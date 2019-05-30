CC1101 Low-Power Sub-1 GHz RF Transceiver
The CC1101 component provides a driver for the Texas Instruments CC1101 Sub-1 GHz RF Transceiver (datasheet). The CC1101 is a low-cost, low-power radio chip commonly used for wireless communication in the 300-928 MHz frequency bands, including the popular 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz ISM bands.
The CC1101 supports multiple modulation schemes (ASK/OOK, 2-FSK, 4-FSK, GFSK, MSK), configurable data rates from 600 to 500,000 baud, and adjustable output power from -30 dBm to +11 dBm. It connects to ESPHome via the SPI Bus.
The component supports two operating modes:
- Async Mode (default): Integrates with the Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver components for encoding and decoding RF protocols.
- Packet Mode: Built-in packet handling with sync word detection, CRC, and the
on_packettrigger. Best for FSK/GFSK modulation when communicating with other packet-based radios.
Component ConfigurationSection titled “Component Configuration”
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
Hardware SettingsSection titled “Hardware Settings”
- cs_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI Chip Select (CSN) pin connected to the module.
- gdo0_pin (Optional, Pin):
The GDO0 pin. Required when
packet_modeis enabled, also used for single pin mode switching.
General SettingsSection titled “General Settings”
- frequency (Optional, frequency): The operating frequency.
Range:
300MHzto
928MHz. Defaults to
433.92MHz.
- output_power (Optional, float): The transmission power in dBm.
Range:
-30to
11. Defaults to
10.
- modulation_type (Optional, enum): The modulation format.
Options:
ASK/OOK(default),
2-FSK,
4-FSK,
GFSK,
MSK.
- symbol_rate (Optional, int): The symbol rate in Baud.
Range:
600to
500000. Defaults to
5000.
- rx_attenuation (Optional, enum): Internal RX attenuation.
Options:
0dB,
6dB,
12dB,
18dB. Defaults to
0dB.
- dc_blocking_filter (Optional, boolean): Enable the digital DC blocking filter. Defaults to
true.
- manchester (Optional, boolean): Enable Manchester encoding. Defaults to
false.
Tuner SettingsSection titled “Tuner Settings”
- filter_bandwidth (Optional, frequency): The receive filter bandwidth.
Range:
58kHzto
812kHz. Defaults to
203kHz.
- fsk_deviation (Optional, frequency): Frequency deviation for FSK/GFSK modulation.
Range:
1.5kHzto
381kHz.
- msk_deviation (Optional, int): Deviation index for MSK modulation. Range:
1to
8.
- channel (Optional, int): Channel number (added to base frequency). Defaults to
0.
- channel_spacing (Optional, frequency): Spacing between channels.
Range:
25kHzto
405kHz. Defaults to
200kHz.
- if_frequency (Optional, frequency): Intermediate Frequency.
Range:
25kHzto
788kHz. Defaults to
153kHz.
Packet Mode SettingsSection titled “Packet Mode Settings”
These settings enable the CC1101’s built-in packet handling with FIFO buffering, sync word detection, and optional CRC checking.
- packet_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable FIFO packet mode. When enabled,
gdo0_pinis required. Defaults to
false.
- packet_length (Optional, int): Packet length in bytes. Set to
0for variable length packets (length byte prepended to data). Range:
0to
64. Defaults to
0.
- crc_enable (Optional, boolean): Enable CRC-16 calculation and checking. The CC1101 uses
CRC-16-IBM (polynomial 0x8005). Defaults to
false.
- whitening (Optional, boolean): Enable data whitening to improve DC balance. Defaults to
false.
- sync_mode (Optional, enum): Sync word detection mode.
Options:
None,
15/16,
16/16,
30/32. Defaults to
16/16.
- sync0 (Optional, hex): Lower sync word byte. Defaults to
0x91.
- sync1 (Optional, hex): Upper sync word byte. Defaults to
0xD3.
- num_preamble (Optional, int): Number of preamble bytes to transmit.
Range:
0to
7(maps to 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 16, 24 bytes). Defaults to
2(4 bytes).
AGC (Automatic Gain Control) SettingsSection titled “AGC (Automatic Gain Control) Settings”
Advanced users can fine-tune the AGC dynamics. The AGC automatically adjusts receiver gain to handle signals of varying strength. These settings control how aggressively and quickly the gain adapts. See the CC1101 Datasheet for detailed information.
- magn_target (Optional, dB): Target signal amplitude for the AGC loop. Higher values increase
sensitivity but may cause clipping on strong signals.
Range:
24dBto
42dBin increments of 3 (e.g.,
33dB). Defaults to
42dB.
- max_lna_gain (Optional, dB): Limits the maximum LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) gain. Use to prevent
saturation in high-signal environments. Defaults to
Default. Options:
Default,
2.6dB,
6.1dB,
7.4dB,
9.2dB,
11.5dB,
14.6dB,
17.1dB.
- max_dvga_gain (Optional, enum): Limits the maximum DVGA (Digital Variable Gain Amplifier) gain.
Options:
Default,
-1,
-2,
-3. Defaults to
-3.
- lna_priority (Optional, boolean): If true, reduce LNA gain before DVGA gain when decreasing
overall gain. Useful for optimizing noise figure. Defaults to
false.
- carrier_sense_above_threshold (Optional, boolean): Only accept packets when carrier sense
indicates a signal is present. Defaults to
false.
- carrier_sense_abs_thr (Optional, int): Absolute RSSI threshold for carrier sense. The radio
considers a carrier present when RSSI exceeds this level. Range:
-8to
7.
- carrier_sense_rel_thr (Optional, enum): Relative RSSI threshold for carrier sense, compared
to the current noise floor. Options:
Default,
+6dB,
+10dB,
+14dB.
- filter_length_fsk_msk (Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in FSK/MSK modes.
Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options:
8,
16,
32,
64.
- filter_length_ask_ook (Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in ASK/OOK modes.
Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options:
4dB,
8dB,
12dB,
16dB.
- freeze (Optional, enum): Controls when AGC gain is frozen (held constant).
Options:
Default,
On Sync,
Analog Only,
Analog And Digital.
- wait_time (Optional, enum): Time to wait after a gain change before allowing another adjustment.
Options:
8,
16,
24,
32. Defaults to
32.
- hyst_level (Optional, enum): Hysteresis level to prevent gain oscillation on borderline signals.
Options:
None,
Low,
Medium,
High.
TriggersSection titled “Triggers”
Section titled “on_packet Trigger”
on_packet Trigger
In packet mode, this trigger fires when a packet has been received. A variable
x of type
std::vector<uint8_t> containing the packet data is passed to the automation. The following
variables are also available:
freq_offset: Frequency offset estimate in Hz.
rssi: Signal strength in dBm.
lqi: Link quality indicator (0-127, lower is better).
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “cc1101.begin_tx Action”
cc1101.begin_tx Action
This action puts the radio into TX mode and switches
gdo0_pin to output mode.
Section titled “cc1101.begin_rx Action”
cc1101.begin_rx Action
This action puts the radio into RX mode and switches
gdo0_pin to input mode.
Section titled “cc1101.set_idle Action”
cc1101.set_idle Action
This action puts the radio into an idle state.
Section titled “cc1101.reset Action”
cc1101.reset Action
This action resets the CC1101 chip and re-applies configuration.
Section titled “cc1101.send_packet Action”
cc1101.send_packet Action
This action transmits a packet. Only available when
packet_mode is enabled.
- data (Required, list, templatable): The packet to send, length should match the configured
packet_length.
Section titled “cc1101.set_frequency Action”
cc1101.set_frequency Action
This action changes the operating frequency at runtime.
- value (Required, frequency):
The frequency to set. Range:
300MHzto
928MHz.
Section titled “cc1101.set_output_power Action”
cc1101.set_output_power Action
This action changes the transmission power at runtime.
- value (Required, float): The output power in dBm. Range:
-30to
11.
Section titled “cc1101.set_modulation_type Action”
cc1101.set_modulation_type Action
This action changes the modulation type at runtime.
- value (Required, enum): The modulation type.
Options:
ASK/OOK,
2-FSK,
4-FSK,
GFSK,
MSK.
Section titled “cc1101.set_symbol_rate Action”
cc1101.set_symbol_rate Action
This action changes the symbol rate at runtime.
- value (Required, float): The symbol rate in baud. Range:
600to
500000.
Section titled “cc1101.set_rx_attenuation Action”
cc1101.set_rx_attenuation Action
This action changes the internal RX attenuation at runtime.
- value (Required, enum): The attenuation level.
Options:
0dB,
6dB,
12dB,
18dB.
Section titled “cc1101.set_dc_blocking_filter Action”
cc1101.set_dc_blocking_filter Action
This action enables or disables the DC blocking filter at runtime.
- value (Required, boolean):
trueto enable,
falseto disable.
Section titled “cc1101.set_manchester Action”
cc1101.set_manchester Action
This action enables or disables Manchester encoding at runtime.
- value (Required, boolean):
trueto enable,
falseto disable.
Section titled “cc1101.set_filter_bandwidth Action”
cc1101.set_filter_bandwidth Action
This action changes the receive filter bandwidth at runtime.
- value (Required, frequency):
The filter bandwidth. Range:
58kHzto
812kHz.
Section titled “cc1101.set_fsk_deviation Action”
cc1101.set_fsk_deviation Action
This action changes the FSK/GFSK frequency deviation at runtime.
- value (Required, frequency):
The frequency deviation. Range:
1.5kHzto
381kHz.
Section titled “cc1101.set_msk_deviation Action”
cc1101.set_msk_deviation Action
This action changes the MSK deviation index at runtime.
- value (Required, int): The deviation index. Range:
1to
8.
Section titled “cc1101.set_channel Action”
cc1101.set_channel Action
This action changes the channel number at runtime.
- value (Required, int): The channel number. Range:
0to
255.
Section titled “cc1101.set_channel_spacing Action”
cc1101.set_channel_spacing Action
This action changes the channel spacing at runtime.
- value (Required, frequency):
The spacing between channels. Range:
25kHzto
405kHz.
Section titled “cc1101.set_if_frequency Action”
cc1101.set_if_frequency Action
This action changes the intermediate frequency at runtime.
- value (Required, frequency):
The intermediate frequency. Range:
25kHzto
788kHz.
Integration with Remote Receiver/TransmitterSection titled “Integration with Remote Receiver/Transmitter”
For ASK/OOK modulation, the CC1101 integrates with Remote Receiver/Transmitter for protocol encoding and decoding. The component automatically configures the GDO pins to support both dual and single pin wiring schemes.
1. Dual Pin Wiring (Recommended)Section titled “1. Dual Pin Wiring (Recommended)”
This is the simplest and recommended wiring scheme. It uses separate pins for transmitting and receiving data.
- GDO0 (Module Pin 3): Connect to the MCU pin used by
remote_transmitter.
- GDO2 (Module Pin 8): Connect to the MCU pin used by
remote_receiver.
2. Single Pin WiringSection titled “2. Single Pin Wiring”
This wiring scheme uses a single MCU pin for both transmitting and receiving data, connected to GDO0.
This requires careful configuration of the
remote_transmitter and
remote_receiver to avoid conflicts.
- GDO0 (Module Pin 3): Connect to a single MCU GPIO pin.
- GDO2 (Module Pin 8): Leave disconnected.
Single Pin with Open-DrainSection titled “Single Pin with Open-Drain”
ESP32 must use this method when using single-pin wiring. The shared pin should be set to open-drain with a
pullup. The
eot_level option (from
remote_transmitter) controls the pin state after transmission
completes - setting it to
false keeps the pin low until explicitly released. In addition to setting the
CC1101 mode in
on_transmit/
on_complete, the pin should be driven low before
begin_tx and released
before
begin_rx.
Single Pin with Automatic Mode SwitchingSection titled “Single Pin with Automatic Mode Switching”
When
gdo0_pin is configured,
begin_tx and
begin_rx automatically switch the pin between output
and input modes, simplifying the configuration.
TroubleshootingSection titled “Troubleshooting”
”FF0F was found” ErrorSection titled “”FF0F was found” Error”
If you see a log entry stating
FF0F,
0000, or
FFFF during setup, this indicates an SPI
communication failure. Check your wiring (MISO/MOSI/CS).
No Signal During TransmitSection titled “No Signal During Transmit”
- Check Pinout: For all modes, the data line must be connected to GDO0 (Module Pin 3), as the CC1101 chip only supports transmission input via the GDO0 pin.
- Check Pin Mode: Ensure
gdo0_pinis configured for automatic pin mode switching.