)

[fan] Do not save state for fan if configured as NO_RESTORE esphome#9472 by @skyegecko

Fix LibreTiny compilation error by updating ESPAsyncWebServer and dependencies esphome#9492 by @bdraco

[captive_portal] Add test case for libretiny esphome#9457 by @clydebarrow

[opentherm.output] Fix lerp esphome#9506 by @kbx81

esphome#9506 by @kbx81 [servo] Fix lerp esphome#9507 by @kbx81

esphome#9507 by @kbx81 Add missing clang-tidy NOLINT comments for ArduinoJson v7 in IDF webserver esphome#9508 by @bdraco

[core] Don’t issue -Wno-volatile for host platform esphome#9511 by @clydebarrow

[component] Fix is_ready flag when loop disabled esphome#9501 by @jesserockz

flag when loop disabled esphome#9501 by @jesserockz [ms8607] Fix humidity calc esphome#9499 by @LorbusChris

Fix timing overflow when components disable themselves during loop esphome#9529 by @bdraco

[as3935_spi] remove unnecessary includes esphome#9528 by @ssieb