CC1101 Low-Power Sub-1 GHz RF Transceiver

The CC1101 component provides a driver for the Texas Instruments CC1101 Sub-1 GHz RF Transceiver (datasheet). The CC1101 is a low-cost, low-power radio chip commonly used for wireless communication in the 300-928 MHz frequency bands, including the popular 315 MHz, 433 MHz, 868 MHz, and 915 MHz ISM bands.

The CC1101 supports multiple modulation schemes (ASK/OOK, 2-FSK, 4-FSK, GFSK, MSK), configurable data rates from 600 to 500,000 baud, and adjustable output power from -30 dBm to +11 dBm. It connects to ESPHome via the SPI Bus.

The component supports two operating modes:

Async Mode (default): Integrates with the Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver components for encoding and decoding RF protocols.

(default): Integrates with the Remote Transmitter and Remote Receiver components for encoding and decoding RF protocols. Packet Mode: Built-in packet handling with sync word detection, CRC, and the on_packet trigger. Best for FSK/GFSK modulation when communicating with other packet-based radios.

# Minimal Example cc1101 : cs_pin : GPIOXX frequency : 433.92MHz

cs_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPI Chip Select (CSN) pin connected to the module.

( , Pin): The SPI Chip Select (CSN) pin connected to the module. gdo0_pin (Optional, Pin): The GDO0 pin. Required when packet_mode is enabled, also used for single pin mode switching.

frequency (Optional, frequency): The operating frequency. Range: 300MHz to 928MHz . Defaults to 433.92MHz .

(Optional, frequency): The operating frequency. Range: to . Defaults to . output_power (Optional, float): The transmission power in dBm. Range: -30 to 11 . Defaults to 10 .

(Optional, float): The transmission power in dBm. Range: to . Defaults to . modulation_type (Optional, enum): The modulation format. Options: ASK/OOK (default), 2-FSK , 4-FSK , GFSK , MSK .

(Optional, enum): The modulation format. Options: (default), , , , . symbol_rate (Optional, int): The symbol rate in Baud. Range: 600 to 500000 . Defaults to 5000 .

(Optional, int): The symbol rate in Baud. Range: to . Defaults to . rx_attenuation (Optional, enum): Internal RX attenuation. Options: 0dB , 6dB , 12dB , 18dB . Defaults to 0dB .

(Optional, enum): Internal RX attenuation. Options: , , , . Defaults to . dc_blocking_filter (Optional, boolean): Enable the digital DC blocking filter. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Enable the digital DC blocking filter. Defaults to . manchester (Optional, boolean): Enable Manchester encoding. Defaults to false .

filter_bandwidth (Optional, frequency): The receive filter bandwidth. Range: 58kHz to 812kHz . Defaults to 203kHz .

(Optional, frequency): The receive filter bandwidth. Range: to . Defaults to . fsk_deviation (Optional, frequency): Frequency deviation for FSK/GFSK modulation. Range: 1.5kHz to 381kHz .

(Optional, frequency): Frequency deviation for FSK/GFSK modulation. Range: to . msk_deviation (Optional, int): Deviation index for MSK modulation. Range: 1 to 8 .

(Optional, int): Deviation index for MSK modulation. Range: to . channel (Optional, int): Channel number (added to base frequency). Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): Channel number (added to base frequency). Defaults to . channel_spacing (Optional, frequency): Spacing between channels. Range: 25kHz to 405kHz . Defaults to 200kHz .

(Optional, frequency): Spacing between channels. Range: to . Defaults to . if_frequency (Optional, frequency): Intermediate Frequency. Range: 25kHz to 788kHz . Defaults to 153kHz .

Packet Mode Settings Section titled “Packet Mode Settings”

These settings enable the CC1101’s built-in packet handling with FIFO buffering, sync word detection, and optional CRC checking.

packet_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable FIFO packet mode. When enabled, gdo0_pin is required. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Enable FIFO packet mode. When enabled, is required. Defaults to . packet_length (Optional, int): Packet length in bytes. Set to 0 for variable length packets (length byte prepended to data). Range: 0 to 64 . Defaults to 0 .

(Optional, int): Packet length in bytes. Set to for variable length packets (length byte prepended to data). Range: to . Defaults to . crc_enable (Optional, boolean): Enable CRC-16 calculation and checking. The CC1101 uses CRC-16-IBM (polynomial 0x8005). Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Enable CRC-16 calculation and checking. The CC1101 uses CRC-16-IBM (polynomial 0x8005). Defaults to . whitening (Optional, boolean): Enable data whitening to improve DC balance. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Enable data whitening to improve DC balance. Defaults to . sync_mode (Optional, enum): Sync word detection mode. Options: None , 15/16 , 16/16 , 30/32 . Defaults to 16/16 .

(Optional, enum): Sync word detection mode. Options: , , , . Defaults to . sync0 (Optional, hex): Lower sync word byte. Defaults to 0x91 .

(Optional, hex): Lower sync word byte. Defaults to . sync1 (Optional, hex): Upper sync word byte. Defaults to 0xD3 .

(Optional, hex): Upper sync word byte. Defaults to . num_preamble (Optional, int): Number of preamble bytes to transmit. Range: 0 to 7 (maps to 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 16, 24 bytes). Defaults to 2 (4 bytes).

Advanced users can fine-tune the AGC dynamics. The AGC automatically adjusts receiver gain to handle signals of varying strength. These settings control how aggressively and quickly the gain adapts. See the CC1101 Datasheet for detailed information.

magn_target (Optional, dB): Target signal amplitude for the AGC loop. Higher values increase sensitivity but may cause clipping on strong signals. Range: 24dB to 42dB in increments of 3 (e.g., 33dB ). Defaults to 42dB .

(Optional, dB): Target signal amplitude for the AGC loop. Higher values increase sensitivity but may cause clipping on strong signals. Range: to in increments of 3 (e.g., ). Defaults to . max_lna_gain (Optional, dB): Limits the maximum LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) gain. Use to prevent saturation in high-signal environments. Defaults to Default . Options: Default , 2.6dB , 6.1dB , 7.4dB , 9.2dB , 11.5dB , 14.6dB , 17.1dB .

(Optional, dB): Limits the maximum LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) gain. Use to prevent saturation in high-signal environments. Defaults to . Options: , , , , , , , . max_dvga_gain (Optional, enum): Limits the maximum DVGA (Digital Variable Gain Amplifier) gain. Options: Default , -1 , -2 , -3 . Defaults to -3 .

(Optional, enum): Limits the maximum DVGA (Digital Variable Gain Amplifier) gain. Options: , , , . Defaults to . lna_priority (Optional, boolean): If true, reduce LNA gain before DVGA gain when decreasing overall gain. Useful for optimizing noise figure. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): If true, reduce LNA gain before DVGA gain when decreasing overall gain. Useful for optimizing noise figure. Defaults to . carrier_sense_above_threshold (Optional, boolean): Only accept packets when carrier sense indicates a signal is present. Defaults to false .

(Optional, boolean): Only accept packets when carrier sense indicates a signal is present. Defaults to . carrier_sense_abs_thr (Optional, int): Absolute RSSI threshold for carrier sense. The radio considers a carrier present when RSSI exceeds this level. Range: -8 to 7 .

(Optional, int): Absolute RSSI threshold for carrier sense. The radio considers a carrier present when RSSI exceeds this level. Range: to . carrier_sense_rel_thr (Optional, enum): Relative RSSI threshold for carrier sense, compared to the current noise floor. Options: Default , +6dB , +10dB , +14dB .

(Optional, enum): Relative RSSI threshold for carrier sense, compared to the current noise floor. Options: , , , . filter_length_fsk_msk (Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in FSK/MSK modes. Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options: 8 , 16 , 32 , 64 .

(Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in FSK/MSK modes. Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options: , , , . filter_length_ask_ook (Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in ASK/OOK modes. Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options: 4dB , 8dB , 12dB , 16dB .

(Optional, enum): Averaging length for AGC in ASK/OOK modes. Longer values provide more stable gain but slower response. Options: , , , . freeze (Optional, enum): Controls when AGC gain is frozen (held constant). Options: Default , On Sync , Analog Only , Analog And Digital .

(Optional, enum): Controls when AGC gain is frozen (held constant). Options: , , , . wait_time (Optional, enum): Time to wait after a gain change before allowing another adjustment. Options: 8 , 16 , 24 , 32 . Defaults to 32 .

(Optional, enum): Time to wait after a gain change before allowing another adjustment. Options: , , , . Defaults to . hyst_level (Optional, enum): Hysteresis level to prevent gain oscillation on borderline signals. Options: None , Low , Medium , High .

In packet mode, this trigger fires when a packet has been received. A variable x of type std::vector<uint8_t> containing the packet data is passed to the automation. The following variables are also available:

freq_offset : Frequency offset estimate in Hz.

: Frequency offset estimate in Hz. rssi : Signal strength in dBm.

: Signal strength in dBm. lqi : Link quality indicator (0-127, lower is better).

cc1101 : cs_pin : GPIOXX gdo0_pin : GPIOXX frequency : 433.92MHz modulation_type : GFSK symbol_rate : 4800 packet_mode : true packet_length : 8 on_packet : then : - lambda : |- char hex[256]; // Size appropriately for your data ESP_LOGD("cc1101", "packet %s freq_offset %.0f Hz rssi %.1f dBm lqi %u", format_hex_to(hex, x), freq_offset, rssi, lqi);

This action puts the radio into TX mode and switches gdo0_pin to output mode.

This action puts the radio into RX mode and switches gdo0_pin to input mode.

This action puts the radio into an idle state.

This action resets the CC1101 chip and re-applies configuration.

This action transmits a packet. Only available when packet_mode is enabled.

data (Required, list, templatable): The packet to send, length should match the configured packet_length .

on_... : - cc1101.send_packet : data : [ 0x12 , 0x34 , 0x56 , 0x78 ]

This action changes the operating frequency at runtime.

value (Required, frequency): The frequency to set. Range: 300MHz to 928MHz .

on_... : - cc1101.set_frequency : 433.92MHz - cc1101.set_frequency : value : !lambda " return 868.0e6; "

This action changes the transmission power at runtime.

value (Required, float): The output power in dBm. Range: -30 to 11 .

This action changes the modulation type at runtime.

value (Required, enum): The modulation type. Options: ASK/OOK , 2-FSK , 4-FSK , GFSK , MSK .

on_... : - cc1101.set_modulation_type : " GFSK " - cc1101.set_modulation_type : value : !lambda |- return cc1101::Modulation::MODULATION_2_FSK;

This action changes the symbol rate at runtime.

value (Required, float): The symbol rate in baud. Range: 600 to 500000 .

This action changes the internal RX attenuation at runtime.

value (Required, enum): The attenuation level. Options: 0dB , 6dB , 12dB , 18dB .

on_... : - cc1101.set_rx_attenuation : " 12dB " - cc1101.set_rx_attenuation : value : !lambda |- return cc1101::RxAttenuation::RX_ATTENUATION_0DB;

This action enables or disables the DC blocking filter at runtime.

value (Required, boolean): true to enable, false to disable.

This action enables or disables Manchester encoding at runtime.

value (Required, boolean): true to enable, false to disable.

This action changes the receive filter bandwidth at runtime.

value (Required, frequency): The filter bandwidth. Range: 58kHz to 812kHz .

This action changes the FSK/GFSK frequency deviation at runtime.

value (Required, frequency): The frequency deviation. Range: 1.5kHz to 381kHz .

This action changes the MSK deviation index at runtime.

value (Required, int): The deviation index. Range: 1 to 8 .

This action changes the channel number at runtime.

value (Required, int): The channel number. Range: 0 to 255 .

This action changes the channel spacing at runtime.

value (Required, frequency): The spacing between channels. Range: 25kHz to 405kHz .

This action changes the intermediate frequency at runtime.

value (Required, frequency): The intermediate frequency. Range: 25kHz to 788kHz .

Integration with Remote Receiver/Transmitter Section titled “Integration with Remote Receiver/Transmitter”

For ASK/OOK modulation, the CC1101 integrates with Remote Receiver/Transmitter for protocol encoding and decoding. The component automatically configures the GDO pins to support both dual and single pin wiring schemes.

1. Dual Pin Wiring (Recommended) Section titled “1. Dual Pin Wiring (Recommended)”

This is the simplest and recommended wiring scheme. It uses separate pins for transmitting and receiving data.

GDO0 (Module Pin 3) : Connect to the MCU pin used by remote_transmitter .

: Connect to the MCU pin used by . GDO2 (Module Pin 8): Connect to the MCU pin used by remote_receiver .

cc1101 : cs_pin : GPIOXX remote_transmitter : pin : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 carrier_duty_percent : 100% on_transmit : then : - cc1101.begin_tx on_complete : then : - cc1101.begin_rx remote_receiver : pin : GPIOXX # Must match GDO2 dump : all

2. Single Pin Wiring Section titled “2. Single Pin Wiring”

This wiring scheme uses a single MCU pin for both transmitting and receiving data, connected to GDO0. This requires careful configuration of the remote_transmitter and remote_receiver to avoid conflicts.

GDO0 (Module Pin 3) : Connect to a single MCU GPIO pin.

: Connect to a single MCU GPIO pin. GDO2 (Module Pin 8): Leave disconnected.

Single Pin with Open-Drain Section titled “Single Pin with Open-Drain”

ESP32 must use this method when using single-pin wiring. The shared pin should be set to open-drain with a pullup. The eot_level option (from remote_transmitter ) controls the pin state after transmission completes - setting it to false keeps the pin low until explicitly released. In addition to setting the CC1101 mode in on_transmit / on_complete , the pin should be driven low before begin_tx and released before begin_rx .

cc1101 : cs_pin : GPIOXX remote_receiver : pin : number : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 mode : input : true output : true pullup : true open_drain : true allow_other_uses : true dump : all remote_transmitter : pin : number : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 mode : input : true output : true pullup : true open_drain : true allow_other_uses : true eot_level : false carrier_duty_percent : 100% on_transmit : then : - cc1101.set_idle - remote_transmitter.digital_write : false - cc1101.begin_tx on_complete : then : - cc1101.set_idle - remote_transmitter.digital_write : true - cc1101.begin_rx

Single Pin with Automatic Mode Switching Section titled “Single Pin with Automatic Mode Switching”

When gdo0_pin is configured, begin_tx and begin_rx automatically switch the pin between output and input modes, simplifying the configuration.

cc1101 : cs_pin : GPIOXX gdo0_pin : number : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 allow_other_uses : true remote_receiver : pin : number : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 allow_other_uses : true dump : all remote_transmitter : pin : number : GPIOXX # Must match GDO0 allow_other_uses : true carrier_duty_percent : 100% on_transmit : then : - cc1101.begin_tx on_complete : then : - cc1101.begin_rx

If you see a log entry stating FF0F , 0000 , or FFFF during setup, this indicates an SPI communication failure. Check your wiring (MISO/MOSI/CS).

No Signal During Transmit Section titled “No Signal During Transmit”